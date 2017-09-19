₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by sahm4u2nv(m): 9:07pm On Sep 17
this giant Cobra has been terrorising my area since last year but thank God we killed it today, pepper soup don land
More pix coming soon
4 Likes
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Prec1ous(m): 9:10pm On Sep 17
Ambassador of reptile affairs, department of snake.
There is a situation and a reptilian casualty has been recorded.
Proceed with caution for onward observation.
Send findings to the headquarters, Snakeland.
Tell the the president to approve and send all snake photograph over for onward transmission.
Your Snakely
Lalasticlala
From Snakeland with venom!
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by drunkcow(m): 9:16pm On Sep 17
Lala when he sees snake thread .Na this one be the real python dance
6 Likes
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by auntysimbiat(f): 9:18pm On Sep 17
hmmm
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by jakD: 9:18pm On Sep 17
Okay
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Evablizin(f): 9:20pm On Sep 17
Wow wow wow he is coming...........
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by OkuFaba(m): 9:23pm On Sep 17
Lalasticlala and OP be like.....
13 Likes
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by jdula: 9:27pm On Sep 17
Issoryt
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by greatmarshall(m): 9:31pm On Sep 17
Meat don show
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Officialkplus(m): 9:51pm On Sep 17
looks like a black mamba to me
2 Likes
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by gedidiah: 1:34pm On Sep 18
Lala, food is ready.
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by hacmond(m): 2:18pm On Sep 18
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Metrobaba(m): 5:57pm On Sep 18
Lala D Snake King
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by paymentvoucher(m): 3:21pm
LALALALALALALALALALA
BTW:
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Narldon(f): 3:21pm
Lalasticlala
Zero Chill
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Ivimilly: 3:21pm
Pepper soup is ready
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Celestyn8213: 3:22pm
Snake peppersoup things
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Elslim: 3:22pm
next time send it to the nearest zoo
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by maxiuc(m): 3:22pm
Don't tell me you guys gonna eat that snake
This type of snake isn't edible
Nawaooo
1 Like
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by piperson(m): 3:23pm
Lala right now
2 Likes
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Danielnino00(m): 3:23pm
Prec1ous:
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by takenadoh: 3:23pm
Snake is FP, Lala
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Yemt112: 3:24pm
See long snake oo
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by 9japrof(m): 3:24pm
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by hemsquare(m): 3:24pm
terrorist
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by 9jvirgin(m): 3:24pm
Snake matter don tire me for Nairaland.
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Setpredict10: 3:25pm
eghhhhh
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by EagleScribes: 3:25pm
Welcome to the land flowing with snakes and peppersoup.
Op, since that snake has been a terrorist since last year, you can recommend operation cobra somersault in your area
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Olasco93: 3:25pm
These sets of animals (in short all animals) are just unlucky to be found and remain in Nigeria... What a pity to the Animal world!
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by Childofaking: 3:25pm
I don't think cobra meat is edible. Not all snakes can be eaten.
|Re: See The Giant Cobra We Killed In My Area by brain54(m): 3:26pm
the last thing I would ever eat in this life ....or the next
1 Like
