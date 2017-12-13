Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 53-Year-Old Lady Who Got Married In 2014 Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) (9059 Views)

God is wonderful!!!



Gist from Praizeupdates



As shared by a makeup artist on IG, this 53yr old woman who got married 2yrs ago now gave birth to a bouncing baby Boy. God is wonderful!!!











See all the stunning photos of the woman and her husband here. Indeed God is good.

how come she was fair on her wedding day...?







congrats to her 4 Likes

Arinze chukwu ;DArinze chukwu

Praizeupdates:

Indeed God is good



na u be Op, yet you still dey drag FTC na u be Op, yet you still dey drag FTC 2 Likes

Isn't this a MIRACLE?!



Surely, there's nothing too hard for God to do. He just broke the menopause protocol/paradigm. GOD IS GOOD...;GOD IS GREAT! 4 Likes

That baby should be trained with discipline, unless he might become something else, this one that he defeated menopause 6 Likes





Not many women will pull through at this her age

God is great 53 yearsNot many women will pull through at this her ageGod is great 1 Like

God is awesome indeed







To God be the glory.... 1 Like

y

16 Likes 1 Share

Johnpaul01:

That baby should be trained with discipline, unless he might become something else, this one that he defeated menopause your blood dey hot sha.... lol your blood dey hot sha.... lol

MrRichy:

how come she was fair on her wedding day...?







congrats to her

I'm pretty sure you don't know what it means to form another you inside of you for 9 solid months. It is like taking a whole body out of your body. Ask doctors in the house they will explain to you better. And not to rule out the touches made on the pics. I'm pretty sure you don't know what it means to form another you inside of you for 9 solid months. It is like taking a whole body out of your body. Ask doctors in the house they will explain to you better. And not to rule out the touches made on the pics. 3 Likes

Congrats maam







scientifically difficult but possible.



Jah be praised 1 Like

see as she fine. God's wonderful.





Her husband is lucky.

Women above 50 are the best lay. Her husband is lucky.Women above 50 are the best lay.

MrRichy:

how come she was fair on her wedding day...?







congrats to her only the make up weh them use slap slap her go make her fair na only the make up weh them use slap slap her go make her fair na

Abeg who see the belle when she dey pregnant ? 4 Likes

This is not fair na glo I had to wait for 52 mins before the page loaded so I could comment.

If Sarah could birth a son at 99 why can't she at 56 do so.... Moral:My God,the creator of the universe and everything in it has never changed. .. Congrats ma'am

Kinda late

praise the lord

/

Sad.



53+17 = 70



When the boy turns 17, she will be 70 years.



There is more to having a baby than popping him/her out.



Very selfish of her.



/

MrRichy:

how come she was fair on her wedding day...?









congrats to her

Ask Mugabe's ancestors Ask Mugabe's ancestors

There's nothing too hard for the lord. May he be praised.