Stats: 1,881,037 members, 3,801,543 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 08:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) (10015 Views)
Kelechi Iheanacho To Buy A House For Ogbodo, His Best Friend [PICS] / Kelechi Iheanacho Building A House In Nigeria (photos / Rashidi Yekini's Abandoned House In Ibadan As He Marks 4th Anniversary 2day
|Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by itzsauce: 4:47pm
22 year old Kazakhstan-based Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi, has returned home to acquire an expensive mansion in the capital city, Accra.
The attacker, who has been a major hit since signing for Astana where he currently plays and emerged as Astana's player of the month for August after scoring 5 times in as many games during the month, returned to Ghana to enjoy a good break, and moved in with his family into a plush mansion he bought in Accra.
The striker invited Reverend Nicholars Boakye to bless the house during a short ceremony, with his adorable wife, Lydia Twumasi and other family members in attendance.
Below are some photos of the plush mansion;
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/22-year-old-ghana-striker-patrick-twumasi-buys-exotic-mansion-accra/
1 Like
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Martino240(m): 5:00pm
Seen!!!
Next....
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:33pm
Why is this on the front page? The mod here is part of the problem we have this in country. We keep blaming the government, look at what you are putting on front page.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Flashh: 7:33pm
See as some are hating on someone else legit success.
I wonder the kind of enemy of progress these nairalanders are.
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by sukkot: 7:33pm
cheap ass nigga. ya mates are buying skycraper in eko atlantic
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Holarbizzy042: 7:33pm
O ye land grabbers
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Khonvicted(m): 7:34pm
The Hustle is real o ..
Enjoy your life .. Olamide said it is short like" nika "
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 7:35pm
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Alexrayz(m): 7:35pm
9jvirgin:
Pls read it called nairaland not cidiland
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by dubemnaija: 7:35pm
If that guy is 22, then i am still in the womb
3 Likes
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Goodluckxz: 7:35pm
Nice one jooor.... God bless our hustle.
Meanwhile I have an active 10.9k followers instagram account for sale.
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for details
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 7:35pm
Him village people just dey look am like don't wori we will table ur matter
1 Like
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by barbiecue: 7:35pm
Ok
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 7:36pm
22 only??
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by KingGBsky(m): 7:36pm
Ghanians have taste in buildings compared to Nigeria.
Nigeria always about repetition
3 Likes
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 7:37pm
Congratulations to him !
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by abdelrahman: 7:37pm
I swear he is not 22,but congratulation.
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Icon79(m): 7:38pm
Oya, Nairaland age-ologists, come tell us whether this dude is 22 years old or 32 years
Nice house, by the way!
O pari
1 Like
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by legitimatefrank1(m): 7:38pm
itzsauce:God Has Blessed Him, Now If You Want Me To Fry Beans I Kindly Demand Oil
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:38pm
Nice edifice. Congratulations!
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by miqos02(m): 7:38pm
cool
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 7:38pm
May thunder fire poverty wey carry my destiny dey do Python dance.
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by PatrickOkunima(m): 7:38pm
Congrats to him.
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by tbanj07(m): 7:39pm
What do you own at 22 sir?
sukkot:
2 Likes
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Khonvicted(m): 7:39pm
sukkot:
Human Beings sha!! .. I'm very sure you cant afford a bicycle tyre !!
3 Likes
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by ednut1(m): 7:40pm
shud this me news all footballers buy/build mansion.
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 7:40pm
sukkot:
4 Likes
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by sukkot: 7:40pm
tbanj07:i own the world at 22. the world is mine nigga. belie dat
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by cuchik: 7:40pm
nice one.more grease to ur elbow.
|Re: Patrick Twumasi Buys A House In Accra, Ghana (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 7:40pm
He be like say na to de write about Ghanian footballers mansions de catch Lala' s attraction for fp now ooo, make I go research about one Ghanian footballer sharp sharp.
