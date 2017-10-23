Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / My Very Ugly Experience With Cross Country Transport. Pictures attached!!! (12963 Views)

Nnamdi Ezechi Survives Accident As Mopol Attached To Him Dies (Photos) / Cross Country Bus:what A Mess / Cross Country: A Scam!!! Beware (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





My experience will be in bits so that we wouldn't get bored of it, plus it comes with a few pictures and images... If you choose to still use Cross Country after my experience well I hope they don't use viewers discretion or graphic pictures on your picture. God bless you all.



Now my story, I don't often travel by public transport, I am always too scared not forming but that's just me. I will rather miss the event if it's a distance that I can't drive or fly.



Unfortunately I have been financially down in the last few weeks. Automatically means that I need to get to Jos via public transport.



I called God is Good, ABC and Cross Country as they are the popular transport companies I see on the road. I Ommited Peace Mass Transit for obvious reasons.



They all assured me that they do Jos and I decided to select ABC... made a booking for 2 and promised to join them the next day.



Will continue shortly



I booked the next 3 pages so that it wouldn't look like a series cuz I dey vex and not trying to entertain How do I start, it would have been better if I was to walk down to Jos from Lagos than the experience I had with Cross Country.My experience will be in bits so that we wouldn't get bored of it, plus it comes with a few pictures and images... If you choose to still use Cross Country after my experience well I hope they don't use viewers discretion or graphic pictures on your picture. God bless you all.Now my story, I don't often travel by public transport, I am always too scared not forming but that's just me. I will rather miss the event if it's a distance that I can't drive or fly.Unfortunately I have been financially down in the last few weeks. Automatically means that I need to get to Jos via public transport.I called God is Good, ABC and Cross Country as they are the popular transport companies I see on the road. I Ommited Peace Mass Transit for obvious reasons.They all assured me that they do Jos and I decided to select ABC... made a booking for 2 and promised to join them the next day.Will continue shortlyI booked the next 3 pages so that it wouldn't look like a series cuz I dey vex and not trying to entertain





Left Akure for Lagos by 1pm, Wednesday 6th of last week and got to Lag by 6pm, freshened up and stepped out to flex with my younger bro at Maximus Lounge, Adeniyi Jones.. excited about the next day trip.. gisting and gesting while my bro yarbed me dat Owu don fall my hands..



I couldn't sleep properly as I thought about how much fun it will be going through lokoja, Abj , Lafia and some parts of Kaduna...



By 4am I was awake, woke my fiancé and bro.. we took our bath and straight to the car.. We got to ABC park exactly 5mins past 5am... Na so dem tell us say Bus don full without much delay I was like oya let's go to God is Good..



We obtained a queue ticket at God is Good motors Jibowu while I chilled with excitement.



I went to meet the lady at the counter and was like when will the vehicle take off, as I have an important event to attend in Jos the next day.



Only for her to be like if they don't get enough passengers to Jos they might cancel the trip. I was like haaaaaa



I sharply asked my bro to take me to Cross Country... this was the beginning of my misery I actually traveled down from Ondo State to Lagos cuz I was told that buses traveling from Ondo to Abuja hardly have AC's and I cannot comman be sweating with my sweet fiancé.. if I can't get us to fly to Jos, at least we can make it a road trip to enjoy.. I budgeted 7k for snacks alone..Left Akure for Lagos by 1pm, Wednesday 6th of last week and got to Lag by 6pm, freshened up and stepped out to flex with my younger bro at Maximus Lounge, Adeniyi Jones.. excited about the next day trip.. gisting and gesting while my bro yarbed me dat Owu don fall my hands..I couldn't sleep properly as I thought about how much fun it will be going through lokoja, Abj , Lafia and some parts of Kaduna...By 4am I was awake, woke my fiancé and bro.. we took our bath and straight to the car.. We got to ABC park exactly 5mins past 5am... Na so dem tell us say Bus don fullwithout much delay I was like oya let's go to God is Good..We obtained a queue ticket at God is Good motors Jibowu while I chilled with excitement.I went to meet the lady at the counter and was like when will the vehicle take off, as I have an important event to attend in Jos the next day.Only for her to be like if they don't get enough passengers to Jos they might cancel the trip. I was like haaaaaaI sharply asked my bro to take me to Cross Country... this was the beginning of my misery 2 Likes 1 Share

I should have known from the beginning that it was a deadly mistake as I asked the dude over the counter if they will be going to Jos... The dude absolutely ignored me as if I was a non entity.



This time extremely furious "are you guyz freaking going to Jos today" he was like yes without looking at me. I was even feeling somehow to ask further questions cuz I had so many questions like "do your buses have AC, I hope you change your tyres regularly, do you abide by the speed limit rules, when last did you service your vehicle" etc.. the only one that could come out was "Hope the bus is Air Conditioned" cuz I can't travel in a vehicle without AC.. he was like yes it does...



How much is your ticket, he pointed at a paper with bus rates apparently feeling too big to answer. Not feeling proud but I am sure that asides my current financil situation he doesn't earn as much as some of my staff.



Well frm Lagos to Jos N9,500 while ABC and God is Good was 8,400 and 8,300 respectively. In my mind I was like standard!!! This people go make sense reason for the premium cost.



