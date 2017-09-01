Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Young Man Affected By Chemical Explosion At His Place Of Work Recovers (Photos) (9386 Views)

My testimony. I thank God for delivering me from this industrial hazard that happened to me at my place of work, God really saved me. It happened on 28/ July /2017,at a company I work with in onitsha. A chemical (costic soda ),we are using for work, I when I was mixing with steamed water, it over reacted and blowed off ,on my attempt to escape it got me.



It was terrible, my back got burned. I was admitted to a hospital where I was receiving treatment for over one month. But in all God was there for me, His Grace was and is sufficient for me . Join me my beloved brethren of Igboist to Thank God for He has done marvellously to me, All glory, honour and adoration be unto Him, In Jesus Name, Amen.



Source; ‎A young man identified as Olughu Ogbonnia Oko‎ has revealed how he was saved from an industrial hazard which happened to him some months back at his place of work in Onitsha, Anambra state. According to him, he was mixing a chemical with steam water before an explosion which got him occurred. Read his testimony below as shared on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-man-cheats-death-chemical-exploded-place-work-photos.html

HE CHEATED ON DEATH INDEED.

God is great 4 Likes 1 Share

damn





To God be the glory for giving you the power to cheat death.



Truly your time to die never come jarri. To God be the glory for giving you the power to cheat death.Truly your time to die never come jarri. 1 Like

Thank God 1 Like





He should also thank God bubu is not around

It would have been worse Thank God for himHe should also thank God bubu is not aroundIt would have been worse

Nigerian hispitals just tire me.....see how dirty the walls look....jeez 1 Like

Thank God for your life alaiye.



But this man is trying to show us satellite view of Biafra on his back.

LOL



Quote me and roam Unclad in market.





Just joking: D















You should have follow the appropriate safety precautions. I hope it is not a fake drug company.Just joking: DYou should have follow the appropriate safety precautions.

orbis:

Nigerian hispitals just tire me.....see how dirty the walls look....jeez The torn stretcher fit cause hallucinations for nwa mmadu The torn stretcher fit cause hallucinations for nwa mmadu 2 Likes

[color=#990000][/color] Ever seen 'Final Destination'?[color=#990000][/color]

ChangeIsCostant:

Amen. Don't know y final destination is coming to my mind o Amen. Don't know y final destination is coming to my mind o

This is harzadeous, Thank God for your life

GOD is great

It's a miracle ooo

You see now,death sidon jeje person go dey cheat am,if death kill am now,people go dey blame.

How does one's survival means he cheated death?



Stupid English.



You can't cheat death.



Glad he survived

Thank God for your life,indeed it was not your time to die,you still have a purpose for living. God be praised,your works are marvellous in our sight, oh lord!

AMICI BROTHER! 1 Like

Evablizin:





To God be the glory for giving you the power to cheat death.



Truly your time to die never come jarri. Power or Grace Power or Grace

hIS lIFE WILL NEVA REMAIN THE SAME

olayinkajnr:

How does one's survival means he cheated death?



Stupid English.



You can't cheat death.



Glad he survived U no do figure of speech for school? U no do figure of speech for school?

He is a Cultist.

Bluffly:

Power or Grace my dear both,glory to God my dear both,glory to God

Thank God for his life. It happened to a mutual friend once. He works at a soap factory but forgot the right proportion for mixing the caustic soda. The powerful explosion threw him 25 feet from the point of impact. His life was hanging on a thread until we contributed money and flew him to Texas for treatment.

The company immediately looked for a replacement. Since he was expendible. I offered him a job on our family cashew plantation. He is happy now. Bought a venza last year cashew season

Not easy at all. All i can think about is, "how much is his salary."

Factory with zero precautions on safety