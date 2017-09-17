Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West (9454 Views)

Operation Crocodile Smile Show Of Force (pics) / Militants Launch "Operation Crocodile Tears", Blow Another Oil Facility In Delta / Military to launch Operation Ex-Crocodile Smile In Niger Delta (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

As Operation Python Dance in the South-East region continues to generate controversy, the Nigerian Army said on Saturday that it would launch an operation, Crocodile Smile II, which would cover the South-South region and some parts of the South-West.



The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said this in an interview with Signature TV on Saturday, monitored by our correspondent.



The army spokesman noted that “encouraging feedback” from the South-East after Python Dance I made the army commence Python Dance lI.



He said, “Look, this is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Nigerian military belongs to Nigeria and they have a duty to exercise in any part of the country. It is so sad that some people try to politicise these issues. They should have exercised patience and seen how this exercise would go.



“We had Operation Harbin Kunama II covering the North-West and parts of the North-Central this year. As soon as we are done with Egwu Eke II (Python Dance), we are also going on Crocodile Smile II that will cover the South-South and some parts of the South-West of the country.





“Operation Python Dance II came about based on the encouraging feedback we received as a result of Python Dance I held last year. This is especially because of the crimes during the ‘ember’ period in the region. You know that the South-easterners, who are enterprising and industrious people, have to return to their places at the end of the year.



“Unfortunately, some criminal elements take advantage of this period to perpetrate crimes. We have armed robberies, kidnappings, and communal clashes. But the Christmas of 2016 and New Year 2017 were the most peaceful in that part of the country, and that is attributed to the field training exercise, Python Dance I.”



The army spokesman said the activities of a group of “vocal people, out of mischief or ignorance trying to create violence” should not be taken as the stand of the South-East region.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and 82 Division’s spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, while appraising Operation Python Dance II, told our correspondent on Saturday that people had been calling the communication lines supplied by the military to supply information.





Musa said, “There is no reported friction anywhere so far in the whole of the South-East. Apprehension has gone down and people are freely conducting their business. The volume of calls received so far through our dedicated public information cell phone numbers is unprecedented.”



Also, the Nigerian Navy said on Saturday that it was on a red alert to secure Nigeria’s unity, despite the tension generated by the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra.



The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, said this in Abuja during the Navy Route March at the Mogadishu Cantonment, saying he had ordered the naval personnel to mobilise and secure the maritime domain.



Represented at the event by the Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Admiral Ibe Enenwo, Ibas said, “Even without tasking, we are fully deployed in internal security situations as required by the constitution and for our own peculiar environment, the maritime environment.

http://punchng.com/army-to-launch-operation-crocodile-in-ssouth-swest/ 5 Likes

THEY ARE COMING FOR US, OR MAYBE TO PROVE THEIR UNBIASE, IF JESUS DECIDE TO COME ONCE AGAIN CHRISTIAN WILL CRUCIFY HIM 16 Likes

What are they coming to do...?? who send them message...?? 5 Likes

Dead members of IPOB carried in keke napep in Umuahia



TheFreeOne:

From what I've read so far on this thread I can say Nigerians most especially Sai buharists/zombies have totally lost their humanity.



How can sane human beings support genocide, tortures and killings of unarmed group agitation for self determination which is clearly enshrined in UN charter?



It is clear as daylight what Buboo and his bloodthirsty Fulani hegemons wants and like I've said before operation python dance 2 is an orchestrated plan to create a national security threat situation in the SE in containing IPOB agitators but it will backfire on those terrorists in power at the long run cos this is 2017 and not 1967.



And for some of my Yoruba brothers/sisters still supporting this evil remember they've come for the Igbos and if you kept silent what do you think will happen when they decides to come for us?



Let's speak against evil and wickedness of those that wants one Nigeria at all costs. IT IS NOW A NECESSITY AND A DUTY.

The country is gradually descending into militocracy to terrorise dissents and cow those seeking restructuring and freedom into submission of one Nigeria at any cost. Not surprised cos I anticipated this in my post on the thread:The country is gradually descending into militocracy to terrorise dissents and cow those seeking restructuring and freedom into submission of one Nigeria at any cost. 34 Likes 2 Shares

To do what, dem don forget about Boko haram abi 11 Likes 2 Shares

Since all the neighboring countries are tiny and not a threat to us, they are turning to the citizens to show off their powers.

The animals forgot we bought this guns and boots and paid for their training to protect us. 59 Likes 5 Shares

Nigerian army you're welcome to do your training any where in the country jare.



Forget all this brain washed miscreants shouting upandan.



