₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,147 members, 3,798,280 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 02:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tax: Nigeria’s New Oil? (96 Views)
|Tax: Nigeria’s New Oil? by VAIDSNG: 1:33pm
Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is a scheme by the Federal Government to help increase tax awareness and compliance among Nigerians. This scheme grants all tax-paying citizens a limited opportunity to regularize their tax status without penalty or interest charges.
All citizens are advised to declare their assets as the Federal Government have put in place a team of international asset tracers and investigative specialists to help track assets held by Nigerians. The scheme would last from the 1st July 2017 to the31st March 2018 after which there will be no form of compassion for tax evaders who fail to utilize this scheme.
VAIDS offers a very flexible payment plan with provision for installment payments in the scheme. This scheme, like many other successfully implemented international tax schemes, will help to generate a substantial amount of revenue to complement the dwindling revenue generated from oil. The scheme is estimated to help generate about US$1billion worth of revenue. These funds would help to reduce Nigeria’s borrowing needs,spur development and allow investment in vital infrastructure.
To find out more about this scheme please visit: http://vaids.gov.ng/ or follow VAIDSNG on Twitter and Facebook. ideclareng on Instagram.
|Re: Tax: Nigeria’s New Oil? by otosa(m): 2:02pm
Declaration is for who has because if u wish to multiply one billion nothing believe me you will surely have one billion zero in return. Has it been all our polithielfcians are investing with the looting money here people will be able to get job and from there they will be able to pay tax in the polithielfcians will also have more money to loot but now no company no job and the Price of oil will soon drop.
|Re: Tax: Nigeria’s New Oil? by tdc87095: 2:08pm
|Re: Tax: Nigeria’s New Oil? by mrvitalis(m): 2:08pm
Yea sure
|Re: Tax: Nigeria’s New Oil? by swagenity(m): 2:09pm
R
(0) (Reply)
Jim. Y. Kim Emerged As World Bank President After A Tussle Of Wits And Influence / Now That Boko Haram Have Hit Close To Home. Are You Still Shouting One Nigeria / Be Ur Own Boss In 2013...be Ur Own Boss In 2013.......be Ur Own Boss In 2013....
Viewing this topic: loverofgoodtins, lalaboi(m), Godstile, swagenity(m), Denchturbo, mrvitalis(m), Wishaky(f), bobnazzygon, kcprince, balogz(m), Mawlana, tdc87095, 0m0nnakoda, crestrader(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9