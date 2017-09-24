₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 10:19pm On Sep 14
This thought has been on my mind for several years now having listened to the testimonies, biographies and read articles by and about these three great ministers of God whose ministries began in Nigeria but and are touching lives around the world. What happened in 1981?
Perhaps a special wind from God blew across Nigeria in 1981, resulting in the move of the Spirit that is currently shaking several nations with millions of faithful spread across the world.
According to Wikipedia, Enoch Adejare Adeboye (born 2 March 1942 in Ifewara, Osun State, Nigeria) is a Nigerian pastor. He was ordained General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in 1981, taking over from Papa Akindayomi, who had died the previous year. Since his taking over leadership, the growth and spread of the RCCG around the world has been simply phenomenal. All it takes for a rccg church to grow is to have a venue and signage and people will troop in. That's simply called GRACE.
I heard the Man of God Rev Dr Chris Oyakhilome, President of Believers Loveworld (aka Christ Embassy) speak of how that in 1981, the Lord spoke to him saying, "Take my divine presence to the peoples and nations of the World. This vision he has diligently pursued since then. Those who have been close to him will tell you that he carries that presence. It's in all he does...everything he touches grows to become number1. There is no place like the Healing School of Christ Embassy in this world. Rhapsody of Realities has grown to be the number1 most translated book in the world after the bible with over 862 languages; distributed in every nation and territory of the World. By end of 2017, they'd have distributed over 1Billion copies since inception.
I told someone that if the antichrist doesn't know Pastor Chris and Christ Embassy yet, he is still a learner.
Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church (winners chapel) is unapologetic in his praise and adoration of the Lord who called and prospered him and sent him to prosper others. With massive intimidating church structures, Universities, etc, he continuously provokes the world to envy as he displays what Faith in a living God can do in one's life.
He too received a mandate from God through an 18-hour vision in May 1981, to liberate the world from all oppression of the devil through the preaching of the word of faith.
Now I ask again, what happened in 1981?
Recently, I was in a Pastor Chris and Benny Hinn meeting where Pastor Chris talked about a conference he attended in 1980 with Pa S.G. Elton a great minister of God and a Briton in Benin. Could that be it? The man S.G. Elton was said to have prophesied in that meeting concerning this move of God from Nigeria to the world and gave marching orders to the young people who came from around the country.
Could that be it? I also read that Pa Elton influenced the ministries of Pastor Oyedepo and Pastor Adeboye greatly.
So let me know what you think
Christians only please. Atheists, Muslims, busybodies; please your opinions are not welcome. Thanks!
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by Orodje(m): 12:07am On Sep 15
That's my papa... Oyedepo
These 3 men are great men of God who are true to their calling and exhibit heavenly wisdom.
Antheist and Muslims should pls keep off this thread
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 6:16am On Sep 15
Orodje:
True. Wisdom that comes with enduring riches.
I read that Pa SG Elton also mentored the Late Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by Oyinprince(m): 6:16am On Sep 15
Hmmm... Nice observation sir. I'm here to read comments
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 6:22am On Sep 15
Oyinprince:
Thanks. I'm hoping that perhaps some older Christians can provide some insight.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by dpsam(m): 10:22am On Sep 15
donnie:That's true. In the book, Fire In His Bones- q biography of the Arc Bishop Idahosa, the author wrote about his (Idahosa's) meeting with Pa Elton. He also noted that Pa Elton influenced Idahosa's going the Gordon Lindsay's bible school (Christ For The Nations)
To the above OP's question, I believe we were brought into another phase of the Charismatic move of God's Spirit.
NB: I Love Your Observation. God bless you.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by Seun(m): 12:23pm On Sep 15
Interesting.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by hahn(m): 12:35pm On Sep 15
In 1981 three con artists were unleashed unto Nigeria
Never to solve any major problem but to give false hope and exploit the gullible, mostly illiterate, masses thus amassing huge wealth enough to ensure they drive in luxury cars, wear the best clothes, move around with tight security while "preaching" to their gullible members to give everything they have to them while they wait for the promise of a heaven that they did not even bother to provide a picture or address of
Church business is good business
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by BluntBoy(m): 12:37pm On Sep 15
donnie:
Brood of vipers.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 1:28pm On Sep 15
dpsam:
Yes Pa Elton was also mentor to the late Arch Bishop Idahosa who was in fact present at the conference in Benin.
And to your Answer above... Thank you, i agree with you.
God bless you.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 1:29pm On Sep 15
BluntBoy:
And you are the bush rat that'll soon be swallowed. C'mon leave this place.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 1:46pm On Sep 15
hahn:
O you... why am I not surprised?
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by hahn(m): 2:01pm On Sep 15
donnie:
because Y has a long tail and two branches
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 3:42pm On Sep 15
hahn:
I see you take pleasure in deceiving yourself
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by Davoneskay(m): 4:03pm On Sep 15
Good write-up. Kudos @OP.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by martooski(m): 4:06pm On Sep 15
coincidence, Nothing special happened.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 4:20pm On Sep 15
Davoneskay:
Thanks!
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 4:21pm On Sep 15
martooski:
Ok. Noted.
But I believe that there are times and seasons in the Spirit, just like we have in the physical.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by hahn(m): 5:05pm On Sep 15
donnie:
Mention me when you have something reasonable to say
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 5:48pm On Sep 15
hahn:
Mtcheew... SMH
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by icon007(m): 6:56pm On Sep 15
It's wonderful having such great apostles from our land and in our generation. I believe in Bible based prophesies like that of Elton u quoted. However, the prayer now is that God should give Nigerians a heart of love for one another, morality in all we do and contentment. This country need His presences more than ever.
Thanks op
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by donnie(m): 10:31pm On Sep 15
icon007:
Amen!
Thanks and God bless you.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by An2elect2: 9:21pm On Sep 23
These jokers again. Haters of God defending their gods.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by asuustrike2009: 10:26pm On Sep 23
hahn:Simple instruction you can't obey
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by pweetiedee(f): 7:25am
Coincidence. Nothing happened. Nothing special.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by mikeweezy(m): 8:42am
great men's that God has truly used to bless the world
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by MhizzAJ(f): 8:54am
Thank God for their lives
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by 9japrof(m): 8:55am
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by afroniger: 8:55am
All I see are a gang scammers who milk their followers.
|Re: What Really Happened In 1981? Pastors Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo? by HeWrites: 8:56am
Nonsensical
