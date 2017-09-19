



This was made known by Paul Okoye of Psquare on social media while replying a fan..



The fan had commented on a post saying;



I was highly waiting for the Psquare tour of America/Canada this summer which they promised us in August/September, but till now no update about that...



Please I ask is it still going to happen @rudeboypsquare @peterpsquare @judeengees



And Paul replied;



Sorry bro, is not happening



