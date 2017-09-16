₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Nwaforchigozie: 5:40pm
The launch of Operation Python Dance II by the Nigerian Army has raised tension in the South East of the country, leading to reported deaths in Aba, Abia state, and disruption to economic activities. Diamond Celebrities talked with Nollywood Director, Tchidi Chikere to know his view on the issue, read what he said below;
“Delia..do you believe in Biafra? I don’t believe in Biafra as a Geographical Entity, but as a state of mind and an economic entity. We remain in Nigeria and make our place an Economic hot spot. But with the kidnappings in the east..and murders etc..even that is a tall dream.
Except the south east government make security in the region topmost priority…Igbos will not bring their investments back home and develop the south east.
Let us continue to make noise about secession..it will only cost us more igbo blood and worsen the distrust and hatred of Igbos .
Right now there is no plan no strategy nothing..just noise and petitioning the UN..like the UN doesnt have enough problems on its hands already…Syria…North Korea…Isis. Etc
It is ill timed…before camouring for any Biafra..first things first..and those things will determine if Biafra is a worthy venture or not. These days you fight with your brains..not your fist.”
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by BlackMbakara1(m): 6:38pm
They will soon come for his head...
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by nuelzy: 7:00pm
fact!!
thing is ..some people are so incorrigibly daft. .that they cant smell stupidity even if you make it as fried rice and place it under their noses ...
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by brainpulse: 7:42pm
I beg who know you? Every dick& harry wants to be popular with the current situation. Oga go sleep.
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by ugonnachimezie54(m): 7:42pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by ameri9ja: 7:43pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Narldon(f): 7:43pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by kittykollinxx(m): 7:43pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Sleyanya1(m): 7:43pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Akshow: 7:44pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by WetinConsignMe: 7:44pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by OrestesDante: 7:44pm
Good luck. They are coming for you
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by favourmic(m): 7:44pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Hyicene(m): 7:44pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Hardeydamola(m): 7:44pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by emekaeneh: 7:44pm
Waiting to the online warriors to come out and masturbate
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by handsomebanana(m): 7:44pm
ugonnachimezie54:
U re a useless fûcktard
Of what significance is ur stupid post 2 d topic at hand u retardéd dumb fûck
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Hardeydamola(m): 7:45pm
Hyicene:
Like Nnamdi
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by ObaKlaz(m): 7:45pm
Tchidi na Afonja.
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by somez(m): 7:45pm
Biafra is an hoax
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by gurunlocker: 7:45pm
That last line is a deadly punch line....
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by kamikazze22: 7:46pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by sureheaven(m): 7:46pm
The sponsors of biafra are those who looted the country dry thereby looking for every means to destabilize the country and make it ungovernable for pmb.
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by maryjan8(f): 7:46pm
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by emeijeh(m): 7:46pm
What does Biafra even mean?
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by awa(m): 7:46pm
Everybody is now talking trash.... Kanu I blame you for all these shaaa
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by malton: 7:46pm
Wise words from the man.
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Chascop: 7:46pm
say no to violence
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Israeljones(m): 7:47pm
Biafra as a state of mind is the wqy to go and as a geographical entity...
this cant be hard to chew and understand
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by introvertedsoul: 7:47pm
Well I don't blame him. . .
He is a business man and his comments are simply "POLITICALLY CORRECT or IN PLACE"
No insults, no agitation.
Not pro or anti. . . . Well spoken.
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by Flexherbal(m): 7:47pm
BlackMbakara1:Lol!
Re: Tchidi Chikere: "I Don't Believe In Biafra As A Geographical Entity" by kings09(m): 7:47pm
