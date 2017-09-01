Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lola Omotayo Breaks Silence On "Using Juju To Split P'square's Family" (16067 Views)

Lola Omotayo Blasts Follower Who Said "She Is Only Popular Because Of P'square" / Aliko Dangote Visits P'square In Their New Home (Photos) / Ay’s Wife, Mabel Makun Breaks Silence On Alleged Marriage Crash (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See below!

''Good evening my lovelies….please leave footprints of kindness and love wherever you go. Love is the only way and peace of mind is the ultimate goal in this life of ours. Hate has no place in my world, never has, never will..Have a blessed evening

#preachlovenothate #superwoman #thankfulnomatterwhat #humilityisthenewsexy #Godblessusall #proudlynigerian #proudlyrussian #proudlyafrican #proudlyyoruba..



http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/peter-okoyes-wife-lola-omotayo-breaks.html?m=1



. The rift between the brothers has just begun, remember EbiwalisGossipBlog was the first blog to break the news about their split in Nigeria, Now to confirm everything Peter Okoye wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye has taken to her page to break silence on the recent PSquare split. Though she didn’t mention no names, but then, it’s clear she’s replying the subtle shade by Paul Okoye.See below!''Good evening my lovelies….please leave footprints of kindness and love wherever you go. Love is the only way and peace of mind is the ultimate goal in this life of ours. Hate has no place in my world, never has, never will..Have a blessed evening#preachlovenothate #superwoman #thankfulnomatterwhat #humilityisthenewsexy #Godblessusall #proudlynigerian #proudlyrussian #proudlyafrican #proudlyyoruba.. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Wetin concern me 5 Likes

Una stunt no go walk this time.. 18 Likes

There is no smoke without fire.

GoggleB:

Una stunt no go walk this time..

Everything is not a stunt.

Nigerians una too dumb.



Wetin concern stunt concern this one Everything is not a stunt.Nigerians una too dumb.Wetin concern stunt concern this one 12 Likes 1 Share

this is not even among the least of my problems. am busy thinking how to win at least 2million from bet9ja this weekend. please if you know how just help brother. 44 Likes 2 Shares

GoggleB:

Una stunt no go walk this time.. brodaly,if u really use ur sense check am well u go know sey psquare don pass dat level to dey use stunts like dis to sell song. Na psquare we dey talk about o,no b skiibi.... brodaly,if u really use ur sense check am well u go know sey psquare don pass dat level to dey use stunts like dis to sell song. Na psquare we dey talk about o,no b skiibi.... 6 Likes 1 Share

9jaAmerican:

brodaly,if u really use ur sense check am well u go know sey psquare don pass dat level to dey use stunts like dis to sell song. Na psquare we dey talk about o,no b skiibi.... So Dwayne johnson cannot use stunt to sell is movies abi Amir khan and Srk no fit abi So Dwayne johnson cannot use stunt to sell is movies abi Amir khan and Srk no fit abi 5 Likes 1 Share

proudlyYoruba:

So Dwayne johnson cannot use stunt to sell is movies abi Amir khan and Srk no fit abi Mr oga,e get level wey u go reach as celeb,you no go need cheap stunts again. Besides,is it not possible that psquare might be having internal issues? I had to reply that first guy becos anytime they mention psquare and family issues,you see people shouting 'stunt' like sey people no dey get family problem again.. Mr oga,e get level wey u go reach as celeb,you no go need cheap stunts again. Besides,is it not possible that psquare might be having internal issues? I had to reply that first guy becos anytime they mention psquare and family issues,you see people shouting 'stunt' like sey people no dey get family problem again.. 2 Likes

hmmmmm. ....seems they want that wailer to cry for them again. ...Kontinu!!

strong woman... LOVE trumps everything 2 Likes

them don come again....if i talk now them go say i get bad mouth 1 Like

Suck ma Dick... 2 Likes

It is written....



Twin brothers will remain best of friends until either or both gets married.





Don't ask me where it is written, abeg. 5 Likes

CaptainG00D:





Everything is not a stunt.

Nigerians una too dumb.



Wetin concern stunt concern this one Dumb mofo

They called you specifically to tell you it's no stunt ba? Imagine the arrogance! Nigerians are dumb?!! Dumb ass fellow Dumb mofoThey called you specifically to tell you it's no stunt ba? Imagine the arrogance! Nigerians are dumb?!! Dumb ass fellow 14 Likes

This short life do not worth certain things. 1 Like

How the hell is this supposed to concern a common man.. Seems you Always don't relevant things to post.

1 Share

Hmmmmm. I didn't see where she wrote #proudlyIgbo or has she forgotten that she's now an Igbo woman? Wetin consign us with your #proudlyRussian? Madam abeg wake up from your slumber. You are now Igbo.

Psquare again 1 Like

Some people go soon come blame this woman so. 1 Like

She don take Nyash scatter family.



Afonja are terrible lot. 6 Likes

women destroying men since 1bc 2 Likes

why wont they let this girl rest? 2 Likes

9jaAmerican:

Mr oga,e get level wey u go reach as celeb,you no go need cheap stunts again. Besides,is it not possible that psquare might be having internal issues? I had to reply that first guy becos anytime they mention psquare and family issues,you see people shouting 'stunt' like sey people no dey get family problem again..

Bro no one is saying they can't have family issues but when they bring such issues online and in the public that in itself is an attempt at publicity stunt..



Just saying Bro no one is saying they can't have family issues but when they bring such issues online and in the public that in itself is an attempt at publicity stunt..Just saying 1 Like

Ok

On a serious note, their are some women dat dont understand sibling relationship.



They think marriage means tearing down sibling bond.



It really is not, if the sibling want to make time for each other, allow dem, or there will be problems.



Wen ur with them, u are just another sibling/wife, u need to fit in and not appear to be taking their brother away from them by monopolising his attention or calling him away from them, to avoid trouble.



Remember, before u met their brother they already knew and love him, their are people that love ur husband or wife more than u. They have loved them all their life unconditionally.



There relationship is older than urs. 4 Likes

Fine woman. Jealousy kill all your haters dia 2 Likes 1 Share

she must come from this tribe!!! After putting fire, they will pretend to know nothing 6 Likes