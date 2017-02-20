₦airaland Forum

5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Nnaeb(m): 5:54pm
If you have known me for a while, you will attest to the fact that I am a die-hard fan of Lagos city. My friends will tell you that I would rather choose the best Lagos has to offer as against relocating to Europe. Worst of all is that I find it difficult adjusting to life in any other state in Nigeria. The long and short of it all is that I love Lagos. These are my reasons;

Lagos as Center of Excellence

Literally Lagos is a center of excellence. Whatever field you play in, the moment you decide to compete at the highest level, Lagos should be your destination. If you can beat the level of competition in Lagos, then you are really good at what you do. Lagos standard is global standard. If you are seen to be good in Lagos city, then you are good anywhere in the world. That is why it is not surprising to see Fashion designers from this city rock international runway with their designs, filmmakers shut down international film festivals, music artistes that have conquered this city have a global platform and Local businesses giving multinationals a good run for their money.

Lagos is the Hollywood of Africa

Lagos runs show biz like no other. Every entertainer that wants to attract global attention desires to play in Lagos. I can arguably say that in Africa, our music industry is the best and most viable, our movie industry is the best, our fashion industry is the biggest, our comedy industry is the fastest growing and when compared to other Nigerian cities, Lagos City is the best tourist destination with lots of options.

Lagos is a Land of Possibilities

I am not saying this to mean that things are not possible in other Nigerian cities, but being an economic hub creates a lot of possible options for anybody no matter where you come from. As a stand-alone, Lagos economy is the fifth largest economy in Africa and will become the third largest by 2019 according to experts. How many states in Nigeria have the capacity to produce billionaires that are strictly private sector driven? There are billionaires in Lagos state that has no affiliations whatsoever with the government house. In Lagos state, anybody can become a multi-millionaire irrespective of their age, sex, tribe, religion or political affiliations. If you raise your game, this land will produce for you.

Lagos as a Networking Hub

No man is an Island of himself. In our journey to greatness, we will always need to leverage on relationships. No matter what you want to do, there are people that have gone ahead of you in that venture. Lagos state provides you with a pool of friends, mentors, leaders, disruptors and influencers. The richest black man in the world sleeps and wakes up in this city. Who is it you are looking for? Africa’s finest entrepreneurs, Media Moguls, A-list Bloggers, Tech-disruptors, show biz promoters, Leading Gospel Acts, Corporate Executives, Motivational Speakers and Life coaches are all here. No matter how big the person is, in Lagos, he or she is just one person away from you. You can easily access help, mentorship and training.

Lagos is a home for all

Lagos is arguably the most accommodating state in Nigeria even though it is also one of the most expensive cities in the world. Lagos has something for everybody irrespective of your social class. No matter how broke or economically disadvantaged you are, you will always fin d a house you can afford, feeding is not a problem, flexing is guaranteed as there are free fun spots and shows. I don’t know of any other state where you can visit a food vendor and order rice- 50 Naira, beans- 30 Naira, kpomo – 20 Naira, spaghetti – 30 Naira, plantain-20 Naira. In this same city a plate of food goes for 15,000 Naira. Choose your poison. Lol


Eko oni ba je!

https://www.discoverlagoscity.com/5-golden-things-i-discovered-lagos-city/

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by TINALETC3(f): 8:04pm
Lag is gud shaaaa bt it's gat stress 2, Eko itesiwaju onibaje grin grin grin grin

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Atlantia(f): 8:05pm
Eko oni baje oh! cheesy grin

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Chidexter(m): 8:05pm
Abeg who get spare canoe? undecided
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by oluwasegun007(m): 8:05pm
su .
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Florblu(f): 8:05pm
Lagos good,na traffic spoil am

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by shokolokobang: 8:06pm
U go love Lagos o

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Highbhee(m): 8:06pm
This Poster above me she.... .



Lagos as Yoruba's land[i][/i]

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by neonly: 8:06pm
Correct Wright up well done
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by ONYEUTALI: 8:06pm
Number 6

Yorubas give other Nigerians free lands in Lagos. grin

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by phayvoursky(m): 8:07pm
LAGOS IS A COOL PLACE THOUGH BUT I EXPECT MORE FORM THE GOVERNMENT OF LAGOS.

TO WHOM MUCH IS GIVEN MUCH IS EXPECTED. LAGOS HAS A ROBUST ECONOMY BUT WE SEE PALTRY PROJECT EVE WHEN WE KNOW HOW MUCH IS GENERATED ON A MONTHLY

NOTWITHSTANDING EKO O NI BAJE
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Matthew4sure(m): 8:07pm
Lagos lead
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by kolnel: 8:08pm
Nice
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by toseen7: 8:08pm
Eko akete, ilu ogbon....

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Narldon(f): 8:08pm




That was how One Guy sitting beside me in BRT at Oshodi


said his phone was missing


Begged me to help flash his number..


Phone rang right inside his Pocket shocked









It took me three days to realize he just collected my number without Stress angry

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by beautiful232(f): 8:08pm
I love Lagos too because there are lots of opportunities here.
tho kinda stressful.but I love it

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Napoleon22(m): 8:08pm
Omo Eko lawa. God bless Isale Eko. God bless Lagos State.
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by mcquin(m): 8:08pm
Lagos is what you get when you have a peaceful state with consistent quality leadership.

I haven't been to the state in years now but have followed it's development. It's one of the few state that plans, is futuristic and make postulations based on facts and stats. These are qualities of a first world city.

Respect Lagos. I hope to see my Cross River and Akwa-Ibom there in few years, that is if government will provide us good leadership.

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Cindy08(f): 8:09pm
Me too
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by shollyyankee187: 8:09pm
True talk, I love lagos too much. Eko oni baje

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by EngrMcDon(m): 8:10pm
Inukwa Inukwa
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by kaykaymcb(m): 8:10pm
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by INTEGRITYA1(m): 8:10pm
Eko akete ilu ogbon, Lagos the city of wisdom.

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by Kashbwoyjnr: 8:11pm
No man's land
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by centboy123456(m): 8:11pm
lagos they city of all lagos my city Godbless Lagos I love my city lagos
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by pyrex23(m): 8:11pm
neonly:
Correct Wright up well done
oh yes its a really good WRIGHT up..... grin

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by NevetsIbot: 8:12pm
this Lagos is where I'll be based last last
Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by fuckerstard: 8:12pm
Unlimited reasons

Re: 5 Reasons Why I Love Lagos City by neonly: 8:13pm
pyrex23:
oh yes it a really good WRIGHT up..... grin
Abi I lie wink

