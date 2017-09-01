₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family"
|Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by Rachelsblog(f): 8:50pm
The rift between the brothers has just begun, remember EbiwalisGossipBlog was the first blog to break the news about their split in Nigeria, Now to confirm everything Peter Okoye wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye has taken to her page to break silence on the recent PSquare split. Though she didn’t mention no names, but then, it’s clear she’s replying the subtle shade by Paul Okoye.
See below!
''Good evening my lovelies….please leave footprints of kindness and love wherever you go. Love is the only way and peace of mind is the ultimate goal in this life of ours. Hate has no place in my world, never has, never will..Have a blessed evening
#preachlovenothate #superwoman #thankfulnomatterwhat #humilityisthenewsexy #Godblessusall #proudlynigerian #proudlyrussian #proudlyafrican #proudlyyoruba..
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/peter-okoyes-wife-lola-omotayo-breaks.html?m=1
.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by Ahmed0336(m): 8:54pm
Wetin concern me
5 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by GoggleB(m): 8:56pm
Una stunt no go walk this time..
18 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by CaptainG00D: 9:00pm
There is no smoke without fire.
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by CaptainG00D: 9:01pm
GoggleB:
Everything is not a stunt.
Nigerians una too dumb.
Wetin concern stunt concern this one
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by Rapoo(m): 9:03pm
this is not even among the least of my problems. am busy thinking how to win at least 2million from bet9ja this weekend. please if you know how just help brother.
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by 9jaAmerican: 9:14pm
GoggleB:brodaly,if u really use ur sense check am well u go know sey psquare don pass dat level to dey use stunts like dis to sell song. Na psquare we dey talk about o,no b skiibi....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by proudlyYoruba(m): 9:17pm
9jaAmerican:So Dwayne johnson cannot use stunt to sell is movies abi Amir khan and Srk no fit abi
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by 9jaAmerican: 9:36pm
proudlyYoruba:Mr oga,e get level wey u go reach as celeb,you no go need cheap stunts again. Besides,is it not possible that psquare might be having internal issues? I had to reply that first guy becos anytime they mention psquare and family issues,you see people shouting 'stunt' like sey people no dey get family problem again..
2 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by AverageAnnie(f): 9:39pm
hmmmmm. ....seems they want that wailer to cry for them again. ...Kontinu!!
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by tobtap: 9:42pm
strong woman... LOVE trumps everything
2 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by mofeoluwadassah: 9:50pm
them don come again....if i talk now them go say i get bad mouth
1 Like
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by Sunofgod(m): 10:12pm
Suck ma Dick...
2 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by xreal: 10:14pm
It is written....
Twin brothers will remain best of friends until either or both gets married.
Don't ask me where it is written, abeg.
5 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by holysainbj(m): 10:14pm
CaptainG00D:Dumb mofo
They called you specifically to tell you it's no stunt ba? Imagine the arrogance! Nigerians are dumb?!! Dumb ass fellow
14 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by Pavore9: 10:15pm
This short life do not worth certain things.
1 Like
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by DNA9(m): 10:16pm
How the hell is this supposed to concern a common man.. Seems you Always don't relevant things to post.
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by AngelicBeing: 10:17pm
1 Share
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by rockcitie: 10:17pm
Hmmmmm. I didn't see where she wrote #proudlyIgbo or has she forgotten that she's now an Igbo woman? Wetin consign us with your #proudlyRussian? Madam abeg wake up from your slumber. You are now Igbo.
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by Ephhay(f): 10:17pm
Psquare again
1 Like
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by Opiletool(m): 10:17pm
Some people go soon come blame this woman so.
1 Like
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by months: 10:17pm
She don take Nyash scatter family.
Afonja are terrible lot.
6 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by governor2022(m): 10:18pm
women destroying men since 1bc
2 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by abike12(f): 10:18pm
why wont they let this girl rest?
2 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by clow(m): 10:18pm
9jaAmerican:
Bro no one is saying they can't have family issues but when they bring such issues online and in the public that in itself is an attempt at publicity stunt..
Just saying
1 Like
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by Yomzzyblog: 10:19pm
Ok
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by months: 10:20pm
On a serious note, their are some women dat dont understand sibling relationship.
They think marriage means tearing down sibling bond.
It really is not, if the sibling want to make time for each other, allow dem, or there will be problems.
Wen ur with them, u are just another sibling/wife, u need to fit in and not appear to be taking their brother away from them by monopolising his attention or calling him away from them, to avoid trouble.
Remember, before u met their brother they already knew and love him, their are people that love ur husband or wife more than u. They have loved them all their life unconditionally.
There relationship is older than urs.
4 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by baby124: 10:20pm
Fine woman. Jealousy kill all your haters dia
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by cjudy(m): 10:20pm
she must come from this tribe!!! After putting fire, they will pretend to know nothing
6 Likes
|Re: Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" by tbanj07(m): 10:20pm
weyre wo lo so pe nigerians are too dumb nibeyen Na because of people like you we carry pankere enta from germany
CaptainG00D:
1 Like
