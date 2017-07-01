Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible (5836 Views)

How Are You Preparing For The Glo Free Data Day? / Glo Declared September 28th As Free Data Day / Glo Offers Full Day Of Free Data To Customers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Last month, Glo announced its first Free Data day which gave eligible Glo users up to 200mb for free but due to order from NCC, Glo had to stop it mid day and only a few Glo users were able to enjoy the offer. Now Glo has decided to launch a version 2.



According to a message by Glo;

"All Glo customers can now enjoy a whole day of free data when they meet set of voice and/or data usage threshold within 7 days to the free data day". Glo has now declared 28th September as another Glo free day and just like the first one, there is no subscription or opt-in code. The only thing you need to do to be eligible is to meet Glo's requirements.



How to be Eligible for Glo Free Data Day

To be eligible for the free data day, just make sure you do any of the two things below within 7days before 28th September.

1. Use N150 or more on voice calls + 100MB or more on data.

2. Make voice calls of up to N250 or above.

If you meet any of the two requirements above before the date, Glo will automatically send you the eligibility message.



Note:

The Glo free data is capped at 200mb and all customer is eligible as long as you meet the requirements above.

http://www.yomitech.com/2017/09/glo-declares-september-28th-as-glo-free.html

MSCHWEEE! 3 Likes

They should stop calling it free data day. The should rather call it free 200mb day. 27 Likes 1 Share

WeNoGoDie:

They should stop calling it free data day. The should rather call it free 200mb day.

Hahahaha Hahahaha 3 Likes 1 Share

When world dey end for September 23 2 Likes

Horlaarsco:

When world dey end for September 23 So you believe that thing So you believe that thing 1 Like

because of 200 slow mb mtchew 1 Like

Sunkyphil:

because of 200 slow mb mtchew hahahaha hahahaha 3 Likes

Horlaarsco:

When world dey end for September 23 I just de hear this one o. Who talk am? I just de hear this one o. Who talk am? 2 Likes 1 Share

What if I make a recharge of 1k and use it on data nko?

bravesoul247:

What if I make a recharge of 1k and use it on data nko? not qualified not qualified

Data that is not even up to MTN's night plan, is that one a data plan?



With N25, you can subscribe to MTN's 500MB night plan from 12:00am to 3:30am. At least, with the plan, I can download my favourite movies and update my antivirus.



Free data day my foot! 4 Likes 1 Share

albacete:

Data that is not even up to MTN's night plan, is that one a data plan?



With N25, you can subscribe to MTN's 500MB night plan from 12:00am to 3:30am. At least, with the plan, I can download my favourite movies and update my antivirus.



Free data day my foot!

But this one is day time na But this one is day time na

Glo and their snail speed network sha



They should rather tell us they are celebrating 200mb day jawe

tosyne2much:

Hahaha



It's all marketing strategy It's all marketing strategy

Reediano:



It's all marketing strategy Data wey person no go fit use Data wey person no go fit use

tosyne2much:

Data wey person no go fit use

But seriously I think they are improving in terms of network coverage..



At least in my area But seriously I think they are improving in terms of network coverage..At least in my area

Reediano:





But seriously I think they are improving in terms of network coverage..



At least in my area Do they expect the rest of us to rent apartment in your area because we want to browse? Do they expect the rest of us to rent apartment in your area because we want to browse? 14 Likes

tosyne2much:

Do they expect us to come to your area because we want to browse? Hahahaha



Chai HahahahaChai 1 Like

Na 200mb dem go give out o, with their snail speed, Awon wayre 100%

Ok

NCC.. bad belle





awon oniro oshi awon oniro oshi

Me, buy glo sim because of 200MB I might never use..? Mitcheeww

Its My Birthday 2 Likes

This is rubbish for me, someone gave me his Sim to use over the weekend since his sub was about to expire. After making list of downloads, still I could not use up of to 20mb out of 2gb even kept my eyes open in the night thinking the speed would increase, it did not. 200mb 4 dat matter, get ready to smash ur phone over the snail speed. This one no be awuff o.

glo with comic.

HOW TO BE ELIGIBLE:





YOU MUST HAVE REPENTED OF ALL YOUR SINS; and BELIEVE JESUS "RULE YOUR WORLD"

rubbish...

it's should have been tag



free return ur money day



instead of all this twisting.

glo and greediness, they can never give u something at least 50% free

Data that won't be able to open Nairaland. Mtcheww