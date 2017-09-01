Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Kenyan Couple Who Wore T-shirts To Their Simple Wedding Welcome Bouncing Baby (5628 Views)

Congratulations to the new parents.



Source;



Remember the young Kenyan couple became instant internet sensations after photos of their simple and cheap wedding earlier this year went viral online. The couple have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. The famous Kenyan wedding couple tied the knot in a low-cost wedding of Sh100 and become the favorites of social media users who praised them for their courage and bold step.

Congratulations to the new parents.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/kenyan-couple-ann-and-wilson-mutura-welcome-baby.html

See previous thread here >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/3594861/kenyan-couple-wed-dressed-t-shirts#53159002

Congratulations to them.



Safe delivery to other expectant mothers.



As for those praying for the fruit of the womb, may thy Lord put smiles on their faces.



For ladies/guy looking for their missing ribs, your waka today will be a testimony.



Bijahi Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, ameen. 11 Likes

No be by expensive wedding

Their wedding was a low key wedding and see how God has blessed them

Some can't last for months upon all d money spent 12 Likes

I heard they are broke

Ajewealth123:

I heard they are broke nope..they are happy.... nope..they are happy.... 12 Likes 3 Shares

otito diri nu jeso

MhizzAJ:

No be by expensive wedding Their wedding was a low key wedding and see how God has blessed them Some can't last for months upon all d money spent true

but that principle doesnt apply to this part of the. world truebut that principle doesnt apply to this part of the. world 1 Like

happy for them

So, what now?

MhizzAJ:

No be by expensive wedding Their wedding was a low key wedding and see how God has blessed them Some can't last for months upon all d money spent True but wedding is once in a lifetime you have to make it count

Mine will be extravagant True but wedding is once in a lifetime you have to make it countMine will be extravagant 1 Like

I thank God on their behalf.



MhizzAJ:

No be by expensive wedding

Their wedding was a low key wedding and see how God has blessed them

Some can't last for months upon all d money spent as if U mean what u have typed. as if U mean what u have typed.

demsid:

I thank God on their behalf.



Danielmoore:



True but

wedding is once in a lifetime

you have to make it count



Mine will be extravagant

Really Really

demsid:

as if U mean what u have typed. Am serious Am serious 1 Like

Congrats

These Kenyans are funny sha. See as they pack pikin like sausage roll.

Kenyans and odd matters sef

MhizzAJ:



Am serious Am ready then Am ready then

long time oooo naira Landers

Ok

N that's faith



Don't be surprised that they will become sufficiently rich in a matter of years



Because they believed

aromateee, another prince is born.

Wow!!! So fast?

And someone who wears Gucci all his life is yet to give birth.



God is wonderful.





Praises be to Almighty Allah.

Some people spent lavishly on a wedding that hit the rock after 10months with nothing to show for it

Awwww...the guy has always had his big smile. Congrats to them.

madridguy:

Congratulations to them.



Safe delivery to other expectant mothers.



As for those praying for the fruit of the womb, may thy Lord put smiles on their faces.



For ladies/guy looking for their missing ribs, your waka today will be a testimony.



Bijahi Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, ameen.

Amen Amen