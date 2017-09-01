₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by Thebest12(f): 5:25pm
For the first time since the incident occurred, the Rivers State Government has finally condemned the attack on the Hausa community by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB at Oyigbo Local Government area of the state.
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by destiny322(m): 5:26pm
D response is long overdue
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by ojun50(m): 5:27pm
Python dance or na chicken dance is nt needed
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by sarrki(m): 5:27pm
We are in time of revelation
Everyone dey stay clear
A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested, a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB...
Ralph Uwazurike
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by tutaboi(m): 5:27pm
Wike see ur life
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by IkpuMmiri(f): 5:30pm
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by IkpuMmiri(f): 5:30pm
devindevin2000:
So Governor Wike Is Now An Afonja?
Deluded Souls!
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by devindevin2000: 5:32pm
Sarrki:
Afonja
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by Aonkuuse: 5:33pm
These guys calling afonja on this thread are die hard kanu slaves
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by Bari22(m): 5:42pm
kanu you are alone now
ffk and fayose have decieved you
fayose is now contesting for Nigerian president
Meaning he didn't believe in your Biafra
Ffk is at his home now, probably laughing at your stupidity
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by willibounce1(m): 5:43pm
devindevin2000:
continue to shout afonja up and down. Your senseless ipods are being erased gradually from the surface of the earth but it is afonja that is your own problem. Instead of you to go and load ogbunigwe and defend your miscreants since you always brag about being very brave. Coward.
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by devindevin2000: 5:45pm
willibounce1:
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by shukuokukobambi: 6:02pm
Hmmmm.....Barr Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike from (R)umuepirikom in obio akpor of rivers state, even you? Are you betraying ipob or what??!!
This is serious!! In any case, let peace reign
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by NOC1(m): 6:04pm
Most of My Igbo brothers are not good at reading history. For me it did not come as a surprise, when you need them most they will deny you. That is why I have been begging you people to play safe.
Today Dokubo is in Benin republic, Wike your lion is denying you as usual, I also read where the calabars called for the arrest of Una IPOB leader, tomorrow FFK will sale you out just like Awo, He will be the one to say starve them to death.
The moment we realize we are in our own and play this game with caution, not playing into the webs of those who envy our success, let us keep on struggling till God and nature hear our cry.
God heal my Igbo people and give us wisdom.
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by Pidgin2(f): 6:06pm
Good one Wike, the man with albinism has been rejected by all right thinking people
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by dunkem21(m): 6:10pm
They should steer clear in their own state?
OK o
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by overall90: 6:11pm
Wike can start by negotiating with the fg on how to return obigbo to Abia state and the Egbema communities to the kits and kin in Egbema of Imo state.
Then we will know he is serious.
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by Houseofglam7: 6:12pm
Issorait
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by dunkem21(m): 6:12pm
overall90:
Don't mind him
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by Amarabae(f): 6:14pm
Ghen ghen,
nnamdi kanu and ipob over to you,
I warned them to stop living in false sense of solidarity,they abused me with their boring "asari dokubo said bla bla bla",
O SETIGO!
Let me focus on my pot of nsala soup on fire jare
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by brainpulse: 6:15pm
Nobody wants to be identified with pathological failure. Wike is also afraid of state of emergency in his state. IPOBs are on their own, they are orphans.
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by doctorkush(m): 6:15pm
he should go tell the uganda first lady that if she needs ipob slaves while going back, we have them in thousands... and they are so energetic and easily controlled.
just tell them "sun rise" ..they will work till sunset... atleast he won't have to worry about any election boycott ..
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by ojimmu: 6:15pm
Say no ipobism
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by ritababe(f): 6:15pm
sarrki:
he told his members to burn down the country while he keep his family in London and hide in one bunker just like his former leader.
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by Alariwo2: 6:15pm
They won't listen.. greed for Oil won't let them.
Just watch how they will label Wike afonja, calling him all sort of names.
Obviously they don't want biafra but Niger delta oil. barawo pipu
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by hilroy: 6:15pm
The Ipob pigs have started running helter skelter after the commencement of Operation python dance in Alaigbo. Wike my only advice for you is to put constrictors like Boa, Python or Anaconda on the border of rivers state. Any of the useless pigs that try to do crayfish waka enter rivers state should be swallowed like the pig below
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by dolphinife: 6:15pm
Who would want pythons to be dancing Azonto inside the government house....
Wike must have pphobia for pythons
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by Stelvin101(m): 6:16pm
Everybody is afraid of Buhari
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by baike: 6:16pm
politics talks we know useless man?!
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by shevy878: 6:16pm
i rily feel pity for the SE, the kind of treatment given to them by hausa is very bad. And some stupid igbos ll stil write against IPOB and blame NK. Its quite a shame that all ibos cannot publicly identify with Biafra. When BH was ravaging the north against GEJ no northerner eva condem their act, they always praise dem in secret but neva condem them in public .
|Re: Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" by senier007(m): 6:17pm
IPob is heading to Kigali way
On road to Kigali there is no winner
On road to Kigali dead bodies are pilling up
Kanu just like Shekau disappear when the heat is too much for him to handle
On road to Kigali, remember those that started hate speech were killed and humiliated, disgrace and also denied the presidency since 1994 still counting
#RoadToKigali #RoadToAba
