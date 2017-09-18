Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) (10811 Views)

Ghanaian football legend, Stephen Appiah, who was popularly called ‘tornado’ during his playing days because he was good at his work and very strong, is enjoying the fruit of his labour..



The former Black Stars midfielder, who is married to Hannah and is the proud father of four kids, has taken to social media to show off his massive mansion..







Stephen Appiah, can be remembered for playing for top European sides, including Juventus, Udinese, Parma and Fenerbahçe.



See some photos below;



Good. Less they think you wasted your fortune on wine & harlots. 8 Likes

Huzling tinx

Please ask Uncle Hushpuppy if the building is original Gucci... 12 Likes

I claim a more beautiful house ijn 4 Likes

It looks like one UBA bank.

God will provide

Kudos to you man.

Flaunt it man. You worked for it. 1 Like

A times I just wonder why people kill others for money rituals when the whole thing still won't fetch you Ronaldo's two weeks wages in your whole life time . Football money is the real blood money 8 Likes 1 Share

Money fall on me one day 2 Likes 1 Share

Idrismusty97:

It looks like one UBA bank.



Show us the UBA bank you built Show us the UBA bank you built 8 Likes

i tap into this... 1 Like

ediama:

Good. Less they think you wasted your fortune on wine & harlots. That's really funny. Lol

The man with plenty bear bear

Balling issa habit





tohshine:

. Sorry are you from Benin?

Is that why he is standing beside the gate like that?

He should go and learn how to flaunt from the likes of Mr. P, Emoneyy and Linda.

veave:







Show us the UBA bank you built Easy Tiger. If i say your house looks like a bank you should be happy. I doubt there is even a bank branch where you came from. Easy Tiger. If i say your house looks like a bank you should be happy. I doubt there is even a bank branch where you came from. 2 Likes

Very nice, just that a good bed does not guarantee a good sleep. Same as a good house is no guarantee to a happy life.



You worked hard and reaped the reward. Give thanks to God who gave you the opportunity.



Its just so sad that in Africa, people make money and then build house with walls that look much like prison walls! Interior is super nice, though.



Congrats.

It would be hard to clean and maintain, long-term. That's all i see.



I like the austere design (exterior) though.

Very ugly guy with one of the nicest bodies on a man.

Nice work

I Love the design...

i remembered when dis guy was still balling with likes of micheal essien, mutari,

money good ooo

Nice

Good one there boy, hard work pays a lot. Enjoy ur self u deserve it.