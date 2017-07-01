₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 12:48pm On Sep 19
Last month, Glo announced its first Free Data day which gave eligible Glo users up to 200mb for free but due to order from NCC, Glo had to stop it mid day and only a few Glo users were able to enjoy the offer. Now Glo has decided to launch a version 2.http://www.yomitech.com/2017/09/glo-declares-september-28th-as-glo-free.html
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Psalmpy(m): 12:53pm On Sep 19
MSCHWEEE!
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by WeNoGoDie: 5:07pm On Sep 19
They should stop calling it free data day. The should rather call it free 200mb day.
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 9:18am On Sep 21
WeNoGoDie:
Hahahaha
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Horlaarsco: 9:25am On Sep 21
When world dey end for September 23
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 10:11am On Sep 21
Horlaarsco:So you believe that thing
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Sunkyphil: 10:34am On Sep 21
because of 200 slow mb mtchew
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 12:39pm On Sep 21
Sunkyphil:hahahaha
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by bravesoul247(m): 3:56pm On Sep 21
Horlaarsco:I just de hear this one o. Who talk am?
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by bravesoul247(m): 3:58pm On Sep 21
What if I make a recharge of 1k and use it on data nko?
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 6:48pm On Sep 21
bravesoul247:not qualified
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by albacete(m): 8:43pm On Sep 21
Data that is not even up to MTN's night plan, is that one a data plan?
With N25, you can subscribe to MTN's 500MB night plan from 12:00am to 3:30am. At least, with the plan, I can download my favourite movies and update my antivirus.
Free data day my foot!
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 11:01pm On Sep 21
albacete:
But this one is day time na
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by tosyne2much(m): 11:20pm On Sep 21
Glo and their snail speed network sha
They should rather tell us they are celebrating 200mb day jawe
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 11:30pm On Sep 21
tosyne2much:
It's all marketing strategy
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by tosyne2much(m): 11:31pm On Sep 21
Reediano:Data wey person no go fit use
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 11:35pm On Sep 21
tosyne2much:
But seriously I think they are improving in terms of network coverage..
At least in my area
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by tosyne2much(m): 5:44am
Reediano:Do they expect the rest of us to rent apartment in your area because we want to browse?
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 5:53am
tosyne2much:Hahahaha
Chai
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by veekid(m): 7:44am
Na 200mb dem go give out o, with their snail speed, Awon wayre 100%
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Yomzzyblog: 7:44am
Ok
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by DanielsParker(m): 7:44am
NCC.. bad belle
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by moscobabs(m): 7:45am
awon oniro oshi
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Finstar: 7:45am
Me, buy glo sim because of 200MB I might never use..? Mitcheeww
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by HRich(m): 7:45am
Its My Birthday
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by stano2(m): 7:46am
This is rubbish for me, someone gave me his Sim to use over the weekend since his sub was about to expire. After making list of downloads, still I could not use up of to 20mb out of 2gb even kept my eyes open in the night thinking the speed would increase, it did not. 200mb 4 dat matter, get ready to smash ur phone over the snail speed. This one no be awuff o.
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by bukynkwuenu: 7:46am
glo with comic.
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:48am
HOW TO BE ELIGIBLE:
YOU MUST HAVE REPENTED OF ALL YOUR SINS; and BELIEVE JESUS "RULE YOUR WORLD"
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Anticqz: 7:48am
rubbish...
it's should have been tag
free return ur money day
instead of all this twisting.
glo and greediness, they can never give u something at least 50% free
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by MADUBI: 7:48am
Data that won't be able to open Nairaland. Mtcheww
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by NaijaTechGuy(m): 7:49am
I'll be honest, the last free data day was pretty much useless. I didn't even use the free data for up to an hour and they sent me a text that it's finished.. Smh.. They should go with their free data abeg.
