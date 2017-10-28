₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:27am
So few day ago, Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer who was at the center of Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill's marital crisis, shared photos of her new man who she stylishly hid with an emoji.
However the identity of her new man has been uncovered, and a Ghanaian Blogger thinks her new man is Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner going by his shirt, cap, necklace and shorts. Here's what was written on the news handle;
"Just do your own analysis and tell me this is just a coincidence.
Same shirt, same cap, same necklace and same shorts.
Small money @jamesgardinergh is making from @zylofonmedia @rosymeurer wants to come and finish it. Madam the men don finish for Nigeria?... James i know your girlfriend, you wont two time. You are the reason i have privitazed my account, so we can talk man to woman yea. What are you doing with Rosy at this ungodly days huh. This cheating will not go on! Mama home wrecker you are on again. You will hear from the madam of the household soon. Ghana girls are fearfully made, you step in, you drown. I am surprise you cant find a man around your globe. You just bit more than you can chew."
https://www.lailasblog.com/actress-rosaline-meurers-mystery-lover-uncovered/
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 9:36am
Olosh.... everywhere
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by steveyoungwealth: 9:36am
:oCh
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 9:36am
Madam home breaker? So this gal is cheating on Churchill, hot gal
3 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by abbaapple: 9:36am
Ftc like seriously
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:36am
Monitoring spirit
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by Phonefanatic: 9:36am
I don't have time for nonsense gossip
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by Talkwell: 9:36am
Once a hoe,always a hoe
Modified:
The first 6 comments were posted 9.36 a.m,the hustle for FTC is real
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by JuicyStar: 9:36am
So?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by Mrbigman1(m): 9:37am
And this is news?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by Khonvicted(m): 9:38am
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by AverageAnnie(f): 9:38am
Lwkmd í ½í¸. .. Some people are good in amebo business
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 9:38am
abbaapple:In your dreams... Glo user
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 9:39am
we've heard!...next please!...
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 9:39am
Headlines
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by Khonvicted(m): 9:39am
I wonder how this is a news and how it even got to Front page
2 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by kennyblaze007(m): 9:39am
Their wahala o
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 9:39am
Evans where are you I have job for you
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by czark(m): 9:39am
ChiefPiiko:
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by Jigba(f): 9:40am
So??
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by abbaapple: 9:41am
nairalandfreak:
Taaaaaaaa!
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by deebrain(m): 9:44am
OK. Thanks.
Next?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by Proffdada: 9:44am
Tonto in the news again? Mtchewww
meanwhile,can i have a dance? Rosie?
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by hokafor(m): 9:44am
Junk news.
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by itsandi(m): 9:45am
Not my biz sha
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by EbukaLive(m): 9:45am
"All bloggers, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone"
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Boyfriend Is James Gardiner (Photos) by rigarmortis: 9:48am
Cos even your boo get a boo......
