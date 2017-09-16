In preparation for the forthcoming #DigiCopa The Professionals League (TPL) to feature users the 4 main social media sites in Nigeria (Facebook, Nairaland, Twitter and Instagram), Team Nairaland began their preparation today at the football field of Military Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.



After a rigorous training exercise that was led by Bqlekan and Kaysallas, the team tested themselves with a friendly match against a Yaba local team called DFC, who were also there to train at the field.



The starting 11 for Team Nairaland



GK: Kaysallas



DF: Stanleyville

DF: Danniscott

LB: Bqlekan

RB: Destiny4me



DM: Arsenal

DM: Lilbazy aka Ibadan



LW: Adeboiz

RW: Skillme



FW: Jarus

FW: Harkymtheoracle



Reserve

Seyijayden





Formation: 4-2-2-2



25 minutes per half.



The Nairaland team, who had expected defeat having never played together before and playing against a team that trained almost everyday and use the field (Home team), initially did not fancy their chances.



The game started with the Nairaland team matching the home team in stamina. The Nairaland team soon got into the game but not before conceding a goal in about the 8th minute due to poor communication between the goal keeper and a defender.



It looked like the Nairaland team would go home with a basketful of goals but the momentum suddenly changed, as the Nairaland team began to dictate the pace of the game.



The left back, bqlekan who was overlapping to the left wing, and the left winger, Skilme, began to trouble the wing backs of the home team as Team Nairaland continued to show class.



The DM pair of Arsenal and Lilbazy were also wading off the attacking invasions of the Yaba boys. A long ball from the home guys was soon intercepted by Nairaland Kante, LilBazy, launched a middle range pass to Jarus and Jarus freed the overlapping right back, Bqlekan, whose pace was unmatched by the left back and central defender of the Yaba team. He slotted the ball past their keeper.



Nairaland 1 , Yaba Boys 1.



The goal bolstered the confidence of the Nairaland team with Arsenal and goal keeper kaysalas the players. The renewed confidence of the Nairaland team caught them unawares with strikers Harkymtheboracle and Jarus combining to test the defenders of the opposing team.



Meanwhile, Kante LilBazy was everywhere helping both attack and defence. The forays of the Yaba strikers were also stopped by defensive duo of Stanley and Daniscott and right full back Destiny4me.



Winger Adeboiz and right full back Bqlekan, who was more attacking minded, proved a handful for the Yaba team from the right side. Bqlekan made another daring attack after cutting the defenders of the Yaba team from right and played a powerful shot that was only over the bar.



The Nairaland team continued to attack.



Then a through ball from the right wing by Bqlekan to striker Harkym was narrowly missed as the Nairaland top striker slipped, but the ball returned to Bqlekan who returned the favour Jarus did him in the first goal, by scrambling the ball to Jarus, who slotted home.



Nairaland team took the lead. 2-1.



The Yaba men became desperate to equalize but the brilliance of defensive midfielders Arsenal and Lilbazy, full backs Arsenal and Bqlekan and defenders Stanleyville and Danniscott ensured they were kept at bay.



The first half ended 2-1 in favour of Nairaland team.



SECOND HALF



The coach of the home team, who was the referee, had talked to his boys to ensure they were not humiliated. The team resumed in second half desperate to turn the tables. The Nairaland men who had become a little relaxed still tried to deny the home team the equaliser.



After about 10 minutes into second half, the Ref gave the home team a questionable penalty. They still lost it.



Nairaland team soon regained their mojo. A long ball launched into the side of the Yaba team was got by Jarus, after charging a defender of the opposing team, but his final ball was off target, in what could have taken the Nairaland team to goal 3.



The game continued, now balanced, but with the Yaba team desperate to avoid home embarrassment.



Soon they got it. The game now 2-2 about 12 minutes to go.



A solo effort by Nairaland midfielder, Arsenal, who had beaten two defenders of the Yaba team was kicked off-target in what was a bright chance for the Nairaland team.



Seyijayden soon came in for defender Stanleyville, and he replaced Kante Lilbazy in DM position, while the Ibadan man returned to center back to partner Danniscot.





Nairaland team soon got reduced to 10 men when star winger Skilme got injured 10 minutes to the end of second half.



Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Nairaland team still held their own for the remaining part of the game. In fact, the best chance to finish off the game with a goal bound ball by left winger bqlekan was erroneously kicked into the net by Jarus, who came from offside position. The referee disallowed the goal.



Final score: Nairaland Team 2 (Bqlekan, Jarus), Yaba FC 2



It was fun in Yaba today.



Next training holds by God's grace next week Saturday.



Competition proper holds in Campos mini stadium in Lagos Island, on September 30. 23 Likes 5 Shares