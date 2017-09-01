₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by metronaija2: 5:21pm
Imperial Majesty Alayeluwa Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II, 51st Ooni of Ife attends the 2017 Iri Ji Ozuruimo cultural carnival "Imo yam festival".See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-ooni-of-ife-attends-imo-yam.html
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:23pm
Onirisa
You need to move oout Asap
Python is dancing over there
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:24pm
Rocha's owelle
God bless you
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by josephine123: 5:27pm
make sense
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by macpetrus(m): 5:29pm
Wow
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by Victornezzar: 5:32pm
paiz:oooooo shut up man
how does dat concerns us here
I just love what happened......dis is a great move for us 2 be United
I was even marveled by his speech
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by juman(m): 5:41pm
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by obonujoker(m): 5:42pm
Good move....
I think what FG should do is to pass it as a law, that if Hausa man is staying in Igbo land or Yoruba land for more than 2 years, he must have a house in that state...
If Yoruba man is living in Hausa Land, after 2 years, he must also have a house or land there... Same applies to the Igbos who already do this in other states..... so that you will think twice wen you wanna start violence....
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by moninuola65: 5:45pm
kabiyesi, alayeluwa koo sesu wale o
isu aro
ikoko
iyawo oloro
ehuru
isobia
olodo
ehura aponmodenu
alakisa
dagidagi
etc
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by willibounce1(m): 5:46pm
paiz:
lol...yorubas are cowards but the bravest people in the world are being killed like chickens and what do they do? Shout afonja, UN, ICC as usual. A brave man is being dealt with and instead of him to fight back, he starts calling on the coward to save him...so much for being brave and confident
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:56pm
Wow wow wow you are welcome your highness.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by scholes0(m): 6:01pm
Welcome to Imo state Kabiyesi
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by TGoddess(f): 6:58pm
Wow,a very likeable personality.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by ableguy(m): 7:16pm
African parents will call you to take their plate
to the kitchen while they walk behind you to
wash their hands
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by Narldon(f): 7:16pm
Ok
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by ableguy(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by hilroy: 7:16pm
We always tell them but they call us names. There is nothing like using intelligence and diplomacy in life. Now python is dancing makosa in their region.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by Omagzee(m): 7:17pm
See flexing. Na them-them o. Big Men things so that's why I encourage u see this satanic photography secret
http://www.fototech.com.ng/nigerian-photographershow-achieve-film-look-cheap-dsrl-camera/
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by kn23h(m): 7:18pm
Ooni, if you get caught in the phantom dance or Ibo youths stone you for asking about Biafra....we Yorubas won't hesitate to install a new king. Na you commit your own suicide.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by Flashh: 7:18pm
Non-triberlistic people. Not like some.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by Ximenez(m): 7:18pm
.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 7:18pm
Small tym now Nigerians from Eastern part of the country go say we no like dem. See as everything dey colorful with crown
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by columbus007(m): 7:20pm
A round of applause to him,but he's a divorced king anyways
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by freeborn76(m): 7:20pm
Ok
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by cokiek(f): 7:21pm
C
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by YOLO1(m): 7:21pm
Maybe he went to look for another wife
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by Atiku2019: 7:21pm
Rochas
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by deji17: 7:22pm
Because dem hear say, this Oba don divorce him Benin wife, Igbos want come arrange one Chioma give am.
We will not take it.
Our Igbo girls no dey take eye see Yoruba man, na to marry am at all cost
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 7:23pm
obonujoker:
From your own name, it's obvious you are a JOKER.
Force you to buy properties in foreign land ? It's only Aba Jews who are foolish enough to refuse to invest in their own home and choose to " " develop " elsewhere
By the way....OONI is a single guy now...he went to do market survey. Aba Jewish women are a dime a piece
