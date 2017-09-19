₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by JohnspeakU(m): 6:08pm On Sep 17
Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents and How They Work
By Johnspeak Uwangue (Motivational Speaker, Talent and Life Coach)
When most Africans living in Africa hear or read the word talent the first thing that goes into their mind is music. Music has become one talent that so many people have been rushing into, and even those who are not talented musically have found themselves trying to break into the music industry because of its profitability. But apart from music, comedy, dance etcetera, there are some other talents that are even more profitable that God has deposited in so many people that are lying idle. One difficult hurdle that I have always encountered when coaching people in my talent maximisation coaching program has been trying to convince most of my clients to leave music or comedy for the moment and focus on some other idle talents that needs attention.
These four talents can be taken as a full blown career, used to grow your business as an entrepreneur and can also be used to increase your productivity as an employee. You probably may have heard about them, or know about them, but I strongly believe that there are so many people who need to read it. So, please, show love by helping to take this to the four corners of the earth.
- Eyes For Errors
There are people who are very talented with this but don't know that it can be made Profitable. This set of people can spot an error from afar. They can also be called perfectionist. No matter how good you claim to be, a perfectionist can spot an error in your work unless it has already gone through the table of a perfectionist.
Being a perfectionist is not as a result of your experience or skills, it's a talent. While discussing with a friend sometime ago, I jokingly told her that the easiest way to know a scam email is to check the spellings and grammars, because most Internet scammers are high school dropouts. Big organizations have Perfectionists who go through their works before taking them public. Perfectionists are of different types and works in different areas. Haven't you wondered why some foreign products looks perfect?
So, when next you see a product that looks excellent, please know that it has gone through the table of a Perfectionist.
- Manager
When I hear people say that women are naturally managers, I laugh because not every woman has this talent. Some people are talented managers while some are talented wasters. People who are talented managers can use what Is available to sustain for a period of time. When others are complaining that what they have won't be enough, managers don't. Few managers are maximizers but not all. Companies, especially startups with limited funds are always in search for employees with this talent or skill (if you learnt it). Even most men and women desire this talent in their spouses.
Managers naturally knows how to manage their resources, time, team etc. A manager is not a waster. Management isn't just about finance, but also people. Most people with this talent are always seen as stingy, but they are not. A man who's a waster needs a manager as a wife otherwise, he may end up working for thirty-five years with nothing to show for his labours. With this talent, you can become a lender to people who earn more than you.
- Strategist
Has anyone ever approached you for a way to get out of a problem they found themselves? and you just find yourself helping them out without knowing how you came about the solutions? That's a sign that you are a natural Strategist. If well maximized, this talent can give you financial freedom, influence, connection and can ultimately make you a highly sought after Consultant. I used to have a friend back then in the University who was referred to as a go-to for relationship issues while another friend was the one you go to when you need a lie to tell your parents in order to collect money from them. These aforementioned people were Strategists and were always needed. The truth is, not every knowledge was learnt, some came naturally.
- Critics
Critics and perfectionist are somehow interrelated but, a critic criticises without having a concrete solution to the problem. People with this talent naturally criticises even if they don't want to. It is a natural something. Every product needs critics. Critics may not spot errors, they can even criticise a perfect plan. Sometimes, as humans, we are bound to see things from one particular angle, but what criticism does is to show us life from a different perspective. Some critics criticises out of hatred but talented critics criticises because they can't live without criticising.
Succeed You Must!
(c) Johnspeak Uwangue
Motivational Speaker, Talent and Life Coach.
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by AfricaGotTalent: 9:39pm On Sep 18
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by JohnspeakU(m): 2:33pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by itsandi(m): 2:40pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by maxiuc(m): 2:44pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by lilmax(m): 2:44pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Ivimilly: 2:44pm
This article doesn't make sense
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Setpredict10: 2:45pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Narldon(f): 2:45pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Vickiweezy(m): 2:46pm
Lying should be on the list.
- Lie Intelligently
This is a great talent which would help you in your daily life. Only few would understand.
* Modified *
For those quoting me recall I said only few would understand, so I understand how you feel right now for not being able to comprehend. Note that;
Your carpenter gets extra bucks from you by lying to you intelligently.
That your customer, that business man in Alaba and also the other one in Aspamda earns extra cash by lying to you intelligently.
Your barber earns extra bucks by lying to you intelligently.
Your pastor gets extra
Some footballers get awarded FKs and PKs by lying and faking intelligently.
Your lecturer gets extra cash by lying to you intelligently, with words like 'no one has ever passed my course,' 'Everyone got an F in the test'.
Our yeyebrities getting popularity cheaply by lying to you intelligently. 'Tarti billyon for d akant', 'I used to be paid $6,000...'
Your friends owing you keep evading you and being in different locations each time you call them by lying to you intelligently.
Your girlfriend(s) get more money from you by lying to you
Politicians .... Nah, let's not go there.
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by coolshegs10(m): 2:47pm
Nice post.. I have one friend like that at church that name any cast in all of the American movies ever shown. Whenever we're in a meeting and an idea is asked from any of us regarding an issue or event, I always think deeply before talking cos this guy will surely find a fault in it regardless the praises of others...
He is a wonderful critic and it really helped me think deeper!
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by asawanathegreat(m): 2:48pm
Recommended for everyone. Good one there.
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by CompovineIB: 2:48pm
Managers are great asset to any organisation... Success and failure of many great businesses with wonderful ideas have been actions of managers
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Watermelonman: 2:49pm
Which of them are you, OP?
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by oviejnr(m): 2:50pm
Vickiweezy:
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by pmc01(m): 2:52pm
Ivimilly:
Critic spotted.
At OP, you're definitely right. The respondent quoted definitely has exhibited the signs of a critic you mentioned.
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Rrankdonga(m): 2:52pm
Ivimilly:Everybody in Nigeria can just pick up some title for them self.
Op who certified you as a life coach and all those things you put up there?
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Samsantos9(m): 2:52pm
Very nice article @op
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by egopersonified(f): 2:52pm
a good manager and a master strategist can take over the world
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Heromaniaa: 2:53pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by mykel25(m): 2:53pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by egopersonified(f): 2:54pm
Vickiweezy:
how about convincingly telling the truth
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by karzyharsky(m): 2:56pm
stealing and corruption must b der
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Edipee(m): 2:56pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by shurlar50(m): 2:59pm
Punditry too
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by alexistaiwo: 3:00pm
Where is oloshoism, wire wire, shashe, Bet9ja forecasting and womanizing
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Adukey: 3:00pm
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by Ivimilly: 3:01pm
pmc01:Had to go back and read the article again because of your comment and it still doesn't make sense to me
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by fredomale(m): 3:06pm
Pls lying should be out of it.Why because once you lied you need further lie to back it up.
Vickiweezy:
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by fatymore(f): 3:07pm
Am A Strategist.... And Manager...
|Re: Johnspeak Uwangue: 4 Highly Profitable Talents And How They Work by sekem: 3:08pm
But you didn't list one of my strongest talents: mimicking
