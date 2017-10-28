



However the identity of her new man has been uncovered, and a Ghanaian Blogger thinks her new man is Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner going by his shirt, cap, necklace and shorts. Here's what was written on the news handle;



"Just do your own analysis and tell me this is just a coincidence.

Same shirt, same cap, same necklace and same shorts.

Small money @jamesgardinergh is making from @zylofonmedia @rosymeurer wants to come and finish it. Madam the men don finish for Nigeria?... James i know your girlfriend, you wont two time. You are the reason i have privitazed my account, so we can talk man to woman yea. What are you doing with Rosy at this ungodly days huh. This cheating will not go on! Mama home wrecker you are on again. You will hear from the madam of the household soon. Ghana girls are fearfully made, you step in, you drown. I am surprise you cant find a man around your globe. You just bit more than you can chew."



