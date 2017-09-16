₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Jarus(m): 8:32pm On Sep 16
In preparation for the forthcoming #DigiCopa The Professionals League (TPL) to feature users the 4 main social media sites in Nigeria (Facebook, Nairaland, Twitter and Instagram), Team Nairaland began their preparation today at the football field of Military Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.
After a rigorous training exercise that was led by Bqlekan and Kaysallas, the team tested themselves with a friendly match against a Yaba local team called DFC, who were also there to train at the field.
The starting 11 for Team Nairaland
GK: Kaysallas
DF: Stanleyville
DF: Danniscott
LB: Bqlekan
RB: Destiny4me
DM: Arsenal
DM: Lilbazy aka Ibadan
LW: Adeboiz
RW: Skillme
FW: Jarus
FW: Harkymtheoracle
Reserve
Seyijayden
Formation: 4-2-2-2
25 minutes per half.
The Nairaland team, who had expected defeat having never played together before and playing against a team that trained almost everyday and use the field (Home team), initially did not fancy their chances.
The game started with the Nairaland team matching the home team in stamina. The Nairaland team soon got into the game but not before conceding a goal in about the 8th minute due to poor communication between the goal keeper and a defender.
It looked like the Nairaland team would go home with a basketful of goals but the momentum suddenly changed, as the Nairaland team began to dictate the pace of the game.
The left back, bqlekan who was overlapping to the left wing, and the left winger, Skilme, began to trouble the wing backs of the home team as Team Nairaland continued to show class.
The DM pair of Arsenal and Lilbazy were also wading off the attacking invasions of the Yaba boys. A long ball from the home guys was soon intercepted by Nairaland Kante, LilBazy, launched a middle range pass to Jarus and Jarus freed the overlapping right back, Bqlekan, whose pace was unmatched by the left back and central defender of the Yaba team. He slotted the ball past their keeper.
Nairaland 1 , Yaba Boys 1.
The goal bolstered the confidence of the Nairaland team with Arsenal and goal keeper kaysalas the players. The renewed confidence of the Nairaland team caught them unawares with strikers Harkymtheboracle and Jarus combining to test the defenders of the opposing team.
Meanwhile, Kante LilBazy was everywhere helping both attack and defence. The forays of the Yaba strikers were also stopped by defensive duo of Stanley and Daniscott and right full back Destiny4me.
Winger Adeboiz and right full back Bqlekan, who was more attacking minded, proved a handful for the Yaba team from the right side. Bqlekan made another daring attack after cutting the defenders of the Yaba team from right and played a powerful shot that was only over the bar.
The Nairaland team continued to attack.
Then a through ball from the right wing by Bqlekan to striker Harkym was narrowly missed as the Nairaland top striker slipped, but the ball returned to Bqlekan who returned the favour Jarus did him in the first goal, by scrambling the ball to Jarus, who slotted home.
Nairaland team took the lead. 2-1.
The Yaba men became desperate to equalize but the brilliance of defensive midfielders Arsenal and Lilbazy, full backs Arsenal and Bqlekan and defenders Stanleyville and Danniscott ensured they were kept at bay.
The first half ended 2-1 in favour of Nairaland team.
SECOND HALF
The coach of the home team, who was the referee, had talked to his boys to ensure they were not humiliated. The team resumed in second half desperate to turn the tables. The Nairaland men who had become a little relaxed still tried to deny the home team the equaliser.
After about 10 minutes into second half, the Ref gave the home team a questionable penalty. They still lost it.
Nairaland team soon regained their mojo. A long ball launched into the side of the Yaba team was got by Jarus, after charging a defender of the opposing team, but his final ball was off target, in what could have taken the Nairaland team to goal 3.
The game continued, now balanced, but with the Yaba team desperate to avoid home embarrassment.
Soon they got it. The game now 2-2 about 12 minutes to go.
A solo effort by Nairaland midfielder, Arsenal, who had beaten two defenders of the Yaba team was kicked off-target in what was a bright chance for the Nairaland team.
