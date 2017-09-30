₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Samsimple(m): 6:37am On Sep 15
We claim to be christians but we tend to exhibit characters that contradicts the teachings of jesus...why do we despise our non existing enemies so much, when we know we are the cause our problems, even if they do exist why do christians still say "holy ghost fire pursue and destroy my enemies" ... Love your enemies and just maybe he/she might be ur best friend....
PEACE
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by obinna58(m): 6:46am On Sep 15
What about God who said love you enemy and sends his to eternal fire
If c God is a hypocrite wouldn't his followers learn from him
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by ITbomb(m): 7:01am On Sep 15
No be enemy wey wan kill you, na enemy wey no agree with our point of view we suppose love, every other enemies die by fire
Oya join die die die die die die die die die die die
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Meeloreh(f): 7:03am On Sep 15
Samsimple:I pray it won't be too late before you understand
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Samsimple(m): 7:23am On Sep 15
Meeloreh:understand what
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by hopefulLandlord: 7:31am On Sep 15
Meeloreh:please do explain for us to understand before its too late
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by MsNgo40(f): 2:05am On Sep 17
Samsimple:
You are correct my brother.
See that's what I can't seem to understand.
The Biblical Christianity that I've been raised in doesn't promote that "die by fire" thing.
Never heard of that concept in my life until I came to NL.
That must be a Nigerian brand of Christianity....
We can never, ever win souls to Christ by being self-righteous & dogmatic all under the guise of being an alleged "warrior for Christ" (meanwhile completely excluding/omitting the Fruit of the Spirit--which is Christ' character) which I see repeatedly in this section of NL. Unfortunately, all I see is a predominate amount of folks who just.....umm...well let me stop and quiet down.
Anyhow, to those who can't see Christ (The Son of God-Christ) in us "followers of Christ"....I apologize. Please don't let that turn you away from attempting to know Who He is and can do in your life.
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by ben4ever: 6:59am On Sep 21
God says so because we truly don't have enemies except Satan. Everyone else that is your so perceived enemies is just being corrupted and Used by satan to destroy the children of God. That's why Jesus said forgive them for they know not what they do. True Christianity is about waging the war for your mind, for that is where good and evil comes from. And that is where the devil aims. This flesh is just a tent for our soul which was corrupted by satan when he made Adam to sin. God did not even kill or takeaway Satan's power despite his revolution in heaven....
Forgive your enemies, so that God can forgive you. Even Jesus didn't kill demons but cast them out..
God is love.....
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by bloodofthelamb(m): 10:23am On Sep 21
obinna58:GOD DIED FOR HIS ENEMIES....GOD DIED FOR HIS MUDERERS, SO THAT THEY CAN BECOME HIS FRIENDS...GOD IS NOT CONDEMNING ANYBODY TO HELL...HIS ENEMIES WILL CONDEMN THEMSELVES BY REFUSING THE HANDSHAKE OF GOD'S PEACE
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by obinna58(m): 11:02am On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:God died instead of resting in peace he rose back so that he can seriously deal with those enemies that will refuse to handshake and believe he really died
God is not condemning anybody to hell then what's was he planning to achieve when he was creating it
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by geoworldedu: 11:18am On Sep 21
I keep wondering while Christians hate satan instead of loving him. Afterall, Jesus says, LOVE YOUR ENEMIES. I think christians should stop condeming the satanists who love Satan the enemy.
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by bloodofthelamb(m): 11:49am On Sep 21
obinna58:GOD IS A RIGHTEOUS JUDGE...MAN BROKE HIS LAW AND MUST SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES...APART FROM HIM BEING A JUST JUDGE, HE IS ALSO FULL OF MERCY AND GRACE...SO HE DECIDED TO BECOME MAN, SO THAT HE WILL TAKE THE FALL THAT WE TRULY DESERVE UPON HIMSELF...AGAIN, GOD WILL NOT PUNISH YOU...YOU WILL BE THE ONE THAT WILL DESTROY YOURSELF...YOU CAN'T BLAME GOD FOR HE TRIED HIS BEST TO SAFE YOU BUT YOU DECLINE HIS REQUEST...PEACE
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Samsimple(m): 12:27pm On Sep 21
.
