|Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by Driftingking(m): 2:14pm
Tonto Dikeh’s ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill has been on the news some days now over unconfirmed reports that he is in a weird love triangle with actress, Rosaline Meurer and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss.
LIB ran into Olakunle Churchill at the airport in Lagos and we quickly cornered him for a brief chat.
When asked about the rumors making rounds, a visibly upset Churchill said,
‘Listen to me. I’m a very busy man and honestly I don’t have time for social media banter and gists. I don’t know where these stories come from and it’s been lingering for a long time, any lady that works with me automatically goes online as someone I’m dating and it’s no longer funny.
I don’t know where these stories emerge from but they are not true. At the moment, I am a single man and for all you care I can hangout with 100 women if I want it’s no one’s business’.
Then he went on to say Rose is an actress, someone he’s known since childhood and was never his personal assistant. In his words,
‘Like I said. Its nobody’s business. Let me just shut this thing down once and for all. Rose is family to me, I’ve known her since childhood before she started working with the foundation and for the last time, she didn’t break my home.
She’s an actress, not my personal assistant as many people believe and in the real sense, a company cannot have an actress as a ‘P.A’. Anything you read online that doesn’t come from me is not true, there’s too many fake news sponsored against me by jobless people.
My marriage crashed because of personal issues that we could resolve and I tried to fix it several times because of my son but it didn’t work out.
As for Tboss, she was present as many other celebrity at the Fire service event we did last month in Abuja so how does this translate to dating any of them. I don’t think I owe any one any explanation, when and if I am ready to get married again, my family will know not the media. I will choose to keep my life private like it used to be.
When asked about the reported domestic violence allegations against him and how often he sees his son:
‘I don’t know what you are talking about. because all that is not true, I was not even in the country when she moved out of my house with my child without my consent and she left with all her things to an unknown destination. I repeat I have never raised my hand on any woman before and I will never do it no matter what happens.
only a weak man would hit a woman, i’ll rather walk away at that moment. And since then I’ve tried to see my son but I’ve been taking it slow because I don’t want any false claims’ he said
http://www.lailasblog.com/tonto-dikehs-ex-husband-olakunle-churchill-speaks-love-triangle-tboss-rosaline-meurer/
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by Jostico: 2:46pm
continue ,Mayweather jnr
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by Jostico: 2:46pm
continue Mayweather jnr
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by AverageAnnie(f): 3:49pm
you've been trying to see your son......U never serious sha
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by coolcatty: 5:14pm
AverageAnnie:
He may be right... So many vindictive and vengeful ex use their children to blackmail and antagonize their ex husbands..... Try and go to any custody law session and marvel at the extent vindictive women go to deprive their ex husbands access to their own children..... And trust me... Tonto seems like a vindictive unstable vengeful person... And she can use the son as a tool.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by LUGBE: 6:38pm
Nonsense, irresponsible father ranting
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by modelmike7(m): 6:38pm
We don hear
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by silasweb(m): 6:38pm
Like seriously
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by free2ryhme: 6:39pm
Driftingking:
Oko Ashawo
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by Piiko(m): 6:39pm
You need a harem of beauties
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by rattlesnake(m): 6:40pm
what does he know about love sef
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by unlimitedsoundz(m): 6:40pm
Smfh
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by fenzil: 6:40pm
they should let this man rest nah, please.
they should let this man rest nah, please.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by justFEARLESS(m): 6:40pm
chop clean mouth.
who dulling elp.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by scaramucci: 6:40pm
Fucck 'em bitches, ma nigga. Norin do you. Most of these hoes ain't loyal, that's why I have cultivated the habit of fuccking them silly.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by valdes00(m): 6:40pm
Jostico:Shut Up McGregor Senior
Were you there when he was beating her..
People be reacting to bloggers news as if they were present when it happened.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by pepemendy(m): 6:41pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by celestialdamsel(f): 6:41pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by Danielmoore(m): 6:42pm
Men and infidelity are like blood and crisp
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by Narldon(f): 6:42pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by burkingx(f): 6:44pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by Flashh: 6:44pm
Danielmoore:
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by RealLandForSale(f): 6:44pm
Well they say in every rumour there's always an ounce of truth.
But he's got a point though. He's a single man and he can date whosever he wishes to.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by burkingx(f): 6:44pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by burkingx(f): 6:44pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by teacherbim(f): 6:44pm
coolcatty:
You are right
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by cerowo(f): 6:45pm
Churchill is at it again
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by MhizzAJ(f): 6:45pm
Okay
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by kobijacobs(m): 6:46pm
if u like date them all and more, its nobody's business. People should learn to mind their business
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Tboss & Rosaline Meurer by bedspread: 6:46pm
Jostico:
May weather Jr.... I JUST TIRE
