https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsNZ4Q_2NAA



President @MBuhari has now taken the stage to deliver his Statement at the General Debate #UNGA #NGAinUNGA #NigeriaUNGA17



President Buhari congratulates Mr Gutteres on his first General Assembly outing as @UN Secretary-General. #NigeriaUNGA17



Pres @MBuhari thanks former Sec-Gen Mr. Ban ki Moon for his service to the United Nations and wishes him peaceful retirement #NigeriaUNGA17Pres @MBuhari commends @UN’s role in settling thousands of innocent civilians caught in conflicts in Syria,Iraq & Afghanistan #NigeriaUNGA17



PMB highlights role of Germany under "commendable leadership" of Chancellor Merkel, + Govts of Italy, Greece,Turkey for humanitarian efforts



PMB: Individual national efforts are helping strengthen State institutions, promote accountability, and combat corruption. #NigeriaUNGA17



PMB: We shall also cooperate in addressing growing transnational crimes: forced labour,slavery, human trafficking, cybercrime #NigeriaUNGA17



PMB: We must collectively devise strategies to stop fleeing ISIS fighters from mutating and infiltrating into Sahel and Lake Chad Basin



PMB: UN has responsibility to cooperate strongly with regional orgs such as African Union,in conflict prevention & management #NigeriaUNGA17



PMB: New conflicts should not make us lose focus of unresolved old ones. #NigeriaUNGA17



PMB: For example, several UNSC Resolutions from 1967 on the Middle East crisis remain unimplemented. #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB: The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17



PMB: We fully endorse call by Sec-Gen on Myanmar to halt ongoing ethnic cleansing & ensure safe return of displaced Rohingya #NigeriaUNGA17



PMB: We must be mindful of widening inequalities within societies, and the gap between the rich and the poor nations #NigeriaUNGA17



Nigeria voice is heard once more.





PMB: Most pressing threat to international peace and security today is the accelerated nuclear weapons development programme by North Korea.



PMB: Since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, we have never come so close to the threat of nuclear war as we have now. #NigeriaUNGA17PMB: All necessary pressure and diplomatic efforts must be brought to bear on North Korea to accept peaceful resolution of the crisis.



PMB: As Hiroshima and Nagasaki painfully remind us, if we fail, the catastrophic human loss and environmental degradation cannot be imagined



PMB: Nigeria proposes strong UN delegation to urgently engage North Korean Leader. Delegation should include members from all regions.PMB: Korean peninsula crisis underscores urgency for member states to ratify w/out delay Treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons #NigeriaUNGA17





PMB ends by reiterating Nigeria’s abiding commitment to the foundational principles and goals of the @UN. #NigeriaUNGA17PMB: Since admission as a member state in 1960, �� has always participated in all efforts to bring global peace, security and development



PMB: Nigeria will continue to support @UN in all its efforts, including attainment of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development #NigeriaUNGA17





Mature speak.

Hit the key spots.

Nigeria, once more showing leadership by proposing a possible way out of the Korean Peninsular Missile crisis

PMB solution to North Korea makes perfect sense.

PMB:" The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of

what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda

in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17"

why are blacks this hypocrites. something you are doing to christian yet you accused another govt of doing same to Muslim.

PMB:" The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of

what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda

in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17"

why are blacks this hypocrites. something you are doing to christian yet you accused another govt of doing same to Muslim.

PMB: For example, several UNSC Resolutions from 1967 on the Middle East crisis remain unimplemented. #NigeriaUNGA17

PMB: The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17



PMB: We fully endorse call by Sec-Gen on Myanmar to halt ongoing ethnic cleansing & ensure safe return of displaced Rohingya #NigeriaUNGA17

We've got our own issues urgently needing attention too vis-à-vis calls for restructuring, IPOB agitations, ND militancy/fiscal federalism and killings in middlebelt, rampaging fulani militia terrorists and extrajudicial killings by NA.





But overall his speech ain't bad but Buboo shouldn't be a hypocrite. He needs to listen to Nigeria's urgent need for roundtable discussion of negotiating our coexistence.

