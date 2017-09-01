₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by princessco: 5:09pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsNZ4Q_2NAA
President @MBuhari has now taken the stage to deliver his Statement at the General Debate #UNGA #NGAinUNGA #NigeriaUNGA17
President Buhari congratulates Mr Gutteres on his first General Assembly outing as @UN Secretary-General. #NigeriaUNGA17
Pres @MBuhari thanks former Sec-Gen Mr. Ban ki Moon for his service to the United Nations and wishes him peaceful retirement #NigeriaUNGA17Pres @MBuhari commends @UN’s role in settling thousands of innocent civilians caught in conflicts in Syria,Iraq & Afghanistan #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB highlights role of Germany under "commendable leadership" of Chancellor Merkel, + Govts of Italy, Greece,Turkey for humanitarian efforts
PMB: Individual national efforts are helping strengthen State institutions, promote accountability, and combat corruption. #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB: We shall also cooperate in addressing growing transnational crimes: forced labour,slavery, human trafficking, cybercrime #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB: We must collectively devise strategies to stop fleeing ISIS fighters from mutating and infiltrating into Sahel and Lake Chad Basin
PMB: UN has responsibility to cooperate strongly with regional orgs such as African Union,in conflict prevention & management #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB: New conflicts should not make us lose focus of unresolved old ones. #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB: For example, several UNSC Resolutions from 1967 on the Middle East crisis remain unimplemented. #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB: The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB: We fully endorse call by Sec-Gen on Myanmar to halt ongoing ethnic cleansing & ensure safe return of displaced Rohingya #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB: We must be mindful of widening inequalities within societies, and the gap between the rich and the poor nations #NigeriaUNGA17
WATCH LIVE: http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/live-buhari-speaks-at-un-general.html
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by ediama(m): 5:10pm
Nigeria voice is heard once more.
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by princessco: 5:11pm
MORE:
PMB: Most pressing threat to international peace and security today is the accelerated nuclear weapons development programme by North Korea.
PMB: Since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, we have never come so close to the threat of nuclear war as we have now. #NigeriaUNGA17PMB: All necessary pressure and diplomatic efforts must be brought to bear on North Korea to accept peaceful resolution of the crisis.
PMB: As Hiroshima and Nagasaki painfully remind us, if we fail, the catastrophic human loss and environmental degradation cannot be imagined
PMB: Nigeria proposes strong UN delegation to urgently engage North Korean Leader. Delegation should include members from all regions.PMB: Korean peninsula crisis underscores urgency for member states to ratify w/out delay Treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons #NigeriaUNGA17
PMB ends by reiterating Nigeria’s abiding commitment to the foundational principles and goals of the @UN. #NigeriaUNGA17PMB: Since admission as a member state in 1960, �� has always participated in all efforts to bring global peace, security and development
PMB: Nigeria will continue to support @UN in all its efforts, including attainment of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development #NigeriaUNGA17
WATCH LIVE: http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/live-buhari-speaks-at-un-general.html
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by pyyxxaro: 5:16pm
Cant even hear or understand what bull'hari is saying
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by samebony1: 5:19pm
Mature speak.
Hit the key spots.
Nigeria, once more showing leadership by proposing a possible way out of the Korean Peninsular Missile crisis
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by vedaxcool(m): 5:21pm
PMB solution to North Korea makes perfect sense. ..
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by beamtopola: 5:22pm
PMB:" The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of
what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda
in 1994 #NigeriaUNGA17"
why are blacks this hypocrites. something you are doing to christian yet you accused another govt of doing same to Muslim.
thunder of God fall on you.
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by beamtopola: 5:24pm
pls, north Korea ss no follow o, if you want send missile send it to the north.
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by kcjazzy: 5:24pm
vedaxcool:lie he has his own issuea
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by limeta(f): 5:25pm
Rohinga muslims ok
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by IJOBA2: 5:27pm
beamtopola:LETS HEAR OUR MUSLIM BROTHERS OPINION ON THIS
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Balkan(m): 5:27pm
Am sure the international community will be laughing in their minds
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by IJOBA2: 5:29pm
DID YOU NOTICE THAT HE DIDNT SING HIS USUAL PALESTINIAN FREEDOM SONG PERSON WEY HIM HOUSE DEY BURN NOR DEY PURSUE RAT
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by TheFreeOne: 5:29pm
PMB: For example, several UNSC Resolutions from 1967 on the Middle East crisis remain unimplemented. #NigeriaUNGA17
We've got our own issues urgently needing attention too vis-à-vis calls for restructuring, IPOB agitations, ND militancy/fiscal federalism and killings in middlebelt, rampaging fulani militia terrorists and extrajudicial killings by NA.
But overall his speech ain't bad but Buboo shouldn't be a hypocrite. He needs to listen to Nigeria's urgent need for roundtable discussion of negotiating our coexistence.
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by IJOBA2: 5:31pm
limeta:I TIRE O MY SISTER. HE EVEN HAVE THE GUTS TO CALL IT ETHNIC CLEANSING
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by beamtopola: 5:36pm
APCsupporter:these people wicked o
them go keep bubu for back seat.
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by digoster(m): 5:39pm
Is like they changed bubu's throat
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Chascop: 5:52pm
useless speech..
Didn't tally with the current happenings in Naija
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by emmyspark007(m): 5:58pm
President hate speech.
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by babyfaceafrica: 5:59pm
Where is KANU?
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by AntiWailer: 5:59pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Toladipupo995: 5:59pm
Nice one Muhammadu
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by months: 6:00pm
WAR CRIMINAL!
MURDERER!
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Mkenns: 6:00pm
Sai Baba for life
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Narldon(f): 6:00pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by hilroy: 6:00pm
Buhari you forgot to tell UN that there were some pigs oinking in Nigeria lately but you have sent pythons to swallow every single one of them
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 6:00pm
What is e saying?
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Gangster1ms: 6:01pm
Nice
|Re: President Buhari Speaks At UN General Assembly (Video) by Omeokachie: 6:01pm
"PMB: We fully endorse call by Sec-Gen on Myanmar to halt ongoing ethnic cleansing & ensure safe return of displaced Rohingya #NigeriaUNGA17"
When are you going to order a halt to the ongoing ethnic cleansing in Igboland?
