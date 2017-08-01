Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Looks Pretty In Braids (6850 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZGhwLyHnj1/?hl=en Pretty woman! See more photos which she shared on her IG below... 1 Share

Lovely

WITH HEAVY AND EXCESS MAKEUP ON HER FACE. WITH HEAVY AND EXCESS MAKEUP ON HER FACE. 12 Likes 1 Share

Wow. lovely pixs darling. fabulous makeover

Beautiful

i love beautiful women that make up lightly

All in attempt to woo Mr Churchill back ...Weh Done Ma



can u guys help me describe to the op, the immensity of the fu¢k I don't give. . ladies,men,fathers,mothers,sisters,brothers,aunties,uncles,friends,relatives.can u guys help me describe to the op, the immensity of the fu¢k I don't give. 1 Like

This pix ain't beautiful at all 7 Likes

amazing dwar

I want to do

amazing Dear

I love women in braids

Awwwww...cute! Check my signature now!

..

She's so pretty

Those eyelashes

Bobrisky looks better

I saw doll with heavy make up 3 Likes

I hate you/her for no reason

Can someone explain why? 1 Like

tammyboy1:

Lightly? With that glossy looking face? Lightly? With that glossy looking face? 2 Likes

Excessive make-up 2 Likes





Was she pouting in da last pinshure ni fa?

Speechless

Looks like a doll 1 Like

Olosho kobo kobo..is here again.. always advertising Toto..go settle ur ass on one preying dick

O to the LO ....SHO , we have noticed you ma

A Beautiful woman is seen in the morning when she has woken up with just her natural beauty no masquerade makeup, that in my book is not beauty it's coverage 2 Likes

and i look good in a bugatti but u don't see me in it 1 Like

I can only see Tonto dikeh









Where is the pretty?