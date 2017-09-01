₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti (1309 Views)

Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Islie: 6:43am
Sulaiman Salawudeen ADO-EKITI

Students of College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday embarked on violent demonstration to protect alleged rape of a female colleague (names withheld) by a commercial bus driver.

The 200 Level student was allegedly raped by a commercial bus driver conveying her back to school along College- Igbara Odo way on Sunday.

The lady, said to be having malaria, had left the campus for medication in town. But while she was returning to school about 8p.m.the driver, popularly called Akoto, suddenly stopped the bus on the way and raped her.

Enraged, students of the college, who got wind of the incident, took to the streets yesterday to protest the assault.

The students blocked the Ado-Ikere-Akure Road, which caused disruption of traffic flow for several hours.

Those travelling to Akure had to return to Ado-Ekiti to prevent being caught in the web of violence which engulfed the town.

The protest also disrupted commercial activities at Odo- Oja area of Ikere-Ekiti as many of the traders hurriedly closed shops to prevent looting of their wares.

It was learnt that the lady has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said rape was the highest point of criminality which would not be tolerated.

The PPRO added that normalcy had returned to the town and that the police had launched manhunt for the alleged rapist.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/students-rampage-driver-rapes-undergraduate/

Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by taylor88(m): 6:45am
5mins pleasure taming guys image since the garden of Eden











What a South West

2 Likes

Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by bewla(m): 7:04am
he most be brought to justice

1 Like

Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by airmirthd1(f): 7:11am
The man no get wife to rape?

1 Like

Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Nemesis1: 9:10am
Let them cut him prick

2 Likes

Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by zinachidi(m): 9:34am
Nawah o, too bad, how u go rape person wey get malaria kwanu? Justice better be served.

1 Like

Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Narldon(f): 10:28am
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by holatin(m): 10:28am
if am the girl, I wount publicise this but use blackmagic on him instead, by the time my mothers in the dark get hold of him, he will sleep with all pothole on ekiti state road in 5 month before he eventually get killed by dangote truck.
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Naijaphobia: 10:28am
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Nairalandboss: 10:28am
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by talkavenue: 10:28am
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by livinus009(m): 10:29am
Perverts Everywhere angry shocked
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Carlos12: 10:30am
1 Like

Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by SailorUgo(m): 10:30am
Una know the man name
Where I come from, that is enough to track the man and shove one big plantain down his ass.
Clear the road joor sad
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by baybeeboi: 10:30am
Has anyone else noticed that since d war between NA and IPOB tribalism has gone on extinct on nairaland?

I hardly find afonja and flatinos in threads like dis lately
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by mokrizi: 10:30am
Please whenevr he is caught, just cut it off totally.... grin
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Settingz321(m): 10:30am
That kongi self
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by DatLagboi(m): 10:31am
Finally I've been unbanned
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by asawanathegreat(m): 10:31am
Nawa oooo na so God take punish u, so u fit use d money wey she go pay u go carry Ashi too bad 4 u

1 Like

Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:31am
taylor88:
5mins pleasure taming guys image since the garden of Eden


What a South West

It's not only men from the Southwest that descended from Eden, brah.

The correct, sensible term is "what a world!".

Well, this is the Nairaland tribalistic version.

1 Like

Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by beyooooni1(m): 10:32am
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:32am
Ekiti is always looking dirty
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by pilidara: 10:32am
Konji ma bastard
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Naijashortcode(m): 10:32am
This sad, why people are so wicked
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:33am
Region check: South west
State: Ekiti State
Conclusion: My dear Yoruba demons.
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Logician: 10:33am
this should,not be encouraged
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Kennyfancy(m): 10:33am
Yoruba
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Greatmind23: 10:33am
let me see her picture I would detect if it was a wrong deal with an hole lo osho or real rape ,,eksu girls that can allow you disfigure their ass for just $200
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by teacherbim(f): 10:33am
zinachidi:
Nawah o, too bad, how u go rape person wey get malaria kwanu? Justice better be served.
Even if she no get malaria,he deserves death by removing his balls ang giving them to dog
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by endy17: 10:34am
Re: Driver Rapes Student Of College Of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti by Zolabiola: 10:34am
D man should b put arrested

(0) (Reply)