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Samsimple(m): 12:28pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:God know the fate of man and knw man will disobey why did he still punish us...let me put it like dis, u bought a new andriod phone and gave it to ur 2 years old son to play with, knowing very well that he wud damage it but u continued anyway.. The child eventually smashed the phone on the floor and u start beating him.. If people ask u wat happened to be sincere are u not at fault... Analice107 abeg con gv me answer oooohh
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by bloodofthelamb(m): 12:53pm On Sep 21
Samsimple:GOD KNEW THAT MAN WILL REBEL THROUGH THE AID OF THE FALLEN ANGEL, THAT IS WHY HE PROVIDED SOLUTION FOR OUR REBELION BEFORE WE REBEL...GOD CREATED US WITH THE ABILITY TO CHOOSE...HE DID NOT CREATE A ZOMBIE
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by bloodofthelamb(m): 1:03pm On Sep 21
Samsimple:BRO, GOD IS NOT TO BLAME FOR ADAM USING THE AWESOME ABILITY HE GAVE TO HIM FOR DESTRUCTIVE PURPOSE...THE ABILITY TO MAKE A CHOICE...
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Samsimple(m): 1:03pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:and what is the solution bcuz if u mention jesus, then i will invite johnydon22 because i think that solution kinda failed
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Samsimple(m): 1:06pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Samsimple(m): 1:12pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:check well u will see d answer i just talked abt it
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by bloodofthelamb(m): 1:24pm On Sep 21
Samsimple:CHRIST JESUS IS THE ONLY SOLUTION AND THERE IS NO OTHER...I AM SORRY IF IT OFFENDS YOU...BUT I MUST PROCLAIM IT TO THE END OF THE EARTH..
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Samsimple(m): 1:30pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:u claim jesus is the solution but still dis world is more corrupted than sodom and gomorrah
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by analice107: 1:35pm On Sep 21
Samsimple:lol. My ba3 is out, when i rechage
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by analice107: 1:36pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:bros, lower your voice, we can hear you.
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by bloodofthelamb(m): 2:08pm On Sep 21
Samsimple:THE WORLD REFLECT HER INHABITANT...THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD FOCUSES ON THEIR PROBLEM RATHER THAN THEIR SOLUTION(THE CRUCIFIED AND RISEN JESUS).... MANKIND NEEDS A NEW NATURE AND ONLY JESUS CAN GIVE US THAT RIGHTEOUS AND HOLY NATURE...THERE IS NOTHING GOOD ABOUT OUR INHERITED NATURE IT IS DESPERATELY WICKED AND SELFISH
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by obinna58(m): 2:10pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:Tautology
god turned himself to man in order to please who, I mean had all the power to do whatever he wanted, what came up his mind is to sacrifice himself so that he wouldn't be blamed for the unbearable punishment he is going to serve billions of people he created and claimed to love
Who created hell?
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by Samsimple(m): 2:18pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:when u say inherited nature ...ahhh blasphemy bro blasphemy...
If u get
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by hopefulLandlord: 2:20pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:
Omniscience and freewill is paradoxical in fact this post of yours shows how paradoxical it is
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by bloodofthelamb(m): 2:41pm On Sep 21
obinna58:GOD WAS WORKING WITHIN THE AMBIT OF HIS LAW...THE ALMIGHTY IS NOT A LAWLESS GOD...OUR DELIVERANCE IN CHRIST JESUS DID NOT VIOLATE GOD'S JUSTNESS AND HOLINESS...I AM LEGALLY REDEEMED IN CHRIST BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT OF HEAVEN
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by obinna58(m): 2:59pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:Wooow interesting even God has personal laws he operates with
Is this in the bible or what you created for yourself in form of defense
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by bloodofthelamb(m): 3:01pm On Sep 21
Samsimple:BRO, I DID NOT BLASPHEME...THE UNBELIEVER HAVE THAT SATANIC NATURE OF PRIDE, SELFISHNESS, ENVY, LAWLESSNESS AND SO ON....A MAN WITH THIS NATURE CAN NOT SEE THE KINGDOM OF GOD...YOU MUST PUT ON THE NEW NATURE THAT THE JESUS IS GIVING FREELY TO ENTER THE KINGDOM OF GOD..
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by bloodofthelamb(m): 3:16pm On Sep 21
obinna58:THE WORD OF GOD IS LAW...IF GOD SPEAKS, IT BECOMES LAW...WHEN GOD SPOKE TO ADAM COMMANDING HIM NOT TO EAT FROM THAT TREE, IT BECAME A LAW IN HEAVEN AND ON EARTH.
|Re: Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" by obinna58(m): 3:20pm On Sep 21
bloodofthelamb:God shares same law with humans
So what happens when God breaks the law
