Sulaiman Salawudeen ADO-EKITI



Students of College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday embarked on violent demonstration to protect alleged rape of a female colleague (names withheld) by a commercial bus driver.



The 200 Level student was allegedly raped by a commercial bus driver conveying her back to school along College- Igbara Odo way on Sunday.



The lady, said to be having malaria, had left the campus for medication in town. But while she was returning to school about 8p.m.the driver, popularly called Akoto, suddenly stopped the bus on the way and raped her.



Enraged, students of the college, who got wind of the incident, took to the streets yesterday to protest the assault.



The students blocked the Ado-Ikere-Akure Road, which caused disruption of traffic flow for several hours.



Those travelling to Akure had to return to Ado-Ekiti to prevent being caught in the web of violence which engulfed the town.



The protest also disrupted commercial activities at Odo- Oja area of Ikere-Ekiti as many of the traders hurriedly closed shops to prevent looting of their wares.



It was learnt that the lady has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.



He said rape was the highest point of criminality which would not be tolerated.



The PPRO added that normalcy had returned to the town and that the police had launched manhunt for the alleged rapist.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/students-rampage-driver-rapes-undergraduate/

he most be brought to justice 1 Like

The man no get wife to rape? 1 Like

Let them cut him prick 2 Likes

Nawah o, too bad, how u go rape person wey get malaria kwanu? Justice better be served. 1 Like

if am the girl, I wount publicise this but use blackmagic on him instead, by the time my mothers in the dark get hold of him, he will sleep with all pothole on ekiti state road in 5 month before he eventually get killed by dangote truck.

Perverts Everywhere

bad



Where I come from, that is enough to track the man and shove one big plantain down his ass.

Please whenevr he is caught, just cut it off totally....

Nawa oooo na so God take punish u, so u fit use d money wey she go pay u go carry Ashi too bad 4 u 1 Like

It's not only men from the Southwest that descended from Eden, brah.



The correct, sensible term is "what a world!".



It's not only men from the Southwest that descended from Eden, brah.

The correct, sensible term is "what a world!".

This sad, why people are so wicked

this should,not be encouraged

Nawah o, too bad, how u go rape person wey get malaria kwanu? Justice better be served. Even if she no get malaria,he deserves death by removing his balls ang giving them to dog Even if she no get malaria,he deserves death by removing his balls ang giving them to dog