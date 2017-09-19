₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,902 members, 3,801,090 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 04:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" (390 Views)
Nigerian Rapper, Dremo, Revealed That He May Never Get Married / Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" / Harrysong: I’m Not Gay & Can Never Be One, Not Now, Not In My Life Time (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by celebsnestng: 3:59pm
Nigerian rapper, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, popularly known as Dremo, has revealed he is very uncertain about settling down..
According to the 24-year-old DMW signee Dremo, who revealed this in an interview with Hip TV, where he was given 60 seconds to answer a couple of questions, he hopes God touches his heart cause girls these days are scary and as such you can't predict them..
When asked if he would ever like to get married, he said;
“I don’t know, I am not sure.
“Maybe when God touches my heart because, girls, these days, I cant predict them… we guys know our faults, but the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.”
Recall, in a recent interview Dremo had lamented that fame has robbed him of his privacy while admitting that it’s been difficult to manage personal relationships since he found fame.
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baEQzVHOAd0
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/im-not-sure-want-get-married-girls-days-rapper-dremo/
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by Young03(m): 4:03pm
And who cares
Gerout boy
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by greatnaija01: 4:05pm
girls also do not want to get married because of BOYs these days
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by simplyhonest(m): 4:06pm
the question is which sane lady will even chose to marry you... you think the world of women revolves around you abi?.....
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by Rokia2(f): 4:07pm
Who cares. Some men are better off unmarried anyway.
Good radiance.
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by selflessposhheart(f): 4:07pm
Dremo its the type of girls u are surrounded with
If you humble yourself you will meet a good girl cos u are wat u attract good girls are always humble don't like flashy things
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by TGoddess(f): 4:09pm
You're what you attract Dremo.
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by BlackDBagba: 4:13pm
Who is 'Dremo'
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by Silvertrinity(f): 4:19pm
His Fame has robbed him of his privacy
This guy is a joke
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by AntiWailer: 4:22pm
Dremo when you keep quiet people will be keep guessing wether you are intelligent or not.
When you speak out, you expose yourself.
God touch your heart for what ?
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by flawlessT(f): 4:23pm
See this one... Shift abeg
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by wolextayo(m): 4:23pm
H
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by orijintv(m): 4:23pm
Lol. I dont blame you bro, with the kind of girls hovering around you me self wont want to get married.
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by motun2017(f): 4:23pm
Who wan marry dz tout? mtchew
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by Yemt112: 4:23pm
This is crazy Mehn
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by Setpredict10: 4:23pm
k
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by falconey(m): 4:23pm
Almost every guy has one or two complaints about Nigerian girls.
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:24pm
Ok
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by cvj70137: 4:24pm
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by Getintouch2004(m): 4:24pm
/
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by orijintv(m): 4:24pm
BlackDBagba:
F
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by Forzap(m): 4:24pm
which fame? i'm just seeing what he looks like for the first time,thank you NL
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by Narldon(f): 4:24pm
Who is Dremo?
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by MhizzAJ(f): 4:24pm
Who cares
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by martineverest(m): 4:24pm
after u have useless them?
God will bless u with numerous daughters ,amen
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by realestniggah: 4:26pm
marriage ain't for everyone
|Re: Dremo: "I am Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days" by elsse(m): 4:26pm
girls these days make niccurs think of getting more than one.........wife,baby mamas,side chic and the hoes
(0) (Reply)
OBJ Offered A New Job In London / Celebrity Runs Mad As Soon As She Became Pregnant! / Like To Our New Facebook Page
Viewing this topic: blizard44, thanta(m), HeWrites, Kowor(f), Bj5all(m), siraj1402(m), sotall(m), lexotan(m), Philmathew, Rolandonyi, DejiAlder, selflessposhheart(f), Kendrick80(m), walearoy(m), wolextayo(m), Mashrock, motun2017(f), piping, kingsleyd(m), olowoboi, hazyfm1, iamkneeyi, Agiemars(f), yachal, kokomaster3d, Viqtour(m), flawlessT(f), ennyscongy(m), Cope1(m), AntiWailer, cvj70137, chegbe1104, Kevosky, Baadal(m), Queenbalikees(f), hanassholesolo, Mmadu111, betfairtrader24, LifeIsGuhd(f), Samola1(m), Hiswordmylife, babagydoz(m), Getintouch2004(m), gaburiel(m), sogud, PatrickOkunima(m), Xantosdamy(m), Rextayne, MrLyzzo(m), walcuts(m), chasingsmiles, Fourcade(m), thobycoded91(m), LanreGH(m), slimzyrichboy(m), Oyebee91(m), injurybaba(m), Mjshexy(f), Deattorney, nunamyeong(m), martineverest(m), orijintv(m), Mindfulness, zyl49157, sloopyy, dewhaley(m), Bolter96, Setpredict10, Dexter247, udemejack(m), Dianeetdiana(f), seankay(m), leonine1(m), NaijaElba(m), Alonzo360(m), YahuBoi(m), IloveCanada, elsse(m), safiaaBUTTHOLE, naughtycheckmate, Forzap(m), Celestyn8213, dadadang, harkinscasual, Iamtwenty4(m), drehdinho(m), Uncensored67, Abeos(m), masterplan303(m), idnoble007(m), realestniggah, planter(m), aktolly54(m), Oshoko(m), IgboticGirl(f), celebsnestng, Boybreezy(m), eloyce(f), Faraidi(m), gidis1stson(m), kecy19(m), Cyrealmusic(m), NAMAS(m), SwiftME, falconey(m), dainvincible(m), nwaUrasi(m), froz(m), Suspect33(m), Kenon9, techcloud(m) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6