|Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:26pm
A young man identified as Olughu Ogbonnia Oko has revealed how he was saved from an industrial hazard which happened to him some months back at his place of work in Onitsha, Anambra state. According to him, he was mixing a chemical with steam water before an explosion which got him occurred. Read his testimony below as shared on Facebook;
My testimony. I thank God for delivering me from this industrial hazard that happened to me at my place of work, God really saved me. It happened on 28/ July /2017,at a company I work with in onitsha. A chemical (costic soda ),we are using for work, I when I was mixing with steamed water, it over reacted and blowed off ,on my attempt to escape it got me.
It was terrible, my back got burned. I was admitted to a hospital where I was receiving treatment for over one month. But in all God was there for me, His Grace was and is sufficient for me . Join me my beloved brethren of Igboist to Thank God for He has done marvellously to me, All glory, honour and adoration be unto Him, In Jesus Name, Amen.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-man-cheats-death-chemical-exploded-place-work-photos.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 4:27pm
HE CHEATED ON DEATH INDEED.
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by shunletsam(m): 4:30pm
God is great
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 4:38pm
damn
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:28pm
To God be the glory for giving you the power to cheat death.
Truly your time to die never come jarri.
1 Like
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:29pm
Thank God
1 Like
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by digoster(m): 5:42pm
Thank God for him
He should also thank God bubu is not around
It would have been worse
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by orbis(m): 5:42pm
Nigerian hispitals just tire me.....see how dirty the walls look....jeez
1 Like
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 5:42pm
Thank God for your life alaiye.
But this man is trying to show us satellite view of Biafra on his back.
LOL
Quote me and roam Unclad in market.
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by fk001: 5:42pm
I hope it is not a fake drug company.
Just joking: D
You should have follow the appropriate safety precautions.
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 5:45pm
orbis:The torn stretcher fit cause hallucinations for nwa mmadu
2 Likes
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by Freddybee: 5:45pm
Ever seen 'Final Destination'? [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by fraudbad: 5:45pm
j
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by Alexrayz(m): 5:45pm
ChangeIsCostant:
Amen. Don't know y final destination is coming to my mind o
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 5:46pm
This is harzadeous, Thank God for your life
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by Everythinggoes: 5:46pm
GOD is great
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by Mkenns: 5:46pm
It's a miracle ooo
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:47pm
You see now,death sidon jeje person go dey cheat am,if death kill am now,people go dey blame.
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by olayinkajnr(m): 5:48pm
How does one's survival means he cheated death?
Stupid English.
You can't cheat death.
Glad he survived
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by jjbest123: 5:48pm
Thank God for your life,indeed it was not your time to die,you still have a purpose for living. God be praised,your works are marvellous in our sight, oh lord!
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by mblarry1(m): 5:49pm
AMICI BROTHER!
1 Like
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by Bluffly: 5:51pm
Evablizin:Power or Grace
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 5:52pm
hIS lIFE WILL NEVA REMAIN THE SAME
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by emerged01(m): 5:52pm
olayinkajnr:U no do figure of speech for school?
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by jetbomber17: 5:53pm
He is a Cultist.
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:53pm
Bluffly:my dear both,glory to God
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by Queenlovely(f): 5:56pm
Thank God for his life. It happened to a mutual friend once. He works at a soap factory but forgot the right proportion for mixing the caustic soda. The powerful explosion threw him 25 feet from the point of impact. His life was hanging on a thread until we contributed money and flew him to Texas for treatment.
The company immediately looked for a replacement. Since he was expendible. I offered him a job on our family cashew plantation. He is happy now. Bought a venza last year cashew season
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by teelaw4life(m): 5:57pm
Not easy at all. All i can think about is, "how much is his salary."
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by muller101(m): 6:00pm
Factory with zero precautions on safety
|Re: Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) by hilroy: 6:05pm
Instead of taking pics and saying you cheated death, tell the management of the company to put safety measures in place. You may not be so lucky next time.
