Throwback Photos Of Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oritsejafor / Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter Carissa Sharon; Lovely New Photos / Anita Oyakhilome Remarries - Dawn-To-Dusk News

Perhaps a special wind from God blew across Nigeria in 1981, resulting in the move of the Spirit that is currently shaking several nations with millions of faithful spread across the world.



According to Enoch Adejare Adeboye (born 2 March 1942 in Ifewara, Osun State, Nigeria) is a Nigerian pastor. He was ordained General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in 1981, taking over from Papa Akindayomi, who had died the previous year. Since his taking over leadership, the growth and spread of the RCCG around the world has been simply phenomenal. All it takes for a rccg church to grow is to have a venue and signage and people will troop in. That's simply called GRACE.





I heard the Man of God Rev Dr Chris Oyakhilome, President of Believers Loveworld (aka Christ Embassy) speak of how that in 1981, the Lord spoke to him saying, "Take my divine presence to the peoples and nations of the World. This vision he has diligently pursued since then. Those who have been close to him will tell you that he carries that presence. It's in all he does...everything he touches grows to become number1. There is no place like the



I told someone that if the antichrist doesn't know Pastor Chris and Christ Embassy yet, he is still a learner.



Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church (winners chapel) is unapologetic in his praise and adoration of the Lord who called and prospered him and sent him to prosper others. With massive intimidating church structures, Universities, etc, he continuously provokes the world to envy as he displays what Faith in a living God can do in one's life.



, to liberate the world from all oppression of the devil through the preaching of the word of faith.





Now I ask again, what happened in 1981?



Recently, I was in a Pastor Chris and Benny Hinn meeting where Pastor Chris talked about a conference he attended in 1980 with Pa S.G. Elton a great minister of God and a Briton in Benin. Could that be it? The man S.G. Elton was said to have prophesied in that meeting concerning this move of God from Nigeria to the world and gave marching orders to the young people who came from around the country.



Could that be it? I also read that Pa Elton influenced the ministries of Pastor Oyedepo and Pastor Adeboye greatly.



So let me know what you think



These 3 men are great men of God who are true to their calling and exhibit heavenly wisdom.

True. Wisdom that comes with enduring riches.

Hmmm... Nice observation sir.

True. Wisdom that comes with enduring riches.

That's true. In the book, Fire In His Bones- q biography of the Arc Bishop Idahosa, the author wrote about his (Idahosa's) meeting with Pa Elton. He also noted that Pa Elton influenced Idahosa's going the Gordon Lindsay's bible school (Christ For The Nations)

To the above OP's question, I believe we were brought into another phase of the Charismatic move of God's Spirit.

NB: I Love Your Observation. God bless you.

Never to solve any major problem but to give false hope and exploit the gullible, mostly illiterate, masses thus amassing huge wealth enough to ensure they drive in luxury cars, wear the best clothes, move around with tight security while "preaching" to their gullible members to give everything they have to them while they wait for the promise of a heaven that they did not even bother to provide a picture or address of

Church business is good business



That's true. In the book, Fire In His Bones- q biography of the Arc Bishop Idahosa, the author wrote about his (Idahosa's) meeting with Pa Elton. He also noted that Pa Elton influenced Idahosa's going the Gordon Lindsay's bible school (Christ For The Nations)

To the above OP's question, I believe we were brought into another phase of the Charismatic move of God's Spirit.

NB: I Love Your Observation. God bless you.

NB: I Love Your Observation. God bless you.

Yes Pa Elton was also mentor to the late Arch Bishop Idahosa who was in fact present at the conference in Benin.



And to your Answer above... Thank you, i agree with you.



Brood of vipers.

O you... why am I not surprised?





because Y has a long tail and two branches

I see you take pleasure in deceiving yourself

coincidence, Nothing special happened.

Thanks!

coincidence, Nothing special happened.

Ok. Noted.



Mention me when you have something reasonable to say

Mtcheew... SMH

It's wonderful having such great apostles from our land and in our generation. I believe in Bible based prophesies like that of Elton u quoted. However, the prayer now is that God should give Nigerians a heart of love for one another, morality in all we do and contentment. This country need His presences more than ever.

Thanks op



Amen!

Thanks and God bless you.



Thanks op

Amen!



These jokers again. Haters of God defending their gods.

In 1981 three con artists were unleashed unto Nigeria



Never to solve any major problem but to give false hope and exploit the gullible, mostly illiterate, masses thus amassing huge wealth enough to ensure they drive in luxury cars, wear the best clothes, move around with tight security while "preaching" to their gullible members to give everything they have to them while they wait for the promise of a heaven that they did not even bother to provide a picture or address of



Coincidence. Nothing happened. Nothing special. 2 Likes

great men's that God has truly used to bless the world 1 Like

Thank God for their lives 1 Like

All I see are a gang scammers who milk their followers. 16 Likes 1 Share