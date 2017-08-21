₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by celebsnestblawg(m): 12:40pm
Popular Nollywood actor, Mr John Okafor, a.k.a Mr Ibu, has revealed that he is planning to shoot a movie highlighting the evils of xenophobia.
Mr Ibu, who spoke with newsmen in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, said that majority of the actors would be South Africans while others would be drawn from Nigeria, Liberia, Kenya, Ghana and Botswana.
He said the script of the movie was being written by some gifted writers while planning and pre-production had commenced.
He said;
“I have plans to shoot a film on xenophobia. I will use mainly South African actors who will work with others from Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Kenya and Botswana.
“What I want to achieve in the movie is to turn the table around and help in promoting peace on the long run,’’
Mr Ibu also said that the film would be shot on locations in South Africa, Kenya and Botswana.
“The pre-production is on now. The scripting is also on. When I return to Nigeria, we will meet with the directors and technical crew to discuss the effects of the plot.
“When the plot impacts on our thinking, then we would have achieved something,” he said.
The actor said the next phase would be to visit the concerned countries for auditions to determine those eligible to act in the film.
Okafor said that Nollywood movie industry was still growing and would achieve set targets.
He also said he had done more than 300 movies since his debut in December, 1978.
Mr Adetola Olubajo, President, Nigeria Union, said the body would partner with Okafor on a social cohesion programme.
“We are planning a programme aimed at creating synergy and social cohesion between Nigeria and South Africa. It will take place next year and we want Okafor to be part of it,” he said.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/nollywood-actor-mr-ibu-plans-film-xenophobia/
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by GloriaNinja(f): 12:42pm
GOOD AND A STRATEGIC MOVE... AFRICANS DESPISE EACH OTHER SO MUCH.
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:45pm
Good move clown
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by FemiEddy(m): 12:47pm
Impressive
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by kennygee(f): 1:33pm
I pray it doesn't turn out like his other annoying movies.
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by TINALETC3(f): 1:33pm
Nice
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by maxiuc(m): 1:33pm
Mm
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by sirugos(m): 1:33pm
Nothing concerns me.... His acting , His video, His money. Let me continue with my palm wine
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by DanielsParker(m): 1:33pm
Nice
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by itzsauce: 1:33pm
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by tobdee: 1:34pm
Nice one
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by Asology(m): 1:34pm
Ride on, Sir... Much love
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by SageTravels: 1:35pm
good one
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by MasterKim: 1:35pm
Wen a certain tribe thinks he his superior dan every oda tribe, wen dey carry dat carry dat pride, hate and cry baby attitudes to oda places and wen dey even claim to be d one feeding dere president and telling stories of how Pretoria is a word in dere language, d concerned people of dose regions dat can't take the shits anymore after dz so called people av destroyed many of dere lives with fake substances and dere ever growing pride is over bearing, D end result is always d host over protecting his region.
Dz set of people av an over bearing attitude dat dey re always hated were ever dey go.
China, Malay, SA, India,...
D only problem is dat dey won't use dere names wen committing crime.
They use a collective name wen doing crime but if u call dem dat name at home, dey call u unity begger.
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by LtColOscarIbibo: 1:37pm
Impressive from someone most of us consider a fool...
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by bleprincess(f): 1:39pm
Good job. Well done sir
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by naijamakossa(m): 1:40pm
To make the movie to be more serious Mr ibu shouldn't be in that movie if not people will think it's a comedy.
we are not joking at all
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by ONYEUTALI: 1:42pm
Xenophobia fall on una.
Igbo don't want Hausas, Yorubas don't want Igbos, Hausas don't want Igbos.
Hypocrites like you Nigerians are condemning some fellows thousands of Kilometers away from you for not wanting you.
Ndiala
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by veacea: 1:42pm
Alright sir
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by TINALETC3(f): 1:42pm
hey, I luv dat, I hv missed d fud mehn ,snd me some abeg, d palmy is exclusively nt included
sirugos:
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by temmypotter(m): 1:42pm
legend! Mr IBU is greater than Nnamdi KANU.
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by temmypotter(m): 1:42pm
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by kenzysmith: 1:44pm
igbo goat
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by emmabest2000(m): 1:44pm
temmypotter:
Legend FFK is greater Awolowo ...
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by Atlantia(f): 1:45pm
What a great idea.
|Re: John Okafor To Shoot A Film On Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa by pallybrown(m): 1:45pm
