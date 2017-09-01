Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Nyesom Wike Warns IPOB, Says "Steer Clear Of Rivers State" (15890 Views)

For the first time since the incident occurred, the Rivers State Government has finally condemned the attack on the Hausa community by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB at Oyigbo Local Government area of the state.



Governor Nyesom Wike in a state-wide broadcast said he is concerned about the activities of IPOB members in Rivers state.



Governor Wike also stressed that Rivers state is in total support of the corporate existence of the Nigerian state adding that, his administration will not tolerate any attack by any group on other Nigerians living in any part of the State .



The Governor also re-iterated his position on the activities of officers and men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS whom he accused of sabotaging security of the state.



Governor Wike, however, called on members of the general public to be vigilant and protect themselves from the activities of SARS in Rivers State.



“The Rivers State Government is seriously concerned with the recent activities of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), particularly the attack on Nigerian citizens living in Rivers State.



“Rivers people fully subscribe to Nigeria’s corporate existence and its indivisibility.



“As a people we shall continue to support the unity and peaceful co-existence of all ethnic nationalities and work towards actualizing our collective aspirations for a just, inclusive and progressive nation.



“Rivers State belongs to all those who live in it. We heartily welcome any Nigerian who wishes to reside here and go about with his or her lawful businesses.



Therefore, we shall not tolerate any attack by any group on other Nigerians living in Oyigbo or any other part of the State. We warn trouble makers those who are bent on causing violence on others to steer clear of Rivers territory.



“For months on end, we have been receiving reports fromtraumatized victims who had been robbed of theirs valuables by SARS operatives under the guise of conducting searches on thevictims.



They employ several malevolent methods, including planting illicit drugs on their unsuspecting victims as bargainingchip or forcefully taking them to ATM boots to collect specifiedamount of money as ransom for their freedom.



“Although the veracity of these allegations can only be fully established through an independent probe, the recent killing of aSARS operative while carrying out a kidnap operation by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Squad clearly lends credence to SARS direct involvement in criminal activities across the State.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris had described the allegation by Governor Nyesom Wike against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad as “nonsense”.

Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-rivers-people-subscribe-to.html

D response is long overdue

from d day I was born, I knew i was going to be a record breaker... Join me celebrate my very first FTC on nairaland..

First FTC with nokia java fone n glo sim... Lala n seun, bring my award ASAP 38 Likes 1 Share

Python dance or na chicken dance is nt needed 6 Likes 1 Share

We are in time of revelation



Everyone dey stay clear



A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested, a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB...



Ralph Uwazurike 78 Likes 4 Shares

Wike see ur life

devindevin2000:





Afonja...Rivers is the third largest IPOB base after ASbia and Anambra.

So Governor Wike Is Now An Afonja?



Deluded Souls! So Governor Wike Is Now An Afonja?Deluded Souls! 174 Likes 19 Shares

Sarrki:





So Governor Wike Is Now An Afonja?

Afonja Afonja 12 Likes

These guys calling afonja on this thread are die hard kanu slaves 109 Likes 9 Shares

kanu you are alone now

ffk and fayose have decieved you

fayose is now contesting for Nigerian president

Meaning he didn't believe in your Biafra



Ffk is at his home now, probably laughing at your stupidity 61 Likes 7 Shares

devindevin2000:





Afonja...Rivers is the third largest IPOB base after ASbia and Anambra.

continue to shout afonja up and down. Your senseless ipods are being erased gradually from the surface of the earth but it is afonja that is your own problem. Instead of you to go and load ogbunigwe and defend your miscreants since you always brag about being very brave. Coward. continue to shout afonja up and down. Your senseless ipods are being erased gradually from the surface of the earth but it is afonja that is your own problem. Instead of you to go and load ogbunigwe and defend your miscreants since you always brag about being very brave. Coward. 98 Likes 11 Shares

willibounce1:





continue to shout afonja up and down. Your senseless ipods are being erased gradually from the surface of the earth but it is afonja that is your own problem. Instead of you to go and load ogbunigwe and defend your miscreants since you always brag about being very brave. Coward. 14 Likes





This is serious!! In any case, let peace reign Hmmmm.....Barr Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike from (R)umuepirikom in obio akpor of rivers state, even you? Are you betraying ipob or what??!!This is serious!! In any case, let peace reign 12 Likes 4 Shares

Most of My Igbo brothers are not good at reading history. For me it did not come as a surprise, when you need them most they will deny you. That is why I have been begging you people to play safe.

Today Dokubo is in Benin republic, Wike your lion is denying you as usual, I also read where the calabars called for the arrest of Una IPOB leader, tomorrow FFK will sale you out just like Awo, He will be the one to say starve them to death.

The moment we realize we are in our own and play this game with caution, not playing into the webs of those who envy our success, let us keep on struggling till God and nature hear our cry.

God heal my Igbo people and give us wisdom. 31 Likes 3 Shares

Good one Wike, the man with albinism has been rejected by all right thinking people 28 Likes 2 Shares





OK o They should steer clear in their own state?OK o 1 Like 1 Share

Wike can start by negotiating with the fg on how to return obigbo to Abia state and the Egbema communities to the kits and kin in Egbema of Imo state.



Then we will know he is serious. 9 Likes

Issorait 1 Like 1 Share

overall90:

Wike can start by negotiating with the fg on how to return obigbo to Abia state and the Egbema communities to the kits and kin in Egbema of Imo state.



Then we will know he is serious.

Don't mind him Don't mind him

Ghen ghen,

nnamdi kanu and ipob over to you,

I warned them to stop living in false sense of solidarity,they abused me with their boring "asari dokubo said bla bla bla",

O SETIGO!

Let me focus on my pot of nsala soup on fire jare 28 Likes 5 Shares

Nobody wants to be identified with pathological failure. Wike is also afraid of state of emergency in his state. IPOBs are on their own, they are orphans. 8 Likes 1 Share



just tell them "sun rise" ..they will work till sunset... atleast he won't have to worry about any election boycott .. he should go tell the uganda first lady that if she needs ipob slaves while going back, we have them in thousands... and they are so energetic and easily controlled.just tell them "sun rise" ..they will work till sunset... atleast he won't have to worry about any election boycott .. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Say no ipobism 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

We are in time of revelation



Everyone dey stay clear



A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested, a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB...



Ralph Uwazurike

he told his members to burn down the country while he keep his family in London and hide in one bunker just like his former leader. he told his members to burn down the country while he keep his family in London and hide in one bunker just like his former leader. 52 Likes 5 Shares

They won't listen.. greed for Oil won't let them.



Just watch how they will label Wike afonja, calling him all sort of names.

Obviously they don't want biafra but Niger delta oil. barawo pipu 17 Likes 1 Share

The Ipob pigs have started running helter skelter after the commencement of Operation python dance in Alaigbo. Wike my only advice for you is to put constrictors like Boa, Python or Anaconda on the border of rivers state. Any of the useless pigs that try to do crayfish waka enter rivers state should be swallowed like the pig below 18 Likes 2 Shares

Who would want pythons to be dancing Azonto inside the government house....



Wike must have pphobia for pythons 3 Likes 1 Share

Everybody is afraid of Buhari 2 Likes 1 Share

politics talks we know useless man?!

i rily feel pity for the SE, the kind of treatment given to them by hausa is very bad. And some stupid igbos ll stil write against IPOB and blame NK. Its quite a shame that all ibos cannot publicly identify with Biafra. When BH was ravaging the north against GEJ no northerner eva condem their act, they always praise dem in secret but neva condem them in public . 7 Likes 2 Shares