Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by fingard02k(m): 7:14pm
A young lady gave birth to a strange looking baby Biogbolo Yenagoa yesterday, 18 September.

According to Moses Prisca who shared the news on her social media handle with caption; “Wonders shall never end in dis world, dis baby was given birth by a young lady yesterday afternoon in biogbolo yenagoa. Half frog, half human”

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by fingard02k(m): 7:15pm
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:15pm
SAD
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Zeromoney(m): 7:16pm
Wey d frog?

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:18pm
subhanallah

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 7:18pm
shocked

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:19pm
shocked

Too bad very bad

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by x6blade(m): 7:20pm
Nigerians like to type rubbish sha,how is it genetically possible for a human to give birth to half frog half human

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 7:21pm
Blood of Elijah!

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:21pm
This thing is too big to come out of the Vagina !! God forbid !!

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Niyeal(m): 7:21pm
End time baby spotted
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by queenamirah: 7:27pm
Yuck! This an eyesore...may God help us.buh op where is d frog? angry
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 7:29pm
Instead of them to quickly harvest the kidneys & liver, they are there snappin' pictures.

Shioor.

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Prettythicksmi(f): 7:53pm
Na wahoo
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Arsenella007(f): 8:11pm
That is just a deformed child. Disgusting tho.. I cant imagine what the mother must be passing through emotionally, after 9 long months only to deliver such monstrosity..

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by gozzlin: 8:16pm
shocked
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:49pm
ancephalic baby

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by czarina(f): 9:50pm
I had to brave opening the thread just so you can check my signature... please reward my effort cry

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Naff24(f): 9:50pm
Niyeal:
End time baby spotted

undecided

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by shokolokobang: 9:50pm
God help o
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by liftedhigh: 9:51pm
Hmm
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by christejames(m): 9:52pm
Maybe the mum tried removing the baby at the advanced staged of her pregnancy. Any medic in the house to explain this congenital deformity better?
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by arma: 9:53pm
Subhanallah!!!A case of anencephaly.
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Zizicardo(f): 9:53pm
Isn't that zika virus?
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 9:53pm
This one looks more like a pig
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Dething: 9:54pm
This is a baby with zica virus. May God help us. Zica is carried by mosquitoes just like malaria.

Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Ivimilly: 9:54pm
Frog baby sad That's sad
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Antoeni(m): 9:57pm
Effects of unprescribed Abortion drugs
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 9:58pm
na wa oooo
Re: Baby Born With Deformity In Yenagoa, Bayelsa (Graphic Photos) by Naff24(f): 10:00pm
Subhanalillah! May God console and comfort the family. Can't imagine what the family will be going through now especially the mother.

