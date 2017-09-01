Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Indigenous Prince Isaka's Head Broken After Attack By Thugs In A Hotel. Photos (9715 Views)

Source; The immediate past Benue PDP Social Media Coordinator and active PDP member; Indigenous Prince Isaka, was attacked by hired political thugs who ambushed him earlier today at Okiki Hotel in Makurdi, Benue state capital. The young man whose head was broken - was rushed to the hospital for treatment before visiting the police station to file a complaint against his attackers.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/indigenous-prince-isaka-attacked-by-thugs-in-benue.html 1 Like

This head break?Mtcheww.



Gone are the days we will open the internet,and see really broken heads.



That means say all the Heads wey Igbobi boys, and Baptist Academy boys dey break every year for their inter house sports go don enter Guinness books of records.



Lazy PDP. I still blame Nnamdi Kanu for the violence in Nigeria now.



who is he deceiving ?





U where attacked and the only injury the gave u is this small thing

Those thugs don't know work 2 Likes

One of the rudiments of been in politics...

Thank God your head didn't fall.

EXECUTIVE

meaning - influential persons in an organisation responsible for putting policies or laws into effect.



So calling him a PDP executive is funny. He is a PDP member. Anybody in a local govt can be made a social media coordinator. Its not an executive post. And I hope he get well soon enough to continue his party activities.

And elections never start.

Okiki hotel seems to be in every part of the country







DSS should arrest him NOW. This is how IPOB started - with Indigenous. His name is "Indigenous"?DSS should arrest him NOW. This is how IPOB started - with Indigenous. 3 Likes



The head was broken

As if Police has any solution to the problem. The head was brokenAs if Police has any solution to the problem.

Are they trying to insert brain?

This one is serious oh

Please how can i ship used laptops and computers to Nigerian Police, Its a shame to see our Nigerian police use paper and pen to write statement.





Outdated since 1970s

Moreso this one no resemble prince oo at all at all

This is not what I expected to see.

Please how can i donate used laptops and computers to Nigerian Police, Its a shame to see our Nigerian police use paper and pen to write statement.





Outdated since 1 970s

We had u Mr man but am advising u to go and make peace with ur political opponent.

KingMicky3286:

Please how can i ship used laptops and computers to Nigerian Police, Its a shame to see our Nigerian police use paper and pen to write statement.





Outdated since 1970s

I for say nie good for am oooo.... Ohhh I don already talk am self...lol

SOFT WORK IS OUR WORK OOOOO.

chaii

This head is intact as far as i can tell

Honestly I don't know why I am happy reading this news. Perhaps it is because a politician is involved

Apc and thugery. I don't actually know what to compare this violent party with.





KingMicky3286:

Please how can i ship used laptops and computers to Nigerian Police, Its a shame to see our Nigerian police use paper and pen to write statement.





Outdated since 1970s Many of them can not operate the computer

