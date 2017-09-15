₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,708 members, 3,793,239 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 11:39 PM

Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman (9115 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by dre11(m): 10:23pm
Balls explode after man beds married woman


Vuyelwa Sibindi/ Siphathisiwe Tshuma


A BULAWAYO woman claims her brother died because he slept with a fenced woman.

Patience Ndlovu told B-Metro that her brother Ndodana’s testicles swelled up like a balloon before they exploded and he died in the process.

“I used to hear that men fence their women but I did not believe that it was actually possible.

My brother died complaining that he was experiencing pain on his privates and he briefly highlighted that he might have slept with a fenced woman but he did not know who exactly as he had many sexual partners. When they exploded that was the end of him,” said Patience.

However, there is one man who is said to have been calling Ndodana telling him to stay away from his wife (name supplied) as there would be fatal consequences if he continued with the affair.

According to a neighbour to the late, Ndodana had been in a relationship with the named woman and some people in the area suggested that he had fathered her two children.

It is reported that despite all these warnings Ncube continued to enjoy the forbidden fruit that was not his.

In her defence the woman said neighbours wanted to destroy her marriage because they were jealous of her beautiful home.

“Who told you this? My children are now being dragged into this issue, it’s very sad that my neighbours want to see my children fatherless. I did not have an affair with him. He was a family friend,“ she said.


http://www.b-metro.co.zw/balls-explode-after-man-beds-married-woman/
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by madridguy(m): 10:25pm
angry
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Evablizin(f): 10:26pm
sad

My Lord,wages of sin is death

5 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by boman2014: 10:26pm
what da fvc k i just read?

4 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Generalyemi(m): 10:43pm
pictures
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by aariwa(m): 10:43pm
Good lesson for men that go after other people's wives

4 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by jerryBoss1(m): 10:43pm
I thought it was Kanu's Testicles .....
BaBa has traveled pro biafrians pls tell him to come .

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by free2ryhme: 10:44pm
Testicles explode ?

The juju must have contained a bomb

17 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Lakside1955: 10:44pm
Explode � ke, na bomb?

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Bantino: 10:44pm
This is serious!!!

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by shervydman(m): 10:44pm
jesu!

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Olarajee(m): 10:44pm
Fair enough
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Mutuwa(m): 10:45pm
Zimbabwe and awkward sex news eyen!

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by skinmalata(m): 10:45pm
Rip to the dead

embarassed
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by freedomforall30: 10:46pm
If you still doubt african juju, go try'am make you see. These juju na'him our ancestors used before white men brought us christianity.

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by tommybliss007(m): 10:46pm
Eleyi gidi gan
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by timilehin95(m): 10:46pm
Ye pa shocked
sad
The fear of puna is d beginning of long life

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:46pm
Next time he will avoid another man's meat

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by alexistaiwo: 10:46pm
Please next time endeavor to lie with sense..
Not all nairalanders are gullible.
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by ukonu1995: 10:47pm
lol
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Zizicardo(f): 10:47pm
wetin pesin no go hear sef
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by zinomind: 10:47pm
Bantino:
This is serious!!!
really serious
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by kiddoiLL(m): 10:48pm
U will end up in McDonalds!! Last last he ended up in the grave

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Kelvonn: 10:48pm
Yoruba people call it MAGUN

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by BunbleBee: 10:49pm
HURRICANE balls

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by SirLakes: 10:49pm
Haaaaaaaa! undecidedI cover my testicules with the blood of Jesus
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by DrOgunbuyide(m): 10:49pm
dre11:


Balls explode after man beds married woman




http://www.b-metro.co.zw/balls-explode-after-man-beds-married-woman/
cheesy
dre11:


Balls explode after man beds married woman




http://www.b-metro.co.zw/balls-explode-after-man-beds-married-woman/
Bursted blokos. Python skelewu to hell
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by teelaw4life(m): 10:50pm
grin grin grin He literally burst a nut to heaven. grin grin grin


1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Ayodejioak(m): 10:50pm
grin
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by AngelicBeing: 10:50pm
sad

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by FortifiedCity: 10:50pm
cheesy grin cheesy cheesy gringrin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Hooklover needs to see this
Re: Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman by Narldon(f): 10:51pm



WERE THEY DOING PYTHON DANCE?


1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Price Of Edmark Meal Replacement Therapy For Losing Weight In Lagos Nigeria / World's Fattest Man / Why Do Women Hate Smoking?

Viewing this topic: lovingyouhun, Googlersconcept(m), HardTruths(m), akisoft(m), maverick001, kenraj(m), massmediang, Mpeace(m), mayblow, iamfrankoben, adexchamp(m), Foxtrox266, hillsnValley1(f), Abudu2000(m), Echelle(m), Bobnotrouble, mycare(m), Jones4, SmartyPants, TheGreatIYANU, anitapreeti(f), streetzdreamz(m), tboiboks, Tobiemmanuel007, poby(m), alphailluminatus, Bobbieydeey, Nizguy(m), Daewoobadmus(m), omogidi234(m), Shuaibltf(m), mrbillz(m), mikaael(m), blezdBen(m), tbagjames(m), findel, KingdomAcademy(m), OracleMxNelson(m), adepeter2027(m), eistien(m), sthecy(f), aridvalok(m), oshiiteoku, cooljoe(m), seunseye(m), echoMG, Aquariann, femijck(m), barnacle, Gabbysky(m), akamba01(m), Danimane(m), calliope(f), princedant, dihteckhxz(m), Aurelius1(m), elektra(f), mjameel(m), Nnaija01, GHOLDINGS, oluwagaloba(m), olptund2012ovi(m), Maximus85(m), Pangea, omophunky(m), phemmytom, idupaul, mistakay, yembet(f), Wisedove(m), personal59(m), Outlaw07(m), DniggaJoe(m), damibravo(m), Emiismart(m), Roscodaddy(m), okpunor(m), Areaboyfriend(m) and 142 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 145
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.