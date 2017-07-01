₦airaland Forum

Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 12:48pm On Sep 19
Last month, Glo announced its first Free Data day which gave eligible Glo users up to 200mb for free but due to order from NCC, Glo had to stop it mid day and only a few Glo users were able to enjoy the offer. Now Glo has decided to launch a version 2.

According to a message by Glo;
"All Glo customers can now enjoy a whole day of free data when they meet set of voice and/or data usage threshold within 7 days to the free data day".
Glo has now declared 28th September as another Glo free day and just like the first one, there is no subscription or opt-in code. The only thing you need to do to be eligible is to meet Glo's requirements.

How to be Eligible for Glo Free Data Day
To be eligible for the free data day, just make sure you do any of the two things below within 7days before 28th September.
1. Use N150 or more on voice calls + 100MB or more on data.
2. Make voice calls of up to N250 or above.
If you meet any of the two requirements above before the date, Glo will automatically send you the eligibility message.

Note:
The Glo free data is capped at 200mb and all customer is eligible as long as you meet the requirements above.
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Psalmpy(m): 12:53pm On Sep 19
MSCHWEEE!

3 Likes

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by WeNoGoDie: 5:07pm On Sep 19
They should stop calling it free data day. The should rather call it free 200mb day.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 9:18am On Sep 21
WeNoGoDie:
They should stop calling it free data day. The should rather call it free 200mb day.

Hahahaha cheesy

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Horlaarsco: 9:25am On Sep 21
When world dey end for September 23

2 Likes

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 10:11am On Sep 21
Horlaarsco:
When world dey end for September 23
So you believe that thing grin

1 Like

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Sunkyphil: 10:34am On Sep 21
because of 200 slow mb mtchew

1 Like

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 12:39pm On Sep 21
Sunkyphil:
because of 200 slow mb mtchew
hahahaha smiley

3 Likes

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by bravesoul247(m): 3:56pm On Sep 21
Horlaarsco:
When world dey end for September 23
I just de hear this one o. Who talk am?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by bravesoul247(m): 3:58pm On Sep 21
What if I make a recharge of 1k and use it on data nko?
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 6:48pm On Sep 21
bravesoul247:
What if I make a recharge of 1k and use it on data nko?
not qualified
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by albacete(m): 8:43pm On Sep 21
Data that is not even up to MTN's night plan, is that one a data plan?

With N25, you can subscribe to MTN's 500MB night plan from 12:00am to 3:30am. At least, with the plan, I can download my favourite movies and update my antivirus.

Free data day my foot!

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 11:01pm On Sep 21
albacete:
Data that is not even up to MTN's night plan, is that one a data plan?

With N25, you can subscribe to MTN's 500MB night plan from 12:00am to 3:30am. At least, with the plan, I can download my favourite movies and update my antivirus.

Free data day my foot!

But this one is day time na
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by tosyne2much(m): 11:20pm On Sep 21
Glo and their snail speed network sha

They should rather tell us they are celebrating 200mb day jawe
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 11:30pm On Sep 21
tosyne2much:
Hahaha cheesy


It's all marketing strategy grin cheesy
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by tosyne2much(m): 11:31pm On Sep 21
Reediano:

It's all marketing strategy grin cheesy
Data wey person no go fit use
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 11:35pm On Sep 21
tosyne2much:
Data wey person no go fit use

But seriously I think they are improving in terms of network coverage..

At least in my area cheesy
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by tosyne2much(m): 5:44am
Reediano:


But seriously I think they are improving in terms of network coverage..

At least in my area cheesy
Do they expect the rest of us to rent apartment in your area because we want to browse? cheesy

14 Likes

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Reediano(m): 5:53am
tosyne2much:
Do they expect us to come to your area because we want to browse? cheesy
Hahahaha grin grin

Chai cheesy

1 Like

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by veekid(m): 7:44am
Na 200mb dem go give out o, with their snail speed, Awon wayre 100%
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Yomzzyblog: 7:44am
Ok
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by DanielsParker(m): 7:44am
NCC.. bad belle
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by moscobabs(m): 7:45am
grin grin grin grin

awon oniro oshi
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Finstar: 7:45am
Me, buy glo sim because of 200MB I might never use..? Mitcheeww

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by HRich(m): 7:45am
Its My Birthday

2 Likes

Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by stano2(m): 7:46am
This is rubbish for me, someone gave me his Sim to use over the weekend since his sub was about to expire. After making list of downloads, still I could not use up of to 20mb out of 2gb even kept my eyes open in the night thinking the speed would increase, it did not. 200mb 4 dat matter, get ready to smash ur phone over the snail speed. This one no be awuff o.
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by bukynkwuenu: 7:46am
glo with comic. grin
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:48am
HOW TO BE ELIGIBLE:



YOU MUST HAVE REPENTED OF ALL YOUR SINS; and BELIEVE JESUS "RULE YOUR WORLD"
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by Anticqz: 7:48am
rubbish...
it's should have been tag

free return ur money day

instead of all this twisting.
glo and greediness, they can never give u something at least 50% free
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by MADUBI: 7:48am
Data that won't be able to open Nairaland. Mtcheww
Re: Glo Free Data Day Is On September 28th - How To Be Eligible by NaijaTechGuy(m): 7:49am
I'll be honest, the last free data day was pretty much useless. I didn't even use the free data for up to an hour and they sent me a text that it's finished.. Smh.. They should go with their free data abeg.

