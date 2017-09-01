₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by FastestTech(m): 2:15pm
The Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities, ASUU, has officially suspended its one month, six days strike.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW AND DROP YOUR COMMENT...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVAojD4Y2n0
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Ninethmare: 2:19pm
why ASUU go call off this strike now
Them for just wait make i enter this babe
Now she done dey prepare to go back to school
Bad market
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:07pm
FastestTech:It is well
Congrats to all students
Lalasticlala please, come oooooooo
Food is ready...
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Raymondfayowole(m): 3:49pm
Finally
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Narldon(f): 3:49pm
So, We should Clap for Them?
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Gudfrie(m): 3:49pm
FastestTech:Una do well ooo
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Naijashortcode(m): 3:49pm
Ok
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Petyr(m): 3:49pm
Ok
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by katerine7(f): 3:49pm
It is well
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by sotall(m): 3:49pm
OK
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Stelvin101(m): 3:49pm
Failed educational system, failed government, failed Country and failed president.
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Uyi168(m): 3:50pm
ASUU fall mah hand big time..the thing nor even reach 3months..
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Yemt112: 3:50pm
ASUU na craze people
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Humblebloke(m): 3:50pm
you want us to applaud em!
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Saheed9: 3:50pm
Uyi168:
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Crossguy: 3:51pm
But why, i still have a lot to do at home
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by buffalowings: 3:51pm
M
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by kulboy247: 3:51pm
failed country smh....
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Deseo(f): 3:51pm
So when is the next strike?
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Ozavize88(f): 3:51pm
Hmmmm
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by mykel25(m): 3:53pm
After many don get belle.... It's not my business sha
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Uyi168(m): 3:54pm
Saheed9:..Wetin?
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by raphaeladeyele: 3:55pm
Enu Ijoba dun ju Iyo
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by iamdynamite(m): 3:56pm
Stelvin101:so ASUU strike started with this government right....smh for some people
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Flexy2vybes(m): 3:57pm
Crossguy:na must say u mst dat varesline....my frnd go bak skul
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Celestyn8213: 3:58pm
How long before we go expect another strike again?
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by prolifekits: 3:58pm
Wow checkout how to
download Seasonal movies from o2tvseries.com
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by iamdynamite(m): 3:59pm
So the strike was called off after just one month, when i spent close to year at home cause of strike....will i say the govt then was slow and ineffective or its just the proactiveness of this present regime
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by chimhigher(m): 4:01pm
NOTHING NAIJA SABI DOO,COMMON STRIKE AGAIN ASUU NO SABI HOLD....
|Re: ASUU Strike Suspension: Watch Moment ASUU Called Off Its 1 Month Strike (Video) by Setpredict10: 4:01pm
funny country
