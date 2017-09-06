₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Management of Akwa Ibom State College of Education Afaha Nsit announces vacancy/recruitment of staff in the institution -Apply Now.
Applications are invited from SUITABLY QUALIFIED candidates for the following positions in the under listed Departments of the College.
PRINCIPAL LECTURER
Candidates for the above post should possess a Ph.D in the following areas of study and specialization as stated below:
S/N DEPARTMENT AREAS OF SPECIALIZATION
1 Nigerian Languages -Ibibio General Linguistics
-Ibibio Teaching Methodology
Candidates MUST show evidence of teaching qualification and at least Nine (9) years of teaching experience as a senior lecturer in a College of Education or Institution of similar status. In addition, candidates should have the following:
SENIOR LECTURER
Candidates for this post should possess a Ph.D in any of the here-in published Departments. MUST show evidence of teaching qualification and six (6) years of cognate experience.
In addition, candidates should have Four (4) journal articles and Four (4) Conference papers;
OR
Two (2) journal articles and Two (2) Chapter contributions in standard textbooks, Four (4) Conference papers.
OR Master’s degree with at least Nine (9) years of cognate experience with research conditions stated above.
LECTURER 1
Candidates for this post should possess a Ph.D in any of the here-in published Departments. MUST show evidence of teaching qualification and three (3) years of teaching/research in an institution of learning.
(2) journal articles and Two (2) Conference papers plus one (1) journal article.
A Master’s degree plus at least six (6) years of cognate experience. Four
(4) Conference papers or two (2) journal articles.
LECTURER 11
Candidates for the above post should possess a Ph.D in the following areas of studies and specialization as stated below:
S/N DEPARTMENTS AREAS OF SPECIALIZATION
1 Economics Economics
2 Social Studies Social Studies Education
3 Educational Foundation Measurement and Evaluation
4 Curriculum and Teaching Educational Technology
5 Home Economics Clothing and Textile
6 Chemistry Environmental Chemistry
7 Mathematics Mathematics Education
8 Physical and Health Education Sociology and Psychology of Sports
9 Biology Microbiology
10 Integrated Science Biology Educations
11 Adult and Non- Formal Education Adult and Non-Formal Education
OR
A Master’s Degree in a relevant field as specified above plus at least three
(3) years of teaching experience. Possession of journal articles would be of added advantage. Candidates MUST show evidence of teaching qualification.
LECTURER 111
Candidates for the above post should possess a Master’s degree in the following areas of studies and specialization as stated below. In addition, Candidates should have three (3) years work experience and MUST show evidence of teaching qualification.
S/N DEPARTMENTS AREAS OF SPECIALIZATION
1 French Translation, phonetics and
Phonology
2 Nigerian Languages Ibibio Culture
ASSISTANT LECTURER
Candidates for the above post should possess at least a Second Class degree in the following areas of study and specialization as stated below and MUST show evidence of teaching qualification.
S/N DEPARTMENTS AREAS OF SPECIALIZATION
1 English -Languages
2 French -French Grammar
3 Nigerian Languages -Ibibio Literature
4 Economics -Economics
5 Social Studies Social Studies Education
6 Educational Foundation -Sociology of Education
-History of Education
-Philosophy of Education
-Special Education
7 Curriculum and Teaching -Curriculum
8 Home Economics -Child Development
-Craft Fabrication and events
planning
9 Technical Education -Drafting
10 Chemistry -Inorganic Chemistry
-Organic Chemistry
11 Physical and Health Education -Adapted Physical Education
-Curriculum in Physical and Health
Education
-Exercise Physiology
Integrated Science -Chemistry Education
-Physics Education
13 Adult and Non-Formal Education -Adult and Non-Formal Education
14 Early Childhood Care Education -Early Childhood Care Education
ACCOUNTANTS II
Candidates for this post should possess a Bachelor’s degree or HND in Accountancy from a recognized University/Polytechnic and should show evidence of registration with a recognized professional Accountancy body Or an equivalent Professional Accountancy qualification.
AUDITOR II
Candidates for this post should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from a recognized University/Polytechnic Or a good Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy plus professional registration.
LIBRARIAN II
Candidates for this post should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Library Science (B.LS) from a recognized University and should show evidence of full registration with the Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN). Plus Three (3) years cognate experience. Or an approved degree plus Postgraduate Diploma in Library studies plus Two (2) years cognate experience.
CIVIL ENGINEER II
Candidates for this post should possess a good Engineering degree from a recognized Institution in a relevant field.
ELECTRICAL ENGINEER II
Candidates for this post should possess a good Engineering degree from a recognized Institution in a relevant field.
MECHANICAL ENGINEER II
Candidates for this post should possess a good Engineering degree from a recognized Institution in a relevant field.
QUANTITY SURVEYOR II
Candidates for this post should possess a good degree in Land Survey, Survey Engineering, Geodetic Science or Geodetic Engineering or any other equivalent qualifications registered with the surveyors registration Council of Nigeria.
MEDICAL OFFICER II
Candidates for this post should possess MBBS or equivalent qualification and registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.
PHARMACIST II
Candidates for this post should possess B.Pharm Pharmacy and should register with the Pharmacist Registration Board of Nigeria.
NURSING OFFICER II
Candidates for this post should possess NRN and NRM or good degree in Nursing from recognized institution of higher learning.
MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENTIST II
Candidates for this post should possess B. Sc. in Medical Lab. Science or equivalent qualification and registration with the professional body.
STORE OFFICER
Candidates for this post should possess any of the following qualifications: HND in Business Studies or Purchasing and Supply with at least Five (5) years cognate experience. Intermediate certificate of Institute of Chartered Accountant (ICAN) Or its equivalent.
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER II
Candidates for this post should possess Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Social Sciences from a recognized University.
MOTOR DRIVER/MECHANIC
Candidates for this post should possessTrade-Test II certificate and First School Leaving Certificate with at least Four (4) years cognate experience.
FARM ATTENDANTS
Candidates for this post should possess First School Leaving Certificate with at least Two (2) years of minimum training.
PORTER
Candidates for this post should possess SSC/WASC and First School Leaving Certificate.
CLEANER/MESSENGER
Candidates for this post should possess First School Leaving Certificate and should be mentally and physically fit.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
Candidate should submit to the undersigned, Twelve (12) Copies of their application, with copies of their credentials and Curriculum Vitae which should provide information on the following:
Name
Post Applied for Date of Birth Nationality
Permanent Contact Address
Educational Institution Attended with Qualification and Dates Work Experience (Post Held, Duration and Salary)
Names and Address of Three (3) Referees
Candidates should request their referees to write officially to the Registrar, Positions and Department of Interest should be clearly indicated on the left hand corner of the Envelop. Closing Date: 21 days from the date (2017-09-06) of this Publication Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.
Signed
IDORENYIN T. UKO
Registrar
http://www.premium9ja.com/2017/09/apply-now-for-akwa-ibom-state-college.html?m=0
