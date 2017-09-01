₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by zoba88: 9:45am
Mr Emele Uduma Okemiri who was allegedly shot dead in Aba by Nigerian army on Thursday September 14 2019 is set to be buried on Tuesday September 19.
See his burial photo below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/heartbreaking-burial-photo-of-man.html?m=1
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by zionmde: 9:48am
RIP Bro. Ur only crime was that u were Igbo. They shot u infront of ur shop where u were trying to make a living. Nobody would live forever, today might be ur day tomorrow might be another person's day.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by Drabeey(m): 9:48am
stay away from 'terrorism' but they won't listen.
see this man now.... innocent soul just been wasted for course that will never see the light of the day.
where is the KANU wey start the wahala now? hin don run.... now an innocent soul is dead.
why am i even asking for kanu.... Isn't that what they do best? Start war and run enter another country.
May your gentle soul rest in peace and torment life out of Nnamdi kanu. May he live to suffer for all the unrest he has caused. Useless goat, him carry his own family put abroad come dey cause wahala for Nigeria. God punish him!
See as dem waste fine guy throw away.
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by comshots(m): 9:50am
Buhari and buratai ordered his Fulani soldiers to kill ibo civilians simply because they don't want to be part of Nigeria while Islamic terrorists in the north are being released from detention on their instructions.ICC loading........
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by madridguy(m): 9:52am
The person who allows coconut to be broken on his head may not live to tell the taste.
Mr Emele Uduma you killed yourself and am sure you are there now regretting and biting your fingers for wasting your precious life.
Now where is the bastard terrorist that led you to this, where is Kanu's brothers? Relatives? They're somewhere laughing at you.
I pray our merciful God forgive you and rest your soul.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by zlantanfan: 9:52am
The person who allows coconut to be broken on his head may not live to tell the taste.
Be careful about chest beaters who push you to a needless war.
R I P to the dead
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by dunkem21(m): 9:55am
Look closely at those blood spilled coldly..
They will cry vengeance on the land.
RIP, Nwanne
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by ruggedised: 9:56am
may your killers never know peace if you didn't look for anyone's trouble. May that army whom bullet fired you have no peace
May God comfort your family
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by dubemnaija: 9:57am
RIP bro
Ur killers shall run away - even from their shadows all the days of their lives
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by Hofbrauhaus: 9:58am
We won't forget..
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by Throwback: 9:58am
Kanu, the affliction wrought on the Igbos.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by UduMgbo1: 9:58am
no problem
ritababe see what those you're supporting are doing
this could be your brother boyfriend me you or any other person
this guy is not a thief, armed robber or any dangerous weapon found on him
he's only crime was that he's igbo and he decides to agitate for the welfare of him and his generation in this fradulent country where injustice nepotism tribalism and other vices are taking place with the real murderers out there being given vip treatment protection and amnesty
nsogbu adiro
agbasia oso agua mile
to those rejoicing just know that bullet doesn't know if you're pro Nigeria pro Buhari or anti
we'll all die one day the most important thing is how and what we died for
RIP bro you died for what you believed in
Nigeria will never know peace
your death has won many souls to the struggle
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by UduMgbo1: 9:59am
Hofbrauhaus:
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by ritababe(f): 10:00am
UduMgbo1:
blame Kanu, he called for war and ran away leaving his members to fight for him.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by zlantanfan: 10:01am
dunkem21:if dead people do vegance obasanjo/ mustapha would not be alive today enjoying longiviety with billions at disposal, keep your life first
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by bedspread: 10:02am
When this innocent bloods answer back it will be terrible
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by dunkem21(m): 10:07am
zlantanfan:
Please stop quoting my comments and looking for who to put into trouble on NL.. .
I said the blood of that guy will cry vengeance on the LAND!
No mention of Obasanjo or anybody please.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by UduMgbo1: 10:08am
ritababe:Kanu called for war? when did self determination become war?
you see your reasoning i pray such a fate will never be your portion because you'll be surprised to see those you think are with you calling you a terrorist.
i think by now Spain have finished catalans (Barcelona) for wanting a separate country or UK killing Scotland for requesting another referendum even when they (Scottish where defeated in favor of UK in the first referendum)
just keep supporting evil to sound politically correct
no one knows tomorrow
once again rip bro
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by ritababe(f): 10:14am
UduMgbo1:
I will burn down the country, what does it mean? if you are the president of biafra and someone said he will burn down your country will you sit down and watch?
and am not supporting any evil, am just telling what caused it, assuming Kanu listen this would have been avoided.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by attackgat: 10:18am
A young man carrying no weapon is gunned down by the military just like that.
