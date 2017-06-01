Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? (6944 Views)

How are you preparing for it?



According to Glo Post on Free data day How are you preparing for it?

FTC

Snail network 5 Likes

booked space booked space

1 Like

I hope it works

We are ready: Bittorrent get ready, IDM get ready. Glo network must explode. I don warn them

Hummmmm.... Glo Glo

Glo na network? 9 Likes

iz it the one I can use or d one I will be watching 3 Likes

200 too low 2 Likes

hmm

Who gives a poo about that? Who gives a poo about that?

Our mumu don do

When will that be? I can't wait to get a new glo Sim if it is real

glo.. .. .. .. .. . Da Network of SNAIL











Network is bad already.



Not looking forward to the day.

just 200mb dat can't evn stream anytn, is dat one free data, prepare ko prepare ni, abeg shift make we hear word, front page wanna be

When is it?

Bad network

Glo needs to seriously work on their dragging internet...

Nothing special.. .not interested though. Who is with me on this 5 Likes

I pity Glo subscribers cos network go crash today...na today we go know those wey de use fake data for NL

What do I need free 200 MB for? 1 Like

slow network, so annoying slow network, so annoying

What's the need when the network is bad? To download 50kb picture will take about 15mins... 1 Like

When u discover that you borrowed your bae your sim