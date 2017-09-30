Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Jesus Says "Love Your Enemy" Christians Say "Enemy Die By Fire" (5184 Views)

We claim to be christians but we tend to exhibit characters that contradicts the teachings of jesus...why do we despise our non existing enemies so much, when we know we are the cause our problems, even if they do exist why do christians still say "holy ghost fire pursue and destroy my enemies" ... Love your enemies and just maybe he/she might be ur best friend....

If c God is a hypocrite wouldn't his followers learn from him What about God who said love you enemy and sends his to eternal fire

No be enemy wey wan kill you, na enemy wey no agree with our point of view we suppose love, every other enemies die by fire

We claim to be christians but we tend to exhibit characters that contradicts the teachings of jesus...why do we despise our non existing enemies so much, when we know we are the cause our problems, even if they do exist why do christians still say "holy ghost fire pursue and destroy my enemies" ... Love your enemies and just maybe he/she might be ur best friend....

PEACE

I pray it won't be too late before you understand

I pray it won't be too late before you understand

We claim to be christians but we tend to exhibit characters that contradicts the teachings of jesus...why do we despise our non existing enemies so much, when we know we are the cause our problems, even if they do exist why do christians still say "holy ghost fire pursue and destroy my enemies" ... Love your enemies and just maybe he/she might be ur best friend....

PEACE

You are correct my brother.

See that's what I can't seem to understand.

The Biblical Christianity that I've been raised in doesn't promote that "die by fire" thing.

Never heard of that concept in my life until I came to NL.

That must be a Nigerian brand of Christianity....

We can never, ever win souls to Christ by being self-righteous & dogmatic all under the guise of being an alleged "warrior for Christ" (meanwhile completely excluding/omitting the Fruit of the Spirit--which is Christ' character) which I see repeatedly in this section of NL. Unfortunately, all I see is a predominate amount of folks who just.....umm...well let me stop and quiet down.

You are correct my brother.

See that's what I can't seem to understand.

The Biblical Christianity that I've been raised in doesn't promote that "die by fire" thing.

Never heard of that concept in my life until I came to NL.

That must be a Nigerian brand of Christianity....

We can never, ever win souls to Christ by being self-righteous & dogmatic all under the guise of being an alleged "warrior for Christ" (meanwhile completely excluding/omitting the Fruit of the Spirit--which is Christ' character) which I see repeatedly in this section of NL. Unfortunately, all I see is a predominate amount of folks who just.....umm...well let me stop and quiet down.

Anyhow, to those who can't see Christ (The Son of God-Christ) in us "followers of Christ"....I apologize. Please don't let that turn you away from attempting to know Who He is and can do in your life.

God says so because we truly don't have enemies except Satan. Everyone else that is your so perceived enemies is just being corrupted and Used by satan to destroy the children of God. That's why Jesus said forgive them for they know not what they do. True Christianity is about waging the war for your mind, for that is where good and evil comes from. And that is where the devil aims. This flesh is just a tent for our soul which was corrupted by satan when he made Adam to sin. God did not even kill or takeaway Satan's power despite his revolution in heaven....



Forgive your enemies, so that God can forgive you. Even Jesus didn't kill demons but cast them out..



God is love..... 11 Likes

What about God who said love you enemy and sends his to eternal fire

GOD DIED FOR HIS ENEMIES....GOD DIED FOR HIS MUDERERS, SO THAT THEY CAN BECOME HIS FRIENDS...GOD IS NOT CONDEMNING ANYBODY TO HELL...HIS ENEMIES WILL CONDEMN THEMSELVES BY REFUSING THE HANDSHAKE OF GOD'S PEACE

GOD DIED FOR HIS ENEMIES....GOD DIED FOR HIS MUDERERS, SO THAT THEY CAN BECOME HIS FRIENDS...GOD IS NOT CONDEMNING ANYBODY TO HELL...HIS ENEMIES WILL CONDEMN THEMSELVES BY REFUSING THE HANDSHAKE OF GOD'S PEACE God died instead of resting in peace he rose back so that he can seriously deal with those enemies that will refuse to handshake and believe he really died

God died instead of resting in peace he rose back so that he can seriously deal with those enemies that will refuse to handshake and believe he really died

God is not condemning anybody to hell then what's was he planning to achieve when he was creating it

I keep wondering while Christians hate satan instead of loving him. Afterall, Jesus says, LOVE YOUR ENEMIES. I think christians should stop condeming the satanists who love Satan the enemy. 1 Like

God died instead of resting in peace he rose back so that he can seriously deal with those enemies that will refuse to handshake and believe he really died

God is not condemning anybody to hell then what's was he planning to achieve when he was creating it

GOD IS A RIGHTEOUS JUDGE...MAN BROKE HIS LAW AND MUST SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES...APART FROM HIM BEING A JUST JUDGE, HE IS ALSO FULL OF MERCY AND GRACE...SO HE DECIDED TO BECOME MAN, SO THAT HE WILL TAKE THE FALL THAT WE TRULY DESERVE UPON HIMSELF...AGAIN, GOD WILL NOT PUNISH YOU...YOU WILL BE THE ONE THAT WILL DESTROY YOURSELF...YOU CAN'T BLAME GOD FOR HE TRIED HIS BEST TO SAFE YOU BUT YOU DECLINE HIS REQUEST...PEACE

