₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,112 members, 3,812,474 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 11:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) (6540 Views)
Psquare Finally Split!, Mr Peter Set To Perform In Philadelphia Alone / Psquare Finally Got A Hold On The lady Who Remixed Bank Alert / Peter Okoye And Paul Okoye "Psquare" Finally Paths Way (1) (2) (3) (4)
|P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by pinkycurve: 9:55pm
Famous Nigerian music duo, PSqaure have split up years after news of their first explosive fight hit the internet and this is sadly 100% true!
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/9/lib-exclusive-psquares-peter-and-paul-okoye-have-finally-split-up-after-years-of-dominating-the-nigerian-music-scene.html
4 Likes
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by paiz(m): 9:57pm
Them want release new album
If una release new album after this nonsense i no go buy
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by ebukahandsome(m): 10:29pm
At this stage, they are yet you realise that we dont give a Bleep anymore
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by alfalfaking: 10:45pm
Hmmm
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by buygala(m): 10:46pm
That's the problem with crying wolf where there was none.
When there is a real wolf chasing the person, everyone will think the person is raising false alarm as usual
So I don't give a fvck whether they are splitting up or breaking into pieces.. ..
DJ Lalasticlala... . Abeg epp us play "igboro ti daru" by Kleverjay.... Let's all dance to their split up
2 Likes
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by talrdent: 10:46pm
Sad if true
1 Like
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Joephat(m): 10:46pm
We don hear
I think these duo have no lyrics to produce agn. The last time they came up with this breakup stuff, the released Bank alert n ppl pitied them to play the song even when is nonsense
They were so greedy n stingy
I just admire olamide so much, he was raising ppl while lifting himself.
Psquare should go n rest joor...
Their days of Do me I do you is over.
We are now in the era of Python dance Egwu Eke
7 Likes
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by emmyw(m): 10:46pm
Mtcheeew
2 Likes
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by personal59(m): 10:46pm
ahhhh so sad ooooo foror twin to break up dis way hmmmm I fear woman o
I knw problem go dey because the family never accept Lola with diff excuses ranging from tribe to age but na der wahala
on the contrary
� Fenerbahce vs Besiktas
� 11 yellow cards
� 5 red cards
⚽ 3 goals
� 2 penalties
�� The Istanbul Derby
*_Ex Madrid Pepe played 90mins in a game that registered 11 yellow cards and 5 red cards but he (Pepe) was never booked_*
Isn't this a sign, the end of the world is near ��
9 Likes
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by JhyMedex: 10:47pm
Should we now comango n fry beans?
make dem park their stupidity go one side Abeg.. !!!
Tryna work out here..
3 Likes
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by AnonyNymous(m): 10:47pm
Almost all musical groups eventually split. The Jackson 5? Michael and Jermaine Jackson fought. Boyz II Men? Michael McCary vs the remaining three. New Edition? Bobby Brown and the rest. Mindless Behaviour? Same story. Even here in Nigeria we have 2face and Blackface still quarelling (Plantashun Boyz). It takes a miracle, to keep a group together. Its like the music industry changes people.
3 Likes
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by 1N9a: 10:47pm
Gbam
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by tayorh(m): 10:47pm
Social media stunt . New album on d way.
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:47pm
We can rest now. Though I won't take such if I were married to one of them... You vsn call me the peacemaker.
Mbanu. I won't be happy at all. Twins for that matter.
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by geokay777(m): 10:47pm
Whatever
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Morenikeji090: 10:47pm
Abeg you guys should Bleep off big disgraced even there senior brother can't peace btw them we are tired � Wizid and Davido av controlled Nigeria music � industry jare
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Brillay8(f): 10:47pm
Sad
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by thesuave10(m): 10:47pm
Nawa o. Women na scam tho
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:48pm
paiz:hahaha...
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Presidiotbuhari: 10:48pm
This is what u get when an Igbo man/woman foolishly marries a yoruba peson.