When I knew that there was trouble was when we were about boarding, I saw the inside of the bus, it was terribly dirty and I wondered how a bus that uses AC will be so dusty, dirty and rough.. well I locked up as I watched us being merged with Abj, Kaduna, Sokoto and Lafia passengers. I was like wow!!! 8 Likes 3 Shares

We boarded the vehicle my people this vehicle was smoking, tattered and messed up, the driver announced to us that if we are expecting AC den we are jonzing. The Vehicle started jerking as we got to Lagos Ibadan express way, the driver made a call that he needs to change the vehicle and they asked him to chill at Sagamu, first Vehicle change. I didn't take a pix of this cuz I was excited expecting a better bus.



The second bus was not any better.. in fact the first had a better exterior.. the second bus broke down at Ibadan, we spent 4hrs at Ibadan waiting for a replacement.. I swear on my life 3 other Cross Country buses were also change at that same spot, I will attach a pic of this.



We took off from Ibadan and on getting to somewhere around Edo that links to Lokoja route the bus broke down and we had to push it.



I even thought that we will sleep at that village only for the driver to say that he will manage it to Lokoja. I was scared cuz it was already bloody late and I was scared of robbers.



When we got to Lokoja he got someone to fix the over heating. I wanted to pick something from my box only to discover that a box that contained my suit for the event which I was the best man for was already missing.. I told the driver and he assured me that the Ibadan manager will send it to Jos the next day...



As soon as we got to Abuja, the bus broke down for the 4th time and this time it wouldn't start at all. We dey Abj enterance ohhh not the town but d place very close to Kogi where no soul existed.. attached also is a pix of a rescue bus they sent after waiting for 1hr.



We were attacked, yes we were by robbers... we luckily chased them away as we had more guyz in the vehicle than women. Luckily the Fulani dudes were with only knife and no gun..



The driver brought out his jazz, while we all held sticks, wheel spanner, stones etc.



We got to their park in Abj, and without apology they abandoned us in the bus. We had to find a way to help ourselves.



By 5am about 3 more peeps discovered that their boxes were missing.. attached will be a video of one of the person complaining.



I was tweeting it all through... it was a terrible experience and I don't wish my enemy even a condemned terrorist experiences something like that.



Till date they are yet to find my box, the driver stopped picking my calls: Driver Segun Cross Country:



Ibadan manager: Stopped picking as well



The only person that acted nice was the new driver that took us from Abj to Jos : Moses 3 Likes

What is this one saying? 4 Likes 1 Share

just comman finish what you've started.

emailaddy, pls I really need to speak with you, its urgent.. pls check ur mail

They don silence him



BT op stop telling us how u ate chin chin n go straight to d point 1 Like

Attached



First pix Ibadan...



2nd was also Ibadan when d new vehicle arrived



3rd was before we pushed the vehicle.. passengers didn't wanna come out at first



4th was on the expressway Abj where we were also attacked 1 Like

let's wait to hear another story from "The young shall grow"



am enjoying this series... 1 Like 1 Share

It's not a funny story... but it's funny sha.

In all my cross country travels from port Harcourt to sokoto or Lagos to north, there is rarely none of them without incidence. I have come to accept armed robbery attacks as a normal routine of travel. But I have learnt a way to beat that.

Most of these established transport companies are have nonsense customer service because they believe you the passenger can't do shait, which is largely true.

Whenever you must travel by road, make sure you ask to see the vehicle, dont ask the loaders or the supposed driver but ask directly from any driver you see in his vehicle, plan your trip to stop at dusk at designated places you can lodge overnight.

But then, not all things can be fore-planned. Sorry for your experience but it's normal routine. 11 Likes

These people lack customer service. They went physical with a girl. I have the video don't know how to post it 1 Like

I swear I once boarded that vehicle. Their vehicles Na moving coffin. I swore never to use them again even if it means missing out of destiny.



Lalasticlala do the needful 9 Likes

Is this the way the Moderators will ignore this?



This is why most of these operators and nigerian businessmen take people for a ride.



Cc.Lalasticlala, seun, mynd44

tot cross country was one of d best

God is Good is good. The best. Quality and Safety. 5 Likes

Edegbe is number one 2 Likes

G

what a useless trend





how does this help me now

Otu Gi gbakwa oku there!

Hmmmm 1 Like

?? This one??

After lala dem don suck dis one toto there, dem go carry him topic dey come frontpage. 1 Like

hmm money woman

Op, are you poor.??...If na man dey invite u come na, u go dey scream flight flight flight!....See ur life

Eeyah. Cross country been make sense that year ooh.





Sorry Op 1 Like

Instead of u to come online com spoil business for the company while u nor just stop patronizing them?





Do u know that what you just did can make the company go extinct?

Let's vote in Atiku in 2019 to end this stories that bring sadness to our heart.







Atiku 2019 1 Like 1 Share

Lol...quote n unquote "the driver announced to us that if we are expecting AC den we are jonzing"..... Crack me up.



Instead mk u board peace mass jeje, u dey dia dey v misconception abt peace mass.....



Ur case b lyk, person wey go chop knock for head, if he like mk e go enta Chanchangi airline, u go chop DT knock.....na wetin do u b DT... 1 Like

So op later bride mod to resurrect this crappy literature

Lol take heart bro



We are already used to it 1 Like