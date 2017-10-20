₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by TheArticleNG(m): 10:34am
Music Legend, 2baba Idibia, has spoken on the controversies surrounding the death of singer, Davido’s frends; DJ Olu, Chime Amechina and Tagbo Umeike.
The afro-pop legend sat down with The Net NG, and was asked about the incident.. 2face didn’t fail to blame Davido’s friendly attitude for the incident.
According to him, Davido’s jolly attitude landed him in such circumstance.
He, however, advised Davido not to change his personality despite criticisms, adding that he should be more careful henceforth.
He said:
“When things like this happen I say it’s an unfortunate circumstance, nobody plans for stuff like that.
Watch the IG video shared by NET here >> https://www.gistlivepro.com/entertainment/celebrity/2face-idibia-speaks-death-controversies-surrounding-davido/
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by BreezyCB(m): 10:34am
I Missed Those Girls That Use To Cry After Break Ups. Girls Of Nowadays.
They Will Just Replace You With Contestant Number Two.
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Tweetysparkles(f): 10:36am
you said he speaks and not he snapped, so y are we seeing only pictures, we should google what he said abi? wehdon sir
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Tweetysparkles(f): 10:38am
tru talk no quote me na play i dey oo
Tweetysparkles:
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by bizza45: 10:41am
mr man pack wella, davido lied to the police, I guess because of his papa connection, d police commissioner was demoted and dem con bring in aoda person wey free d young man... if say na beta country we dey, that man for don dey cool for kpanti for lying to the cops
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by TheArticleNG(m): 10:42am
Tweetysparkles:
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by sirBLUNT(m): 10:45am
bloggers don really make money wit dis davido saga oo...david kip shining...
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:50am
I learnt 2face also once did that drinking competition. #meanwhile 2decisive and diaphanous davido, dude don't allow whah happend to stop u from being a good fella. Challenges will come no matter what, thank God u've overcome this. 0B0 greater heights champ.
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Homeboiy(m): 10:52am
Story
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by internationalman(m): 10:59am
bizza45:Don't say what u don't know.. As long as it is confirmed in the autopsy report that alcohol was in his system at d time of death and probably the cause of death too the accusers would work free.
The way they treated Davido is the way everyone should b treated in a case like this if you know ur rights.
Davido walked free bcoz only d rich know their rights in Nigeria.
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by ruffhandu: 12:15pm
The dead is dead
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:16pm
TAGBO is dead, but his manhood lives on.
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by looseweight: 12:16pm
Ok
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by veraponpo(m): 12:16pm
Welll said 2baba
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by slimshadyl(m): 12:16pm
weh done sir
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by heed10: 12:16pm
hmmmn ok
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Nbote(m): 12:16pm
Must Everybody speak on dis Tagbo Issue? Dude is dead and all dis interviews and reports only serves to kip baseless theories in circulation
bizza45:
Oga CID, what was Davido's offence and what lies did he tell ? Some of U jus raise issues like u're from d bush.
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Onbelivable(m): 12:17pm
ok .. good one tubaba.. its good to be on alert in case of things like this thats why i use the bryte v upgrade video recorder and audio trcker in my car.. for enough evidence ,you can check it here >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4126156/car-offline-road-assist-tracker#61567913
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Crystalline(f): 12:17pm
Did he just hear the news?
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by gazilion: 12:17pm
Is it the Tuface that took to his heels when harassed by DSS for calling out citizens to protest for their rights!
Cowards talk sometimes and think people have forgotten so easily.
Even if Davido is seen to be guilty, COWARDS still will be afraid to say so
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by asawanathegreat(m): 12:18pm
2baba u are right
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by ivolt: 12:19pm
bizza45:
What cave are you typing from?
No civilized country will jail a person for lying to the police.
Only in a poverty cesspool do people think police are some
kind of gods to be worshipped.
Besides, Davido never lied in the first place.
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by ToluSuo(m): 12:19pm
y na
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by MissAprokoMedia(f): 12:19pm
Reading comments
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Unsad(m): 12:20pm
bizza45:Speak like an educated fellow nah
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by omoikea(m): 12:23pm
Life is too short to rinse Garri before drinking
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by modelmike7(m): 12:23pm
Baba has spoken!
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by watchwoman(f): 12:24pm
Tagbo this, Tagbo that, must everybody talk?
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:25pm
I think is not Davido's friend he is OLU'S ACCOMPLICE
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Gozbrown: 12:27pm
well done 2 baba, stay strong davido. shame on u haters!!
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by otdollar(m): 12:28pm
bizza45:sense fall on you o....chai na person pikin be dis?....SMH
|Re: 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike by Andy2274: 12:31pm
gazilion:. I thought you are a reasonable fellow but I didn't know you are an educated illiterate. How does the above topic concern DSS and 2face issue with Davido? What is the connection? Bad and envy people like you don't progress because of hatred for other people and I will not be surprised if you are related to blackface.