1 Like
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by 01mcfadden(m): 10:48pm
With time, we will know if this is a make or mar
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by thunderbabs(m): 10:48pm
Hmmm, the Rise n fall ....
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by 7Alexander(m): 10:48pm
Na so
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Mirryblinks(f): 10:48pm
Who cares
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Jaynom(m): 10:49pm
Lol ... This is another CORNY PUBLICITY STUNT.How many times would they break up? Fvcking divas. Anytime they're about to Release an album, they come up with this break up nonsense. Who dem even epp sef?
1 Like
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Dindondin(m): 10:49pm
Bbooked
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Hollamydey(f): 10:49pm
Their life, their problem. Na dem sabi
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by deariekay(m): 10:49pm
What is my own.long over due. There wahala too much let Dem go seperate jare.iranu
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Dindondin(m): 10:49pm
For sale
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by GoldenJAT(m): 10:49pm
I no de oooo... na family matter.
|Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by mhizesther(f): 10:50pm
Patiently waiting for another lady to cry for them
Meet Celebrity / Vanguard Vs Punch Newspapers..who Lied Against The 19 Northern Governors? / Banky W Poses With A Stripper In The United States
Viewing this topic: martin86(m), Observant, Dblock89, tobiuseful(m), bmdflo(m), harzheez(m), odutolasodiq(m), oruma19, Epositive(m), korel9, kuchikau1, Tundellinium(m), Spongia1(m), skysailor(m), Khez, benmon(m), enque(f), Cekpo34(m), mcocolok(m), kopite(m), yankison(m), johnydon22(m), chineselink, Minemrys, FriendNG, davillian(m), solace8(m), davide470(m), seraphine(f), Aspireahead(m), Emhicee(m), Patheos(m), elantraceey(f), optimised, tycoon3(m), Osinachi1, Ralphjoe(m), Kobicove(m), skylove1(m), Tboysalau(m), NwaliE01(m), emchi(m), Dieumerci(m), ReabridCharles(m), greenya, LordPhilip(m), greatest777(m), Bzle(m), titopius(m), dotman27, gentlebullet(m), GudPpleG8Nation(m), DRGREAT(m), afopower(m), Pludo, Elan83(m), majid666(m), folly22(f), opwa4us(m), ConcernMan, AlhajiAbdul, konstantin(m), chyzoo4u(m), Direx25, donblade85555(m), zolapower, jonsnow12(m), stevenson007, Brethren0001(m), SLIMKEY1(m), flexgee, wasbas(f), memories1(f), JerryLegend(m), simultaneousboi(m), crosart(m), G007(m), airforcee007, Egwuejiboss, horlorbah(m), hollawaley2, onyedika2015, gentlemayor(m), fasokheritage, Lordleo89(m), deodonna14(m), oyetoro16(m), digoster(m), soburtunde, Mashrock, Mayflowa(m), lewalee(f), Adetayomi, calmbabadee(m), mekachuko(m), BENEAMATA, Boyooosa(m), olutop(m), huntamania(m), oyoyoade, Wizaugpet(m), Rita30, Suspect33(m), kings09(m), amoduokoh(m), Dawn123(f), abraham88(m), Temibassie(f), Israelfx2(m), NaijaEfcc, Itsachair, bizza45, zitalin(f), kachimor, donsiqua(m), wimtex, Jackdaniels16(m), Fernandowski(m), abikun, petrelli07, Tosdam(m), aliondo, judility(m), fourtnee(m), azyaq(m), kushe, jtigwell0, capatainrambo, ElDeeVee(m), tizzle1, GodMade19(m), pecoprince, macbernard, gloryofgod4real, Horlartunes, uyisteven(m), vinovien, Eskalade(m), franzis(m), Garen(m), akpur1(m), MrHyde, esimple4u, Uzoigwe1(m), MsAfricaa, Dorakiddies, freebuddy, blackiridis(m), iamozipatrick(m), Kakamorufu(m), 