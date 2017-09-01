Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Ooni Ogunwusi Attends Imo Yam Festival (Photos) (9397 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-ooni-of-ife-attends-imo-yam.html Imperial Majesty Alayeluwa Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II, 51st Ooni of Ife attends the 2017 Iri Ji Ozuruimo cultural carnival "Imo yam festival".See photos below 9 Likes 1 Share

You need to move oout Asap



Python is dancing over there 41 Likes 1 Share

God bless you 10 Likes 1 Share

make sense 2 Likes

Wow 1 Like 1 Share

The only problem we have with yorubas is that they are cowards

They cant stand up for their right

Apart from that they are too dirty oooooo shut up man

how does dat concerns us here

I just love what happened......dis is a great move for us 2 be United

I just love what happened......dis is a great move for us 2 be United

I was even marveled by his speech

Good move....



I think what FG should do is to pass it as a law, that if Hausa man is staying in Igbo land or Yoruba land for more than 2 years, he must have a house in that state...

If Yoruba man is living in Hausa Land, after 2 years, he must also have a house or land there... Same applies to the Igbos who already do this in other states..... so that you will think twice wen you wanna start violence.... 12 Likes 1 Share

kabiyesi, alayeluwa koo sesu wale o

isu aro

ikoko

iyawo oloro

ehuru

isobia

olodo

ehura aponmodenu

alakisa

dagidagi

etc 3 Likes 2 Shares

The only problem we have with yorubas is that they are cowards

They cant stand up for their right

Apart from that they are too dirty

lol...yorubas are cowards but the bravest people in the world are being killed like chickens and what do they do? Shout afonja, UN, ICC as usual. A brave man is being dealt with and instead of him to fight back, he starts calling on the coward to save him...so much for being brave and confident lol...yorubas are cowards but the bravest people in the world are being killed like chickens and what do they do? Shout afonja, UN, ICC as usual. A brave man is being dealt with and instead of him to fight back, he starts calling on the coward to save him...so much for being brave and confident 57 Likes 7 Shares



Wow wow wow you are welcome your highness. Wow wow wow you are welcome your highness. 19 Likes 1 Share

Welcome to Imo state Kabiyesi 20 Likes 1 Share

Wow,a very likeable personality. 5 Likes

African parents will call you to take their plate

to the kitchen while they walk behind you to

wash their hands 7 Likes 1 Share

We always tell them but they call us names. There is nothing like using intelligence and diplomacy in life. Now python is dancing makosa in their region.



Ooni, if you get caught in the phantom dance or Ibo youths stone you for asking about Biafra....we Yorubas won't hesitate to install a new king. Na you commit your own suicide. Ooni, if you get caught in the phantom dance or Ibo youths stone you for asking about Biafra....we Yorubas won't hesitate to install a new king. Na you commit your own suicide. 1 Like

Non-triberlistic people. Not like some. 1 Like 1 Share

Small tym now Nigerians from Eastern part of the country go say we no like dem. See as everything dey colorful with crown 6 Likes 1 Share

A round of applause to him,but he's a divorced king anyways

Maybe he went to look for another wife

Rochas 1 Like



We will not take it.



Our Igbo girls no dey take eye see Yoruba man, na to marry am at all cost Because dem hear say, this Oba don divorce him Benin wife, Igbos want come arrange one Chioma give am.We will not take it.Our Igbo girls no dey take eye see Yoruba man, na to marry am at all cost 13 Likes 2 Shares