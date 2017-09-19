₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,901 members, 3,801,089 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 04:25 PM

See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area - Nairaland / General - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area (9784 Views)

Man Crushes Cobra Which Attacked Him In Bed With His Bare Hands (Photos) / Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). / See The Snake That Was Killed This Morning In My Area (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by sahm4u2nv(m): 9:07pm On Sep 17
this giant Cobra has been terrorising my area since last year but thank God we killed it today, pepper soup don land

More pix coming soon

4 Likes

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Prec1ous(m): 9:10pm On Sep 17
Ambassador of reptile affairs, department of snake.

There is a situation and a reptilian casualty has been recorded.

Proceed with caution for onward observation.

Send findings to the headquarters, Snakeland.

Tell the the president to approve and send all snake photograph over for onward transmission.

Your Snakely
Lalasticlala

From Snakeland with venom!
Meanwhile, latest full scholarships in the usa for Nigerians
https://collegereap.com/scholarships-to-study-abroad-in-the-usa-for-african-and-international-students/

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by drunkcow(m): 9:16pm On Sep 17
Lala when he sees snake thread .Na this one be the real python dance

6 Likes

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by auntysimbiat(f): 9:18pm On Sep 17
hmmm
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by jakD: 9:18pm On Sep 17
Okay
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Evablizin(f): 9:20pm On Sep 17
grin

Wow wow wow he is coming...........

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by OkuFaba(m): 9:23pm On Sep 17
Lalasticlala and OP be like.....

13 Likes

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by jdula: 9:27pm On Sep 17
Issoryt
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by greatmarshall(m): 9:31pm On Sep 17
Meat don show
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Officialkplus(m): 9:51pm On Sep 17
looks like a black mamba to me

2 Likes

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by gedidiah: 1:34pm On Sep 18
Lala, food is ready.
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by hacmond(m): 2:18pm On Sep 18
grin grin
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Metrobaba(m): 5:57pm On Sep 18
Lala D Snake King

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by paymentvoucher(m): 3:21pm
LALALALALALALALALALA




BTW:
Play and Win Scholarship

https://scholarshipdraw.com/app/influencer&r=accountantwithoutboarder
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Narldon(f): 3:21pm



Lalasticlala


Zero Chill grin


23 Likes 1 Share

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Ivimilly: 3:21pm
Pepper soup is ready grin
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Celestyn8213: 3:22pm
Snake peppersoup things
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Elslim: 3:22pm
next time send it to the nearest zoo
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by maxiuc(m): 3:22pm
Don't tell me you guys gonna eat that snake

This type of snake isn't edible

Nawaooo

1 Like

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by piperson(m): 3:23pm
Lala right now

2 Likes

Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Danielnino00(m): 3:23pm
Prec1ous:
Ambassador of reptile affairs, department of snake.

There is a situation and a reptilian casualty has been recorded.

Proceed with caution for onward observation.

Send findings to the headquarters, Snakeland.

Tell the the president to approve and send all snake photograph over for onward transmission.

Your Snakely
Lalasticlala

From Snakeland with venom!



grin grin
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by takenadoh: 3:23pm
Snake is FP, Lala
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Yemt112: 3:24pm
See long snake oo
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by 9japrof(m): 3:24pm
grin
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by hemsquare(m): 3:24pm
terrorist
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by 9jvirgin(m): 3:24pm
Snake matter don tire me for Nairaland.
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Setpredict10: 3:25pm
eghhhhh
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by EagleScribes: 3:25pm
Welcome to the land flowing with snakes and peppersoup.

Op, since that snake has been a terrorist since last year, you can recommend operation cobra somersault in your area
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Olasco93: 3:25pm
These sets of animals (in short all animals) are just unlucky to be found and remain in Nigeria... What a pity to the Animal world!
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Childofaking: 3:25pm
I don't think cobra meat is edible. Not all snakes can be eaten.
Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by brain54(m): 3:26pm
the last thing I would ever eat in this life ....or the next

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Travel Safe And Cheap:bus Fares Within And Out Of Nigeria / Banega Is Scammer / Potbelly And Many Nigerian Girls

Viewing this topic: elChapo1, Physioenny(f), Unpredictableme(m), Snazzynho(m), BlueBrothers(m), dfelly, chucksbadt(m), emydot(m), Ralphdan(m), FlySly05(m), arejibadz(m), Olatoke007(m), aelle(m), wilsonchilboy(m), nowornever2016, bobkezel(m), MostHated, 8kingz(m), Kenny4lyfe(m), SeanDada1(m), tayor01(m), jampro123(m), cosmas0p(m), Ennyiyi(f), ibroman12, Begino1, jaycool01(m), ojun50(m), maballack(m), benjsniper33, Nelsizzy(m), SaAbbas(m), deltateam, benkastroud(m), alluson(m), Dacronym(m), Dream369, tahir01(m), Kris907(m), Farrang, lomprico(m), Frank25(m), Gafano(m), udomma1005(m), apalemighty01(m), jawjaw1, frankIzuchukwu(m), tyeenigga(m), itiswellandwell, fidelsnr1, Meje(m), passwelle, Dhanidhamy(m), habbyordun(m), Boyooosa(m), watchwoman(f), sloopyy, codeworks(m), Jarus(m), awhydot, neyop85(m), harkinscasual, chuddykay(m) and 118 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 35
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.