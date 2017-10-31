Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Glo Free Data Day Is Here (4756 Views)

It is season 3 of Glo free data day! It is surely on the best awoof from any telecom brand. No opt in or subscription really. Users are just to use 250 airtime 7 days before today!

Many Glo subscribers are browsing for free today! Dont be suprised if you are getting various video calls today, it is as a result of #GloFreeDataDay.



The grand masters of Data is really helping us. Thanks to glo. 3 Likes



Gbute isi were isi..

Oninye ekwensu





Useless network

Congrats Glo users! 1 Like

200 mb wen no reach take watch 2mins Japanese midget porn 7 Likes

Not interested

Many Glo subscribers are browsing for free today! Dont be suprised if you are getting various video calls today, it is as a result of #GloFreeDa

ok

chey i don't have a Glo sim if not eeh, at least Glo is good in my area



Ygbolo:

200 mb wen no reach take watch 2mins Japanese midget porn

Yeye 200mb wey no reach 1 hour

Bad network for data usage. Though I have been using it for time immemorial till now but no more enjoying it...very dull and laggard network.

glo is poo

chuks34:

chey i don't have a Glo sim if not eeh, at least Glo is good in my area

Get becos of next timeooo Get becos of next timeooo

I have since dumped my GLO sim in my smartwatch...at least I still find use for am

OK na

Snail network

How does one know if one is browsing for free?

,just tell me wetin wan satisfy dem,na to dy complain for everything



To those wailing 200mb,mine is 1.5gb worth of data and other people own sef pass n i guess maybe its how one recharges. Nigerians sha,just tell me wetin wan satisfy dem,na to dy complain for everythingTo those wailing 200mb,mine is 1.5gb worth of data and other people own sef pass n i guess maybe its how one recharges. 1 Like



trendsgirl:





Get becos of next timeooo

na monthly tinz? na monthly tinz?

This fraudulent network that'll deduct one's airtime balance without warning?



In the past, when you called their customer care to report an illegal deduction, they'll tell you it was for a value added service you "subscribed" for and promise to return the money.



These days, they'll boldly tell you its for a browsing package you subscribed for (na lie o) and calmly tell you that it's not refundable.



Now, I'm even afraid of buying airtime on my phone.



Awon werey. 1 Like

Glo: Congratulations you've been gifted 200Mb Free Data



Me: Ah Thank God o. Free mb



Glo: hmm hmm. Let me see how you'll use it

Even Adenuga no dey use glo 4 Likes

youmour:

Even Adenuga no dey use glo





True True

Can I buy 250 card now and enjoy it?

Network today is horrible.