|Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:21pm
A delegation of Northern Governors Forum, led by its chairman and Borno State governor, Alhaji Kashmir Shettima, including the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Kastina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, Plateau State Governor, Simon Dalong, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Abubakar, are in Abia State to interact with the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on the recent fracas between the Nigerian Army and members of IPOB in the state...
It will be recalled that the Chairman of the South East Governor Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, while reading the resolutions of the governors after their meeting in Enugu last week said: " We are in touch with the Northern Governors Forum they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the north and we have also planned to exchange of visits between the Governors and to re-enforce the confidence of Nigerians in this respect."
According to governor Shettima, the governors visited Abia state to thank Governor Ikpeazu for saving this nation from destruction...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/northern-governors-arrive-abia-state-meet-with-gov-ikpeazu.html
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:21pm
see more photos here >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/northern-governors-arrive-abia-state-meet-with-gov-ikpeazu.html
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:21pm
good development
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by wahles(m): 6:22pm
Change is constant
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by mazimee(m): 6:25pm
Ikpeazu is a useless man. He even lowered his head for his colleague? If Alex Oti wasn't rigged out, this coward puppet wouldn't have been Abia State governor.
xtianh:
You don't understand what family means, so stopping using it to make a fool of yourself.
I won't allow an outsider to do what Ikpeazu allowed in Abia in my compound.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by hucienda: 6:26pm
Agenda:
- Photo ops with the SE Governors.
- Then they all sing - y'all know the drill by now - "One Naijeyria!"
And they all return to their respective posts - leaving the problem unresolved as it keeps growing to a complex one.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by hucienda: 6:26pm
Déjà vu.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by xtianh(m): 6:31pm
mazimee:
And u are a very wise man. Very useful to your family.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by dreamworld: 6:33pm
Everyone is crying out for peace,
None is crying out for justice
I don't want no peace
I need equal rights and justice
Peter Tosh
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by Barselonia(m): 6:34pm
Umunnem Igbo Ndi Oma, and fellow Nigerians, bikonu, may the peace of our Lord be upon you all.
Why I am hinting on all these issues is simply because we cannot afford to lose another 2 million of our own (that is the casualties of our brothers and sisters whom we lost in the Biafra war), imagine what those individuals and numbers could have done in Igbo land today? My Uncle did not return from the war.
Please do not be deceived in believing everything and every news you see on social media, propaganda is also an instrument of war.
I am sure most you must have heard this Buffon called Abdulkadir Erkahraman who parades his miserable self as a Turkish Diplomat speaking on behalf of Turkey in support of Biafra, so today the Turkish Embassy released a Statement (find attached) condemning the fool and disassociating him from the Turkish government. Now, if you have been conducting operations as IPOB in the name that the Turkish and Israeli Govt are behind you when it is all a lie, and you get killed by the Nigerian forces, are you not the foolish one? your death is just another waste and statistics, nothing will happen to the Nigerian government and I will tell you why below. Trust but verify, thats the key.
Some of you asked me to give my opinion on why the Nigerian Military was sent to Abia in response to Kanu's IPOB activities. I will give you my honest opinion.
If someone, a civilian for that matter, maintains and parades an organized people (wearing a military uniform), it can be misconstrued to be anything on the negative by the sovereign power of that country vis a vis Nigeria in this case. I highlighted this issue in my former opinion yesterday, you should not expect the government to roll in with police officers and patrol vans; you should reasonably expect army tanks. When you look at this organized IPOB armies, they are frustrated with what they perceived the system has done to them, so if you ever weaponize them, they will respond to that perceived injustice with murderous nihilism. They become non-state actors (Remember that we have rogue nations and people who will be willing today to give them weapons? Yes, believe me) so even when they were not armed, the Army took advantage of their sins to punish them with such force (not fair at all IMHO)
Now let's take it a little further, under International law and Pursuant to the 1949 Geneva Conventions Article 3, your status changes once you start wearing an army uniform, for you become an enemy combatant and will be treated as such: A recognized army (the Nigerian Army, in this case) can use force to neutralize you and your fellow militants. That is exactly what the Nigerian State and Army did. (The law cares less about your emotions so you don't go around breaking it)
In the Nigerian constitution, the offense of Treason is a capital offense which is defined by section 37(1) of the Criminal Code Act
as follows;
a. Any person who levies war against the state, in order to
intimidate or overawe the president or the governor of a state is guilty of treason and is liable to the punishment of death.
b. Any person conspiring with any person, either within or without Nigeria, to levy war against the state with the intent to cause such leving of war as would be treason if committed by a citizen of Nigeria, is guilty of treason and is liable to punishment of death.
You can clearly see why we advised our brother Nnamdi Kanu to refrain from some utterances or activities that could be misconstrued against him by the government, and anyone who advised a fellow countryman to be wise and careful is not an enemy or efulefu as the crazy thugs will like to call those of us with differing opinion, we just don't want to see our own go down.
Remember that all his internet utterances were more or like dismissed by the Court because if the court had considered it treasonous, Kanu wouldn't have been released at the first place because there is no bail for the crime of treason.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 6:34pm
Hausa and Ibo relationship is akin to that of a husband and wife fighting over money for soup.
Make we Yoruba just sii down dey look dem
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by seguntijan(m): 6:34pm
If you googled the name "Kanu", 5 years ago, Nwankwo Kanu's success for Nigeria, Ajax, Inter Milan and Arsenal would show up. Try google the same name now, you would be convinced that virus infection of the web is real. The new virus ( Nnamdi Kanu) has gotten to the internet too.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by braine: 6:35pm
mazimee:
You have no idea of how humility works.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by sotall(m): 6:35pm
When you see a problem in your life and you decide to beat around the bush hoping the problem will just go away or you begin to cover the problem with other distractions. Such a problem stays with you and keep getting bigger and bigger as far as you refuse to confront and solve it.
That analogy refers to Nigeria. She has a date with destiny. No matter how the political class tries to play politics with the truth , there will be revolution one day.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by nwakibie3(m): 6:35pm
Ndi ala
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by bentlywills(m): 6:35pm
so?
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by FemiFimile: 6:35pm
Ibo are going nowhere, it is either Nigeria or we all jump into the Ocean.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by fratermathy(m): 6:35pm
Those governors should go back to their states ASAP. Their presence will only annoy the aggrieved Igbos more and more.
I don't see any thing useful that their visitation will do for the SE region.
If Buhari is serious, he should go there himself and iron out his issues with Igbos.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by lastmessenger: 6:36pm
Na them them.what affect the common man do not affect them,No wonder they are all beaming with smile.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by Ridhwan1(m): 6:36pm
Ok
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by SageTravels: 6:36pm
Hope they will visit Kanu Too
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by enemyofprogress: 6:37pm
Igbo people don suffer,their leaders don sell dem out to haboooooki even without collecting a kobo on their heads
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by dejavubobo1(m): 6:37pm
hucienda:I dey here
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by Gidoka(m): 6:37pm
Something is Up....
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by dikachi01(m): 6:37pm
oga shut up joor,mumu lyk u
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by omenka(m): 6:37pm
I just wanna say.. God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos by forgiveness: 6:38pm
Unnecessary deployment of soldiers in Abia caused this problem.
