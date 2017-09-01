₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by PrettyCrystal: 10:58am
Remember the young Kenyan couple became instant internet sensations after photos of their simple and cheap wedding earlier this year went viral online. The couple have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. The famous Kenyan wedding couple tied the knot in a low-cost wedding of Sh100 and become the favorites of social media users who praised them for their courage and bold step.
Congratulations to the new parents.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/kenyan-couple-ann-and-wilson-mutura-welcome-baby.html
See previous thread here >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/3594861/kenyan-couple-wed-dressed-t-shirts#53159002
1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by madridguy(m): 10:59am
Congratulations to them.
Safe delivery to other expectant mothers.
As for those praying for the fruit of the womb, may thy Lord put smiles on their faces.
For ladies/guy looking for their missing ribs, your waka today will be a testimony.
Bijahi Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, ameen.
11 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by MhizzAJ(f): 10:59am
No be by expensive wedding
Their wedding was a low key wedding and see how God has blessed them
Some can't last for months upon all d money spent
12 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Ajewealth123(m): 10:59am
I heard they are broke
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by dingbang(m): 11:03am
Ajewealth123:nope..they are happy....
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Homeboiy(m): 11:05am
otito diri nu jeso
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by torres89: 11:08am
MhizzAJ:true
but that principle doesnt apply to this part of the. world
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by mofeoluwadassah: 11:10am
happy for them
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by IamLEGEND1: 11:12am
So, what now?
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Danielmoore(m): 11:16am
MhizzAJ:True but wedding is once in a lifetime you have to make it count
Mine will be extravagant
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by demsid(m): 11:19am
I thank God on their behalf.
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by demsid(m): 11:21am
MhizzAJ:as if U mean what u have typed.
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by drunkcow(m): 11:26am
.
demsid:.i jst wan quote u. no vex but if u vex com beat me.now u can continue what u were doing
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by MhizzAJ(f): 11:31am
Danielmoore:
Really
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by MhizzAJ(f): 12:22pm
demsid:Am serious
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Adukey: 12:33pm
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by uzoclinton(m): 1:32pm
Congrats
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Flashh: 1:32pm
These Kenyans are funny sha. See as they pack pikin like sausage roll.
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Kelvonn: 1:32pm
Kenyans and odd matters sef
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by fergie001(m): 1:32pm
MhizzAJ:Am ready then
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by thepussyking: 1:32pm
long time oooo naira Landers
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Narldon(f): 1:32pm
Ok
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by ayamprecious: 1:33pm
N that's faith
Don't be surprised that they will become sufficiently rich in a matter of years
Because they believed
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by webbro007(m): 1:33pm
aromateee, another prince is born.
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by ReneeNuttall(f): 1:33pm
Wow!!! So fast?
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Abbeywest: 1:33pm
And someone who wears Gucci all his life is yet to give birth.
God is wonderful.
Praises be to Almighty Allah.
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Ogashub(m): 1:33pm
Some people spent lavishly on a wedding that hit the rock after 10months with nothing to show for it
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by sisisioge: 1:33pm
Awwww...the guy has always had his big smile. Congrats to them.
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by sisisioge: 1:35pm
madridguy:
Amen
|Re: Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby by Partnerbiz3: 1:35pm
Congrats to you..
I claim it.
