|Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by VastFinder: 7:20am
President Buhari is pictured with some kids, including Aisha's brother's children.
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/photo-of-buhari-with-some-young-members.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by LUGBE: 7:23am
Nonsense, yeye dey smell
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by abelprice(m): 7:27am
he's busy chilling.. why d only tin the pple in Abia can hear is..... kpo kpo kpo... kgakgakgakga.. gboom... I swear this guy is toying with the biafrian... ...
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by Jibril659: 7:30am
abelprice:Isn't that what they wanted?
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by vedaxcool(m): 7:30am
a fulfilled man .... op put warning... envy inducing pictures.
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by CoolFreeday(m): 7:36am
God bless my President
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by EYIBLESSN(m): 7:46am
Hmmmmmmm.
Naijeria fresident
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by profolaolu: 7:49am
The man that send cold water into the spine of ipob
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by juman(m): 7:49am
Hiss.
Useless clueless old man president.
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by ifex370(m): 7:50am
Buhari is the solution to Nigeria, Thunder fire Biafra
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by sonofspada(m): 8:12am
Pedophile president
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by brainpulse: 10:53am
Dear, Mr. President
It's with great pleasure I write to you my amiable president. Hope you are sound in health and your family good. Just this few lines for you sir.
When Kanu was shouting up and down, cursing every one and boosting he could visit and overwhelm all the states in Nigeria, the same biafrans & IPODs were shouting you are a weak president and that you are clueless.
Kanu also boosted in one of his videos that he would march to Abuja and will deliver your head for biafrans and nothing will happen.
Now that you unleashed just a python not even a dog, they are begging you to stop and shouting UN "mo gbe o".
Please don't stop the python dance, let's bring the Cobra along sir.
Yours Sincerely,
Brainpulse.
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by chibike69: 10:53am
Old robot
pedophile president
controlled by the cabals
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by yomibelle(f): 10:53am
Dey're all looking like a bunch of IDPs
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by davibid: 10:53am
Nigga B
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by boman2014: 10:53am
THE SLAYER OF IPOB
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by TINALETC3(f): 10:53am
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by Sniper12: 10:53am
Eleribu jati jati. ko ni da fun e
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by hucienda: 10:53am
The comments above show how divided the country already is.
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by magoo10: 10:53am
The commander in chief of the dullards himself.
the man who substitutes bullets for intelligence in this modern age is obviously brainless.
The man who failed twice in his life time is a very big SHAME.
The man who cannot achieve anything in life except the blood of the dogs and baboons flow is a stack illiterate .
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by nwakibie3(m): 10:54am
Abo.ki na Abo.ki
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by uzoclinton(m): 10:54am
BEAUTIFUL
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by aleeyus(m): 10:54am
Kai, this thread pain somebodies
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by sunshineV(m): 10:54am
Op no no the meaning of cute
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by Johngla(m): 10:55am
Jibril659:Exactly na watin them dey find them see so
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by epospiky(m): 10:55am
This man self. Even with small children you dey fake smile...no joy
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by Guyman02: 10:55am
Buhari according to Oby Ezekwesili is a sectional leader. Jonathan will be laughing at her by now after using her BBOG to demonize his administration.
Her counterpart hadiza Usman was rewarded with the MD of Nigerian Ports Authority by Buhari for a job well done
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by Rextayne: 10:56am
presido
|Re: Photo Of Buhari With Some Young Members Of His Family by bentlywills(m): 10:56am
Oga Bubu there is unrest in the eastern part of Nigeria n you're here doing joromi with kids
