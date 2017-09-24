₦airaland Forum

P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by pinkycurve: 9:55pm
Famous Nigerian music duo, PSqaure have split up years after news of their first explosive fight hit the internet and this is sadly 100% true!

Here's what happened! Peter sparked speculation recently that all was not well with him and his twin brother/business partner - Paul after he referred to himself as Mr. P (his personal brand name). He also dropped cryptic messages on Instagram, one of it addressing how no one's opinion should matter about something that makes you happy.

Though no names were mentioned, Paul Okoye replied in a post via his own Instagram page, talking about how the birth of his twins was making someone jealous and restless.

He accused the person of having sleepless nights, and also indirectly called out Peter's wife Lola - saying; "Only a woman can come where there's peace and destroy it. Try me this time, I swear Nyash go open. You will know that blood is thicker and stronger than juju."

LIB can now exclusively confirm that Peter has sent a termination letter to their lawyer Festus Keyamo (SAN), demanding for a termination of the agreement between Psquare.

In the letter (which LIB has obtained), he defends his decision by making some serious allegations against his twin Paul and older brother/group manager Jude.

According to Peter, Paul is no longer willing to co-operate with him, even going as far as cancelling their planned US tour this year without informing him, and he (Peter) has exhausted all options to make it work.

He also accused Paul of slandering his wife and children with lies on social media, and alleged that they've now been receiving threatening messages.

Peter further accused his older brother Jude of once threatening to kill him and shoot his wife Lola. This allegedly happened in the presence of Paul and former first lady of Cross River state Mrs Imoke. Jude allegedly also threatened to bring a coffin for him (Peter) if he ever comes near his house.

Peter insists that he has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Psqaure group and contract. The singer who now refers to himself as Mr. P, stated that he loves his brothers and their families, and he wishes them the very best in their careers. However he cannot betray his wife and kids as they are very important to him.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/9/lib-exclusive-psquares-peter-and-paul-okoye-have-finally-split-up-after-years-of-dominating-the-nigerian-music-scene.html

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by paiz(m): 9:57pm
Them want release new album

If una release new album after this nonsense i no go buy

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by ebukahandsome(m): 10:29pm
At this stage, they are yet you realise that we dont give a Bleep anymore

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by alfalfaking: 10:45pm
Hmmm
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by buygala(m): 10:46pm
That's the problem with crying wolf where there was none. sad

When there is a real wolf chasing the person, everyone will think the person is raising false alarm as usual undecided


So I don't give a fvck whether they are splitting up or breaking into pieces.. ..undecided

DJ Lalasticlala... . Abeg epp us play "igboro ti daru" by Kleverjay.... Let's all dance to their split up smiley

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by talrdent: 10:46pm
Sad if true

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Joephat(m): 10:46pm
We don hear

I think these duo have no lyrics to produce agn. The last time they came up with this breakup stuff, the released Bank alert n ppl pitied them to play the song even when is nonsense

They were so greedy n stingy

I just admire olamide so much, he was raising ppl while lifting himself.

Psquare should go n rest joor...

Their days of Do me I do you is over.

We are now in the era of Python dance Egwu Eke

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by emmyw(m): 10:46pm
Mtcheeew

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by personal59(m): 10:46pm
ahhhh so sad ooooo foror twin to break up dis way hmmmm I fear woman o


I knw problem go dey because the family never accept Lola with diff excuses ranging from tribe to age but na der wahala



Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by JhyMedex: 10:47pm
Should we now comango n fry beans?

make dem park their stupidity go one side Abeg.. !!!

Tryna work out here..

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by AnonyNymous(m): 10:47pm
Almost all musical groups eventually split. The Jackson 5? Michael and Jermaine Jackson fought. Boyz II Men? Michael McCary vs the remaining three. New Edition? Bobby Brown and the rest. Mindless Behaviour? Same story. Even here in Nigeria we have 2face and Blackface still quarelling (Plantashun Boyz). It takes a miracle, to keep a group together. Its like the music industry changes people.

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by 1N9a: 10:47pm
Gbam
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by tayorh(m): 10:47pm
Social media stunt . New album on d way.
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:47pm
We can rest now. Though I won't take such if I were married to one of them... You vsn call me the peacemaker.
Mbanu. I won't be happy at all. Twins for that matter.
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by geokay777(m): 10:47pm
Whatever undecided undecided undecided
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Morenikeji090: 10:47pm
Abeg you guys should Bleep off big disgraced even there senior brother can't peace btw them we are tired � Wizid and Davido av controlled Nigeria music � industry jare
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Brillay8(f): 10:47pm
Sad
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by thesuave10(m): 10:47pm
Nawa o. Women na scam tho angry
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:48pm
paiz:
Them want release new album
hahaha...
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Presidiotbuhari: 10:48pm
This is what u get when an Igbo man/woman foolishly marries a yoruba peson.

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by 01mcfadden(m): 10:48pm
With time, we will know if this is a make or mar
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by thunderbabs(m): 10:48pm
Hmmm, the Rise n fall ....
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by 7Alexander(m): 10:48pm
Na so

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Mirryblinks(f): 10:48pm
Who cares
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Jaynom(m): 10:49pm
Lol ... This is another CORNY PUBLICITY STUNT.How many times would they break up? Fvcking divas. Anytime they're about to Release an album, they come up with this break up nonsense. Who dem even epp sef? angry

Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Dindondin(m): 10:49pm
Bbooked
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Hollamydey(f): 10:49pm
Their life, their problem. Na dem sabi
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by deariekay(m): 10:49pm
What is my own.long over due. There wahala too much let Dem go seperate jare.iranu
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by Dindondin(m): 10:49pm
For sale
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by GoldenJAT(m): 10:49pm
I no de oooo... na family matter.
Re: P'square: Peter And Paul Okoye Split Finally (Details Of The Breakup) by mhizesther(f): 10:50pm
Patiently waiting for another lady to cry for them grin cheesy

