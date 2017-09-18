₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by celebsnestng: 4:02pm
Hard work pays..
Ghanaian football legend, Stephen Appiah, who was popularly called ‘tornado’ during his playing days because he was good at his work and very strong, is enjoying the fruit of his labour..
The former Black Stars midfielder, who is married to Hannah and is the proud father of four kids, has taken to social media to show off his massive mansion..
Stephen Appiah, can be remembered for playing for top European sides, including Juventus, Udinese, Parma and Fenerbahçe.
See some photos below;
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by ediama(m): 4:09pm
Good. Less they think you wasted your fortune on wine & harlots.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by tkonmoney: 5:18pm
Huzling tinx
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by cosby02(m): 5:18pm
Please ask Uncle Hushpuppy if the building is original Gucci...
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:18pm
I claim a more beautiful house ijn
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 5:18pm
It looks like one UBA bank.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by veave(f): 5:18pm
God will provide
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Geonigga: 5:18pm
Kudos to you man.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by donigspain(m): 5:19pm
Flaunt it man. You worked for it.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Unsad(m): 5:19pm
A times I just wonder why people kill others for money rituals when the whole thing still won't fetch you Ronaldo's two weeks wages in your whole life time . Football money is the real blood money
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Innobee99(m): 5:19pm
Money fall on me one day
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by veave(f): 5:19pm
Idrismusty97:
Show us the UBA bank you built
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by fpeter(f): 5:19pm
i tap into this...
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Izzystevens: 5:20pm
That's really funny. Lol
ediama:
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:20pm
The man with plenty bear bear
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Macdawid(m): 5:20pm
Balling issa habit
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:20pm
Sorry are you from Benin?
tohshine:
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Youngsage: 5:20pm
Is that why he is standing beside the gate like that?
He should go and learn how to flaunt from the likes of Mr. P, Emoneyy and Linda.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 5:21pm
veave:Easy Tiger. If i say your house looks like a bank you should be happy. I doubt there is even a bank branch where you came from.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Dee60: 5:21pm
Very nice, just that a good bed does not guarantee a good sleep. Same as a good house is no guarantee to a happy life.
You worked hard and reaped the reward. Give thanks to God who gave you the opportunity.
Its just so sad that in Africa, people make money and then build house with walls that look much like prison walls! Interior is super nice, though.
Congrats.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 5:21pm
It would be hard to clean and maintain, long-term. That's all i see.
I like the austere design (exterior) though.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:21pm
Very ugly guy with one of the nicest bodies on a man.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by fergie001(m): 5:21pm
Nice work
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 5:22pm
I Love the design...
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 5:22pm
i remembered when dis guy was still balling with likes of micheal essien, mutari,
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by loydsis1759: 5:23pm
money good ooo
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by dukeolumde(m): 5:23pm
Nice
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:24pm
Good one there boy, hard work pays a lot. Enjoy ur self u deserve it.
|Re: Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 5:24pm
Adaumunocha:
Shut up!
