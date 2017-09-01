Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops For Seventh Consecutive Month, Says Nbs (2973 Views)

Nigeria’s Manufacturing Output Surges For Fourth Consecutive Month / Inflation Rate Drops For The Third Consecutive Month / Nigeria’s Inflation Rate For August Hits 17.6% - NBS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The development, the NBS noted, is the seventh consecutive month in which the index would be declining since January this year. “The urban index rose by 16.13 per cent (year-on-year) in August 2017, down by 0.09 per cent points from 16.04 per cent recorded in July, and the rural index increased by 15.91 per cent in August from 16.08 per cent in July.

“Food price pressure continued into July as all major food sub-indexes increased. The food index increased by 20.28 per cent (year-on-year) in July, up by 0.37 per cent points from the rate recorded in June (19.91 per cent).

“This represents the highest year on year increase in food inflation since the beginning of the new series in 2009.” According to the NBS, food index reduced by 0.03 per cent to stand at 20.25 per cent, down from 20.28 per cent recorded in July.

“Food price pressure continued into August as all major food sub-indexes increased. The Food Index increased by 20.25 per cent (year-on-year) in July, down marginally by 0.03 per cent points from the 20.28 per cent recorded in July,” the report stated.

NBS data also revealed that food prices recorded an eight-year high in July this year.

more at The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday said Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped from 16.05 per cent in July to 16.01 per cent in August. The NBS made this known in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which measures inflation.The development, the NBS noted, is the seventh consecutive month in which the index would be declining since January this year. “The urban index rose by 16.13 per cent (year-on-year) in August 2017, down by 0.09 per cent points from 16.04 per cent recorded in July, and the rural index increased by 15.91 per cent in August from 16.08 per cent in July.“Food price pressure continued into July as all major food sub-indexes increased. The food index increased by 20.28 per cent (year-on-year) in July, up by 0.37 per cent points from the rate recorded in June (19.91 per cent).“This represents the highest year on year increase in food inflation since the beginning of the new series in 2009.” According to the NBS, food index reduced by 0.03 per cent to stand at 20.25 per cent, down from 20.28 per cent recorded in July.“Food price pressure continued into August as all major food sub-indexes increased. The Food Index increased by 20.25 per cent (year-on-year) in July, down marginally by 0.03 per cent points from the 20.28 per cent recorded in July,” the report stated.NBS data also revealed that food prices recorded an eight-year high in July this year.more at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/09/nigerias-inflation-rate-drops-for.html 2 Likes

More and more good news. 5 Likes

Hope this true because we have not seen the impact on local goods. We shall get there. By God grace 2 Likes

From 16.05% to 16.01%? Is that not still 16% when it is supposed to be way less than 10%?

Bunch of jokers! 21 Likes

Good

thesicilian:

From 16.05% to 16.01%? Is that not still 16% when it is supposed to be way less than 10%?

Bunch of jokers! is that a decrease or an increase? Answer me before I organize python dance for u here! is that a decrease or an increase? Answer me before I organize python dance for u here! 29 Likes 1 Share

And the price of food items still remain the same 1 Like

BALLOSKI:

is that a decrease or an increase? Answer me before I organize python dance for u here! If you don't know whether from 16.05 to 16.01% is a decrease or an increase, then I guess an alligator is already summersaulting on your head. Hahaha. If you don't know whetheris a decrease or an increase, then I guess an alligator is already summersaulting on your head. Hahaha. 7 Likes 1 Share

thesicilian:



If you don't know whether from 16.05 to 16.01% is a decrease or an increase, then I guess an alligator is already summersaulting on your head. Hahaha. and that does not mean anything to you? No matter how negligible, a decrease in inflation is a thing to toast to, just as you'd have cried if it was an increase that was reported.

I'm sure if an increase of 0.0001 was reported, you won't look how little it is, but blame buhari right away. and that does not mean anything to you? No matter how negligible, a decrease in inflation is a thing to toast to, just as you'd have cried if it was an increase that was reported.I'm sure if an increase of 0.0001 was reported, you won't look how little it is, but blame buhari right away. 9 Likes

And who is to blame if not Buhari? Or u didn't even understand what u read up there at all. D only thing u probably understood was decrease and as usual u are waxing lyrical and wanking off 3 Likes

BALLOSKI:

and that does not mean anything to you? No matter how negligible, a decrease in inflation is a thing to toast to, just as you'd have cried if it was an increase that was reported.

I'm sure if an increase of 0.0001 was reported, you won't look how little it is, but blame buhari right away. It is not statistically significant. If it was from 16.5 to 16.1, that might have been fair enough but not this figure reported that may just have been dependent on who conducted the so called research. It is not statistically significant. If it was from 16.5 to 16.1, that might have been fair enough but not this figure reported that may just have been dependent on who conducted the so called research. 3 Likes





Inflation keeps dropping on Newspapers yet Mama Sikiratu still sells her Indomie for #120



Indomie that used to be #30.





