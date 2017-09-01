₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video)

President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by princessco: 5:09pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsNZ4Q_2NAA

President @MBuhari has now taken the stage to deliver his Statement at the General Debate #UNGA #NGAinUNGA #NigeriaUNGA17

President Buhari congratulates Mr Gutteres on his first General Assembly outing as @UN Secretary-General. #NigeriaUNGA17

Pres @MBuhari thanks former Sec-Gen Mr. Ban ki Moon for his service to the United Nations and wishes him peaceful retirement #NigeriaUNGA17Pres @MBuhari commends @UN’s role in settling thousands of innocent civilians caught in conflicts in Syria,Iraq & Afghanistan #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB highlights role of Germany under "commendable leadership" of Chancellor Merkel, + Govts of Italy, Greece,Turkey for humanitarian efforts

PMB: Individual national efforts are helping strengthen State institutions, promote accountability, and combat corruption. #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB: We shall also cooperate in addressing growing transnational crimes: forced labour,slavery, human trafficking, cybercrime #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB: We must collectively devise strategies to stop fleeing ISIS fighters from mutating and infiltrating into Sahel and Lake Chad Basin

PMB: UN has responsibility to cooperate strongly with regional orgs such as African Union,in conflict prevention & management #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB: New conflicts should not make us lose focus of unresolved old ones. #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB: For example, several UNSC Resolutions from 1967 on the Middle East crisis remain unimplemented. #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB: The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB: We fully endorse call by Sec-Gen on Myanmar to halt ongoing ethnic cleansing & ensure safe return of displaced Rohingya #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB: We must be mindful of widening inequalities within societies, and the gap between the rich and the poor nations #NigeriaUNGA17

WATCH LIVE: http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/live-buhari-speaks-at-un-general.html

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by ediama(m): 5:10pm
Nigeria voice is heard once more.

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by princessco: 5:11pm
MORE:

PMB: Most pressing threat to international peace and security today is the accelerated nuclear weapons development programme by North Korea.

PMB: Since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, we have never come so close to the threat of nuclear war as we have now. #NigeriaUNGA17PMB: All necessary pressure and diplomatic efforts must be brought to bear on North Korea to accept peaceful resolution of the crisis.

PMB: As Hiroshima and Nagasaki painfully remind us, if we fail, the catastrophic human loss and environmental degradation cannot be imagined

PMB: Nigeria proposes strong UN delegation to urgently engage North Korean Leader. Delegation should include members from all regions.PMB: Korean peninsula crisis underscores urgency for member states to ratify w/out delay Treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons #NigeriaUNGA17


PMB ends by reiterating Nigeria’s abiding commitment to the foundational principles and goals of the @UN. #NigeriaUNGA17PMB: Since admission as a member state in 1960, �� has always participated in all efforts to bring global peace, security and development

PMB: Nigeria will continue to support @UN in all its efforts, including attainment of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development #NigeriaUNGA17


WATCH LIVE: http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/live-buhari-speaks-at-un-general.html

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by pyyxxaro: 5:16pm
Cant even hear or understand what bull'hari is saying embarassed

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by samebony1: 5:19pm
Mature speak.
Hit the key spots.
Nigeria, once more showing leadership by proposing a possible way out of the Korean Peninsular Missile crisis

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by vedaxcool(m): 5:21pm
grin PMB solution to North Korea makes perfect sense. ..

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by beamtopola: 5:22pm
PMB:" The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of
what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda
in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17"
why are blacks this hypocrites. something you are doing to christian yet you accused another govt of doing same to Muslim.
thunder of God fall on you.

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by beamtopola: 5:24pm
pls, north Korea ss no follow o, if you want send missile send it to the north.

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by kcjazzy: 5:24pm
vedaxcool:
grin PMB solution to North Korea makes perfect sense. ..
lie he has his own issuea

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by limeta(f): 5:25pm
Rohinga muslims ok

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by IJOBA2: 5:27pm
beamtopola:
PMB:" The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of
what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda
in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17"
why are blacks this hypocrites. something you are doing to christian yet you accused another govt of doing same to Muslim.
thunder of God fall on you.
LETS HEAR OUR MUSLIM BROTHERS OPINION ON THISsad

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Balkan(m): 5:27pm
Am sure the international community will be laughing in their minds

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by IJOBA2: 5:29pm
DID YOU NOTICE THAT HE DIDNT SING HIS USUAL PALESTINIAN FREEDOM SONG PERSON WEY HIM HOUSE DEY BURN NOR DEY PURSUE RATangry

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by TheFreeOne: 5:29pm
PMB: For example, several UNSC Resolutions from 1967 on the Middle East crisis remain unimplemented. #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB: The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB: We fully endorse call by Sec-Gen on Myanmar to halt ongoing ethnic cleansing & ensure safe return of displaced Rohingya #NigeriaUNGA17

We've got our own issues urgently needing attention too vis-à-vis calls for restructuring, IPOB agitations, ND militancy/fiscal federalism and killings in middlebelt, rampaging fulani militia terrorists and extrajudicial killings by NA.


But overall his speech ain't bad but Buboo shouldn't be a hypocrite. He needs to listen to Nigeria's urgent need for roundtable discussion of negotiating our coexistence.

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by IJOBA2: 5:31pm
limeta:
Rohinga muslims ok
I TIRE O MY SISTER. HE EVEN HAVE THE GUTS TO CALL IT ETHNIC CLEANSING grin

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by beamtopola: 5:36pm
APCsupporter:


urine fall on you.

it is only a fool that will compare what is happening in myanmar with the rightful killing of people who have threatened to burn down the country in Nigeria

these people wicked o
them go keep bubu for back seat.

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by digoster(m): 5:39pm
Is like they changed bubu's throat shocked
Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Chascop: 5:52pm
useless speech..
Didn't tally with the current happenings in Naija

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by emmyspark007(m): 5:58pm
President hate speech.

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by babyfaceafrica: 5:59pm
Where is KANU?

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by AntiWailer: 5:59pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Toladipupo995: 5:59pm
Nice one Muhammadu
Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by months: 6:00pm
WAR CRIMINAL!


MURDERER!

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Mkenns: 6:00pm
Sai Baba for life

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Narldon(f): 6:00pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by hilroy: 6:00pm
Buhari you forgot to tell UN that there were some pigs oinking in Nigeria lately but you have sent pythons to swallow every single one of them

Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 6:00pm
What is e saying?
Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Gangster1ms: 6:01pm
Nice
Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Omeokachie: 6:01pm
"PMB: We fully endorse call by Sec-Gen on Myanmar to halt ongoing ethnic cleansing & ensure safe return of displaced Rohingya #NigeriaUNGA17"


When are you going to order a halt to the ongoing ethnic cleansing in Igboland?

