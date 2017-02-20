₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Nnaeb(m): 5:54pm
If you have known me for a while, you will attest to the fact that I am a die-hard fan of Lagos city. My friends will tell you that I would rather choose the best Lagos has to offer as against relocating to Europe. Worst of all is that I find it difficult adjusting to life in any other state in Nigeria. The long and short of it all is that I love Lagos. These are my reasons;
https://www.discoverlagoscity.com/5-golden-things-i-discovered-lagos-city/
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by TINALETC3(f): 8:04pm
Lag is gud shaaaa bt it's gat stress 2, Eko itesiwaju onibaje
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Atlantia(f): 8:05pm
Eko oni baje oh!
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Chidexter(m): 8:05pm
Abeg who get spare canoe?
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by oluwasegun007(m): 8:05pm
su .
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Florblu(f): 8:05pm
Lagos good,na traffic spoil am
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by shokolokobang: 8:06pm
U go love Lagos o
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Highbhee(m): 8:06pm
This Poster above me she.... .
Lagos as Yoruba's land[i][/i]
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by neonly: 8:06pm
Correct Wright up well done
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by ONYEUTALI: 8:06pm
Number 6
Yorubas give other Nigerians free lands in Lagos.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by phayvoursky(m): 8:07pm
LAGOS IS A COOL PLACE THOUGH BUT I EXPECT MORE FORM THE GOVERNMENT OF LAGOS.
TO WHOM MUCH IS GIVEN MUCH IS EXPECTED. LAGOS HAS A ROBUST ECONOMY BUT WE SEE PALTRY PROJECT EVE WHEN WE KNOW HOW MUCH IS GENERATED ON A MONTHLY
NOTWITHSTANDING EKO O NI BAJE
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Matthew4sure(m): 8:07pm
Lagos lead
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by kolnel: 8:08pm
Nice
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by toseen7: 8:08pm
Eko akete, ilu ogbon....
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Narldon(f): 8:08pm
That was how One Guy sitting beside me in BRT at Oshodi
said his phone was missing
Begged me to help flash his number..
Phone rang right inside his Pocket
It took me three days to realize he just collected my number without Stress
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by beautiful232(f): 8:08pm
I love Lagos too because there are lots of opportunities here.
tho kinda stressful.but I love it
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Napoleon22(m): 8:08pm
Omo Eko lawa. God bless Isale Eko. God bless Lagos State.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by mcquin(m): 8:08pm
Lagos is what you get when you have a peaceful state with consistent quality leadership.
I haven't been to the state in years now but have followed it's development. It's one of the few state that plans, is futuristic and make postulations based on facts and stats. These are qualities of a first world city.
Respect Lagos. I hope to see my Cross River and Akwa-Ibom there in few years, that is if government will provide us good leadership.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Cindy08(f): 8:09pm
Me too
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by shollyyankee187: 8:09pm
True talk, I love lagos too much. Eko oni baje
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by EngrMcDon(m): 8:10pm
Inukwa Inukwa
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by kaykaymcb(m): 8:10pm
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by INTEGRITYA1(m): 8:10pm
Eko akete ilu ogbon, Lagos the city of wisdom.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Kashbwoyjnr: 8:11pm
No man's land
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by centboy123456(m): 8:11pm
lagos they city of all lagos my city Godbless Lagos I love my city lagos
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by pyrex23(m): 8:11pm
neonly:oh yes its a really good WRIGHT up.....
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by NevetsIbot: 8:12pm
this Lagos is where I'll be based last last
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by fuckerstard: 8:12pm
Unlimited reasons
|Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by neonly: 8:13pm
pyrex23:Abi I lie
