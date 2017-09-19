₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,811 members, 3,800,727 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 01:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) (6750 Views)
Hector Joberteh Death: Uber Driver & 4 Others Arrested Over Death Of GUS Winner / Uber Driver Sends Beverly Naya A Text, She Thinks It's Inappropriate / Opponents Claim New Aare Musulumi Has Parkinson Disease! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by celebsnes: 12:12pm
Nigerian singer, Banky W, who has always been about “family over everything”, has taken to his Instagram page to share his experience with an uber driver..
According to the videos shared on the singer's Instagram stories, the Uber driver was suffering from Parkinson's disease thereby causing him to shake..
He wrote;
Sadly, I had to call Uber's safety line.. Out of concern for his safety and whoever rides with him.. Sigh
Just sad..
For those concerned, I have given him what I had on me and spoken to the uber safety line to get him extra help
See photos below;
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/banky-w-helps-uber-driver-parkinson-disease-photosvideo/
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WytvFfxCMbk
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/banky-w-helps-uber-driver-parkinson-disease-photosvideo/
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by drizslim(m): 1:05pm
Finally I made FTC.. I can now show my lecturer who said I can't achieve greatness In Life Lol
11 Likes
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by fittty(m): 1:06pm
Nice gesture
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Johnpsite: 1:06pm
U tried,God bless you
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Narldon(f): 1:06pm
[b]
Parkinson's disease (PD) is a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that mainly affects the motor system.
The symptoms generally come on slowly over time. Early in the disease, the most obvious are shaking, rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with walking. Thinking and behavioral problems may also occur. Dementia becomes common in the advanced stages of the disease. Depression and anxiety are also common occurring in more than a third of people with PD.
Other symptoms include sensory, sleep, and emotional problems. The main motor symptoms are collectively called "parkinsonism", or a "parkinsonian syndrome".
The cause of Parkinson's disease is generally unknown, but believed to involve both genetic and environmental factors. Those with a family member affected are more likely to get the disease themselves.
There is also an increased risk in people exposed to certain pesticides and among those who have had prior head injuries while there is a reduced risk in tobacco smokers and those who drink coffee or tea.
The motor symptoms of the disease result from the death of cells in the substantia nigra, a region of the midbrain. This results in not enough dopamine in these areas. The reason for this cell death is poorly understood, but involves the build-up of proteins into Lewy bodies in the neurons.
Diagnosis of typical cases is mainly based on symptoms, with tests such as neuroimaging being used to rule out other diseases.
There is no cure for Parkinson's disease.
Initial treatment is typically with the antiparkinson medication L-DOPA (levodopa), with dopamine agonists being used once levodopa becomes less effective. As the disease progresses and neurons continue to be lost, these medications become less effective while at the same time they produce a complication marked by involuntary writhing movements.
Diet and some forms of rehabilitation have shown some effectiveness at improving symptoms.
Surgery to place microelectrodes for deep brain stimulation has been used to reduce motor symptoms in severe cases where drugs are ineffective.
[/b]
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Narldon(f): 1:06pm
Nice
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by misterjosh(m): 1:06pm
Eeyah
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by grailife(m): 1:06pm
Ok
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by remzor(m): 1:06pm
May God continue to bless him
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Tonymegabush1(m): 1:07pm
Nice 1 4rm him @Banky W
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Fembleez1(m): 1:07pm
okay Mr philanthropist.
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Odianose13(m): 1:07pm
Nice one Banky.
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by bedspread: 1:07pm
I still can't why we can't do our good deeds in Secret Nd get GOD reward you openly....
Good banky.... but u guys should learn to keep somethings off the public
6 Likes
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by mekstaniac(m): 1:07pm
Must you people help someone and announce it? Maybe that's a new hit song
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Immanueladebol(m): 1:08pm
Nice gesture Banky..It is a precaution to those of us making use of the Uber services.
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by dakeskese(m): 1:09pm
...
Best wishes
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Gerrard59(m): 1:09pm
Good enough he understands the disease. Most people will blame on witchcraft and "Epo fok ette".
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Odianose13(m): 1:09pm
drizslim:
If being first to quote is one of the "greatness of life" then I'm sorry to say you need more orientation on the Achievements of life.
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Peacegalore(f): 1:09pm
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by OkunrinMeta: 1:10pm
Rich people sha.
Do you think I am safer riding in a danfo bus that with this Uber Driver?
Just asking
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by HermesParis: 1:10pm
You jst put the innocent .man struggling to feed himsef nd his family outta job now... Who ask u for all dese biko... Publishing his pictures nd video of his ailment aint in ur position to do. Even the president sef, till date we no knw d kind sickness dey him body.
Which kind world poor people come so
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by LoveJesus87(m): 1:11pm
D
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by itiswellandwell: 1:12pm
Good one. God bless you sir
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Adaumunocha(f): 1:12pm
They will sack him. I hope he gets better though I don't think there's a cure for Parkinson
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by shurley22(f): 1:12pm
Hopefully he'd b able to secure another job soonest
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Ajisebioyolaari: 1:13pm
Really sad
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by Dotwillis1(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by asawanathegreat(m): 1:15pm
U are a good man, don't mention thanks a lot.
|Re: Banky W Helps His Uber Driver Who Has Parkinson Disease (photos/video) by NickMelvon(m): 1:17pm
Narldon:
My beautiful crush. How are you
Ikechukwu & Girlfriend Spotted In London / Olisa Adibua's Co-host, Oreka Leaves Beat Fm After The Beating Incident / How Iyanya Used Yvonne Nelson To Climb The Ladder Of Fame.
Viewing this topic: Monalisaguy, ibejichizzy, Enduranceportal, umorenemmy, OlaOlabode1104, Cginna27, pokenose(m), Thiannah(f), rossi49ja(m), Basiljoe, dominicnuel(m), kennyakobo, linuses, lacoach, seunfape(m), matyk, sirssb(m), ismail64(m), Raphaelmary(m), rockyh(m), Nigga44, yusasiv(m), bplenty(m), Birikiti, cy4cent(f), matsfavor, solasoulmusic(f), jumi07601, Enouwem(m), fait10(m), vikendios(m), Boscojugunu(m), yvochika(f), Exmay(m), cooleo(m), athorello(m), FlexTrex, justscorchone(m), Tiwaz2, wasbas(f), passion007, emadamysy, DrTonex, patrotic9gerian, LeslieChow(m), Blade21, OPS911, greatmarshall(m), kaykaymcb(m), Citizen01(f), DoyenExchange, Erngie(f), Donbigi2(m), kunlesmiles(m), Mrl1, donwhales38(m), ajogodo, Kenneth205(m), fixingtins, Kingharzyz(m), goldiam(f), Solace5, Salligreen, Xceptznal, UzomaFC, obidia(f), piagetskinner(m), DeUrch(m), RealSleek(m), dapsylee(m), Demmzy15(m), ogayoungboss(m), Yewandequeen(f), naijacarlovers, Oluwatobiloba96(m), Arcelia, niyiF, solodun, Django50, BORNTOSUCKPUSSY, dotshege, choo, kayceeink, Adorenkem, vanvick247(m), goldtooth, Felixalex(m), bizguru000, chukelvin(m), Micostarmall, Teaser4(m), 1Sharon(f), cooncudee(m), kwb567, specimenG(m), heazyconcept, femi4, talk2saintify(m), Great4God, bolu96(m), opella(f), chuksbogus, Museum, egopersonified(f), uzormoses(m), holyboii, mystiqueDZ(f), Gudfrie(m), Awoo88, Kennyfancy(m), ChickenLittle, siralabai(m), femmy2010(m) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15