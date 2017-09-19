₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by SageTravels: 12:29pm
1. Vessels are seen off St. John 12 days after Hurricane Irma raked the Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
2. Destroyed houses in the Cruz Bay area of St. John. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/irma-aftermath-on-us-virgin-islands-idUSRTX3GT08
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by SageTravels: 12:30pm
3. A resident of the Frenchtown district surveys his home in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.
4. Trees denuded by Hurricane Irma line a hilltop on St. John.
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by SageTravels: 12:32pm
5. Damaged buildings in Cruz Bay, St. John.
6. A private plane flipped by Hurricane Irma lies near another also damaged by the storm in a parking area of Cyril E. King Airport in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by SageTravels: 12:35pm
7. Rooms on the second floor on St. John.
8. A section of the town of Cruz Bay.
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by Narldon(f): 1:28pm
In Few Years to come,
Irma would Rise again
Such that Nigerians would be Paying heavily to Visit there for Tourism
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by fabulousfortune(m): 1:28pm
Hurricane has ravaged d whole city
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by cuvox(m): 1:29pm
Hmmm. Why these people like use thin planks build house? As in them no fit use blocks/bricks? Seriously I feel the impact of the hurricane would have been minimal. But sha, make I face hurricane hunger Wey dey 9ja fes
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by tomholly: 1:29pm
wow. Nigerians should be grateful to God oooo
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by Zeze06(m): 1:29pm
God is wonderful...
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by tobtap: 1:29pm
another hurricane is warming up in the Caribbean ..they need to get out asap...
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by Mc23: 1:29pm
YEA
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by ALAYORMII: 1:29pm
Devastating
What about hurricane politics that's devastating Nigeria
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by seunfape(m): 1:30pm
This is environmental problem .
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by modupeleke(f): 1:30pm
May God have mercy.
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by Ruggedfitness: 1:30pm
dads
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by tochivitus(m): 1:30pm
God I plead with thee not to allow this kind of disaster to visit us
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by Abbeyme: 1:30pm
Sorry to them.
This loss is magnificent!!
Fantastically bad..
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by Ajisebioyolaari: 1:30pm
Crazy!!!!! And yet another Cat 1 hurricane (Maria or so) is predicted to hit the carribeans again in few days.
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by Lagosparty: 1:30pm
damn
we are so lucky in Nigeria.
No hurricanes, no earthquakes.
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by enemyofprogress: 1:30pm
The virgin island has finally been disvirgined.
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by coolestchris(m): 1:31pm
oh
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by emekaeneh: 1:31pm
EyA
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by Celestyn8213: 1:31pm
Despite the chaos everywhere in Nigeria, we still have enough reasons to thank God.
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by silasweb(m): 1:31pm
May God help them
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by VickyRotex(f): 1:31pm
God have mercy. And Hurricane Maria is already causing its own damage!
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by ifenes(m): 1:31pm
One would assume at least one of the many gods humans worship would have helped saved the human lives lost in the disaster. I'm sure some churches were also destroyed, regardless of millions of dollars worth of offerings and tithes.
Man needs to understand that the god idea sold to him is a lie. No God is worth worshiping. You are your personal God.
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by DanielsParker(m): 1:32pm
not nice
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by YINKS89(m): 1:32pm
Wetin pain mi pass Na d private plane.... Abt $800million aside maintenance.
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by BadoBidoBae: 1:33pm
SageTravels:
Jesus.. have mercy on us
|Re: Irma Aftermath On U.S. Virgin Islands by enemyofprogress: 1:33pm
tochivitus:why not?we get two heads or we holy pass them?abeg if na joke make you stop am o