As if there are no other tribes in the army except hausa fulanis. 44 Likes 4 Shares

why on civilians,this is why I hate those men in khaki, they're trained with the senses in their pocket,I just weep for the youth's future of this Nation











































let me just leave their matter and face mine

pals today is my birthday, abeg grace me with likes 67 Likes

Lack of vision and agenda on the part of the country's leadership? 45 Likes 3 Shares

The military are getting too much attention these days, i pray they will not launch operation power must change hands 1 in aso rock soon 15 Likes 2 Shares

I wonder what Sarrki and Tonyebarcanista have to say.? 4 Likes





The SS is politically in advantage... they listen to their elders and kings.



The NA is welcome. The SS will never risk the lives, properties and lands of their fore father's.



The SS will be president again. The SS will not panic. The SS is for resource control not disintegration.The SS is politically in advantage... they listen to their elders and kings.The NA is welcome. The SS will never risk the lives, properties and lands of their fore father's.The SS will be president again. 26 Likes

The Ibadan declaration is paining some people well well . 6 Likes

I repeat some people are not happy about the Ibadan declaration. 4 Likes

This is what we call "tactical damage control" to control the public opinion from the killings in SE. So that when the issue is raised, they would say " if you recall similar operations were held in SW, NC and SS, and were peaceful. SE presented a different scenario because IPOB were violent." My message you Nigerian Army " You are wasting your time and effort with this cheap preemptive plan." 43 Likes 4 Shares

Military can lie, which operations held in the north without public notice.

They are just looking for something to cover up their mess.



Nonsense...



Zoo lawlessness country



Trying to curb kidnapping in KANU compound, smh 10 Likes 1 Share

.



We are waiting for them in yorubaland. We shall be civil but observant. Buhari is not a democrat at all. This is clearly to make them look unbiased after spilling the blood of Igbos in their land.We are waiting for them in yorubaland. We shall be civil but observant. Buhari is not a democrat at all. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Try it, there you will meet your deaths, usless cowards 2 Likes

Alcatraz005:

This is clearly to make them look unbiased after spilling the blood of Igbos in their land. .



We are waiting for them in yorubaland. We shall be civil but observant. Buhari is not a democrat at all.



Hey, who replaced your sense,because you're beginning to make use of it. Hey, who replaced your sense,because you're beginning to make use of it. 13 Likes

They are most welcome in the SW. It is their constitutional right but our restructure stance stands for the 'betterment' of Nigeria.. 4 Likes

The multiplicity or duplication of an illegal act does not make it legal - Adegboruwa



Army need to stop terrorising the civilian population and go back to the barrack



They are behaving like cowards at the moment! 1 Like





It is on record already

If u like conduct operation damage control in the Sky



We would never forget that operation python dance was conducted in Nnamdi Kanu`s compound



obonujoker:

What are they coming to do...?? who send them message...??

Are u afraid, they will come again to your door step, and leave their regular trade mark -- tears, sorrow and blood Suddenly, nobody hears about Boko Haram any more, they have dropped their guerilla style and out on the official Nigerian military uniform to complete their assignmentsIt is on record alreadyIf u like conduct operation damage control in the SkyWe would never forget that operation python dance was conducted in Nnamdi Kanu`s compoundAre u afraid, they will come again to your door step, and leave their regular trade mark -- tears, sorrow and blood 14 Likes

After hacking our brothers to cold death..





This country will continue to turn around in circles and never move forward. 4 Likes 1 Share

deepwater:

It is on record already

If u like conduct operation damage control in the Sky



We would never forget that operation python dance was conducted in Nnamdi Kanu`s compound

I don't really wanna talk because NL will send your comments to them. I don't really wanna talk because NL will send your comments to them. 2 Likes

Operation Phyton dance south west chapter will target Ibadan(due to the fact that meeting for restructuring held there), Ekiti(due to the fact that Fayose restrict Fulani killings of farmers).



Those idiots dancing up and down because Buhari is committing genocide against Ndi Igbo should bury their head in shame.



The question we need to ask is of what importance is the said operation phyton dance?



May FELA ANIKULAPO rest in perfect peace.



Curse be upon all Buhari asslickers 15 Likes

otitokoroleti:

Operation Phyton dance south west chapter will target Ibadan(due to the fact that meeting for restructuring held there), Ekiti(due to the fact that Fayose restrict Fulani killings of farmers).



Those idiots dancing up and down because Buhari is committing genocide against Ndi Igbo should bury their head in shame.



The question we need to ask is of what importance is the said operation phyton dance?



May FELA ANIKULAPO rest in perfect peace.



Curse be upon all Buhari asslickers you iPods are already crying, when this dance is just an exercise or a routine training.

Your iPod leader and his bss has already go into hiding when the real thing has not even started you iPods are already crying, when this dance is just an exercise or a routine training.Your iPod leader and his bss has already go into hiding when the real thing has not even started 1 Like

South south?



Obviously their end is near

Has Sambisa forest been cleared ?

Or someone needs a new job function ? 3 Likes

In fact bring operation chicken cry to SW, u will go the same way u came. Ibadan is surely the target.being the state that house yoruba leaders who are asking for restructuring. 8 Likes