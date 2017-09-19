Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands (2046 Views)

1. Vessels are seen off St. John 12 days after Hurricane Irma raked the Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake



2. Destroyed houses in the Cruz Bay area of St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake





3. A resident of the Frenchtown district surveys his home in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.



4. Trees denuded by Hurricane Irma line a hilltop on St. John. 1 Like

5. Damaged buildings in Cruz Bay, St. John.



6. A private plane flipped by Hurricane Irma lies near another also damaged by the storm in a parking area of Cyril E. King Airport in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake 1 Like

7. Rooms on the second floor on St. John.



8. A section of the town of Cruz Bay. 1 Like







In Few Years to come,





Irma would Rise again





Such that Nigerians would be Paying heavily to Visit there for Tourism







Hurricane has ravaged d whole city

Hmmm. Why these people like use thin planks build house? As in them no fit use blocks/bricks? Seriously I feel the impact of the hurricane would have been minimal. But sha, make I face hurricane hunger Wey dey 9ja fes 2 Likes

wow. Nigerians should be grateful to God oooo





God is wonderful... God is wonderful...

another hurricane is warming up in the Caribbean ..they need to get out asap...

Devastating









What about hurricane politics that's devastating Nigeria

This is environmental problem .

May God have mercy.

God I plead with thee not to allow this kind of disaster to visit us

Sorry to them.



This loss is magnificent!!



Fantastically bad..

Crazy!!!!! And yet another Cat 1 hurricane (Maria or so) is predicted to hit the carribeans again in few days.

we are so lucky in Nigeria.



No hurricanes, no earthquakes.

The virgin island has finally been disvirgined.

Despite the chaos everywhere in Nigeria, we still have enough reasons to thank God.

May God help them

And Hurricane Maria is already causing its own damage! God have mercy.And Hurricane Maria is already causing its own damage!

One would assume at least one of the many gods humans worship would have helped saved the human lives lost in the disaster. I'm sure some churches were also destroyed, regardless of millions of dollars worth of offerings and tithes.



Man needs to understand that the god idea sold to him is a lie. No God is worth worshiping. You are your personal God.

Wetin pain mi pass Na d private plane.... Abt $800million aside maintenance.

Jesus.. have mercy on us Jesus.. have mercy on us