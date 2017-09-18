₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by talk2saintify(m): 3:56pm
A few days ago, a photo of a woman seeking for a job for her husband by holding a placard with his credentials on the streets went viral.
According to an IG user, KBK, he reached out to the man and discovered that he currently has a bank job with N50k salary albeit being owed for several months and will only accept a job with a minimum of N200k salary.
KBK wrote;
Some of you might have seen this viral picture of wife scouting job for hubby.
I called the number to offer her husband a job. Maybe create a post for him in the foundation,
but I was told, the minimum he will accept per month is N200,000.
Maximum salary I ever offered anyone is a lil lower than the minimum he wants, so NO DEAL!
The man presently works with a bank that pays him 50k and he's being owed for several months..
He is a graduate of computer science.
My conclusion: He doesn't need employment that bad! I pray his preferred job falls on him soon.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by thesicilian: 4:09pm
Interesting. Maybe he thinks after such a street stunt by his wife, big companies would line up and start trying to outbid one another to employ him. He surely doesn't need the job that bad.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by NairalandCS(m): 4:10pm
Know your Worth.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by thesicilian: 4:25pm
NairalandCS:He's just greedy. A man who knows his worth will not allow his wife to stand on the street with a job placard on his behalf.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Zeze06(m): 5:07pm
Beggar with a choice...
Some people are not just serious....
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Evaberry(f): 5:07pm
...
I love this man..
he's very sharp and has calculated everything.
Once that 200k comes at the ending of the month, he will give 20k to his wife, give some to chioma, give to bukky, and also to sakinatu. He will enter that ashawo quarter.
He will visit Mama K bar, eat fish, and buy drinks
He's happy, Mama K is happy, Chioma and her sisters in the ministry are also happy. at the end of the month everyone goes home happy.
His present 50k Job is not enough to do all this so he needs an upgrade
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Harrynight(m): 5:07pm
The frustrated woman swallow her pride, pick a placard and hit the streets hunting job for hubby, only for hubby to remember he have Pride and Price.
He sure doesnt need a job that bad!
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Yomzzyblog: 5:07pm
Ok
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by ElPadrino33: 5:07pm
I don't believe this story
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Wisedove(m): 5:08pm
Ok
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by ElPadrino33: 5:08pm
But if na me be the wife I go swear for the man oh
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Jerrypolo(m): 5:08pm
I am becoming neurologically lazy.
I wanted to comment reasonably but no.
HELP!!!.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Ayodejioak(m): 5:08pm
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by chronique(m): 5:08pm
Lol. The man must have gotten frustrated with the 50k and in all honesty, 50k can almost not do nothing for some people. The worst thing you can do is to be working and not be able to foot your bills.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by abuaoyen(f): 5:09pm
When real hunger come e no go get mouth to talk!
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Logician: 5:09pm
faith moves mountains
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by banom(m): 5:09pm
is fine he knows his worth
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by seunny4lif(m): 5:09pm
The guy no wan jump from fly pan to fire
Set your dream and know your worth
Simple
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by festwiz(m): 5:09pm
I swear, some people are mad. I am hear making -2K weekly and somebody is demanding 200k monthly
Thunder fall on that man
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Michealforever: 5:10pm
200,000 naira na still coins
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by drlaykay(m): 5:10pm
thesicilian:We believe everything on the Internet
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by pocohantas(f): 5:10pm
How much job did he offer him?
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by nonut: 5:10pm
Fake stories everywhere.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by BALLOSKI: 5:10pm
What?
I respect his wife. But the said man shouldn't have allowed his wife to toil to this point if he wasn't that eager.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by johnshagb(m): 5:11pm
I don't blame the husband for rejecting the offer. It's clearly written "please I need a GOOD job for my husband"
The offer wasn't good enough
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by asawanathegreat(m): 5:11pm
Una dey answer her, when hungry show her fire she will look for a job of #20, 000 for her husband. Jobless woman.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Oildichotomy(m): 5:11pm
She has the absolute right to be decisive about the salary.
Seriously, What can 200k do monthly in this current Nigeria with the inflation?
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by baski92(m): 5:11pm
Him village people dey follow am bad bad
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by joenor(m): 5:11pm
That's a woman that have her husband at heart, but making a choice of salary.. that's funny.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by edeboy(m): 5:11pm
the guy never ready
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by Ramos16(m): 5:11pm
Lots of people are just looking for someone they will enslave, what is wrong if the man refuses to take a job less than 200k, if I had a job for him right now, I will give it to him, I see a man that knows his worth and would not settle for less. Wether you like it or not all men are driven my "selfishness", it is what you stand to gain from your job that makes you do it, not because you love your job so much.
Again, I like a man that knows his worth, and if anybody out there has a job for him they should not hesitate to offer him please.
|Re: Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k by oluxzy: 5:12pm
i smell fake prophets at work
