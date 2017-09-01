₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 3:46pm
The immediate past Benue PDP Social Media Coordinator and active PDP member; Indigenous Prince Isaka, was attacked by hired political thugs who ambushed him earlier today at Okiki Hotel in Makurdi, Benue state capital. The young man whose head was broken - was rushed to the hospital for treatment before visiting the police station to file a complaint against his attackers.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/indigenous-prince-isaka-attacked-by-thugs-in-benue.html
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by 40kobo77: 3:48pm
This head break?Mtcheww.
Gone are the days we will open the internet,and see really broken heads.
That means say all the Heads wey Igbobi boys, and Baptist Academy boys dey break every year for their inter house sports go don enter Guinness books of records.
Lazy PDP. I still blame Nnamdi Kanu for the violence in Nigeria now.
Moderators i no break any rule ohh. So no ban me or censor my comments.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by madridguy(m): 3:49pm
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Young03(m): 4:10pm
who is he deceiving ?
U where attacked and the only injury the gave u is this small thing
Those thugs don't know work
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by tobdee: 5:15pm
One of the rudiments of been in politics...
Thank God your head didn't fall.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Odianose13(m): 5:15pm
EXECUTIVE
meaning - influential persons in an organisation responsible for putting policies or laws into effect.
So calling him a PDP executive is funny. He is a PDP member. Anybody in a local govt can be made a social media coordinator. Its not an executive post. And I hope he get well soon enough to continue his party activities.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by cuvox(m): 5:15pm
And elections never start.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by unlimitedsoundz(m): 5:16pm
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Narldon(f): 5:17pm
Ok
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:19pm
Okiki hotel seems to be in every part of the country
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by ShyCypher(m): 5:19pm
His name is "Indigenous"?
DSS should arrest him NOW. This is how IPOB started - with Indigenous.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by SNIPER123: 5:19pm
The head was broken
As if Police has any solution to the problem.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Nemesis1: 5:19pm
Are they trying to insert brain?
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Mkenns: 5:20pm
This one is serious oh
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by KingMicky3286: 5:20pm
Please how can i ship used laptops and computers to Nigerian Police, Its a shame to see our Nigerian police use paper and pen to write statement.
Outdated since 1970s
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:20pm
Moreso this one no resemble prince oo at all at all
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Nemesis1: 5:20pm
40kobo77:
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Atlantia(f): 5:20pm
This is not what I expected to see.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by KingMicky3286: 5:20pm
Please how can i donate used laptops and computers to Nigerian Police, Its a shame to see our Nigerian police use paper and pen to write statement.
Outdated since 1 970s
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 5:21pm
We had u Mr man but am advising u to go and make peace with ur political opponent.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Nemesis1: 5:21pm
KingMicky3286:
Will you be using stolen cc?
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by MVLOX(m): 5:21pm
I for say nie good for am oooo.... Ohhh I don already talk am self...lol
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by binaws(m): 5:22pm
SOFT WORK IS OUR WORK OOOOO.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Setpredict10: 5:22pm
chaii
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by palladin: 5:23pm
This head is intact as far as i can tell
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by alexistaiwo: 5:23pm
Honestly I don't know why I am happy reading this news. Perhaps it is because a politician is involved
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by Godjone(m): 5:24pm
Apc and thugery. I don't actually know what to compare this violent party with.
No mod should ban me ooo na today I completed one year for ban.
And to the heartless mod, thunder fire u oooo lol
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by NAJALYN: 5:24pm
That is bad.
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by SNIPER123: 5:24pm
KingMicky3286:Many of them can not operate the computer
|Re: Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos by hardywaltz(m): 5:25pm
Them
