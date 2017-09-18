Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Husband Of Woman Who Carried Placard Rejects KBK Foundation's Job, Wants N200k (8002 Views)

According to an IG user, KBK, he reached out to the man and discovered that he currently has a bank job with N50k salary albeit being owed for several months and will only accept a job with a minimum of N200k salary.







KBK wrote;



Some of you might have seen this viral picture of wife scouting job for hubby.

I called the number to offer her husband a job. Maybe create a post for him in the foundation,

but I was told, the minimum he will accept per month is N200,000.

Maximum salary I ever offered anyone is a lil lower than the minimum he wants, so NO DEAL!

The man presently works with a bank that pays him 50k and he's being owed for several months..

He is a graduate of computer science.

My conclusion: He doesn't need employment that bad! I pray his preferred job falls on him soon.

Interesting. Maybe he thinks after such a street stunt by his wife, big companies would line up and start trying to outbid one another to employ him. He surely doesn't need the job that bad. 16 Likes 1 Share

Know your Worth. 6 Likes

NairalandCS:

Know your Worth. He's just greedy. A man who knows his worth will not allow his wife to stand on the street with a job placard on his behalf. He's just greedy. A man who knows his worth will not allow his wife to stand on the street with a job placard on his behalf. 40 Likes 1 Share





Beggar with a choice...



Some people are not just serious.... Beggar with a choice...Some people are not just serious.... 3 Likes

I love this man..



he's very sharp and has calculated everything.



Once that 200k comes at the ending of the month, he will give 20k to his wife, give some to chioma, give to bukky, and also to sakinatu. He will enter that ashawo quarter.



He will visit Mama K bar, eat fish, and buy drinks



He's happy, Mama K is happy, Chioma and her sisters in the ministry are also happy. at the end of the month everyone goes home happy.



His present 50k Job is not enough to do all this so he needs an upgrade 3 Likes 1 Share

The frustrated woman swallow her pride, pick a placard and hit the streets hunting job for hubby, only for hubby to remember he have Pride and Price.



He sure doesnt need a job that bad! 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't believe this story

But if na me be the wife I go swear for the man oh

I am becoming neurologically lazy.

I wanted to comment reasonably but no.



Lol. The man must have gotten frustrated with the 50k and in all honesty, 50k can almost not do nothing for some people. The worst thing you can do is to be working and not be able to foot your bills.

When real hunger come e no go get mouth to talk!

faith moves mountains

is fine he knows his worth 1 Like

The guy no wan jump from fly pan to fire

Set your dream and know your worth



Simple 1 Like

I swear, some people are mad. I am hear making -2K weekly and somebody is demanding 200k monthly

Thunder fall on that man

200,000 naira na still coins 1 Like

thesicilian:



He's just greedy. A man who knows his worth will not allow his wife to stand on the street with a job placard on his behalf. We believe everything on the Internet We believe everything on the Internet

How much job did he offer him? 2 Likes

Fake stories everywhere.

I respect his wife. But the said man shouldn't have allowed his wife to toil to this point if he wasn't that eager. 2 Likes

GOOD job for my husband"



The offer wasn't good enough I don't blame the husband for rejecting the offer. It's clearly written "please I need ajob for my husband"The offer wasn't good enough 2 Likes

Una dey answer her, when hungry show her fire she will look for a job of #20, 000 for her husband. Jobless woman.

She has the absolute right to be decisive about the salary.



Seriously, What can 200k do monthly in this current Nigeria with the inflation? 3 Likes

Him village people dey follow am bad bad 1 Like

That's a woman that have her husband at heart, but making a choice of salary.. that's funny.

the guy never ready

Lots of people are just looking for someone they will enslave, what is wrong if the man refuses to take a job less than 200k, if I had a job for him right now, I will give it to him, I see a man that knows his worth and would not settle for less. Wether you like it or not all men are driven my "selfishness", it is what you stand to gain from your job that makes you do it, not because you love your job so much.



Again, I like a man that knows his worth, and if anybody out there has a job for him they should not hesitate to offer him please. 4 Likes