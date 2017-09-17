₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 1:26am
As Operation Python Dance in the South-East region continues to generate controversy, the Nigerian Army said on Saturday that it would launch an operation, Crocodile Smile II, which would cover the South-South region and some parts of the South-West.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 1:29am
THEY ARE COMING FOR US, OR MAYBE TO PROVE THEIR UNBIASE, IF JESUS DECIDE TO COME ONCE AGAIN CHRISTIAN WILL CRUCIFY HIM
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by obonujoker(m): 1:38am
What are they coming to do...?? who send them message...??
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by TheFreeOne: 1:39am
Not surprised cos I anticipated this in my post on the thread: Dead members of IPOB carried in keke napep in Umuahia
TheFreeOne:
The country is gradually descending into militocracy to terrorise dissents and cow those seeking restructuring and freedom into submission of one Nigeria at any cost.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by yemaldo(m): 1:40am
To do what, dem don forget about Boko haram abi
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by ZUBY77(m): 1:42am
Since all the neighboring countries are tiny and not a threat to us, they are turning to the citizens to show off their powers.
The animals forgot we bought this guns and boots and paid for their training to protect us.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by bamite(m): 1:52am
Nigerian army you're welcome to do your training any where in the country jare.
Forget all this brain washed miscreants shouting upandan.
As if there are no other tribes in the army except hausa fulanis.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by olukaygold(m): 1:53am
why on civilians,this is why I hate those men in khaki, they're trained with the senses in their pocket,I just weep for the youth's future of this Nation
let me just leave their matter and face mine
pals today is my birthday, abeg grace me with likes
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by DozieInc(m): 1:54am
Lack of vision and agenda on the part of the country's leadership?
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by shikshark: 3:08am
The military are getting too much attention these days, i pray they will not launch operation power must change hands 1 in aso rock soon
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by HiddenShadow: 3:11am
I wonder what Sarrki and Tonyebarcanista have to say.?
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by TheCabal02: 3:15am
The SS will not panic. The SS is for resource control not disintegration.
The SS is politically in advantage... they listen to their elders and kings.
The NA is welcome. The SS will never risk the lives, properties and lands of their fore father's.
The SS will be president again.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by vanunu: 4:42am
The Ibadan declaration is paining some people well well .
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by vanunu: 4:47am
I repeat some people are not happy about the Ibadan declaration.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by devindevin2000: 4:50am
This is what we call "tactical damage control" to control the public opinion from the killings in SE. So that when the issue is raised, they would say " if you recall similar operations were held in SW, NC and SS, and were peaceful. SE presented a different scenario because IPOB were violent." My message you Nigerian Army " You are wasting your time and effort with this cheap preemptive plan."
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by ideologies(m): 5:28am
Military can lie, which operations held in the north without public notice.
They are just looking for something to cover up their mess.
Nonsense...
Zoo lawlessness country
Trying to curb kidnapping in KANU compound, smh
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by Alcatraz005: 5:46am
This is clearly to make them look unbiased after spilling the blood of Igbos in their land. .
We are waiting for them in yorubaland. We shall be civil but observant. Buhari is not a democrat at all.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by dometome: 6:08am
Try it, there you will meet your deaths, usless cowards
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by victord1st: 6:35am
Alcatraz005:
Hey, who replaced your sense,because you're beginning to make use of it.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by mercyville: 6:43am
They are most welcome in the SW. It is their constitutional right but our restructure stance stands for the 'betterment' of Nigeria..
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by krendo: 6:54am
The multiplicity or duplication of an illegal act does not make it legal - Adegboruwa
Army need to stop terrorising the civilian population and go back to the barrack
They are behaving like cowards at the moment!
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by deepwater(f): 7:02am
Suddenly, nobody hears about Boko Haram any more, they have dropped their guerilla style and out on the official Nigerian military uniform to complete their assignments
It is on record already
If u like conduct operation damage control in the Sky
We would never forget that operation python dance was conducted in Nnamdi Kanu`s compound
obonujoker:
Are u afraid, they will come again to your door step, and leave their regular trade mark -- tears, sorrow and blood
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by dunkem21(m): 7:05am
After hacking our brothers to cold death..
This country will continue to turn around in circles and never move forward.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by dunkem21(m): 7:07am
deepwater:
I don't really wanna talk because NL will send your comments to them.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by otitokoroleti: 7:32am
Operation Phyton dance south west chapter will target Ibadan(due to the fact that meeting for restructuring held there), Ekiti(due to the fact that Fayose restrict Fulani killings of farmers).
Those idiots dancing up and down because Buhari is committing genocide against Ndi Igbo should bury their head in shame.
The question we need to ask is of what importance is the said operation phyton dance?
May FELA ANIKULAPO rest in perfect peace.
Curse be upon all Buhari asslickers
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by Jesusloveyou(m): 7:57am
otitokoroleti:you iPods are already crying, when this dance is just an exercise or a routine training.
Your iPod leader and his bss has already go into hiding when the real thing has not even started
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by richidinho(m): 7:59am
South south?
Obviously their end is near
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by 400billionman: 8:05am
Has Sambisa forest been cleared ?
Or someone needs a new job function ?
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by princemillla(m): 8:13am
In fact bring operation chicken cry to SW, u will go the same way u came. Ibadan is surely the target.being the state that house yoruba leaders who are asking for restructuring.
|Re: Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West by UduMgbo1: 8:22am
victord1st:bro that guy has humanity
that's when you'll differentiate between humans and animals
irrespective of his tribal war on nairaland when the issue concerning humanity sprang up the human in him rises suppressing the tribalism on him
do know how i feel when fulani herdsmen massacred armless harmless Benue farmers
or even Northerners that was massacred in plateau state
no matter what no sane human rejoice when armless defenseless citizens are being killed because they're demanding to control their destiny
