₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,708 members, 3,793,239 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 11:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer (6652 Views)
Olajumoke Orisaguna Features In New Movie As A Bride (Photos) / Actress Rosaline Meurer Shows Off Hot Figure In New Photos / Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by AlexReports(m): 7:45pm
WOW!!! Nollywood Actress Rosaline Meurer Joins League Of Movie Producers, Releases Her First Film (photos)
Talented nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer has finally joined the league of movie producers with the release of her first movie titled \' The Therapist\'s Therapy\'. This she disclosed on her instagram page few minutes ago featuring A\'list actors like Fedrick Leonard, Lilian Esoro, Ninolomo Omobolande and a host of others.
Meurer who is recently nominated as Most Promising Nollywood Actress Of The Year by City People Movie Award 2017 posted on her IG page saying
'It's indeed a dream come true to join the league of movie producers. The journey to this feat is not smooth but with determination and consistency I was about to conquer with the release of my very first movie from the stable of Rosaline Meurer Production LTD. Yes! 'The Therapist's Therapy' is a must watch movie that will hold you spellbound to the last action...I give all thanks to God, to my team and partners for the collective effort'
The blockbuster thriller with suspense filled scenes had a twist of love and blackmail. It is an action packed high budget movie buttresses on the fate of a beautiful therapist.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/wow-nollywood-actress-rosaline-meurer.html?m=0
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by VeeBuzzer(f): 8:10pm
Congrats
Just hoping it won't be like the usual cliche Nigerian films we see every day.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by zinomind: 9:56pm
Hope its nice
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Innobee99(m): 9:57pm
Dey there dey buy Script with puna... If not, where d brain?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:57pm
Innobee99:
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by IamAirforce1: 9:59pm
Nollywood, same storyline
2 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Bucajunior(m): 10:00pm
hmmmm...
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by MhizzAJ(f): 10:00pm
Okay
This one
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by LesbianBoy(m): 10:00pm
This is the new trend. If producer no dey call you become your own producer
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by duduade(m): 10:00pm
IamAirforce1:
How can you be a producer and still be the lead actress.. Just rubbish
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Bucajunior(m): 10:00pm
hmmmm...maybe the person below me have something important to say
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by alexistaiwo: 10:01pm
Bucajunior:..
As for me and my family.
We have nothing to say.
This one weak us
Poster below.
Any spare fainting space over there?
2 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Narldon(f): 10:02pm
All The Guys that usually Turn Back to Look at Girls Ass..
The Day You will Turn to Pillar of Salt is coming
I'm having Headache, Argue with LOT's Wife
alexistaiwo:
..
Poster below.
Any spare fainting space over there?
[b]Poster Above, alexistaiwo
Below are the Categories of Spaces for Fainting and their prices:
*Fainting on the floor :1k
*Fainting on the couch: 2k
*Fainting on the Bed: 3k
*Fainting in my house :4k
*Fainting in the kitchen with water and food after waking up:7k*
*Fainting in a plane : 20k
*Fainting on express road: free...
In case your desired fainting space isn't here keep calm the business just started and we're still making provision for more fainting spaces.
Thanks for fainting with us
[/b]
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Bishov: 10:02pm
Afonjas department of Nigeria, Una godfather ( sai Baba ) is going to London to take his HIV treatment drug for the last time before he dies.
2 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by IamAirforce1: 10:03pm
duduade:
Like the poster above you rightly said;.
" if producer no dey call you for movies, become your own producer and play the lead role of your own movie" .
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by densil(m): 10:03pm
She resembles my neigbour
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by cokiek(f): 10:04pm
Husband thief would have been a more appropriate title
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Yomzzyblog: 10:05pm
Ok
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by VickyRotex(f): 10:06pm
Ewo tun ni "The Therapist's Therapy"? Orishirishi title.
Nollywood no go kee person. Before you know you'll start seeing Part 1 to 10!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Collins10(m): 10:07pm
Biko, which nollywood movie has this girl even acted? Because I watch nollywood movies well o(patriotism), and I have never seen her in anyone at all?
And Op even termed her 'talented'! Talented kwa!!!
Abi does Talented mean something else in Op's dictionary? Haba!!!
*Plugs earpiece back and starts listening to Simi's Joromi*
4 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Ajewealth123(m): 10:07pm
Is this the same Tonto dike woman saga? As in the breaker of house?
If she is, she better give us an insight as to what transpired. She should just brief us small inside the film
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Collins10(m): 10:11pm
duduade:Have you watched Omoni Oboli's Wives on Strike/ As Crazy as it Goes/ Okoro's Law? Or Genevieve Nnaji's Beyond Tomorrow?
If you did, you wouldnt say this. Those Ladies were the producers and lead actresses in these movies, and they killed the movies.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Harrynight(m): 10:17pm
Tonto Dike right now
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by MustiizRaja(m): 10:19pm
so sweet if I have d chance I will date Lilian esoro kaiii
dis babe is hot
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Tynasparks(f): 10:20pm
Good for her .
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Magnifik18: 10:31pm
VeeBuzzer:
You think it will be any different
Think again!
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Magnifik18: 10:36pm
LesbianBoy:
It's not a bad idea. Besides, where else can one give his /her performance if not in one's show.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Mowoe(m): 10:36pm
Innobee99:
Producer and Writer, are they thesame.... Just asking o... For the sake of knowing.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by alexistaiwo: 10:37pm
Narldon:Perhaps you misunderstood me.
This your fainting menu na die.
I said that I want to faint.
Who said anything about committing suicide
Fear God na
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer by Houseofglam7: 10:42pm
Hot Vacation Photos Of Kim Kardashian And Kanye West / PHOTOSPEAK: 2face And Annie Macaulay-idibia (then And Now)...lol!!! / Igbo Female Musicians: Why Are They Always Beautiful? Pix
Viewing this topic: ADENIKETINA2015(f), iamhuman, lawboss, silas24(m), DozieInc(m), donier, tutudesz, Andking, cgniyi, deewhone(f), ichado(m), tuna4servi(m), dapale, birdmansoho, dyydxx, judedwriter(m), EjimaQuintana, KingdomAcademy(m) and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14