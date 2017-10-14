₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by JohnspeakU(m): 4:05pm
HOW I GOT SO ADDICTED TO EATING BOOKS.
By Johnspeak Uwangue (Motivational Speaker, Talent Manager and Coach)
As an undergraduate in AAU, I was more like a late reader, I seldom read until like 3days to exams. But after graduation, I was discussing with a mentor of mine who happens to be a senior lecturer and he said, "Johnspeak, If you want to go far in your career you must be studious".
After that event, I was studying my bible one night and I started feeling dizzy like I always do when studying, but I pressed on. It got to a point my head was moving on its own and then BAM!, it happened. My eyes were opened, dizziness varnished, and I actually read till the next morning. Now, I can read a 20,000 words write up without feeling tired. I was reading Stephen Covey's THE 8th HABIT book that the words started looking familiar, I later remembered that I have read it before and was reading it the 8th time.
I'd read John Maxwell's TALENT IS NEVER ENOUGH book for about 5hours that I forgot I'd a date.
The key to killing dizziness while studying is to press on no matter how you feel.
(c) Johnspeak Uwangue
Motivational Speaker, Talent Manager and Coach
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by siraj1402(m): 7:03pm
It's in our blood, if you want to hide a valuable things for and average African, hide in a book. Very few will find it.
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Ronie24(f): 7:03pm
Seriously
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:03pm
hahahahaha who be this one again?
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by eleojo23: 7:04pm
Misleading topic
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by kagari: 7:04pm
This guy just scammed me with the topic
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by igbohausayoruba: 7:04pm
I been fink say u Go don chop library finish... I no knw say u deh speak literaly.. Add spices next time.
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Donald3d(m): 7:04pm
wow
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Deefuray(f): 7:04pm
finish?
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Marshmallows: 7:04pm
What is this shît?
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by chloride: 7:05pm
WHAT?
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by butterflyl1on: 7:05pm
JohnspeakU:
Nairalanders run from anything that has to do with reading. See how many "ok" "na wa o" etc you would see on this thread. No meaningful contribution may be said.
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by TeeSeven(m): 7:06pm
Good one!
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by donblade85555(m): 7:06pm
To read is not difficult oh.... some people are just being lazy, data why date fail
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by SUNNAPO(m): 7:07pm
"Thou Sayest"
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by ibiyemi93: 7:07pm
..
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by oladayo63(m): 7:07pm
JohnspeakU:
Thank you for this, JohnspeakU
I will try this tip. I know my speed in progressing in life is somewhat tied to how vast I can be with reading. I've always struggled reading longer than I desired.
This may be the key to executing my plan of finishing 3 books before the year ends and reading at least 12 books next year.
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by roqrules04(m): 7:08pm
I came here hoping to view the guy that eats 40 leaves exercise book
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by realestniggah: 7:08pm
no matter how much he reads he can never be goggle
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by gypsey(m): 7:09pm
what kinda Rubbish! is this?
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Hadeehart101(f): 7:09pm
Lol. Different strokes for different folks.
Maybe it's because I know I can read for like 10 hours straight I stall till its about two days to exam.
But reading for about 5 hours everyday? I'll pass.
Who has that time?
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by haywire07(m): 7:10pm
I can't even finish reading the post sef
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by 4nez(f): 7:10pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Padrino707(m): 7:10pm
JohnspeakU:
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by GOODSPEED10: 7:10pm
YEA...
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by silasweb(m): 7:14pm
i also like reading.
Check out these nairaland link. It about where to download hundreds of motivational and inspirational ebooks.
www.nairaland.com/4054965/download-160-motivational-inspirational-ebooks
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Finstar: 7:18pm
The key to reading is having that curiosity to know what you have not known. When you're curious about something, sleep or tiredness won't come. You read with enthusiasm.. We only get bored or sleepy when we read in a perfuntury manner, like an obligation.
I read 100,000 words in a day and yet, I keep feeling empty.. The more I try to fill the hole, the deeper it gets.. I'm a literal book worm.
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by akeensbussy(m): 7:18pm
Motivation speakers and pastors are the same thing...hope and fantasy builders..I would rather believe a Generator Technician than Believe a motivational speaker. with all his readings, He may not be able to service I pass my neighbour generator.
untill we start doing things practically, all the reading are just useless...I have learnt more things in life seeing people doing it practically than reading it in the book.
Professors in our universities have read more books than anybody yet, the effects of these professors are not seen in our various universities and the host communities. We have Professors in Electrical and Electronics but our Electricity is in shambles.
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by sogud: 7:20pm
JohnspeakU:.
re u working nw wit united nation
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Dearestme(f): 7:22pm
Weldone sir
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by Humblebloke(m): 7:24pm
good for you...that's not what works for everyone
|Re: "How I Got Addicted To Eating Books" - Johnspeak Uwangue by muller101(m): 7:28pm
Mumu thread
