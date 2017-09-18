₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Queenlovely(f): 7:57pm
I must confess I dont know the section to post this. But I have a serious question I must ask.
Is it necessary to have a house in the village when you spend most of your life outside the village? My uncles hardly visit their mansions in the village. Other people are just occupying the property. They only come back once in a blue moon. They can just breeze in and breeze out tomorrow.
My question now is, is it not better to have that mansion in the city, than rent an apartment in the city. You are a tenant in the city in one poor make-shift house, but own a duplex in the village that is empty. Is it even economically wise? It baffles logic and common sense. Dont give me that shity excuse about Home town and burial.
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Damoxy(m): 7:59pm
See its your Money, if you like build it in Sambisa or Ontop Lagoon
Just build it where u will derive Joy and And Comfort
And d remaining change from the building of the house just send it to me because I just gave you the best Advice you will get here
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by MhizzAJ(f): 8:00pm
Build it in d village
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by fav444(f): 8:08pm
Build it in the city especially in ur state capital where you have 100% right to talk without being labeled "non indigene". Besides, Nigeria get k-leg now a drastic change is eminent but no one can actually tell the direction of that change.
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by oginga: 8:16pm
If you can afford to split the resources into two that will be nice.
A mansion in the village that doesn't yield profit is a liability as you will end up spending more money on maintaining the property, whereas in the city it will yield return and as well pay for it self if the need arise.
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Daviddson(m): 8:16pm
Two of your threads have graced the front page today and you're still calling Lalasti-clala. Why are you overstretching your luck? If you don't have any thing doing, can't you read other people's threads and posts?
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Queenlovely(f): 8:20pm
Daviddson:
davido. You dey funny oh. Chai. You remind me of my kid brother, always throwing tantrums to get what he want
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Queenlovely(f): 8:21pm
Daviddson:
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by dingbang(m): 8:25pm
I rather build a hospital in the village than build a house that I won't visit for 300 days
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by thesicilian: 8:26pm
I don't even know the direction to my village.
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Young03(m): 8:36pm
This girl self
only u dey seek advise from nairaland
na now u dey remember all ur family problems
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Heebah: 8:45pm
Why are u pained??
Daviddson:
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Daviddson(m): 8:47pm
Queenlovely:Calling the mods for every of your threads is not being mature you know? I've no grouse against you.
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Queenlovely(f): 8:53pm
Daviddson:
I understand. But these are societal issues that haunt us all the time. Its not a thread about slay king or queen. Don't you think its an important topic?
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Daviddson(m): 9:02pm
Queenlovely:Alright
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by czarina(f): 9:44pm
If he's Ibo no biggie! Na their way be that Check my siggie
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Flashh: 9:59pm
See as this girl carry another person matter for skull.
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by biggerboyc(m): 9:59pm
Your village People at work
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by tobtap: 9:59pm
u
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Umori22: 9:59pm
Wetin u say make we do ur uncle?
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by SeventyRC: 10:00pm
Wetin Concern You? Na u dey pay him rent ? Abi u 1 advice Am how him go spend him money?
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by guy2two: 10:00pm
Maybe things didn't turn out as planned, making it look like a foolish decision
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by free2ryhme: 10:00pm
Queenlovely:
where did you think your uncle get the money to build the mansion
if your uncle follow una stay for that village e no go even get hut to live in
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by free2ryhme: 10:00pm
Queenlovely:\
which city is your uncle living in
city get levels
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by adonbilivit: 10:00pm
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by Keneking: 10:00pm
Who would he leave the mansion in APC controlled Lagos when the sun rises
Have you heard of akwu lu uno
Igbos are developing trade fair, ladipo, alaba etc and they are doing very well.
When the sun rises, there will be oversupply of face me and I see you apartments. They can charge pittance from there and carry their region.
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by zulex880: 10:00pm
Your uncle is a tenant in the city and have a mansion in his village
You friend (abi na you sef) get 10 carry overs in her final year
Your uncle wife no dey gree apologize
OP I no just understand you, na only you get all the problem for this country and seems nairaland has turned to your village elders meeting where family issues are being addressed
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by colyx1(m): 10:00pm
An Igbo man spotted
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by ideologies(m): 10:01pm
Queenlovely:There is no place like home.
Once a stranger , always a stranger.
They will burn ur voters card in a strange land, but it won't be burnt in your village.
Let me hold it here, the list is endless
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by menstrualpad: 10:01pm
colyx1:
|Re: My Uncle Is A Tenant In The City But Has An Empty Mansion In The Village by shakol91(m): 10:01pm
Queenlovely:is he a native of Bendel or Arochukwu