GOD IS A RIGHTEOUS JUDGE...MAN BROKE HIS LAW AND MUST SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES...APART FROM HIM BEING A JUST JUDGE, HE IS ALSO FULL OF MERCY AND GRACE...SO HE DECIDED TO BECOME MAN, SO THAT HE WILL TAKE THE FALL THAT WE TRULY DESERVE UPON HIMSELF...AGAIN, GOD WILL NOT PUNISH YOU...YOU WILL BE THE ONE THAT WILL DESTROY YOURSELF...YOU CAN'T BLAME GOD FOR HE TRIED HIS BEST TO SAFE YOU BUT YOU DECLINE HIS REQUEST...PEACE

God know the fate of man and knw man will disobey why did he still punish us...let me put it like dis, u bought a new andriod phone and gave it to ur 2 years old son to play with, knowing very well that he wud damage it but u continued anyway.. The child eventually smashed the phone on the floor and u start beating him.. If people ask u wat happened to be sincere are u not at fault... Analice107 abeg con gv me answer oooohh

God know the fate of man and knw man will disobey why did he still punish us...let me put it like dis, u bought a new andriod phone and gave it to ur 2 years old son to play with, knowing very well that he wud damage it but u continued anyway.. The child eventually smashed the phone on the floor and u start beating him.. If people ask u wat happened to be sincere are u not at fault... Analice107 abeg con gv me answer oooohh

GOD KNEW THAT MAN WILL REBEL THROUGH THE AID OF THE FALLEN ANGEL, THAT IS WHY HE PROVIDED SOLUTION FOR OUR REBELION BEFORE WE REBEL...GOD CREATED US WITH THE ABILITY TO CHOOSE...HE DID NOT CREATE A ZOMBIE

God know the fate of man and knw man will disobey why did he still punish us...let me put it like dis, u bought a new andriod phone and gave it to ur 2 years old son to play with, knowing very well that he wud damage it but u continued anyway.. The child eventually smashed the phone on the floor and u start beating him.. If people ask u wat happened to be sincere are u not at fault... Analice107 abeg con gv me answer oooohh

BRO, GOD IS NOT TO BLAME FOR ADAM USING THE AWESOME ABILITY HE GAVE TO HIM FOR DESTRUCTIVE PURPOSE...THE ABILITY TO MAKE A CHOICE...

GOD KNEW THAT MAN WILL REBEL THROUGH THE AID OF THE FALLEN ANGEL, THAT IS WHY HE PROVIDED SOLUTION FOR OUR REBELION BEFORE WE REBEL...GOD CREATED US WITH THE ABILITY TO CHOOSE...HE DID NOT CREATE A ZOMBIE

and what is the solution bcuz if u mention jesus, then i will invite johnydon22 because i think that solution kinda failed

GOD KNEW THAT MAN WILL REBEL THROUGH THE AID OF THE FALLEN ANGEL, THAT IS WHY HE PROVIDED SOLUTION FOR OUR REBELION BEFORE WE REBEL...GOD CREATED US WITH THE ABILITY TO CHOOSE...HE DID NOT CREATE A ZOMBIE

BRO, GOD IS NOT TO BLAME FOR ADAM USING THE AWESOME ABILITY HE GAVE TO HIM FOR DESTRUCTIVE PURPOSE...THE ABILITY TO MAKE A CHOICE...

check well u will see d answer i just talked abt it

and what is the solution bcuz if u mention jesus, then i will invite johnnydon22 because i think that solution kinda failed

CHRIST JESUS IS THE ONLY SOLUTION AND THERE IS NO OTHER...I AM SORRY IF IT OFFENDS YOU...BUT I MUST PROCLAIM IT TO THE END OF THE EARTH..

CHRIST JESUS IS THE ONLY SOLUTION AND THERE IS NO OTHER...I AM SORRY IF IT OFFENDS YOU...BUT I MUST PROCLAIM IT TO THE END OF THE EARTH..

u claim jesus is the solution but still dis world is more corrupted than sodom and gomorrah

God know the fate of man and knw man will disobey why did he still punish us...let me put it like dis, u bought a new andriod phone and gave it to ur 2 years old son to play with, knowing very well that he wud damage it but u continued anyway.. The child eventually smashed the phone on the floor and u start beating him.. If people ask u wat happened to be sincere are u not at fault... Analice107 abeg con gv me answer oooohh

lol. My ba3 is out, when i rechage

GOD KNEW THAT MAN WILL REBEL THROUGH THE AID OF THE FALLEN ANGEL, THAT IS WHY HE PROVIDED SOLUTION FOR OUR REBELION BEFORE WE REBEL...GOD CREATED US WITH THE ABILITY TO CHOOSE...HE DID NOT CREATE A ZOMBIE

bros, lower your voice, we can hear you.

u claim jesus is the solution but still dis world is more corrupted than sodom and gomorrah