So what index is being used in computing inflation if prices keep going higher and the money in the pocket keeps losing value.





SMH Inflation keeps dropping on Newspapers yet Mama Sikiratu still sells her Indomie for #120Indomie that used to be #30.So what index is being used in computing inflation if prices keep going higher and the money in the pocket keeps losing value.SMH 7 Likes 2 Shares

wake me up when it gets to a single digit

And price of goods didn't drop?! 1 Like

Good

BALLOSKI:

is that a decrease or an increase? Answer me before I organize python dance for u here!

Lol. This issue has been over flogged. Let's soft the pedals. Lol. This issue has been over flogged. Let's soft the pedals.

All these evil car dealers take note

More good news

thesicilian:

From 16.05% to 16.01%? Is that not still 16% when it is supposed to be way less than 10%?

Bunch of jokers!

Im just as baffled as you. Im just as baffled as you. 1 Like

Where are these people getting their statistics from

Actually, prices of things are coming down gradually.

Think Nigerians think!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Nnamdi kanu is starting up a revolution that will right the wrongs in this country and he deserve our dear support.

You may not like his approach but the fact that his activity is trying to change the system should be your major concern.



The rich has always trampled on you which is why Nnamdi Kanu called Nigeria a zoo.

A government starts NPOWER programme in this 21st centrury that will pay u 30k per month.

You will be required to go to work on daily bases on 30k salary.



A plate of food is minimum N300 which amounts to N900 3 square meal per day.

This means that if you dont buy any other thing, you would save 3k per month.

Your entire savings in a year will be 36k not even enough to give u accommodation.

You have spent all your years in the university paying heavy fees to come out a miserable life.

You only have one option to take into crime or partake in corruption. Your pastor will

still brainwash u to pay him tithe from the money, what a jungle?



The rich keep on stealing from you and lobbying u to queue up to VOTE.

Time for revolution should be HERE. No more elections in Nigeria until it is restructured or broken.



There is nothing wrong in being together if equity and justice is ensured. If great leaders who are non nepotic leads people to the rightful path. If corruption is totally eliminated and country is ran like every other country.



We have a country where everyone is fighting for his tribesmen and no unity in attitude. An Hausa man remains a stranger in Igbo land irrespective of how he helps his habitual community. An Igbo man remains a stranger and becomes a target in the north irrespective of how he helps his habitual community. Same with Yorubas and other tribes.



Tell me our gain in being united when the proponents of such unity divides the country based on political gain through their actions and inactions.



Your graduates are taking up 30k monthly jobs and u tell me one Nigeria. Our children are deing on seas on their way to Europe, u tell me one Nigeria. Doctors have gone on strike. ASSU on strike, labour preparing, what a country?



One guy returned to my neighbourhood yesterday schooling on Cyprus, he is an idol of the street. How many people are in Cyprus? Whats their population?Indonesian exchanging palm oil with our crude oil, what a shame?



The issue is that those who are calling for a restructuring or break up are more patriotic. If one region cannot move forward, why would every other region be tied down on this hell hole called Nigeria?



Foreigners are enjoying our sweet and we keep quite. Ordinary Lebanese are whipping the ass your people in their own land and all we know is one Nigeria. Ghanaian embassy is already choked with applicants. South Africa and Kenya same. Zimbabwe is already deporting Nigeria ns. Chai, are we cursed. No food, no education, no basics amenities and we shout one Nigeria.



Nnamdi KANU method may not bee right to you but the result he is trying to achieve is extremely important to me. This is the right change. The change we seek and the change we must achieve whether the devil like it or not. Nigeria is a MESSED 5 Likes

Thank God chai.



Neatly used iPhone 5s 16 gig rom

With original charger, pack n sim pin, fingerprint working perfectly.

long lasting battery, 4G LTE

Call 08087219596.

Lagos residents

Call or what'sapp now.

Price 45k negotiable.

thesicilian:

From 16.05% to 16.01%? Is that not still 16% when it is supposed to be way less than 10%?

Bunch of jokers! 1 Like

BALLOSKI:

is that a decrease or an increase? Answer me before I organize python dance for u here!

Lol....make una pity this pple na..



Omo if ipobs hear the name python na take off be that oo Lol....make una pity this pple na..Omo if ipobs hear the name python na take off be that oo

Someone should just tell these people that it's not yet time for 2019 campaign

Until the prices of these goods fall, y'all should shove your statistics into the gutter





Garri



Palm oil



Spaggeti



Rice





Groundnut oil





Beans





Indomie





Bread

money has no value hard to come easy to go money has no value hard to come easy to go

thesicilian:



If you don't know whether from 16.05 to 16.01% is a decrease or an increase, then I guess an alligator is already summersaulting on your head. Hahaha. if u plot that in a graph will u see it slope down? U are gonna need a freaking microscope to see such useless drop if u plot that in a graph will u see it slope down? U are gonna need a freaking microscope to see such useless drop

What were dey expecting this country is a sh!t hole ever since buhari became president that's why he's a piece of Sh!t