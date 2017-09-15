Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili: "Garba Shehu A Master Of Acute Incompetency" (6054 Views)

Aroms Aigbehi's Incompetency Award To Kate Owoko, Bayelsa Lawmaker / BBNaija: Garba Shehu Reacts To Efe's Victory / Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Earlier, Garba Shehu, asked Ezekwesili to watch her comments over military campaign against Biafra supporters, describing the attacks on soldiers and police officers by IPOB supporters as, “most irresponsible, indefensible and reckless.



Ezekwesili has, however, fired back at the president’s advicer, describing him as a master of acute incompetency.



“Well aware of Garba Shehu ‘s ACUTE INCOMPETENCY so let me give him another opportunity to STUDY my advice to Pres @MBuhari and don’t RAT OFF.



“As usual, you did NOT DISAPPOINT at all in your well known incompetence, Mr Shehu.



“Well done to you, sorry for the country.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/15/biafra-ezekwesili-expresses-worries-garba-shehus-alleged-incompetency/





Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, Oby Ezekwesili,has slammed presidency over warning issued to her over biafra agitators.Earlier, Garba Shehu, asked Ezekwesili to watch her comments over military campaign against Biafra supporters, describing the attacks on soldiers and police officers by IPOB supporters as, “most irresponsible, indefensible and reckless.“Well done to you, sorry for the country.” 4 Likes 2 Shares

Mayweather punch!!!!!!! 41 Likes

Okada, abeg drop me here.



*** spreads mat *** 25 Likes 4 Shares

tritt:

Mayweather punch!!!!!!! as in KO. as in KO. 20 Likes 1 Share

Verbal missiles flying here and there while 1 October, 2017 beckons on the horizon.



Messrs Saraki and Dogara had better reconvene the NAss on time and quit the squabble amongst their colleagues over mundane things whilst the roof is on fire. 3 Likes 1 Share

Chaii!!



I'm going to sleep. 3 Likes

Public servants are not supposed to target tax payers in their verbal assaults. They address issues. But this government has lost all decency 19 Likes 1 Share

Garba Shehu should've picked an equal opponent, a man who gets his speech previewed and edited by Adesina is holding sway in lesser terms than incompetency.



I would stoop to remind the military of the fourth Nuremberg Principal, PMB and Bururai orders are illegal and the onus is on the soldiers to disobey their illegal and ill-conceived orders.



Having reviewed the Aba videos clip, where some suspected IPOB members where gruesomely abused, mutilated and murdered, its been explicitly established that the video was taken by a Soldier, likely of Igbo extraction.



Therefore, we call on all patriotic Nigerian soldiers to disregard all illegal orders from the executive and superiors to maim and tactically erase the people of Abia State, Eastern Nigeria, as they are protected and exhornorated from prosecution under Fourth Nuremberg principal.



In addition to previous petition against Burutai etal, several other petitions have been filed and major interest have taken hold to see that he face war crimes and extra judicial killings. 29 Likes 4 Shares

Much as I agree with Oby on the conglomerate of incompetencies we inherited, I must add..







WE WARNED YOU!





My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian - My Hero. 28 Likes 1 Share





Master of acute incompe.. .... Hmmm, you people really know this people are incompetent and we are tolerating and condoning in power.Master of acute incompe.. .... 7 Likes 1 Share

Garba V. Obi, it's still same pattern.



He who fights and run away can still fight another day but he who in battle was slain won't fight another day.



There are better ways to realize developments other than using human being as pawn on political chess board using false hope system.





if someone must account for the souls of the departed, Who will that be? PMB or Kanu.



Goodluck sha.



aolawale025:

Public servants are not supposed to target tax payers in their verbal assaults. They address issues. But this government has lost all decency on point. 2 Likes 1 Share

Head mistress of mumu is talking.

Dog eat dog 1 Like

the presidential team is as incompetent as the dullard.



a snake can only give birth to a snake.



Nigeria is in turmoil today because those who claim to have knowledge and democratic values are empty vessels who have no business running a govt. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Oluwa oo, se savagery 16 Likes 2 Shares

Aboki Shehu

Hahahahahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahaha. Abeg who stay for my side, abeg shift make I faint biko. 5 Likes

Coming Soon 2 Likes

This will be interesting 1 Like 1 Share

So true 8 Likes 2 Shares

Two fighting;please,nobody should separate them.

Chineke!



Oby! 9 Likes



Traitors will be shot !

#OWNED.



-Lord

Everything in the Buhari govt is terminally incompetent 2 Likes

PointB:

Okada, abeg drop here.



*** spreads mat *** shift abeg make I Seddon

shift abeg make I Seddon 9 Likes

She not far from the truth