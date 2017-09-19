₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,811 members, 3,800,710 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 01:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift (6049 Views)
Floyd Mayweather Postpones Africa Tour Over Must-Win 50th Fight / Davido Drops Osun From His Planned Tour Over Uncle Isiaka Adeleke's Death / Aliko Dangote Visits P'square In Their New Home (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by celebsnes: 10:55am
Following the emergence of another fallout between the most popular Nigerian music duo, following back and forth firing of shots, it has been revealed that they will be cancelling their tours..
This was made known by Paul Okoye of Psquare on social media while replying a fan..
The fan had commented on a post saying;
I was highly waiting for the Psquare tour of America/Canada this summer which they promised us in August/September, but till now no update about that...
Please I ask is it still going to happen @rudeboypsquare @peterpsquare @judeengees
And Paul replied;
Sorry bro, is not happening
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/following-report-new-rift-psquare-cancel-upcoming-tours/
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by sleekyskillz(m): 11:02am
P square but maka y naw ?
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by NairalandCS(m): 11:02am
Fear women.
9 Likes
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by taylor88(m): 11:04am
There own better them get tour
The last tour in my mind right now is going to village to visit my mum
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by Odioko1(m): 12:33pm
[right][/right]h
K
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by Narldon(f): 12:33pm
NairalandCS:
WRONG!
FEAR VILLAGE PEOPLE!
4 Likes
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by taylor88(m): 12:33pm
NairalandCS:
Rather blame it on stupidity
Real men ain't subconscious to their wifes
If only i had a brother, life wouldn't have been as boring as it today
4 Likes
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by Zeze06(m): 12:33pm
What's the matter?
I know two things that make guys fight...
1. Girls
2. Money...
But you guys have both....so what?
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by silasweb(m): 12:34pm
I refuse to be a fool
1 Like
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by Sirpaul(m): 12:34pm
OWK... next
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by ableguy(m): 12:34pm
Na wa o, wahala. Meanwhile
I Dont Know Why They Call It Menstruation Instead Of
Womenstruation��. They Are Trying To Shift Their Problem To Us���
#Notmyhandwriting
1 Like
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by slimdiggi: 12:34pm
Rubbish! They are about to release a new single, always using their beef to sell songs
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by Naijashortcode(m): 12:34pm
Good
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by babyfaceafrica: 12:34pm
And so?
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by DanielsParker(m): 12:34pm
ok
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by olola4(m): 12:35pm
bad
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by dotcomnamename: 12:35pm
Se na only una ni? Una no dey shame? Mtchewwwwwwwww
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:35pm
Not my headache
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by DadojoReloaded(m): 12:35pm
But I don't just understand.
Rift with who or between who?
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by Lagosparty: 12:37pm
hmmm
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by adisabarber(m): 12:37pm
If una wan break make un break up quietly which one be noise
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by tony1918(m): 12:38pm
One mumu Aunty will start crying for them..You better no mumu yourself again
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by idupaul: 12:38pm
They have started inviting poverty into their glorious lives but they dont know
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by 40kobo77: 12:38pm
Make them break up sef.
I am tired of their publicity stunt.
1 Like
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by Kowor(f): 12:39pm
Finally! Something different from Eazi aka Gambian jollof.
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by fatymore(f): 12:39pm
Their headache..immature grown up twins
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by Pavore9: 12:39pm
Sad.
|Re: P'square Cancels Upcoming America Tour Over Reports Of New Rift by asawanathegreat(m): 12:39pm
Wetin dey worry these guys them self? Abeg make una give una self brain which one be dis cat and mouse quarrel all d time sef?
Fergie From The Black Eyed Peas Hot Or Not? / "I Say Thank You To My Fans" SEE Mercy Johnson's Customised New Car / Couples Sleeping During Wedding Ceremony
Viewing this topic: ch3ckm8, Kyliegame, Samguine, hisroyalrealnes(m), Izzy002(m), Otunbalarry, BORNTOSUCKPUSSY, hillys, ElectronicsGuy(m), haykay33, ajamek, ssogundele, isholaayomide, ayoodeji(m), mercilize(f), chuddykay(m), Nakairogold(f), tripleaa, ifyain, Rogosa(m), multicolored(f), cochtrane, saracus(f), JimTiger4(m), mjizzie(m), emekaeneh, Damitism(m), Haryee(m), aribs(m), Ayadeji, Orjiazuka26, kingthreat(m), lilprinze, holyman247, fisman19(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16