HOW I GOT SO ADDICTED TO EATING BOOKS.



By Johnspeak Uwangue (Motivational Speaker, Talent Manager and Coach)



As an undergraduate in AAU, I was more like a late reader, I seldom read until like 3days to exams. But after graduation, I was discussing with a mentor of mine who happens to be a senior lecturer and he said, "Johnspeak, If you want to go far in your career you must be studious".



After that event, I was studying my bible one night and I started feeling dizzy like I always do when studying, but I pressed on. It got to a point my head was moving on its own and then BAM!, it happened. My eyes were opened, dizziness varnished, and I actually read till the next morning. Now, I can read a 20,000 words write up without feeling tired. I was reading Stephen Covey's THE 8th HABIT book that the words started looking familiar, I later remembered that I have read it before and was reading it the 8th time.



I'd read John Maxwell's TALENT IS NEVER ENOUGH book for about 5hours that I forgot I'd a date.



The key to killing dizziness while studying is to press on no matter how you feel.



It's in our blood, if you want to hide a valuable things for and average African, hide in a book. Very few will find it. 2 Likes

Seriously 1 Like

hahahahaha who be this one again? 7 Likes

Misleading topic 1 Like

This guy just scammed me with the topic 13 Likes

I been fink say u Go don chop library finish... I no knw say u deh speak literaly.. Add spices next time. 2 Likes

wow

finish? 1 Like

What is this shît? 2 Likes

WHAT?

Nairalanders run from anything that has to do with reading. See how many "ok" "na wa o" etc you would see on this thread. No meaningful contribution may be said. Nairalanders run from anything that has to do with reading. See how many "ok" "na wa o" etc you would see on this thread. No meaningful contribution may be said. 1 Like

Good one!





"Thou Sayest" 2 Likes

.. 1 Like

JohnspeakU:





The key to killing dizziness while studying is to press on no matter how you feel.





Thank you for this, JohnspeakU



I will try this tip. I know my speed in progressing in life is somewhat tied to how vast I can be with reading. I've always struggled reading longer than I desired.



This may be the key to executing my plan of finishing 3 books before the year ends and reading at least 12 books next year. Thank you for this, JohnspeakUI will try this tip. I know my speed in progressing in life is somewhat tied to how vast I can be with reading. I've always struggled reading longer than I desired.This may be the key to executing my plan of finishing 3 books before the year ends and reading at least 12 books next year. 1 Like 1 Share

I came here hoping to view the guy that eats 40 leaves exercise book 7 Likes 1 Share

no matter how much he reads he can never be goggle 1 Like

what kinda Rubbish! is this? 1 Like

Lol. Different strokes for different folks.

Maybe it's because I know I can read for like 10 hours straight I stall till its about two days to exam.

But reading for about 5 hours everyday? I'll pass.

Who has that time? 2 Likes

I can't even finish reading the post sef 4 Likes

Mtcheeew

Oga go and sleep joor. Na hungry go kill you never go find better work





YEA...





The key to reading is having that curiosity to know what you have not known. When you're curious about something, sleep or tiredness won't come. You read with enthusiasm.. We only get bored or sleepy when we read in a perfuntury manner, like an obligation.



I read 100,000 words in a day and yet, I keep feeling empty.. The more I try to fill the hole, the deeper it gets.. I'm a literal book worm. 1 Like

Motivation speakers and pastors are the same thing...hope and fantasy builders..I would rather believe a Generator Technician than Believe a motivational speaker. with all his readings, He may not be able to service I pass my neighbour generator.



untill we start doing things practically, all the reading are just useless...I have learnt more things in life seeing people doing it practically than reading it in the book.



Professors in our universities have read more books than anybody yet, the effects of these professors are not seen in our various universities and the host communities. We have Professors in Electrical and Electronics but our Electricity is in shambles.

Weldone sir

good for you...that's not what works for everyone