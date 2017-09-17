₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by itsdumebi(m): 11:31am
The Nigerian presidency has replied former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his call on President Buhari to meet with the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Speaking to journalists on Saturday, the president's special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had this to say about Obasanjo's advice;
“It is an opinion that he has proffered and when you proffer an opinion, it is not a law or a rule”, he said.
“It is now left for the person who was given the advice to consider it.”
It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu has not been seen or heard from ever since the Nigerian military stormed his residence in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia state. Findings by PoliticsNGR reveal that Kanu might still be in Abia state but in hiding.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/17/biafra-presidency-responds-obasanjos-call-buhari-meet-kanu/
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by Ninethmare: 11:34am
The best advice from a war veteran...
Baba I know they won't listen
Their hatred has blinded their mental capacity
They will definitely see what they are looking for
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by zico530(m): 11:37am
Is that all?
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by fk001: 11:38am
Let the president decide whether to consider your advice or not.
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by sarrki(m): 11:40am
Definitely President Buhari will listen to baba
Baba obj is an experienced man
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by chiefolododo(m): 11:40am
Okay
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by sarrki(m): 11:40am
fk001:
Pmb respects obj opinion
This I can tell you
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by idupaul: 11:41am
Nigerians have once again lost focus as the discourse is now about IPOB here and there..IPOB has never been a formidable idea , at best it was a joke amplified by Buhari's poor decision..Enough of this IPOB please let the discourse return back to govt performance
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by fk001: 11:44am
sarrki:
Yes he does respect his opinion in most cases, but in this case he won't consider it.
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by ChangetheChange: 11:46am
The battle between Buhari and Obasanjo has begun
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by hatchy: 11:52am
b
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by deepwater(f): 12:00pm
Thank God they agreed his residence was stormed
Now to what end was that action
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by Fkforyou(m): 12:27pm
Good move.
You beat the child with the right hand and draw him with the left.
But Nnamdi Kanu must tender a letter of apology first.
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by Badgers14: 3:21pm
Since they outlawed IPOB calling them Terrorist organization.
What about Fulani Herdemen killing and raping people working jejely on their farm? Destroying their crops , sometimes their only means of survival.
I think they believe Fulani Herdmens are peace loving organization.
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by olaolulazio(m): 3:22pm
Slayer of KANU.
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by Pesuzok(m): 3:22pm
Really, can somebody tell me what they hope to achieve from this dialogue?
NK wants Biafra or referendum, or death, what do you want the FG to dialogue about.
Is it that the FG will ask him to stop the agitation in exchange for what exactly.
Nigerians like rhetoric a lot, the same way everybody is saying restructuring but nobody explaining the kind of restructuring they are talking about
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by lekhane(m): 3:22pm
I think it is too late for dialogue. Both parties took things too far.
But if the president wants to apply this advice, Kanu should for the sake of the young leaders of tomorrow that are dying cos of him, consider it.
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by rentAcock(m): 3:23pm
I think it's high time the United Nations peacekeeping troops invade Nigeria and send everyone to concentration camps for 10 years of hard labor then finally sent to gas chambers for asphyxiation.
Nothing good comes out of this country, it's high time we are exterminated and a more civilized race take over.
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by jegz25(m): 3:23pm
Hiding they said?... Thought he was beating the drums of war. Heard that the python never strikes o say na only dance e dey dance
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by Hofbrauhaus: 3:24pm
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by prof1990(m): 3:24pm
But you can only meet someone you can find
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by fratermathy(m): 3:24pm
Just see as they will begin to idolise OLUSEGUN Obasanjo now, forgetting that he was the one that massacred hundreds in Odi, Bayelsa State, and he didn't bother to 'invite' the people for any discussion. Yet no Igbo, Ohaneze, IPOB, BIM, MASSOB, or whatever they call themselves, spoke against that. When the military occupied the Niger Delta waterways, towns, and villages, no Igbo spoke against its illegality because it guaranteed them free flow of oil money.
As long as no Igbo person is a casualty, all is well and rosy and then when it favours them, they stand tall and say "we are one with the SS"! I reject such selective unity based on double standards.
Meanwhile, this goes out to the SE-and-SS-are-one unity beggars...
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by sureheaven(m): 3:24pm
The federal government shld nt listen to too many advice. When u listen to too many advice, u can be confused. To hell with Nnamdi Kanu. He is a terrorist. Telling people in the US to buy arms. Iiiiiidiet
7 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by jamarifox(m): 3:25pm
sarrki:stupid fool. Even on sunday you still foolish. bastard
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by freshest4live: 3:25pm
idupaul:I tire, this lpob is a distraction.
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by LOVEGINO(m): 3:25pm
itsdumebi:if true true kanu dey hide ehn? He no try so all. I pray some of him followers wey still get opportunity to learn sharply.
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by jamarifox(m): 3:26pm
Fkforyou:
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by talkeverytime: 3:26pm
hmmm
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by GreenMavro: 3:26pm
j
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by symbianDON(m): 3:26pm
but how do you dialogue with someone who is probably hiding in a soakway pit somewhere in someone's backyard in aba?
|Re: Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu by ableguy(m): 3:26pm
