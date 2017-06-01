₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Newsprex(m): 3:53am
According to Glo Post on Free data day.
How are you preparing for it?
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by HeWrites: 7:05am
FTC
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by peteredo: 7:06am
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by MohammedAlfa1: 7:06am
Snail network
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by jayjayjajoe: 7:06am
Newsprex:booked space
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by iamnicer: 7:06am
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Ishaq717(m): 7:06am
I hope it works
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by kokomaster3d: 7:06am
We are ready: Bittorrent get ready, IDM get ready. Glo network must explode. I don warn them
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Nathkem01(m): 7:06am
Hummmmm.... Glo Glo
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Xkriz: 7:06am
Glo na network?
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by bukynkwuenu: 7:07am
iz it the one I can use or d one I will be watching
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by monaPhilz(m): 7:07am
200 too low
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by coolestchris(m): 7:07am
hmm
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by texazzpete(m): 7:07am
Newsprex:
Who gives a poo about that?
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by abrahym(m): 7:07am
Our mumu don do
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Ozavize88(f): 7:08am
When will that be? I can't wait to get a new glo Sim if it is real
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by richyfunky(m): 7:08am
glo.. .. .. .. .. . Da Network of SNAIL
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Rextayne: 7:08am
hope it's fast
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by xreal: 7:08am
Network is bad already.
Not looking forward to the day.
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by donspero(m): 7:08am
just 200mb dat can't evn stream anytn, is dat one free data, prepare ko prepare ni, abeg shift make we hear word, front page wanna be
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by takenadoh: 7:08am
When is it?
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Compliant: 7:08am
Bad network
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by surveyorng: 7:08am
Glo needs to seriously work on their dragging internet...
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by nwachinemelu(m): 7:08am
Nothing special.. .not interested though. Who is with me on this
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by cr7lomo: 7:09am
I pity Glo subscribers cos network go crash today...na today we go know those wey de use fake data for NL
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by AnonyNymous(m): 7:09am
What do I need free 200 MB for?
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Tman66(m): 7:09am
slow network, so annoying
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Exponental(m): 7:11am
What's the need when the network is bad? To download 50kb picture will take about 15mins...
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by ayamprecious: 7:11am
When u discover that you borrowed your bae your sim
|Re: How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:12am
Thanks but please please and please count me out!
Glo please exempt me! Anything free from you guys is usually rubbish!