Seyijayden soon came in for defender Stanleyville, and he replaced Kante Lilbazy in DM position, while the Ibadan man returned to center back to partner Danniscot.
Nairaland team soon got reduced to 10 men when star winger Skilme got injured 10 minutes to the end of second half.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Nairaland team still held their own for the remaining part of the game. In fact, the best chance to finish off the game with a goal bound ball by left winger bqlekan was erroneously kicked into the net by Jarus, who came from offside position. The referee disallowed the goal.
Final score: Nairaland Team 2 (Bqlekan, Jarus), Yaba FC 2
It was fun in Yaba today.
Next training holds by God's grace next week Saturday.
Competition proper holds in Campos mini stadium in Lagos Island, on September 30.
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by eezeribe(m): 8:45pm On Sep 16
OK
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by olafunny(m): 8:57pm On Sep 16
Abeg beat any team beatable. Make us proud.
There yansh 4 d last pic though
That guy in yellow short wan impress se.un by force, c am 4 d last pic sha no carry injury b4 game start
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Agimor(m): 9:05pm On Sep 16
All these malnourished nairaland representatives. why won't they perform abysmally when they've not eaten. Let me be coming and be going before E-warriors meet me here.
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by CAPSLOCKED: 9:28pm On Sep 16
Jarus:
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Mynd44: 9:49pm On Sep 16
Wait until twitter folks see this and start getting worried
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Vision2045(m): 9:52pm On Sep 16
We getting there.......Nairaland for Gold
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Vision2045(m): 9:57pm On Sep 16
Agimor:
Your own Weed na 3 Square meal ooo.
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by COOLDK(m): 10:08pm On Sep 16
Too bad I couldn't make the training.
Next week sa
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:37pm On Sep 16
Agimor:
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:39pm On Sep 16
I was there.. Na me top strike.
i don score all my goals for training finish.. And Jarus come steal d goal wey i suppose score for the match.
up team nairaland
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Jarus(m): 5:32am
HarkymTheOracle:
Lol. I enjoyed my strike combination with you though, both in training and the friendly match.
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Afam4eva(m): 5:55am
Ha...this has become real oo.
The last pic is the major thing i hate in football. The training part. Can we just get on the pitch and get on with it already...
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by bqlekan(m): 6:15am
Great report Jarus. And thanks to everyone that made it to the training yesterday. Everyone did put up a good show of sportmanship and maturity. Until next week, may God spare our lives.
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Jarus(m): 6:40am
Afam4eva:
I also hate training. I was one of the laziest in training but did well during football proper.
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:27am
Jarus:same here boss
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by gensteejay(m): 7:54am
Interesting. ...
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Funjosh(m): 8:47am
Interesting
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by djemillionia: 9:27am
ok
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by NwaAmaikpe: 9:27am
So these are the impoverished, malnourished-looking fellows I exchange online banters with?
SMH
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by 14teenK(m): 9:28am
This one's Na under 45 abi wetin?
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by uzoclinton(m): 9:28am
I head Seun missed lots of goals
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by slimthugchimee(m): 9:28am
Yaba? Are we playing against mad people
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by temmytopsy1(f): 9:30am
Femi4 no dey the team?
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by naptu2: 9:32am
Nairaland's Digicopa hype video.
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheTPL/status/908271206717063170
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by fergie001(m): 9:32am
NwaAmaikpe:U see nwaamaikpe again abi?
The best nairalander
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by lastmessenger: 9:32am
I see nairaland fc team participating in NPFL sometime in the future.
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by illitrate(m): 9:32am
Why not list spectators also ..
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by IamAirforce1: 9:32am
Now I see why they always attack my thread .
Truly Hungerbad.
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by OfficialDad: 9:32am
Please where are the Nairaland players ? . see as dem be like persin wey never chop since 100days ago, later una go dey abuse IamAirforce1 for eating corn, cigratt, fufu together
|Re: 10-man Nairaland Football Team Hold Yaba Team by Oyindidi(f): 9:32am
Jarus:Nairaland team or only those in Lagos are representing Nairaland. If they win una na OYO o
