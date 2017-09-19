Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) (10015 Views)

The attacker, who has been a major hit since signing for Astana where he currently plays and emerged as Astana's player of the month for August after scoring 5 times in as many games during the month, returned to Ghana to enjoy a good break, and moved in with his family into a plush mansion he bought in Accra.







The striker invited Reverend Nicholars Boakye to bless the house during a short ceremony, with his adorable wife, Lydia Twumasi and other family members in attendance.



Below are some photos of the plush mansion;





Seen!!!







Next....

Why is this on the front page? The mod here is part of the problem we have this in country. We keep blaming the government, look at what you are putting on front page. 8 Likes 1 Share

See as some are hating on someone else legit success.



I wonder the kind of enemy of progress these nairalanders are.

cheap ass nigga. ya mates are buying skycraper in eko atlantic 1 Like 1 Share

O ye land grabbers

The Hustle is real o ..



Enjoy your life .. Olamide said it is short like" nika "

9jvirgin:

Why is this on the front page? The mod here is part of the problem we have this in country.











Pls read it called nairaland not cidiland Pls read it called nairaland not cidiland

If that guy is 22, then i am still in the womb 3 Likes

Nice one jooor.... God bless our hustle.













Him village people just dey look am like don't wori we will table ur matter 1 Like

Ok

22 only??

Ghanians have taste in buildings compared to Nigeria.

Nigeria always about repetition 3 Likes

Congratulations to him !

I swear he is not 22,but congratulation.





Nice house, by the way!





O pari Oya, Nairaland age-ologists, come tell us whether this dude is 22 years old or 32 yearsNice house, by the way!O pari 1 Like

God Has Blessed Him, Now If You Want Me To Fry Beans I Kindly Demand Oil God Has Blessed Him, Now If You Want Me To Fry Beans I Kindly Demand Oil

Nice edifice. Congratulations!

cool

May thunder fire poverty wey carry my destiny dey do Python dance.

Congrats to him.





sukkot:

cheap ass nigga. ya mates are buying skycraper in eko atlantic What do you own at 22 sir? 2 Likes

sukkot:

cheap ass nigga. ya mates are buying skycraper in eko atlantic



Human Beings sha!! .. I'm very sure you cant afford a bicycle tyre !! Human Beings sha!! .. I'm very sure you cant afford a bicycle tyre !! 3 Likes

all footballers buy/build mansion. shud this me newsall footballers buy/build mansion.

sukkot:

cheap ass nigga. ya mates are buying skycraper in eko atlantic 4 Likes

tbanj07:

What do you own at 22 sir?



i own the world at 22. the world is mine nigga. belie dat

nice one.more grease to ur elbow.