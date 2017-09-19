



According to the 24-year-old DMW signee Dremo, who revealed this in an interview with Hip TV, where he was given 60 seconds to answer a couple of questions, he hopes God touches his heart cause girls these days are scary and as such you can't predict them..







When asked if he would ever like to get married, he said;



“I don’t know, I am not sure.



“Maybe when God touches my heart because, girls, these days, I cant predict them… we guys know our faults, but the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.”



Recall, in a recent interview Dremo had lamented that fame has robbed him of his privacy while admitting that it’s been difficult to manage personal relationships since he found fame.



Watch video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baEQzVHOAd0





See more at >> Nigerian rapper, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, popularly known as Dremo, has revealed he is very uncertain about settling down..According to the 24-year-old DMW signee Dremo, who revealed this in an interview with Hip TV, where he was given 60 seconds to answer a couple of questions, he hopes God touches his heart cause girls these days are scary and as such you can't predict them..When asked if he would ever like to get married, he said;“I don’t know, I am not sure.“Maybe when God touches my heart because, girls, these days, I cant predict them… we guys know our faults, but the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.”Recall, in a recent interview Dremo had lamented that fame has robbed him of his privacy while admitting that it’s been difficult to manage personal relationships since he found fame.Watch video below;See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/im-not-sure-want-get-married-girls-days-rapper-dremo/