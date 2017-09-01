Umunnem Igbo Ndi Oma, and fellow Nigerians, bikonu, may the peace of our Lord be upon you all.



Why I am hinting on all these issues is simply because we cannot afford to lose another 2 million of our own (that is the casualties of our brothers and sisters whom we lost in the Biafra war), imagine what those individuals and numbers could have done in Igbo land today? My Uncle did not return from the war.



Please do not be deceived in believing everything and every news you see on social media, propaganda is also an instrument of war.



I am sure most you must have heard this Buffon called Abdulkadir Erkahraman who parades his miserable self as a Turkish Diplomat speaking on behalf of Turkey in support of Biafra, so today the Turkish Embassy released a Statement (find attached) condemning the fool and disassociating him from the Turkish government. Now, if you have been conducting operations as IPOB in the name that the Turkish and Israeli Govt are behind you when it is all a lie, and you get killed by the Nigerian forces, are you not the foolish one? your death is just another waste and statistics, nothing will happen to the Nigerian government and I will tell you why below. Trust but verify, thats the key.



Some of you asked me to give my opinion on why the Nigerian Military was sent to Abia in response to Kanu's IPOB activities. I will give you my honest opinion.



If someone, a civilian for that matter, maintains and parades an organized people (wearing a military uniform), it can be misconstrued to be anything on the negative by the sovereign power of that country vis a vis Nigeria in this case. I highlighted this issue in my former opinion yesterday, you should not expect the government to roll in with police officers and patrol vans; you should reasonably expect army tanks. When you look at this organized IPOB armies, they are frustrated with what they perceived the system has done to them, so if you ever weaponize them, they will respond to that perceived injustice with murderous nihilism. They become non-state actors (Remember that we have rogue nations and people who will be willing today to give them weapons? Yes, believe me) so even when they were not armed, the Army took advantage of their sins to punish them with such force (not fair at all IMHO)



Now let's take it a little further, under International law and Pursuant to the 1949 Geneva Conventions Article 3, your status changes once you start wearing an army uniform, for you become an enemy combatant and will be treated as such: A recognized army (the Nigerian Army, in this case) can use force to neutralize you and your fellow militants. That is exactly what the Nigerian State and Army did. (The law cares less about your emotions so you don't go around breaking it)



In the Nigerian constitution, the offense of Treason is a capital offense which is defined by section 37(1) of the Criminal Code Act

as follows;



a. Any person who levies war against the state, in order to

intimidate or overawe the president or the governor of a state is guilty of treason and is liable to the punishment of death.



b. Any person conspiring with any person, either within or without Nigeria, to levy war against the state with the intent to cause such leving of war as would be treason if committed by a citizen of Nigeria, is guilty of treason and is liable to punishment of death.



You can clearly see why we advised our brother Nnamdi Kanu to refrain from some utterances or activities that could be misconstrued against him by the government, and anyone who advised a fellow countryman to be wise and careful is not an enemy or efulefu as the crazy thugs will like to call those of us with differing opinion, we just don't want to see our own go down.



Remember that all his internet utterances were more or like dismissed by the Court because if the court had considered it treasonous, Kanu wouldn't have been released at the first place because there is no bail for the crime of treason.