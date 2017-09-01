Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba (16312 Views)

See his burial photo below



RIP Bro. Ur only crime was that u were Igbo. They shot u infront of ur shop where u were trying to make a living. Nobody would live forever, today might be ur day tomorrow might be another person's day. 112 Likes 6 Shares

stay away from 'terrorism' but they won't listen.



see this man now.... innocent soul just been wasted for course that will never see the light of the day.





where is the KANU wey start the wahala now? hin don run.... now an innocent soul is dead.





why am i even asking for kanu.... Isn't that what they do best? Start war and run enter another country.





May your gentle soul rest in peace and torment life out of Nnamdi kanu. May he live to suffer for all the unrest he has caused. Useless goat, him carry his own family put abroad come dey cause wahala for Nigeria. God punish him!



See as dem waste fine guy throw away.





Buhari and buratai ordered his Fulani soldiers to kill ibo civilians simply because they don't want to be part of Nigeria while Islamic terrorists in the north are being released from detention on their instructions.ICC loading........ 52 Likes 5 Shares

The person who allows coconut to be broken on his head may not live to tell the taste.



Mr Emele Uduma you killed yourself and am sure you are there now regretting and biting your fingers for wasting your precious life.



Now where is the bastard terrorist that led you to this, where is Kanu's brothers? Relatives? They're somewhere laughing at you.



I pray our merciful God forgive you and rest your soul. 48 Likes 2 Shares

The person who allows coconut to be broken on his head may not live to tell the taste.





Be careful about chest beaters who push you to a needless war.



R I P to the dead 16 Likes 2 Shares





They will cry vengeance on the land.





RIP, Nwanne Look closely at those blood spilled coldly..They will cry vengeance on the land.RIP, Nwanne 33 Likes 1 Share

may your killers never know peace if you didn't look for anyone's trouble. May that army whom bullet fired you have no peace



May God comfort your family 58 Likes 2 Shares

RIP bro



Ur killers shall run away - even from their shadows all the days of their lives 34 Likes 1 Share

We won't forget.. 12 Likes

Kanu, the affliction wrought on the Igbos. 10 Likes 1 Share

no problem



ritababe see what those you're supporting are doing

this could be your brother boyfriend me you or any other person

this guy is not a thief, armed robber or any dangerous weapon found on him

he's only crime was that he's igbo and he decides to agitate for the welfare of him and his generation in this fradulent country where injustice nepotism tribalism and other vices are taking place with the real murderers out there being given vip treatment protection and amnesty

nsogbu adiro

agbasia oso agua mile

to those rejoicing just know that bullet doesn't know if you're pro Nigeria pro Buhari or anti

we'll all die one day the most important thing is how and what we died for



RIP bro you died for what you believed in

Nigeria will never know peace

your death has won many souls to the struggle 36 Likes 2 Shares

blame Kanu, he called for war and ran away leaving his members to fight for him. blame Kanu, he called for war and ran away leaving his members to fight for him. 21 Likes

When this innocent bloods answer back it will be terrible 7 Likes

A young man carrying no weapon is gunned down by the military just like that.



What should worry Nigerians isnt for Kanu has not killed anyone



What this means is that if anyone has a contrary opinion or a different view from the one the federal authorities like, the person may killed.



Nigeria has a long long way to go 9 Likes

Harmless and innocent igbo man killed in cold blood. 8 Likes

What you should be asking your self is if it is the job of the Nigerian Army to kill unarmed people.



You know why?



It could be you that is agitating tomorow, may be not about Biafra, but something that is important to you



Should the Nigerian Army come and shoot you for that? What you should be asking your self is if it is the job of the Nigerian Army to kill unarmed people.You know why?It could be you that is agitating tomorow, may be not about Biafra, but something that is important to youShould the Nigerian Army come and shoot you for that? 10 Likes

......What a democracy! 8 Likes

listen and keep seeing his people treated badly while others that deserves the treatment being given vip treatment

my dear you support this genocide to sound politically correct

Stop pretending

Kanu did nothing wrong compared to what Amaechi lair Muhammed Elrufai did during Gej era

all of them are now public office holders

or should i tell you their treason offenses since you are just new in politics section listen and keep seeing his people treated badly while others that deserves the treatment being given vip treatmentmy dear you support this genocide to sound politically correctStop pretendingKanu did nothing wrong compared to what Amaechi lair Muhammed Elrufai did during Gej eraall of them are now public office holdersor should i tell you their treason offenses since you are just new in politics section 9 Likes

"There is no pain so great as the memory of joy in present grief."(Ae.)

One truth that remains sacrosanct is nobody can in his rationale mind question that " The military had no business invading Abia."



A lot of arguments I have gotten here is that NK abused the Yorubas and Hausas?

So,I ask if he hasn't abused them,all will be fine?

Tanko Yakassai and Ango Abdullahi take it as a hobby to abuse anyone who is not from their tribe?Do you love them?Have their homes been invaded?Do they have immunity?

NK was not right in calling out and threatening (yet his message of marginalization reverberates),but this is democracy and there are laws and norms that takes precedence.

-So,wrap him up in court

-Invite him to the DSS

-Get a warrant and dock him

Or any other means,that shows democracy at work.

When we get to a situation of civil disobedience,and the army comes with "show of force" or invasion to your state or region or house,we should know there was a precedence.

2019 is around the corner.



Seeing the blood of innocents and the way people are threatened,bamboozled and murdered made me cringe,but am happy a lot of people have spoken against this.

This is not Odi or Zaki Biam,security operatives were not murdered to assert a reprisal.(even that is not justifiable by international laws)

"The rain that gives sugarcane its sweetness,also gives bitterleaf its bitterness"



The big question is where do we go from here?

Go on as if nothing happened?

Count your losses,bury your dead and move on?

Ensure that these issues are looked into and make people feel that we live in an egalitarian and just society.



Today is Eleme who is struggling for his daily bread cut short,

It could be anyone tomorrow.



"DEATH IS NOT THE GREATEST LOSS IN LIFE.THE GREATEST LOSS IS WHAT DIES IN US WHILE WE LIVE."(N,C)



Eleme,LA n'udo,till we meet to part no more.



Even if the Governors do not remember you,The Igbos and NL remembers you. 12 Likes 4 Shares





attackgat:





What you should be asking your self is if it is the job of the Nigerian Army to kill unarmed people.



You know why?



It could be you that is agitating tomorow, may be not about Biafra, but something that is important to you



Should the Nigerian Army come and shoot you for that? Agitating is different from preaching hatred and war. Calling for the killings of other tribe. 2 Likes