My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village

My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Queenlovely(f): 7:57pm
I must confess I dont know the section to post this. But I have a serious question I must ask.
Is it necessary to have a house in the village when you spend most of your life outside the village? My uncles hardly visit their mansions in the village. Other people are just occupying the property. They only come back once in a blue moon. They can just breeze in and breeze out tomorrow.
My question now is, is it not better to have that mansion in the city, than rent an apartment in the city. You are a tenant in the city in one poor make-shift house, but own a duplex in the village that is empty. Is it even economically wise? It baffles logic and common sense. Dont give me that shity excuse about Home town and burial.

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Damoxy(m): 7:59pm
See its your Money, if you like build it in Sambisa or Ontop Lagoon
Just build it where u will derive Joy and And Comfort

And d remaining change from the building of the house just send it to me because I just gave you the best Advice you will get here

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by MhizzAJ(f): 8:00pm
Build it in d village

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by fav444(f): 8:08pm
Build it in the city especially in ur state capital where you have 100% right to talk without being labeled "non indigene". Besides, Nigeria get k-leg now a drastic change is eminent but no one can actually tell the direction of that change.

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by oginga: 8:16pm
If you can afford to split the resources into two that will be nice.
A mansion in the village that doesn't yield profit is a liability as you will end up spending more money on maintaining the property, whereas in the city it will yield return and as well pay for it self if the need arise.

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Daviddson(m): 8:16pm
Two of your threads have graced the front page today and you're still calling Lalasti-clala. Why are you overstretching your luck? If you don't have any thing doing, can't you read other people's threads and posts? angry

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Queenlovely(f): 8:20pm
Daviddson:
Two of your threads have graced the front page today and you're still calling Lalasti-clala. Why are you overstretching your luck? If you don't have any thing doing, can't you read other people's threads and posts? angry

davido. You dey funny oh. Chai. You remind me of my kid brother, always throwing tantrums to get what he want

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Queenlovely(f): 8:21pm
Daviddson:
Two of your threads have graced the front page today and you're still calling Lalasti-clala. Why are you overstretching your luck? If you don't have any thing doing, can't you read other people's threads and posts? angry

davido. You dey funny oh. Chai. You remind me of my kid brother, always throwing tantrums to get what he wants
Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by dingbang(m): 8:25pm
I rather build a hospital in the village than build a house that I won't visit for 300 days

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by thesicilian: 8:26pm
I don't even know the direction to my village.
Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Young03(m): 8:36pm
This girl self
only u dey seek advise from nairaland

na now u dey remember all ur family problems

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Heebah: 8:45pm
Why are u pained??
Daviddson:
Two of your threads have graced the front page today and you're still calling Lalasti-clala. Why are you overstretching your luck? If you don't have any thing doing, can't you read other people's threads and posts? angry
Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Daviddson(m): 8:47pm
Queenlovely:

davido. You dey funny oh. Chai. You remind me of my kid brother, always throwing tantrums to get what he wants
Calling the mods for every of your threads is not being mature you know? I've no grouse against you. smiley

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Queenlovely(f): 8:53pm
Daviddson:
Calling the mods for every of your threads is not being mature you know? I've no grouse against you. smiley

I understand. But these are societal issues that haunt us all the time. Its not a thread about slay king or queen. Don't you think its an important topic?

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Daviddson(m): 9:02pm
Queenlovely:


I understand. But these are societal issues that haunt us all the time. Its not a thread about slay king or queen. Don't you think its an important topic?
Alright
Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by czarina(f): 9:44pm
If he's Ibo no biggie! Na their way be that grin Check my siggie

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Flashh: 9:59pm
See as this girl carry another person matter for skull.

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by biggerboyc(m): 9:59pm
Your village People at work
Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by tobtap: 9:59pm
cool coolu
Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Umori22: 9:59pm
Wetin u say make we do ur uncle?

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by SeventyRC: 10:00pm
Wetin Concern You? Na u dey pay him rent ? Abi u 1 advice Am how him go spend him money?

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by guy2two: 10:00pm
Maybe things didn't turn out as planned, making it look like a foolish decision

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by free2ryhme: 10:00pm
where did you think your uncle get the money to build the mansion

if your uncle follow una stay for that village e no go even get hut to live in grin

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by free2ryhme: 10:00pm
\


which city is your uncle living in

city get levels grin
Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by adonbilivit: 10:00pm
Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Keneking: 10:00pm
Who would he leave the mansion in APC controlled Lagos when the sun rises undecided
Have you heard of akwu lu uno undecided
Igbos are developing trade fair, ladipo, alaba etc and they are doing very well.
When the sun rises, there will be oversupply of face me and I see you apartments. They can charge pittance from there and carry their region.

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by zulex880: 10:00pm
sadYour uncle is a tenant in the city and have a mansion in his village

You friend (abi na you sef) get 10 carry overs in her final year

Your uncle wife no dey gree apologize

OP I no just understand you, na only you get all the problem for this country and seems nairaland has turned to your village elders meeting where family issues are being addressed sad sad sad

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by colyx1(m): 10:00pm
An Igbo man spotted grin

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by ideologies(m): 10:01pm
There is no place like home.
Once a stranger , always a stranger.

They will burn ur voters card in a strange land, but it won't be burnt in your village.

Let me hold it here, the list is endless

Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by menstrualpad: 10:01pm
colyx1:
An Igbo man spotted grin
Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by shakol91(m): 10:01pm
is he a native of Bendel or Arochukwu