THE WORLD REFLECT HER INHABITANT...THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD FOCUSES ON THEIR PROBLEM RATHER THAN THEIR SOLUTION(THE CRUCIFIED AND RISEN JESUS).... MANKIND NEEDS A NEW NATURE AND ONLY JESUS CAN GIVE US THAT RIGHTEOUS AND HOLY NATURE...THERE IS NOTHING GOOD ABOUT OUR INHERITED NATURE IT IS DESPERATELY WICKED AND SELFISH

GOD IS A RIGHTEOUS JUDGE...MAN BROKE HIS LAW AND MUST SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES...APART FROM HIM BEING A JUST JUDGE, HE IS ALSO FULL OF MERCY AND GRACE...SO HE DECIDED TO BECOME MAN, SO THAT HE WILL TAKE THE FALL THAT WE TRULY DESERVE UPON HIMSELF...AGAIN, GOD WILL NOT PUNISH YOU...YOU WILL BE THE ONE THAT WILL DESTROY YOURSELF...YOU CAN'T BLAME GOD FOR HE TRIED HIS BEST TO SAFE YOU BUT YOU DECLINE HIS REQUEST...PEACE Tautology

god turned himself to man in order to please who, I mean had all the power to do whatever he wanted, what came up his mind is to sacrifice himself so that he wouldn't be blamed for the unbearable punishment he is going to serve billions of people he created and claimed to love

Tautology

god turned himself to man in order to please who, I mean had all the power to do whatever he wanted, what came up his mind is to sacrifice himself so that he wouldn't be blamed for the unbearable punishment he is going to serve billions of people he created and claimed to love

Who created hell?

THE WORLD REFLECT HER INHABITANT...THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD FOCUSES ON THEIR PROBLEM RATHER THAN THEIR SOLUTION(THE CRUCIFIED AND RISEN JESUS).... MANKIND NEEDS A NEW NATURE AND ONLY JESUS CAN GIVE US THAT RIGHTEOUS AND HOLY NATURE...THERE IS NOTHING GOOD ABOUT OUR INHERITED NATURE IT IS DESPERATELY WICKED AND SELFISH when u say inherited nature ...ahhh blasphemy bro blasphemy...



when u say inherited nature ...ahhh blasphemy bro blasphemy...

If u get

GOD KNEW THAT MAN WILL REBEL THROUGH THE AID OF THE FALLEN ANGEL, THAT IS WHY HE PROVIDED SOLUTION FOR OUR REBELION BEFORE WE REBEL...GOD CREATED US WITH THE ABILITY TO CHOOSE...HE DID NOT CREATE A ZOMBIE

Omniscience and freewill is paradoxical in fact this post of yours shows how paradoxical it is Omniscience and freewill is paradoxical in fact this post of yours shows how paradoxical it is

Tautology

god turned himself to man in order to please who, I mean had all the power to do whatever he wanted, what came up his mind is to sacrifice himself so that he wouldn't be blamed for the unbearable punishment he is going to serve billions of people he created and claimed to love

Who created hell?



GOD WAS WORKING WITHIN THE AMBIT OF HIS LAW...THE ALMIGHTY IS NOT A LAWLESS GOD...OUR DELIVERANCE IN CHRIST JESUS DID NOT VIOLATE GOD'S JUSTNESS AND HOLINESS...I AM LEGALLY REDEEMED IN CHRIST BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT OF HEAVEN

GOD WAS WORKING WITHIN THE AMBIT OF HIS LAW...THE ALMIGHTY IS NOT A LAWLESS GOD...OUR DELIVERANCE IN CHRIST JESUS DID NOT VIOLATE GOD'S JUSTNESS AND HOLINESS...I AM LEGALLY REDEEMED IN CHRIST BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT OF HEAVEN Wooow interesting even God has personal laws he operates with

Wooow interesting even God has personal laws he operates with

Is this in the bible or what you created for yourself in form of defense

when u say inherited nature ...ahhh blasphemy bro blasphemy...



when u say inherited nature ...ahhh blasphemy bro blasphemy...

If u get

BRO, I DID NOT BLASPHEME...THE UNBELIEVER HAVE THAT SATANIC NATURE OF PRIDE, SELFISHNESS, ENVY, LAWLESSNESS AND SO ON....A MAN WITH THIS NATURE CAN NOT SEE THE KINGDOM OF GOD...YOU MUST PUT ON THE NEW NATURE THAT THE JESUS IS GIVING FREELY TO ENTER THE KINGDOM OF GOD..

Wooow interesting even God has personal laws he operates with

Is this in the bible or what you created for yourself in form of defense

THE WORD OF GOD IS LAW...IF GOD SPEAKS, IT BECOMES LAW...WHEN GOD SPOKE TO ADAM COMMANDING HIM NOT TO EAT FROM THAT TREE, IT BECAME A LAW IN HEAVEN AND ON EARTH. THE WORD OF GOD IS LAW...IF GOD SPEAKS, IT BECOMES LAW...WHEN GOD SPOKE TO ADAM COMMANDING HIM NOT TO EAT FROM THAT TREE, IT BECAME A LAW IN HEAVEN AND ON EARTH.