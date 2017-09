According to Glo Post on Free data day How are you preparing for it?

We are ready: Bittorrent get ready, IDM get ready. Glo network must explode. I don warn them

iz it the one I can use or d one I will be watching

When will that be? I can't wait to get a new glo Sim if it is real

Network is bad already. Not looking forward to the day.

just 200mb dat can't evn stream anytn, is dat one free data, prepare ko prepare ni, abeg shift make we hear word, front page wanna be

Glo needs to seriously work on their dragging internet...

Nothing special.. .not interested though. Who is with me on this

I pity Glo subscribers cos network go crash today...na today we go know those wey de use fake data for NL

What's the need when the network is bad? To download 50kb picture will take about 15mins...

When u discover that you borrowed your bae your sim