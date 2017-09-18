Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village (12224 Views)

I must confess I dont know the section to post this. But I have a serious question I must ask.

Is it necessary to have a house in the village when you spend most of your life outside the village? My uncles hardly visit their mansions in the village. Other people are just occupying the property. They only come back once in a blue moon. They can just breeze in and breeze out tomorrow.

My question now is, is it not better to have that mansion in the city, than rent an apartment in the city. You are a tenant in the city in one poor make-shift house, but own a duplex in the village that is empty. Is it even economically wise? It baffles logic and common sense. Dont give me that shity excuse about Home town and burial. 9 Likes 1 Share

See its your Money, if you like build it in Sambisa or Ontop Lagoon

Just build it where u will derive Joy and And Comfort



And d remaining change from the building of the house just send it to me because I just gave you the best Advice you will get here 15 Likes 1 Share

Build it in d village 6 Likes 3 Shares

Build it in the city especially in ur state capital where you have 100% right to talk without being labeled "non indigene". Besides, Nigeria get k-leg now a drastic change is eminent but no one can actually tell the direction of that change. 27 Likes 4 Shares

If you can afford to split the resources into two that will be nice.

A mansion in the village that doesn't yield profit is a liability as you will end up spending more money on maintaining the property, whereas in the city it will yield return and as well pay for it self if the need arise. 10 Likes

Two of your threads have graced the front page today and you're still calling Lalasti-clala. Why are you overstretching your luck? If you don't have any thing doing, can't you read other people's threads and posts? 12 Likes 1 Share

Two of your threads have graced the front page today and you're still calling Lalasti-clala. Why are you overstretching your luck? If you don't have any thing doing, can't you read other people's threads and posts?

davido. You dey funny oh. Chai. You remind me of my kid brother, always throwing tantrums to get what he want davido. You dey funny oh. Chai. You remind me of my kid brother, always throwing tantrums to get what he want 11 Likes 1 Share

Two of your threads have graced the front page today and you're still calling Lalasti-clala. Why are you overstretching your luck? If you don't have any thing doing, can't you read other people's threads and posts?

davido. You dey funny oh. Chai. You remind me of my kid brother, always throwing tantrums to get what he wants davido. You dey funny oh. Chai. You remind me of my kid brother, always throwing tantrums to get what he wants

I rather build a hospital in the village than build a house that I won't visit for 300 days 6 Likes

I don't even know the direction to my village.

This girl self

only u dey seek advise from nairaland



na now u dey remember all ur family problems 16 Likes

Two of your threads have graced the front page today and you're still calling Lalasti-clala. Why are you overstretching your luck? If you don't have any thing doing, can't you read other people's threads and posts? Why are u pained??

davido. You dey funny oh. Chai. You remind me of my kid brother, always throwing tantrums to get what he wants Calling the mods for every of your threads is not being mature you know? I've no grouse against you. Calling the mods for every of your threads is not being mature you know? I've no grouse against you. 2 Likes

Calling the mods for every of your threads is not being mature you know? I've no grouse against you.

I understand. But these are societal issues that haunt us all the time. Its not a thread about slay king or queen. Don't you think its an important topic? I understand. But these are societal issues that haunt us all the time. Its not a thread about slay king or queen. Don't you think its an important topic? 6 Likes

I understand. But these are societal issues that haunt us all the time. Its not a thread about slay king or queen. Don't you think its an important topic? Alright Alright

Check my siggie If he's Ibo no biggie! Na their way be thatCheck my siggie 3 Likes

See as this girl carry another person matter for skull. 3 Likes

Your village People at work

u

Wetin u say make we do ur uncle? 1 Like

Wetin Concern You? Na u dey pay him rent ? Abi u 1 advice Am how him go spend him money? 1 Like

Maybe things didn't turn out as planned, making it look like a foolish decision 1 Like

I must confess I dont know the section to post this. But I have a serious question I must ask.

Is it necessary to have a house in the village when you spend most of your life outside the village? My uncles hardly visit their mansions in the village. Other people are just occupying the property. They only come back once in a blue moon. They can just breeze in and breeze out tomorrow.

My question now is, is it not better to have that mansion in the city, than rent an apartment in the city. You are a tenant in the city in one poor make-shift house, but own a duplex in the village that is empty. Is it even economically wise? It baffles logic and common sense. Dont give me that shity excuse about Home town and burial.



where did you think your uncle get the money to build the mansion



if your uncle follow una stay for that village e no go even get hut to live in where did you think your uncle get the money to build the mansionif your uncle follow una stay for that village e no go even get hut to live in 5 Likes

I must confess I dont know the section to post this. But I have a serious question I must ask.

Is it necessary to have a house in the village when you spend most of your life outside the village? My uncles hardly visit their mansions in the village. Other people are just occupying the property. They only come back once in a blue moon. They can just breeze in and breeze out tomorrow.

My question now is, is it not better to have that mansion in the city, than rent an apartment in the city. You are a tenant in the city in one poor make-shift house, but own a duplex in the village that is empty. Is it even economically wise? It baffles logic and common sense. Dont give me that shity excuse about Home town and burial.

\





which city is your uncle living in



city get levels which city is your uncle living incity get levels



Have you heard of akwu lu uno

Igbos are developing trade fair, ladipo, alaba etc and they are doing very well.

When the sun rises, there will be oversupply of face me and I see you apartments. They can charge pittance from there and carry their region. Who would he leave the mansion in APC controlled Lagos when the sun risesHave you heard of akwu lu unoIgbos are developing trade fair, ladipo, alaba etc and they are doing very well.When the sun rises, there will be oversupply of face me and I see you apartments. They can charge pittance from there and carry their region. 1 Like

Your uncle is a tenant in the city and have a mansion in his village



You friend (abi na you sef) get 10 carry overs in her final year



Your uncle wife no dey gree apologize



OP I no just understand you, na only you get all the problem for this country and seems nairaland has turned to your village elders meeting where family issues are being addressed Your uncle is a tenant in the city and have a mansion in his villageYou friend (abi na you sef) get 10 carry overs in her final yearYour uncle wife no dey gree apologizeOP I no just understand you, na only you get all the problem for this country and seems nairaland has turned to your village elders meeting where family issues are being addressed 23 Likes 2 Shares

An Igbo man spotted 1 Like

I must confess I dont know the section to post this. But I have a serious question I must ask.

Is it necessary to have a house in the village when you spend most of your life outside the village? My uncles hardly visit their mansions in the village. Other people are just occupying the property. They only come back once in a blue moon. They can just breeze in and breeze out tomorrow.

My question now is, is it not better to have that mansion in the city, than rent an apartment in the city. You are a tenant in the city in one poor make-shift house, but own a duplex in the village that is empty. Is it even economically wise? It baffles logic and common sense. Dont give me that shity excuse about Home town and burial.

There is no place like home.

Once a stranger , always a stranger.



They will burn ur voters card in a strange land, but it won't be burnt in your village.



Let me hold it here, the list is endless There is no place like home.Once a stranger , always a stranger.They will burn ur voters card in a strange land, but it won't be burnt in your village.Let me hold it here, the list is endless 2 Likes

colyx1:

An Igbo man spotted