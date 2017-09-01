₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by praizblog: 6:54am
Actress Omoni Oboli and Odunlade Adekola looks so good together.
Make some noiseeeeee ���The King of memes is on my set! @odunomoadekola I'm such a fan! ��� #StarStruck #WivesOnStrikeTHEREVOLUTION is so hot, even I don't know how to handle it ��. We are making magic! #NollywoodSuperStar #BoxOfficeQueen
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZI9M-7nK5_/?hl=en&taken-by=omonioboli
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by praizblog: 6:54am
So cool
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by ibkkk(f): 7:00am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by dahunsy(m): 7:03am
Coughs**clears throat# Two old meat
2 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by Ninethmare: 7:10am
When you are successful people tend to hang around you
Nice posture from the king of meme...
Very soon me self go dey popular
14 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by benuejosh(m): 7:32am
Where is Nnamdi Kanu?
4 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by RIPEnglish: 9:48am
OK we has saw them, what next?
4 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by eleojo23: 9:48am
So?
28 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by stefanweeks: 9:48am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by soleexx(m): 9:49am
"Oni ra nu"...adekola most used word in nollywood movie
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by congo4ka: 9:49am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by scaramucci: 9:49am
The meme hunters will soon arrive.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by Badonasty(m): 9:50am
praizblog:
Mr meme
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by Harbeyg09(m): 9:50am
Seen
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by twinsluv: 9:50am
Mcheww
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by PatriotTemidayo: 9:50am
dahunsy:Kee yourself
New meat!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by abdelrahman: 9:50am
Omo ga fun re eee?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by booqee(f): 9:50am
Odunlade just seems to have a likeable personality about him
8 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by Mologi(m): 9:51am
Adekola is now hot abi!!!!
may cold pure water fall on him!!!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by Ximenez(m): 9:51am
benuejosh:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by chinawapz(m): 9:52am
Okay
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:52am
Will this News improve Nigeria's economy?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by speezyWears: 9:52am
cool
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:52am
what is adorable about this picture but why this guy always squeeze his face like escapee
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by PatriotTemidayo: 9:53am
booqee:He has a wife.. ......
Keep off, POTENTIAL baby mamas.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 9:54am
Odunlade done chop up!!!!
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Omoni Oboli On Set (Photo) by booqee(f): 9:54am
chijioke199101:is it by force?
4 Likes
