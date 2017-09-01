₦airaland Forum

ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by FastestTech(m): 2:15pm
The Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities, ASUU, has officially suspended its one month, six days strike.

ASUU said it was suspending the strike till end of October for government to fulfill its pledges.

The union directed university lecturers to resume duty from Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

The suspension of the strike was announced on Monday evening after a meeting with the government delegation.

At the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the federal government delegation led by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.

Mr. Ngige had earlier said both parties produced “collective agreement of action” after the meeting.

ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike on August 13, following government’s failure to implement the agreement reached with the union in November 2016.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW AND DROP YOUR COMMENT...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVAojD4Y2n0

Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Ninethmare: 2:19pm
why ASUU go call off this strike now
Them for just wait make i enter this babe
Now she done dey prepare to go back to school
Bad market

Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:07pm
FastestTech:

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW AND DROP YOUR COMMENT...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVAojD4Y2n0
It is well
Congrats to all students
Lalasticlala please, come oooooooo
Food is ready...
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Raymondfayowole(m): 3:49pm
Finally
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Narldon(f): 3:49pm



So, We should Clap for Them?


Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Gudfrie(m): 3:49pm
FastestTech:


WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW AND DROP YOUR COMMENT...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVAojD4Y2n0
Una do well ooo
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Naijashortcode(m): 3:49pm
Ok
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Petyr(m): 3:49pm
Ok

Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by katerine7(f): 3:49pm
It is well
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by sotall(m): 3:49pm
OK
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Stelvin101(m): 3:49pm
Failed educational system, failed government, failed Country and failed president.

Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Uyi168(m): 3:50pm
ASUU fall mah hand big time..the thing nor even reach 3months..
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Yemt112: 3:50pm
ASUU na craze people
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Humblebloke(m): 3:50pm
undecided


you want us to applaud em!
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Saheed9: 3:50pm
Uyi168:
ASUU fall mah hand big time..the thing nor even reach 3months..

Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Crossguy: 3:51pm
But why, i still have a lot to do at home

Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by buffalowings: 3:51pm
M
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by kulboy247: 3:51pm
failed country smh....
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Deseo(f): 3:51pm
So when is the next strike?
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Ozavize88(f): 3:51pm
Hmmmm
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by mykel25(m): 3:53pm
After many don get belle.... It's not my business sha

Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Uyi168(m): 3:54pm
Saheed9:
see u
..Wetin?
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by raphaeladeyele: 3:55pm
Enu Ijoba dun ju Iyo
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by iamdynamite(m): 3:56pm
Stelvin101:
Failed educational system, failed government, failed Country and failed president.
so ASUU strike started with this government right....smh for some people
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Flexy2vybes(m): 3:57pm
Crossguy:
But why, i still have a lot to do at home
na must say u mst dat varesline....my frnd go bak skul
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Celestyn8213: 3:58pm
How long before we go expect another strike again?
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by prolifekits: 3:58pm
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by iamdynamite(m): 3:59pm
So the strike was called off after just one month, when i spent close to year at home cause of strike....will i say the govt then was slow and ineffective or its just the proactiveness of this present regime grin
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by chimhigher(m): 4:01pm
NOTHING NAIJA SABI DOO,COMMON STRIKE AGAIN ASUU NO SABI HOLD....
Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Setpredict10: 4:01pm
funny country