54artistry, Zeze06(m), emmatan4, Sunnylovesil, seun1960(m), iamhuman, fostermd(m), goodman31, DualCore1, tolulance(m), SonOfMargaret27(m), latosin, Crownofwealth(m), ceeceeuwa, tyconcepts(f), barbiesparkz2(f), samdigo90, shineeye1, ipobarecriminals, Enouwem(m), EMMAUGOH(m), sundoj08(m), knick(m), Alarib(m), Nusooo, heryoub22(m), ayando(m), Marcelmuolokwu(m), Leks25, tunexdavo(m), Odunolaabdul, greatcarz4, Luvng, dinoescobar(m), okorie3, Banjiplus(m), BadBlaize(m), noboski, Singapore1(m), favelli(m), Nathanieloo7, Stamina246(m), pedrilo, luxy44, xixzler(m), RickyRoSss, Lordmykel(m), remsonik(f), beastofwestros(m), msjanet(f), 2undexy(m), WhoDeyThere(m), Florblu(f), Qhal(m), daverebranded(m), riccadonna(f), oluwadamilolah(f), Queenege, HemmanuelRichy(m), Unekz(m), mormoney85(m), Dunkofia20, Anisman2020(m), LeJeun3, engrsenator(m), priceaction, Miracle4Sure, obisiv(m), Ballack1(m), aieromon(m), 2pacamarushakur(m), MTKbudapest(m), knuckle01, Kolabalogun(m), promo4(m), hmmmm2015(m), ayolanrewaju(m), ishua, bigfrancis21(m), Ifiegboria(m), jay33(m), azeezbaba(m), Philistine(m), coolestchris(m), andriy65(m), coolopj, onosprince(m), LastMumu, emmyN(m), jammyunn(m), princetom17(m), Coefficient(m), Wireproductivit(m), baby124, Deseo(f), DjSustain(m), mojibbz(m), toocoded, refiner(f), kabaka1, wealthpin, ultimateballer, Teniolasmart(m), sukkot, Sinmi53(m), zxcvb, Afrocatalyst, 6tuz2468(m), Hollasmall, d4guy, paiz(m), lillywell, sosodat, Fayoski, adikwusimon, Nickky28(m), Keballl, JamesReacher(m), peteken, iswallker(m), Nukualofa, jaysnow(m), RealAAdekunjo, Shakes85, jdstunt(m), Frankenstein, Geeflow(m), PureMe01, jideflash(m), baazay(m), WolvyX5, hardywaltz(m), Mayoribadan(m), klens(m), preetypam(f), gentleoyink, rozayx5(m), jaygem(m), orjikuramo(m), Aledze, miguella20(f), Lugar14(m), conquerorb, luap1990(m), RRWraith(m), Deji124(m), asahnwaKC, abejide1000(m), zcee, palamo(m), Abaski9, RESPECTnoble, cityofindustry, kabanayol9(m), AuroraB(f), Northmall(m), carperlar(m), motivationspika(m), justayo, achmed1(m), Jesusgirl92(f), dayooshineye, jolaks, goingape1, Stephychiky, misslois(f), mirob(f), WIMUNR(m), graphiti, timbros(m), Templa(m), DrKlever(m), Bellfun(m), Syphax(m), Kings1464(m), SenJoe(m), floydmayweather, Emy4u(m), Toluwarni(m), ademoladeji(m), DrObum(m), kumalee, obojememe, fashoo2010(m), stanaik2000, bligs, Babafash(m), deboydebo, Ify15(f), Iseoluwani, aku626(m), toxtimmy, obaogo, CannyBrainy, barchucks123, Lex11(m), Jerrosky1986(m), limitless777(m), Jolar101(m), E99E(m), shevon, tintingz(m), Deefuray(f), nov19(m), Beeseegurl(f), alvan06(m), thanta(m), Tiwaz2, walex25(m), Mynd44, vickoozy(m), vanndubi, dustmalik, slegdehammer(m) and 476 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7