What should worry Nigerians isnt for Kanu has not killed anyone
What this means is that if anyone has a contrary opinion or a different view from the one the federal authorities like, the person may killed.
Nigeria has a long long way to go
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by zionmde: 10:19am
madridguy:shut up with ur black soul. he was selling in his shop wen he was killed. the way he dressed does it look like someone who left his house for the ipob fracas the guy was seating infront of his shop wen his was killed. wicked people, an by the way must u show ur wicked mentality here.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by UduMgbo1: 10:21am
ritababe:i guess if that was the case and the reason
the arewa yoots that issued quite notice causing tension should have alpha jets hovering their useless heads no rather the AGF (their brother) defended them and gave them vip treatment in the presidential house
ok what of fulani herdsmen that have killed more 1000 armless farmers you rarely see fulani herdsmen arrested talking more of butchering rather their brother Buhari accused the non existing foreigners imagine foreigners killing the citizens of a country while the army that is supposed to fight them are being used for genocide against the same citizens
see this is not telemundo
Nigeria is too complex for a Zee world addict to understand
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by DrGoodman: 10:23am
Harmless and innocent igbo man killed in cold blood.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by attackgat: 10:23am
madridguy:
What you should be asking your self is if it is the job of the Nigerian Army to kill unarmed people.
You know why?
It could be you that is agitating tomorow, may be not about Biafra, but something that is important to you
Should the Nigerian Army come and shoot you for that?
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by che8: 10:24am
......What a democracy!
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by DrGoodman: 10:26am
ritababe:
Someone says he will burn the country, he had no matches and no petrol, you invade the area and slaughter innocent civilians, who is the evil among the two?
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by DrGoodman: 10:27am
attackgat:
Good point.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by UduMgbo1: 10:29am
ritababe:
listen and keep seeing his people treated badly while others that deserves the treatment being given vip treatment
my dear you support this genocide to sound politically correct
Stop pretending
Kanu did nothing wrong compared to what Amaechi lair Muhammed Elrufai did during Gej era
all of them are now public office holders
or should i tell you their treason offenses since you are just new in politics section
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by fergie001(m): 10:32am
"There is no pain so great as the memory of joy in present grief."(Ae.)
One truth that remains sacrosanct is nobody can in his rationale mind question that " The military had no business invading Abia."
A lot of arguments I have gotten here is that NK abused the Yorubas and Hausas?
So,I ask if he hasn't abused them,all will be fine?
Tanko Yakassai and Ango Abdullahi take it as a hobby to abuse anyone who is not from their tribe?Do you love them?Have their homes been invaded?Do they have immunity?
NK was not right in calling out and threatening (yet his message of marginalization reverberates),but this is democracy and there are laws and norms that takes precedence.
-So,wrap him up in court
-Invite him to the DSS
-Get a warrant and dock him
Or any other means,that shows democracy at work.
When we get to a situation of civil disobedience,and the army comes with "show of force" or invasion to your state or region or house,we should know there was a precedence.
2019 is around the corner.
Seeing the blood of innocents and the way people are threatened,bamboozled and murdered made me cringe,but am happy a lot of people have spoken against this.
This is not Odi or Zaki Biam,security operatives were not murdered to assert a reprisal.(even that is not justifiable by international laws)
"The rain that gives sugarcane its sweetness,also gives bitterleaf its bitterness"
The big question is where do we go from here?
Go on as if nothing happened?
Count your losses,bury your dead and move on?
Ensure that these issues are looked into and make people feel that we live in an egalitarian and just society.
Today is Eleme who is struggling for his daily bread cut short,
It could be anyone tomorrow.
"DEATH IS NOT THE GREATEST LOSS IN LIFE.THE GREATEST LOSS IS WHAT DIES IN US WHILE WE LIVE."(N,C)
Eleme,LA n'udo,till we meet to part no more.
Even if the Governors do not remember you,The Igbos and NL remembers you.
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by madridguy(m): 10:41am
Agitating is different from preaching hatred and war. Calling for the killings of other tribe.
attackgat:
|Re: Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba by Houseofglam7: 11:00am
R.I.P
