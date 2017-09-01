₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Islie: 6:43am
Sulaiman Salawudeen ADO-EKITI
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/students-rampage-driver-rapes-undergraduate/
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by taylor88(m): 6:45am
5mins pleasure taming guys image since the garden of Eden
What a South West
2 Likes
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by bewla(m): 7:04am
he most be brought to justice
1 Like
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by airmirthd1(f): 7:11am
The man no get wife to rape?
1 Like
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Nemesis1: 9:10am
Let them cut him prick
2 Likes
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by zinachidi(m): 9:34am
Nawah o, too bad, how u go rape person wey get malaria kwanu? Justice better be served.
1 Like
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Narldon(f): 10:28am
Ok
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by holatin(m): 10:28am
if am the girl, I wount publicise this but use blackmagic on him instead, by the time my mothers in the dark get hold of him, he will sleep with all pothole on ekiti state road in 5 month before he eventually get killed by dangote truck.
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Naijaphobia: 10:28am
,
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Nairalandboss: 10:28am
..
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by talkavenue: 10:28am
crazy
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by livinus009(m): 10:29am
Perverts Everywhere
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Carlos12: 10:30am
bad
1 Like
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by SailorUgo(m): 10:30am
Una know the man name
Where I come from, that is enough to track the man and shove one big plantain down his ass.
Clear the road joor
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by baybeeboi: 10:30am
Has anyone else noticed that since d war between NA and IPOB tribalism has gone on extinct on nairaland?
I hardly find afonja and flatinos in threads like dis lately
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by mokrizi: 10:30am
Please whenevr he is caught, just cut it off totally....
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Settingz321(m): 10:30am
That kongi self
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by DatLagboi(m): 10:31am
Finally I've been unbanned
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by asawanathegreat(m): 10:31am
Nawa oooo na so God take punish u, so u fit use d money wey she go pay u go carry Ashi too bad 4 u
1 Like
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:31am
taylor88:
It's not only men from the Southwest that descended from Eden, brah.
The correct, sensible term is "what a world!".
Well, this is the Nairaland tribalistic version.
1 Like
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by beyooooni1(m): 10:32am
.
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:32am
Ekiti is always looking dirty
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by pilidara: 10:32am
Konji ma bastard
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Naijashortcode(m): 10:32am
This sad, why people are so wicked
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:33am
Region check: South west
State: Ekiti State
Conclusion: My dear Yoruba demons.
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Logician: 10:33am
this should,not be encouraged
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Kennyfancy(m): 10:33am
Yoruba
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Greatmind23: 10:33am
let me see her picture I would detect if it was a wrong deal with an hole lo osho or real rape ,,eksu girls that can allow you disfigure their ass for just $200
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by teacherbim(f): 10:33am
zinachidi:Even if she no get malaria,he deserves death by removing his balls ang giving them to dog
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by endy17: 10:34am
|Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Zolabiola: 10:34am
D man should b put arrested
(0) (Reply)
