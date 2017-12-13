₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) (9059 Views)
|53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Praizeupdates: 3:59pm
As shared by a makeup artist on IG, this 53yr old woman who got married 2yrs ago now gave birth to a bouncing baby Boy
God is wonderful!!!
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/53yearsold-lady-who-got-married-in-2014-welcomes-a-bouncing-baby-boy/
2 Likes
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Praizeupdates: 3:59pm
Indeed God is good
See all the stunning photos of the woman and her husband here http://www.praizeupdates.com/53yearsold-lady-who-got-married-in-2014-welcomes-a-bouncing-baby-boy/
2 Likes
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by MrRichy(m): 3:59pm
how come she was fair on her wedding day...?
congrats to her
4 Likes
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Homeboiy: 4:02pm
Arinze chukwu ;DArinze chukwu
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by MrRichy(m): 4:04pm
Praizeupdates:
na u be Op, yet you still dey drag FTC
2 Likes
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 4:09pm
Isn't this a MIRACLE?!
Surely, there's nothing too hard for God to do. He just broke the menopause protocol/paradigm. GOD IS GOOD...;GOD IS GREAT!
4 Likes
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Johnpaul01: 4:09pm
That baby should be trained with discipline, unless he might become something else, this one that he defeated menopause
6 Likes
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:18pm
53 years
Not many women will pull through at this her age
God is great
1 Like
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by chiPrrince(m): 4:41pm
God is awesome indeed
God is awesome indeed
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Annibel(f): 4:58pm
To God be the glory....
1 Like
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by donstan18(m): 4:58pm
y
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by favourmic(m): 4:58pm
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Annibel(f): 4:58pm
Johnpaul01:your blood dey hot sha.... lol
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by chloedogie: 4:59pm
MrRichy:
I'm pretty sure you don't know what it means to form another you inside of you for 9 solid months. It is like taking a whole body out of your body. Ask doctors in the house they will explain to you better. And not to rule out the touches made on the pics.
3 Likes
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 4:59pm
Congrats maam
Congrats maam
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by IPOBrep: 4:59pm
scientifically difficult but possible.
Jah be praised
1 Like
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by CYBERWEAVER(m): 4:59pm
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:00pm
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by jericco1(m): 5:00pm
see as she fine. God's wonderful.
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:00pm
Her husband is lucky.
Women above 50 are the best lay.
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Nate187: 5:00pm
MrRichy:only the make up weh them use slap slap her go make her fair na
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 5:00pm
Abeg who see the belle when she dey pregnant ?
4 Likes
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 5:00pm
This is not fair na glo I had to wait for 52 mins before the page loaded so I could comment.
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by AverageAnnie(f): 5:00pm
If Sarah could birth a son at 99 why can't she at 56 do so.... Moral:My God,the creator of the universe and everything in it has never changed. .. Congrats ma'am
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 5:01pm
Kinda late
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by jimyjames(m): 5:01pm
praise the lord
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by jashar(f): 5:02pm
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by InvertedHammer: 5:02pm
/
Sad.
53+17 = 70
When the boy turns 17, she will be 70 years.
There is more to having a baby than popping him/her out.
Very selfish of her.
/
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by donstan18(m): 5:02pm
MrRichy:
Ask Mugabe's ancestors
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by kubusify(f): 5:02pm
There's nothing too hard for the lord. May he be praised.
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Radiant1020(f): 5:02pm
Wow! God is great oh... And the woman is sooooooo fine
|Re: 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) by Pebcak: 5:02pm
