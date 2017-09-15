Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rosaline Meurer Produces "The Therapist's Therapy", Her First Movie As Producer (6652 Views)

WOW!!! Nollywood Actress Rosaline Meurer Joins League Of Movie Producers, Releases Her First Film (photos)



Talented nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer has finally joined the league of movie producers with the release of her first movie titled \' The Therapist\'s Therapy\'. This she disclosed on her instagram page few minutes ago featuring A\'list actors like Fedrick Leonard, Lilian Esoro, Ninolomo Omobolande and a host of others.



Meurer who is recently nominated as Most Promising Nollywood Actress Of The Year by City People Movie Award 2017 posted on her IG page saying

‎

'‎It's indeed a dream come true to join the league of movie producers. The journey to this feat is not smooth but with determination and consistency I was about to conquer with the release of my very first movie from the stable of Rosaline Meurer Production LTD. Yes! 'The Therapist's Therapy' is a must watch movie that will hold you spellbound to the last action...I give all thanks to God, to my team and partners for the collective effort'

‎

The blockbuster thriller with suspense filled scenes had a twist of love and blackmail. It is an action packed high budget movie buttresses on the fate of a beautiful therapist.



Just hoping it won't be like the usual cliche Nigerian films we see every day. CongratsJust hoping it won't be like the usual cliche Nigerian films we see every day.

Hope its nice

Dey there dey buy Script with puna... If not, where d brain? 5 Likes 1 Share

Innobee99:

Dey there dey push Script with puna... If not, where do brain? 8 Likes 1 Share

Nollywood, same storyline 2 Likes

hmmmm...



This one OkayThis one

This is the new trend. If producer no dey call you become your own producer

IamAirforce1:

Nollywood, same storyline

How can you be a producer and still be the lead actress.. Just rubbish How can you be a producer and still be the lead actress.. Just rubbish 13 Likes 1 Share

duduade:





How can you be a producer and still be the lead actress.. Just rubbish

Like the poster above you rightly said;.



" if producer no dey call you for movies, become your own producer and play the lead role of your own movie" . Like the poster above you rightly said;." if producer no dey call you for movies, become your own producer and play the lead role of your own movie" .

She resembles my neigbour

Husband thief would have been a more appropriate title 1 Like

Ok





Nollywood no go kee person. Before you know you'll start seeing Part 1 to 10! Ewo tun ni "The Therapist's Therapy"? Orishirishi title.Nollywood no go kee person.Before you know you'll start seeing Part 1 to 10! 1 Like 1 Share

Biko, which nollywood movie has this girl even acted? Because I watch nollywood movies well o(patriotism), and I have never seen her in anyone at all?



And Op even termed her 'talented'! Talented kwa!!!



Abi does Talented mean something else in Op's dictionary? Haba!!!



*Plugs earpiece back and starts listening to Simi's Joromi* 4 Likes

Is this the same Tonto dike woman saga? As in the breaker of house?

If she is, she better give us an insight as to what transpired. She should just brief us small inside the film 1 Like

duduade:





How can you be a producer and still be the lead actress.. Just rubbish Have you watched Omoni Oboli's Wives on Strike/ As Crazy as it Goes/ Okoro's Law? Or Genevieve Nnaji's Beyond Tomorrow?

If you did, you wouldnt say this. Those Ladies were the producers and lead actresses in these movies, and they killed the movies. Have you watched Omoni Oboli's Wives on Strike/ As Crazy as it Goes/ Okoro's Law? Or Genevieve Nnaji's Beyond Tomorrow?If you did, you wouldnt say this. Those Ladies were the producers and lead actresses in these movies, and they killed the movies.

Tonto Dike right now 1 Like

so sweet if I have d chance I will date Lilian esoro kaiii

dis babe is hot

Good for her .

VeeBuzzer:

Congrats



Just hoping it won't be like the usual cliche Nigerian films we see every day.



You think it will be any different



Think again! You think it will be any differentThink again! 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

This is the new trend. If producer no dey call you become your own producer

It's not a bad idea. Besides, where else can one give his /her performance if not in one's show. It's not a bad idea. Besides, where else can one give his /her performance if not in one's show.

Innobee99:

Dey there dey buy Script with puna... If not, where d brain?

Producer and Writer, are they thesame.... Just asking o... For the sake of knowing. Producer and Writer, are they thesame.... Just asking o... For the sake of knowing.