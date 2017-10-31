₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,199 members, 3,884,589 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 12:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Glo Free Data Day Is Here (4756 Views)
|Glo Free Data Day Is Here by parrotpikin: 11:06am
It is season 3 of Glo free data day! It is surely on the best awoof from any telecom brand. No opt in or subscription really. Users are just to use 250 airtime 7 days before today!
Many Glo subscribers are browsing for free today! Dont be suprised if you are getting various video calls today, it is as a result of #GloFreeDataDay.
The grand masters of Data is really helping us. Thanks to glo.
3 Likes
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Sirheny007(m): 11:25am
Mtcheeeeww
Gbute isi were isi..
Oninye ekwensu
FTC dedicated to all fans of MTN night plan.
3 Likes
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Keneking: 11:25am
Useless network
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by modelmike7(m): 11:25am
Congrats Glo users!
1 Like
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Ygbolo: 11:26am
200 mb wen no reach take watch 2mins Japanese midget porn
7 Likes
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by oviejnr(m): 11:26am
Not interested
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:26am
It is season 3 of Glo free data day! It is surely on the best awoof from any telecom brand. No opt in or subscription really. Users are just to use 250 airtime 7 days before today!nonsense
12 Likes
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Flame4chi(m): 11:26am
ok
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by chuks34(m): 11:27am
chey i don't have a Glo sim if not eeh, at least Glo is good in my area
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Manson1(m): 11:27am
Anytime u see a girl shaking her buttocks while walking just knw she is going to her guy's place.
How did i knw? because it's written in syrup bottles "shake well before use"
wisdom will kill me one day
5 Likes
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Uyi168(m): 11:27am
Ygbolo:
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by WebSurfer(m): 11:27am
Yeye 200mb wey no reach 1 hour
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by castrol180(m): 11:28am
Bad network for data usage. Though I have been using it for time immemorial till now but no more enjoying it...very dull and laggard network.
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by nwakibie3(m): 11:28am
glo is poo
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by trendsgirl: 11:28am
chuks34:
Get becos of next timeooo
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by vicadex07(m): 11:29am
I have since dumped my GLO sim in my smartwatch...at least I still find use for am
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by meezynetwork(m): 11:29am
OK na
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Rocketmaster(f): 11:29am
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by maxiuc(m): 11:29am
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by kceewhyte(m): 11:29am
Snail network
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Blackfyre: 11:31am
How does one know if one is browsing for free?
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by ThinkWISELY(m): 11:32am
Nigerians sha ,just tell me wetin wan satisfy dem,na to dy complain for everything
To those wailing 200mb,mine is 1.5gb worth of data and other people own sef pass n i guess maybe its how one recharges.
1 Like
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by khalids: 11:33am
So sorry to be spamming the front page......
Please urgent help is needed
http://www.nairaland.com/4136217/bukky-needs-urgent-medical#61936704
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by chuks34(m): 11:34am
trendsgirl:
na monthly tinz?
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Mobsync(m): 11:35am
This fraudulent network that'll deduct one's airtime balance without warning?
In the past, when you called their customer care to report an illegal deduction, they'll tell you it was for a value added service you "subscribed" for and promise to return the money.
These days, they'll boldly tell you its for a browsing package you subscribed for (na lie o) and calmly tell you that it's not refundable.
Now, I'm even afraid of buying airtime on my phone.
Awon werey.
1 Like
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Kevosky: 11:36am
Glo: Congratulations you've been gifted 200Mb Free Data
Me: Ah Thank God o. Free mb
Glo: hmm hmm. Let me see how you'll use it
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by youmour(m): 11:38am
Even Adenuga no dey use glo
4 Likes
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by jerryBoss1(m): 11:39am
youmour:
True
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by Mrdecent(m): 11:39am
Can I buy 250 card now and enjoy it?
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by jamace(m): 11:40am
Network today is horrible.
|Re: Glo Free Data Day Is Here by BlackBeatless: 11:43am
Glo again
Fix n UNLOCK ur Phone Yourself Free + Application Request Here / Mtn Benin Gprs Settings / How Often Do You Change Your Ringtone
Viewing this topic: toluxa1(m), kurajordan(m), Hundredpercent(m), Folasho99, loladepr95, Jackpat(m), qloreal, NanaF, nonut, JustCalMeDBoss(m), macfreeman007(m), timoscholar(m), TTdouble(m), donstain2000(m), Olamipapa(m), jimiabdul, Myselfiejoy, webminister, kosiebe, orobs93(m), tosine01, iugly, ilobex(m), samju100(m), wenimo, eben54, Almansur1(m), benjamin007, datola, ENG1110, weareok, kissmee11, Rufai1314(m), hurlanrewaju(m), EkpoTony, bravejoel(m), shegspearl(m), Adcrown, Patenina(m), alklas(m), Ginison1, firstladyJ, Bronz(m), kelvinkul, sunnymighty(m), Freekube(m), Osasnidas(m), priceaction, adeleye45, AlexVercetti(m), izzy4shizzy(m), AXYZ, gaeul(f) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 265