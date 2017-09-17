Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo's Call On Buhari To Meet With Kanu (21779 Views)

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, the president's special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had this to say about Obasanjo's advice;



“It is an opinion that he has proffered and when you proffer an opinion, it is not a law or a rule”, he said.



“It is now left for the person who was given the advice to consider it.”



It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu has not been seen or heard from ever since the Nigerian military stormed his residence in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia state. Findings by PoliticsNGR reveal that Kanu might still be in Abia state but in hiding.



The best advice from a war veteran...

Baba I know they won't listen

Their hatred has blinded their mental capacity

They will definitely see what they are looking for 82 Likes 9 Shares

Let the president decide whether to consider your advice or not. 5 Likes

Definitely President Buhari will listen to baba



Baba obj is an experienced man 24 Likes 1 Share

Pmb respects obj opinion



This I can tell you Pmb respects obj opinionThis I can tell you 12 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians have once again lost focus as the discourse is now about IPOB here and there..IPOB has never been a formidable idea , at best it was a joke amplified by Buhari's poor decision..Enough of this IPOB please let the discourse return back to govt performance 49 Likes 2 Shares

Pmb respects obj opinion



Yes he does respect his opinion in most cases, but in this case he won't consider it. Yes he does respect his opinion in most cases, but in this case he won't consider it. 9 Likes





The battle between Buhari and Obasanjo has begun 8 Likes 2 Shares

Now to what end was that action Thank God they agreed his residence was stormedNow to what end was that action 19 Likes 2 Shares





You beat the child with the right hand and draw him with the left.



But Nnamdi Kanu must tender a letter of apology first. Good move.You beat the child with the right hand and draw him with the left.But Nnamdi Kanu must tender a letter of apology first. 7 Likes 1 Share





What about Fulani Herdemen killing and raping people working jejely on their farm? Destroying their crops , sometimes their only means of survival.



I think they believe Fulani Herdmens are peace loving organization. Since they outlawed IPOB calling them Terrorist organization.What about Fulani Herdemen killing and raping people working jejely on their farm? Destroying their crops , sometimes their only means of survival.I think they believe Fulani Herdmens are peace loving organization. 24 Likes 3 Shares

Really, can somebody tell me what they hope to achieve from this dialogue?



NK wants Biafra or referendum, or death, what do you want the FG to dialogue about.



Is it that the FG will ask him to stop the agitation in exchange for what exactly.



Nigerians like rhetoric a lot, the same way everybody is saying restructuring but nobody explaining the kind of restructuring they are talking about 13 Likes 1 Share

I think it is too late for dialogue. Both parties took things too far.



But if the president wants to apply this advice, Kanu should for the sake of the young leaders of tomorrow that are dying cos of him, consider it.

I think it's high time the United Nations peacekeeping troops invade Nigeria and send everyone to concentration camps for 10 years of hard labor then finally sent to gas chambers for asphyxiation.



Nothing good comes out of this country, it's high time we are exterminated and a more civilized race take over. 2 Likes

Hiding they said?... Thought he was beating the drums of war. Heard that the python never strikes o say na only dance e dey dance 13 Likes

But you can only meet someone you can find 13 Likes 2 Shares

Just see as they will begin to idolise OLUSEGUN Obasanjo now, forgetting that he was the one that massacred hundreds in Odi, Bayelsa State, and he didn't bother to 'invite' the people for any discussion. Yet no Igbo, Ohaneze, IPOB, BIM, MASSOB, or whatever they call themselves, spoke against that. When the military occupied the Niger Delta waterways, towns, and villages, no Igbo spoke against its illegality because it guaranteed them free flow of oil money.



As long as no Igbo person is a casualty, all is well and rosy and then when it favours them, they stand tall and say "we are one with the SS"! I reject such selective unity based on double standards.





Meanwhile, this goes out to the SE-and-SS-are-one unity beggars... 23 Likes

The federal government shld nt listen to too many advice. When u listen to too many advice, u can be confused. To hell with Nnamdi Kanu. He is a terrorist. Telling people in the US to buy arms. Iiiiiidiet 7 Likes

Definitely President Buhari will listen to baba



Baba obj is an experienced man





stupid fool. Even on sunday you still foolish. bastard stupid fool. Even on sunday you still foolish. bastard 2 Likes

Nigerians have once again lost focus as the discourse is now about IPOB here and there..IPOB has never been a formidable idea , at best it was a joke amplified by Buhari's poor decision..Enough of this IPOB please let the discourse return back to govt performance I tire, this lpob is a distraction. I tire, this lpob is a distraction. 6 Likes

The Nigerian presidency has replied former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his call on President Buhari to meet with the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.



Speaking to journalists on Saturday, the president's special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had this to say about Obasanjo's advice;



“It is an opinion that he has proffered and when you proffer an opinion, it is not a law or a rule”, he said.



“It is now left for the person who was given the advice to consider it.”



It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu has not been seen or heard from ever since the Nigerian military stormed his residence in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia state. Findings by PoliticsNGR reveal that Kanu might still be in Abia state but in hiding.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/17/biafra-presidency-responds-obasanjos-call-buhari-meet-kanu/

if true true kanu dey hide ehn? He no try so all. I pray some of him followers wey still get opportunity to learn sharply. if true true kanu dey hide ehn? He no try so all. I pray some of him followers wey still get opportunity to learn sharply. 2 Likes

Good move.



You beat the child with the right hand and draw him with the left.



But Nnamdi Kanu must tender a letter of apology first.

but how do you dialogue with someone who is probably hiding in a soakway pit somewhere in someone's backyard in aba? 4 Likes