|Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by zoba88: 6:54pm
In a move to promote national unity and peaceful coexistence , a high-powered delegation of the Northern Governors Forum on Monday visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commending him for taking urgent steps that led to the protection of Nigerians living in the state.
The Northern Governors Forum delegation led by its Chairman and Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima had
Katsina State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Bello Masari, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong as members.
Shettima said that the Northern Governors were in Rivers State to identify with Governor Wike and commend the governor for nipping the unfortunate conflict that erupted in Oyigbo Local Government Area.
The Northern Governors Forum said that the actions of Governor Wike, especially his state-wide broadcast helped to restore peace, despite the challenges.
He declared: "Governor Wike we are mightily proud of you. We are mightily associating ourselves with you. Nigeria is greater than political differences. We belong to one political family and that is the Federal Republic of Nigeria .
"No interest should be bigger than the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You believe in the Nigerian Project . For that, we remain eternally grateful ".
The Northern Governors Forum called for the enthronement of Peace building measures despite the challenges facing the country.
According to the Northern Governors Forum, no law-abiding Nigerians deserve to be punished because of where they reside and do business.
Governor Shettima said despite the unfortunate incidents in Abia, steps have been taken to ensure that there are no retaliatory attacks in different parts of the country.
In his response, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike declared that he will continue to protect all Nigerians and foreigners living in the state.
He said: "Rivers State believes in the unity of this country. Rivers State will not be a part of those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria. We owe it as a duty to protect every Nigerian living in the state.
"I will not allow any group intimidate, harass or attack other Nigerians living in the state. We are Rivers people and we belong to the Niger Delta ".
While stating that violence can never lead to the resolution of any grievances, Governor Wike urged those who are aggrieved to embrace dialogue in the interest of Peace and development.
"I am not against anyone who wants to protest any grievances, but there are channels for such protests", he said.
Governor Wike added that the people of Rivers State have their own peculiar grievances against developmental issues in the country. He pointed out that as Governor, he has raised such issues, but will never support the disintegration .
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
18th September, 2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/national-unitynorthern-governors-visit.html?m=1
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by zoba88: 6:55pm
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by crisycent: 6:57pm
Wike, no fall our hand o.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by zico530(m): 7:00pm
After killing unarmed civilians? All I see is northern governors on tourism
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 7:00pm
Wike kindly tell these governors to inform Buboo that he goofed big time by tagging IPOB a terrorists organization.
Force is never a solution to a political problem and until he realises that all his military python/crododile braggadocios in suppressing dissents and people agitating for restructuring and referendum will amounts to nothing.
Dialogue, diplomacy and justice is key for peace.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by Daslim180(m): 7:09pm
Good development
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 7:09pm
Tourist..... Bigots
I hate Buhari but hate Nnamdi KANU more
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by veacea: 7:10pm
Issokai
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by ITbomb(m): 7:10pm
Parasitic Unity beggars
Coming to beg for continuous allowance from Abuja with no productivity
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by HopeAtHand: 7:10pm
Very commendable. We need to douse ethnic tensions. Kudos.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by Kingspin(m): 7:10pm
I will like to join politics...
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by bukynkwuenu: 7:10pm
d owners of the real scam estate called Nigeria....buhari is yet to visit the SS/SE and he wants us pass confidence.
y send some quota system bigots
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by dreamworld: 7:11pm
Unity by force
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by Jonnyadeniran: 7:11pm
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by sotall(m): 7:11pm
These visits are just actions to maintain the status quo so that Niger delta oil money will be flowing to the North.
An obligate parasite will do anything to remain with its host
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by DieBuhari: 7:11pm
Desperate one Nigerianists.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by GavelSlam: 7:11pm
Good all terrorists must be severely dealt with.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by Ratello: 7:11pm
For what? What is the problem with these mindless monkeys? What is so difficult in asking for [b]RESTRUCTURING AND TRUE FEDERALISM [/b]devoid of fiscal rascality and dominance from a particular region as the current Federal Government Allocation is structured? The IPOB agitation has come to stay and no devil can shake it off by these monkeys and their master (Buhari)!
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by Erifenz: 7:12pm
Nonsense
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by richidinho(m): 7:12pm
Why is Buhari not paying visit to states?
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by YelloweWest: 7:12pm
Welcome to RiverState. We are a peace loving people.
Pls don't do or say anything to heat up the polity.
God bless one restructured Nigeria.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by samzzycash(m): 7:12pm
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by RexTramadol1(m): 7:13pm
His tummy tho'
Nigeria's Unity or the end of the world!!!
make secessionists take chill pill.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by Intrepid01(m): 7:13pm
Excuse me people....these useless guys, do they do anything aside travelling n partying at all?
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by prolificJosh(m): 7:13pm
Hmmm.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by okerekeobasi: 7:14pm
i don't really understand the meaning of the visit.does it means that they came to know how many unarmed innocent biafrans they agent killed.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by Profkomolafe(m): 7:14pm
Hmmmm.....
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 7:14pm
Medicine after death..
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by seguntijan(m): 7:14pm
Do you know that Gowon and Ojukwu settled on a plate of food after over 3million Igbo's has died, a war were nobody in his family were killed.
And some ignorant ones are beating the drum of war again.
|Re: Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) by dechriscool(m): 7:15pm
Peace is supreme and I hope these northerners wil l sustain this peace request if any southerners become president.In case of President Buhari not making it to the end of his tenure.
