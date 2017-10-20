Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Idibia Speaks On Davido & Death Of DJ Olu, Chime Amechina And Tagbo Umeike (4772 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The afro-pop legend sat down with The Net NG, and was asked about the incident.. 2face didn’t fail to blame Davido’s friendly attitude for the incident.



According to him, Davido’s jolly attitude landed him in such circumstance.



He, however, advised Davido not to change his personality despite criticisms, adding that he should be more careful henceforth.



He said:

“When things like this happen I say it’s an unfortunate circumstance, nobody plans for stuff like that.



“Sometimes it makes you want to change from being a jolly good fella.



“You ask yourself questions like, should I hide myself or not associate with a friend or have friends? Should I change myself not to associate with people stop being a good fellow?



“So many things come to your head when kinds of stuff like this starts happening



“But two things are, keep your straight be grateful for friends and your creator



“Henceforth just be careful don’t change your friendliness for nothing.



“You know how people are they are always very quick to write your own story on your behalf.”

Watch the IG video shared by NET here >> Music Legend, 2baba Idibia, has spoken on the controversies surrounding the death of singer, Davido’s frends; DJ Olu, Chime Amechina and Tagbo Umeike.The afro-pop legend sat down with The Net NG, and was asked about the incident.. 2face didn’t fail to blame Davido’s friendly attitude for the incident.According to him, Davido’s jolly attitude landed him in such circumstance.He, however, advised Davido not to change his personality despite criticisms, adding that he should be more careful henceforth.He said:Watch the IG video shared by NET here >> https://www.gistlivepro.com/entertainment/celebrity/2face-idibia-speaks-death-controversies-surrounding-davido/ 4 Likes 2 Shares

I Missed Those Girls That Use To Cry After Break Ups. Girls Of Nowadays.

They Will Just Replace You With Contestant Number Two. 5 Likes

you said he speaks and not he snapped, so y are we seeing only pictures, we should google what he said abi? wehdon sir 3 Likes

no quote me na play i dey oo Tweetysparkles:

you said he speaks and not he snapped, so y are we seeing only pictures, we should google what he said abi? wehdon sir tru talkno quote me na play i dey oo

mr man pack wella, davido lied to the police, I guess because of his papa connection, d police commissioner was demoted and dem con bring in aoda person wey free d young man... if say na beta country we dey, that man for don dey cool for kpanti for lying to the cops

Tweetysparkles:

tru talk no quote me na play i dey oo 1 Like

bloggers don really make money wit dis davido saga oo...david kip shining...

I learnt 2face also once did that drinking competition. #meanwhile 2decisive and diaphanous davido, dude don't allow whah happend to stop u from being a good fella. Challenges will come no matter what, thank God u've overcome this. 0B0 greater heights champ.

Story

bizza45:

mr man pack wella, davido lied to the police, I guess because of his papa connection, d police commissioner was demoted and dem con bring in aoda person wey free d young man... if say na beta country we dey, that man for don dey cool for kpanti for lying to the cops Don't say what u don't know.. As long as it is confirmed in the autopsy report that alcohol was in his system at d time of death and probably the cause of death too the accusers would work free.



The way they treated Davido is the way everyone should b treated in a case like this if you know ur rights.

Davido walked free bcoz only d rich know their rights in Nigeria. Don't say what u don't know.. As long as it is confirmed in the autopsy report that alcohol was in his system at d time of death and probably the cause of death too the accusers would work free.The way they treated Davido is the way everyone should b treated in a case like this if you know ur rights.Davido walked free bcoz only d rich know their rights in Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

The dead is dead

TAGBO is dead, but his manhood lives on. 1 Like

Ok

Welll said 2baba

weh done sir

hmmmn ok





bizza45:

mr man pack wella, davido lied to the police, I guess because of his papa connection, d police commissioner was demoted and dem con bring in aoda person wey free d young man... if say na beta country we dey, that man for don dey cool for kpanti for lying to the cops

Oga CID, what was Davido's offence and what lies did he tell ? Some of U jus raise issues like u're from d bush. Must Everybody speak on dis Tagbo Issue? Dude is dead and all dis interviews and reports only serves to kip baseless theories in circulationOga CID, what was Davido's offence and what lies did he tell ? Some of U jus raise issues like u're from d bush. 1 Like

ok .. good one tubaba.. its good to be on alert in case of things like this thats why i use the bryte v upgrade video recorder and audio trcker in my car.. for enough evidence ,you can check it here >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4126156/car-offline-road-assist-tracker#61567913

Did he just hear the news?

Is it the Tuface that took to his heels when harassed by DSS for calling out citizens to protest for their rights!

Cowards talk sometimes and think people have forgotten so easily.

Even if Davido is seen to be guilty, COWARDS still will be afraid to say so 1 Like 1 Share

2baba u are right

bizza45:

mr man pack wella, davido lied to the police, I guess because of his papa connection, d police commissioner was demoted and dem con bring in aoda person wey free d young man... if say na beta country we dey, that man for don dey cool for kpanti for lying to the cops





What cave are you typing from?

No civilized country will jail a person for lying to the police.

Only in a poverty cesspool do people think police are some

kind of gods to be worshipped.



Besides, Davido never lied in the first place. What cave are you typing from?No civilized country will jail a person for lying to the police.Only in a poverty cesspool do people think police are somekind of gods to be worshipped.Besides, Davido never lied in the first place.

y na

Reading comments

bizza45:

mr man pack wella, davido lied to the police, I guess because of his papa connection, d police commissioner was demoted and dem con bring in aoda person wey free d young man... if say na beta country we dey, that man for don dey cool for kpanti for lying to the cops Speak like an educated fellow nah Speak like an educated fellow nah

Life is too short to rinse Garri before drinking

Baba has spoken!

Tagbo this, Tagbo that, must everybody talk?

I think is not Davido's friend he is OLU'S ACCOMPLICE

well done 2 baba, stay strong davido. shame on u haters!!

bizza45:

mr man pack wella, davido lied to the police, I guess because of his papa connection, d police commissioner was demoted and dem con bring in aoda person wey free d young man... if say na beta country we dey, that man for don dey cool for kpanti for lying to the cops sense fall on you o....chai na person pikin be dis?....SMH sense fall on you o....chai na person pikin be dis?....SMH